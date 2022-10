00:00

WHEN YOU LOOK AT INFLATION, THIS IS THE BIGGEST CONCERN FOR ASSET MANAGERS, PRIVATE EQUITY. ANY KIND OF INVESTOR. HOW WILL THIS END? DAVID: THE FIRST THING TO RECOGNIZE IS THAT IT IS DIFFERENT AROUND THE WORLD. IT IS EASY TO EXTRAPOLATE FROM YOUR OWN COUNTRY. IN CHINA, INFLATION IS NOT A BIG DEAL AND THE ECONOMY IS SHRINKING. IN JAPAN, IT IS NOT A BIG DEAL. IN THE U.S., WE HAVE HIGH INFLATION. IT IS BROAD-BASED. IN EUROPE, WE HAVE HIGH INFLATION BUT IS MORE TARGETED TOWARDS ENERGY AND FOOD. IT IS A VERY DIFFERENT STORY. I THINK THAT DOES LEAD YOU TO DIFFERENT CONCLUSIONS ABOUT HOW THINGS COME UNDONE. PERSONALLY I THINK WE ARE HEADED INTO A POST COVID REGIME. IT WILL BE HIGHER INFLATION, IT WILL BE FAIRLY LOW RATES BY HISTORICAL STANDARDS. WE WILL GO TO SOMEWHAT OF A LOW GROWTH PHENOMENON. FRANCINE: WHAT DOES IT MEAN YOU OFFERING YOUR CLIENTS? HOW WILL IT CHANGE? IT WILL BE MORE DIFFICULT TO MAKE MONEY BUT IT WILL BE EASY TO LOSE MONEY IN THIS KIND OF ENVIRONMENT. DAVID: YES AND NO. THAT IS WHY IS A WONDERFUL THING TO BE A LONG-TERM INVESTOR. IF YOU ARE A BIG HOLDER OF BONDS AT THE MOMENT AND RATES WENT UP ON YOU, YOU ARE FEELING A LITTLE BIT MORE. OVER THE NEXT 18 MONTHS, THE MONEY THAT WE PUT OUT, WE THINK IT WILL BE SOME OF THE BEST MONEY THAT WE INVEST. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THE GSE. -- GFC. THERE IS AN ENTRY POINT NOW TO PUT MONEY TOWARD AND FAR MORE ATTRACTIVE TERMS. I THINK THERE IS REAL ROOM FOR OPTIMISM. YOU HAVE TO BE ABLE TO RIDE THIS OUT. FRANCINE: HOW DO YOU NOT CATCH A FALLING? WHAT IS THE RIGHT ENTRY POINT? DAVID: THAT IS THE MILLION-DOLLAR QUESTION. FOR US, WE ARE WATCHING THE RATES OF INFLATION AND TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHEN THOSE ARE COMING DOWN. YOU COULD SEE SOME EARLY SIGNS. THE BASE EFFECT WILL BRING THESE DOWN. I THINK INFLATION IS LIKELY TO STAY HIGHER THAN THE MARKET BELIEVES THEY WILL. THE REASON FOR THAT IS HOW MUCH MONEY HAS BEEN PUT INTO THE ECONOMY BY FISCAL STIMULUS. WHETHER THAT IS HERE IN THE U.K. OR THE U.S., WE HAVE 10% OF GDP PUMPED INTO CONSUMERS AND BUSINESSES WALLETS. THEY ARE SPENDING THAT AND THERE IS A LOT OF MOMENTUM BEHIND IT. FRANCINE: CAN YOU DEMAND HIGHER FEES? IN THIS VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT? ? ? DAVID: THERE IS NO QUESTION THAT A LOT OF THE MONEY HAS MEANT THAT THE NATURAL PROCESS OF CREATIVE DISRUPTION HAS PROBABLY BEEN DELAYED AT THE MOMENT. WE WILL SEE MORE OF THAT IN EUROPE THAN IN THE U.S. WHERE MUCH OF THE SUPPORT IN EUROPE WENT TO COMPANIES. I DO THINK THAT GRADUALLY YOU WILL SEE THE KIND OF CREATIVE DESTRUCTION. YOU WILL SEE, AS WE HEAD INTO RECESSIONS, THERE WILL BE A RISE IN CREDIT LOSSES AND DEFAULTS. THAT IS A NATURAL PART OF BEGINNING TO GET DEMAND UNDER CONTROL. CENTRAL BANKS WANT THAT. FRANCINE: NOTHING LIKE A CRISIS? DAVID: VERY DIFFERENT. THE ANALOGIES ARE NOT THAT HELPFUL. THE GFCI -- GFC WAS A LIQUIDITY ISSUE. WE HAVE THE OPPOSITE PROBLEMS NOW. THE BANKS ARE IN GOOD SHAPE. THE GFC IS NOT AN ISSUE. THE MODERATE RECESSION WILL BE DRIVEN BY AIR RATES -- BY HIGHER RATES IN YOU WILL HAVE MORE OF A CREDIT ISSUE. I DON ' T THINK IT WILL BE THE SAME LIQUIDITY ISSUE. FRANCINE: THERE WAS