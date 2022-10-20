Markets Reserving Judgement on Truss: BNY Mellon's Yu

00:00

Joining us now, Jeff Toobin, my melon senior EMEA market strategist. Hey, Jeff, what is the new prime minister with the markets like the most? Well, you know, right now, I think the markets are just more concentrated on, you know, who is number eleven, you know, at this point, since radio going to be a unity candidate for any of the candidates now mentioned at this point, as long as Jeremy Hunt sticks to his current proposals and we have done that, a budget statement, a fiscal statement on October 30, first in line with what's been floated over the last week or so. I think the markets will take that as well. I think stability is the key right now. Absolutely. But there are still other issues that could cause instability. Brexit is still not done in Northern Ireland. The protocol still not resolved. There are still areas of instability that that are kind of untested at this point, Jeff. Therefore, do you think the market is is is going to remain as sanguine as it appeals appears right now, regardless of kind of who is at number 11? I don't think markets are sanguine at all. You know, right now the markets are reserving their judgment at this point. They just don't need to say add to the risk premia at this point. So most of the vast majority of the members of parliament without memories of 1992, they've been chastened by the experience over the last few weeks or so. And as a result, no matter who comes in, they would want to go for the path of least resistance or the path of least volatility. And that will be the way forward even for. That's to say it disrupts all, if you may want to come in as well. But, Jeff, it's really hard to see how the U.K. is going to have anything but austerity, no matter who is in 10 Downing Street. Well, put it this way. You know, one way or another, we're going to see weaker growth. And that was somewhat baked into the Bank of England's forecasts have already been keen to see, you know, what they are saying, the next monetary policy report. But if we just stay away from the politics, move for a second. No goodness knows that we need to do that. Growth is going to start surprising to the downside, the housing market, the wealth effect on DAX for a aggregate demand economy, which is really determined by household wealth and consumption. That is where the pressures are going to be. And I think that's what the Bank of England and markets are going to be looking at. Sophie Kamaruddin looking for downside surprises, the growth, hopefully inflation can come down. But if it doesn't, then it's really going to be a tricky period for UK assets in terms of. Do you think that the policy is going to be looking testing ideas with with the market? I'm just wanting whether the market is going to be a sounding board at this point. I'm fascinated that thus far the Boris Johnson story hasn't caused much of a ripple in the gill market or in sterling. But do you think. Do you think the Conservative Party will use the market reaction as a way to judge which policy they said which candidate they should ultimately select? I think we may see some more. Let's just say volatility according to the process, because the members are going to be given a say. And I still wonder I still question how logistically that can be achieved, that markets may start to, let's just say, worry a bit if we do get a candidate more towards the libertarian wing that's willing to experiment a bit more. But at this point, I think markets are expecting, no matter who comes in the fiscal plan, the new fiscal plan is going to remain in place. As a result, you're not going to need to see a similar reaction for now compared to when the mini budget came out and of course, on the other side of it. But the people had expectations. Let's not forget that matters as well. And that seems that. Pete.