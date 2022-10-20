Munis Are a Safe Haven, Valley Bank's Brigati Says

00:00

Turning now to muni moment. The Federal Reserve continuing to hike rates all to curb inflation. The money market, though, has actually been a little bit of an oasis for investors, outperforming treasuries as of late. Really pleased to say that. Joining me on set here, Chris Fogarty, managing director of municipal investments at Valley Bank. How has it been? It's been a wild and volatile when you think about full faith and credit and down the credit spectrum. On the corporate side, have Muniz really been a safe haven? They have been a safe haven. And I think the supply demand issue has really been part of the reason supply really lightened up over the past month or so with normal demand. Obviously, that will create an opportunity for investors and municipals actually outperformed the treasury and the corporate market in the past six weeks or so. Do you get worried when supply starts to dry up because it's a sign that the markets, at least on corporate side, aren't open and they're not functioning? I would say you're worried. I'd say you're kind of cognizant of the reasons why and what's happening and what's driving that kind of activity. And so as long as you can still participate, as long as there is decent liquidity, which also kind of became a little challenged of late. You do. You're OK, but you just got to be aware of the why it's happening as opposed to the fact that it's absolutely happening. Something changed this week on the corporate side. Carnival Cruise Lines came, bumped the deal. Yields were lower than expected. There seemed to be demand for high yield. That's, of course, the corporate issue. But what are the ripple effects when you think about credit and opportunities within investment grade, high yield in the municipal space? It kind of depends on your timeframe to me. You know, when I'm looking at opportunities and seeing what's happening in riskier credit down the credit curve, I'm aware of the fact that they tend to suffer and underperform as interest rates rise in general for one. And then as you enter recessionary economies or the economy is in a slowdown, they tend to underperform and be more challenged. So over a longer period of time frame, it might be a little tough, but of late, they've kind of hung in there pretty well. And again, that supply issue kind of causes people to reach for yield, so to speak, something I'm very cautious of myself. Do you see in that reaching for yield that the next six months or a year would be a coupon kind of year price return kind of year, a total return kind of year? How are you thinking about the yield compression? I'm thinking of in terms of total return. I think the opportunity is there. I think if you're smart about selecting the right type of structure, the right couponing, and also maintaining the right credit quality in a portfolio that can really on the total return value basis, outperform the market. Our Bloomberg News reporter Amanda Albright put out a great story that said there is a way to avoid New York and California taxes and you don't even have to leave the state. And she's talking about buying municipal bonds as a way to relieve some of that tax pressure. Is that a real value proposition, especially for those states? The higher the tax state, the better the opportunity for investors and wealthy people and people that invest in the bond market tend to really enjoy the opportunity to avoid paying taxes. Legally, of course. But the opportunity to do so in municipal bond market is really attractive to them. Can we talk about some of the big inflationary pressures? We know that the Federal Reserve is on the move and it's impacting the rate market. How do state and local governments benefit or not from the big inflationary pressures? You know, it's interesting. Part of the challenge when the inflation is really hitting the market is that municipals are generally going to trend in line with what's going on with the broader rate market. So the first iteration of it is going to be a challenge to the market down the road. If you look at what really tends to happen, though, the opportunity for state and local governments to raise taxes is somewhat limited. I mean, they don't really want to harm investors to hurt or harm their constituents too much. And so you don't see the tax base go up as much in the tax revenue go up as much as you might expect. So from that standpoint, there's opportunity to be intelligent about it. But you've got to be careful. A little bit of curve ball here. We're coming up on midterm elections. What are you looking for? What would be the impact when you think not only about some of the gubernatorial changes, but a House, the Senate and of course, the local bonds on ballot is to something we follow? Yeah, well, you know, when you're looking at what's going on with how the different Republican or Democratic local constituencies try to attract people to their cause and their their opportunities, what they do is they try to raise revenue in the best way that suits their client base. And so it changes. It varies over time. But in the long run, one of the things I'm aware of is what are they really trying to promise and what can they deliver? And those are two very different things. The delivery part, it's a challenge. So be aware of that and be cautious of that.