A BIT OF LIQUIDITY ISSUE FOR SOME OF THE PENSION FUNDS, WHICH I ' M SURE YOU FOLLOW CLOSELY. A COUPLE CONCERNS WITH SHADOW BANKING. HOW DO YOU STRESS TEST THE LEVERAGE COMPANIES AT THE MOMENT THAT ARE AT 1% INTEREST RATES, NOT SO MUCH 5%? DAVID: IT IS A LEVERED QUESTION. THE ANSWER OF THAT IS ALMOST ALWAYS FOLLOW THE LEVERAGE. THAT OFTENTIMES IS DRIVEN BY THE USE OF DERIVATIVES AND WHERE YOU SEE THINGS WHERE PEOPLE THOUGHT THEY WERE TAME BUT WITH FAST MOVES AND PRICES, CANNOT MAKE MARGIN CALLS. THAT IS WHAT YOU SEE HERE AND THAT IS WHAT WE SAW A COUPLE YEARS AGO IN THE U.S. GOVERNMENTS MARKET. WE ARE WATCHING THE MARKETS THAT HAVE BUILT AND LEVERAGE VERY CAREFULLY. FRANCINE: TO WALK OUT? DAVID: NO, TO MONITOR WITH THE LEVERAGE SITUATION IS TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE ENOUGH LIQUIDITY IN OUR PORTFOLIO SO THAT CLIENTS CAN MOVE IN AND OUT WHEN THEY WANT. SECONDLY, THAT WE DO HAVE DRY POWDER SO THAT IF PRICES ARE MOVED DRAMATICALLY LOWER, WE COULD MOVE IN AND ENFORCE. FRANCINE: ARE YOU HERE TO DO BUSINESS? WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF ALL THE POLITICAL TURMOIL? IT IS AN EXTRAORDINARY DAY FOR THE U.K. DAVID: -- FOR THE U.K. DAVID: IT IS EXTRAORDINARY FOR SURE. I ' M SURE YOU DO NOT NEED ANOTHER POLITICAL OPINION. IT WILL NOT BE ACCEPTABLE. I THINK THAT WAS STERNLY DELIVERED HERE BY MARKETS. IT WILL BE WASHED IN THE U.S. AND OTHER MARKETS THE SAME KINDS OF PROBLEMS EXIST. I THINK THIS HAS BEEN A VERY IMPORTANT WEEK FOR THE WORLD TO WATCH. FRANCINE: WHAT YOU MOST -- WHAT ARE YOU MOST OPTIMISTIC ABOUT? THERE IS A LOT THAT CAN GO WRONG. FOR A CHIEF EXECUTIVE AT A LARGE COMPANY LIKE PGIM, INTO-THREE YEARS, WILL WILL BE -- IN 2-3 YEARS, WILL WE BE IN A BETTER PLACE? DAVID: AS WE GO TO THE RECESSION AND HIT THE BOTTOM, MARKETS WILL COME BACK FASTER THAN THE REAL ECONOMY. WE WILL SEE TERRIFIC BUYING OPPORTUNITIES. RIGHT NOW, RATES ARE TOO HIGH AND SPREADS ARE TOO WIDE. THE REAL QUESTION IS WHEN TO MAKE THAT MOVE, NOT WHETHER. I THINK SO NEXT 24 MONTHS WILL BE ATTRACTIVE AND PEOPLE SHOULD BE OPTIMISTIC AS LONG AS THEY HAVE A LONG-TERM VIEW. FRANCINE: ARE YOU OPTIMISTIC? DAVID: ONE OF THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCES THAT I CAN REMEMBER BETWEEN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WHO HAVE NOT CHANGED, THERE HAS BEEN NO PANIC WHATSOEVER. MANY OF THEM HAVE BEEN SELECTIVELY REBALANCING INTO THIS. RETAIL, WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF BIG OUTFLOWS OF PEOPLE RUNNING FROM FIXED INCOME. THE TWO ARE VERY DIFFERENT. MOST LONG-TERM INVESTORS ARE WRITING THIS OUT AND FEEL AS IF WE HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY IN FRONT OF THEM. FRANCINE: HOW DIFFICULT IS IT TO GO FROM WHAT WE HAVE LIVED THROUGH FOR THE LAST FEW YEARS INTO THE NEXT 10 YEARS WITH CENTRAL BANKS TAKING ON A NEW ROLE? DAVID: I MENTIONED A NEW GM. WHAT WE ARE WORKING WITH CLIENTS IS THAT IF INFLATION IS HIGHER, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR YOUR PORTFOLIO? IF RATES ARE HIGHER, IF EMERGING MARKETS NO LONGER OPERATE AS A BLOCK, HOW DO YOU BREAK ALL THAT UP? IT IS AN INTERESTING TIME TO BE AN INVESTOR. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. COME BACK SOON. DAVID HUNT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF PGIM.