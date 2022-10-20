Rudd: Xi Not a Return to Mao

00:00

Quickly, your reaction to what we've seen today in the United Kingdom with the stepping down of Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party. Well, Britain's a major economy in the world, and it's a major military power within the framework of NATO in Europe. The sooner Britain returns to political stability and stable long term political governance, I think the better for all of us. I think the Tory party has a responsibility to NATO, to the country. That's the United Kingdom, but also to its friends and allies around the world to put this behind them and to put in place a political leadership which can take Britain through at least until the next parliamentary elections. And there are some stabilisation of the economy since Jeremy Hunt has taken over as chancellor the exchequer. We need that sort of stabilisation, frankly, both for markets and for geopolitics, for the period going forward. So let's go over to Beijing, if we could. As I say, you wrote a terrific book on this. And you point out in the book you're perhaps the only Western leader who is fluent in Mandarin. You read and speak it. And by the way, you also know Xi Jinping spent time with him personally. Give us your take. So far, what we've seen of the 20th party Congress from the speech of President Xi Jinping to the way it's been staged. What are we learning? Although when you look at a party Congress and they know it's in the in the People's Republic of China, it's best to look at it in two prisms. The first is the Congress report from Xi Jinping himself called the Work Report. The second is the personnel changes, which come with new members to the Politburo and the Politburo Standing Committee. We've already had the work report delivered about three or four days ago. And we're waiting still for the personnel appointments, which usually come at the end of the week on the work report. My quick summary of it is that it underlines three things. It says that Xi Jinping, as leader of the People's Republic of China, has really brought Marxism, Leninism back into the central focus of how China plans for its future. We didn't say that under dong shopping for a long, long time. We're seeing it again under this leader. Second on the economy, you see also a continuation of the move to the Marxist left on economic policy, more emphasis on state owned enterprise sector, less emphasis on the private sector, more emphasis on common prosperity. So if you're a business dealing with China, I think you're likely to continue to see slower growth as a result of this ideological overhang. The last thing I'd point to, David, is if you look carefully at what the Congress report says on China's assessment of its external strategic environment, it started to use language which points to the fact that they see this as difficult, dangerous, drastic changes. And for the Chinese system, in Xi Jinping words, to be prepared for dangers in peace time, as well as making preparation for the storm that lies ahead. This is new and puts China more on to a long term national security footing rather than the economy being economy being central to all. Well, that's exactly to pick up on because going back to Deng jumping, at least we perceive that economics has become much more important to the Chinese regime. Are we taking a step back from that? Are we essentially, in some ways moving away from dong shopping back to Marseilles? Tong Because I must say, much of us, many of us don't think the multitude has a particularly good track record when it comes to the economy. No matter destroyed the economy on multiple occasions, not just with the Great Leap Forward, which people remember most in the early 60s when he tried to radically collectivization agriculture in a way which took all incentives away from farmers to provide sufficient surplus grains for the country, and as a result, 32 million people stopped dead. The man has an appalling record on the economy. Xi Jinping is not a return to Mao. I think we need to have a new paradigm in mind. He's neither Dung nor Mao. In fact, he's something of a hybrid. Is a significant part of ideology. Still wants the economy to function. But as you know full well, David, from your own observation, unless you're giving clear, undiluted market focus to those regulating the economy, then the private sector is basically going to still have a confidence problem and keep their money under their mattress rather than investing in new plants and equipment to expand their enterprises and to advance Chinese entrepreneurialism at the same time. President Xi Jinping clearly wants to compete with the United States, particularly, for example, in technology. He's talked about that and the United States is making that perhaps more difficult with some of the export control restrictions. Is his theory going to get him where he wants to go? You know the challenges better than I would. It's the property market, whether it's leverage that they have over there. Even the Covid-19 policy has held them back some. Is it can he square his ideology with the need to have the sort of progress he needs to really compete with and overtake the United States economically? I think that is new. Now, the new giant question mark over this Congress report and the policy directions which will flow from it over the next five years. The debate, which is beginning in the United States and here in Europe and in Berlin at the moment and around the world is are we beginning to see, quote, peak China, unquote? That is because of the combined impact of demography, an aging population. Number two, ideology. This move to the Marxist Leninist left zero Covid, plus all the external geopolitical headwinds from his friend Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, plus global inflation and interest rates adjustments. Put those together looking at 2023. You can only see a fairly thin growth performance for the Chinese economy unless they go back to Old Faithful, which is to borrow another truck at a truckload of cash to go in heavy on state investment and infrastructure. That seems to be, frankly, apart from net exports. The only cards left to keep the growth rate roaring ahead. So Covid finally a talk about what this means for U.S. China relations. In your book, you take us through what would happen if there actually was an armed conflict perhaps over Taiwan. And it's very sobering. And by the way, the United States does not necessarily do so well. And a lot of those war games you describe at the same time, we have a Xi Jinping who increasingly talks in terms of national security and military matters and United States almost follows suit. We don't talk so much about the economy and trade to China more. It's all about national security. Is that making things more dangerous or is it just being more realistic? Well, the truth is there is a strategic competition underway. America declares that China doesn't use that term. But the reality of what China is doing is it's a competitive race to become the region's preeminent power and to become the world's preeminent power by mid century. That's what's actually unfolding here in terms of the Congress report. What I emphasized, David, is this. When I look carefully at the language that's contained in it, it's starting to walk away from China's historical assumptions that the period ahead is one of peace and development. It's starting to walk away from the notion that China can just focus on its economy and starting to point to a real challenge in terms of meeting. What I've said before is the conditions arising from the storm ahead. All that is code language together with the military preparedness of the People's Liberation Army. For China, moving more on a national security footing. My read, therefore, of the Congress report on this and therefore the strategic relationship with America and the question of Taiwan is that we're increasingly entering dangerous times.