Macropolicy Perspectives's Founder Says Fed is Facing a Difficult Situation

IT IS GOOD TO CHAT WITH YOU. I FEEL WE CAN MARRY THE FED AND POLITICS STORY TOGETHER, BECAUSE IN MANY WAYS, THE U.K. IS THE POSTER CHILD FOR EVERYTHING GONE WRONG. FISCAL POLICY GONE WRONG, HIGH INFLATION, AND HAWKISH CENTRAL BANKS. WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST TAKE AWAY THAT YOU MIGHT TELL THE FED? > > ACTUALLY, I THINK ONE OF THE INTERACTIONS HERE IS THE COMBINATION OF A HAWKISH FED WITH VULNERABILITIES AROUND THE WORLD, BE THEY IN THE U.K. OR JAPAN. YOU HAVE GOT COUNTRIES WHERE, THE UK ' S DECISIONS AND CHAOS ON FISCAL POLICY CERTAINLY ILLUSTRATE THE LACK OF GOOD OPTIONS FOR THE U.K., BUT ALL OF THAT GETS AMPLIFIED THROUGH A STRONG DOLLAR. A HAWKISH FED THAT IS KEEPING THAT DOLLAR ON A ONE-WAY PATH UPWARD, THAT CERTAINLY ADDS TO THE LEVERAGED TRADES THAT AMPLIFY THE U.K. SITUATION. WE KNEW THE PLATFORM THAT LIZ TRUSS WAS RUNNING ON. WE KNEW THAT THE FISCAL DISCIPLINE WAS NOT ESSENTIAL TO THAT PLATFORM, YET MARKETS ABSOLUTELY VIOLENTLY REACTED, SORT OF SETTING OFF A BIT OF A DOMINO EFFECT THROUGH THE LDI FUNDS IN THE U.K. THAT IS JUST A MISSED RATION OF FINANCIAL FRAGILITY WHEN THE ENTIRE WORLD IS TRYING TO TIGHTEN POLICY AT THIS -- AT THE SAME TIME, AND AT THE SAME TIME, THE KEEPER OF GLOBAL CURRENCY, THE FED, IS GOING FASTER THAN ANYBODY ELSE. IT REALLY ADDS TO THESE AMPLIFICATION EFFECTS, AND THE U.K. IS JUST THE POSTER CHILD FOR THAT. GUY: JULIA, DO YOU THINK YOU COULD EVER SEE SOMETHING SIMILAR HAPPENING IN THE UNITED STATES? COULD YOU SEE THE BOND VIGILANTES EXERTING SUCH INFLUENCE AS WE HAVE SEEN IN THE UNITED KINGDOM? > > IT ' S HARD TO SAY THAT WE ARE NOT SEEING SOME OF THAT. IF YOU LOOK AT THE RISE IN YIELDS AND THE RISE IN THE 10-YEAR IS ONE STORY, WHICH IS SIGNIFICANT. WE ARE AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE 2008. THEN, IF YOU LOOK AT OTHER FIXED INCOME MARKETS, IN PARTICULAR THE MORTGAGE MARKET, WE ARE SEEING INVESTORS STEP BACK. IT IS IN A TIME WHERE PEOPLE ARE REALLY INCENTIVIZED TO TAKE RISKS AND THAT ON THE END -- BET ON THE PEAK RATE OF THE CYCLE. GIVING -- GIVEN ALL THAT UNCERTAINTY, THE GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY, THE UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE END OF THE TIGHTENING CYCLE, THERE IS A LOT OF STEP BACK BY INVESTORS, INCLUDING THOSE IN THE U.S. OR DOLLAR ASSETS. THE CONDITIONS ARE TERRIBLE. THIS HAS GOT INCREDIBLE ILLIQUIDITY. THERE ARE SOME REAL RISKS IN THE UNITED STATES, IT IS NOT ALL ABROAD. ALIX: THAT ' S A FAIR POINT PAID WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE ROLLING BALL, LEVERAGE IS ON THE CENTRAL BANK BALANCE SHEETS. IF WE LOOK AT THE TERMINAL RATE ON THE UPPER END, WE ARE LOOKING AT OVER 5% AT THIS POINT. WHAT IS YOUR BEST GUESS AS TO WHAT THE FED IS ACTUALLY GOING TO BE ABLE TO GET TO, WRAPPING AND THOSE CRACKS IN THE ECONOMY THAT YOU ARE ALREADY STARTING TO SEE? > > ONE, WE HAVE A BUNCH OF LEADING INDICATORS. WE KNOW INFLATION IS THE LAGGING INDICATOR. WE HAVE DEMAND, SENSITIVE SECTORS LIKE HOUSING, ARE ALREADY CLEARLY SIGNALING THE FED IS MOVING INTO RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY BECAUSE THEY ARE RESPONDING. THEN THERE IS THIS ADDED MENTION OF GLOBAL FRAGILITY. THAT IS A LOT HARDER TO CALIBRATE AND FACTOR IN, ESPECIALLY WHEN INFLATION IS STICKY AND HIDE TO MESS TICKLY. THE FED IS FACING A REAL DIFFICULT BALANCING ACT HERE. THE QUESTION OF HOW HIGH THEY CAN GO DEPENDS ON, I BELIEVE, THEIR STRATEGY FOR HOW THEY GET THERE. IF THEY KEEP LOWERING AHEAD AT 75 BASIS POINTS WITH NO INSIGHT, I THINK THAT ADDS TO GLOBAL FRAGILITY. IF THEY ARE SAYING, AND PRESIDENT BULLER KIND OF INDICATED YESTERDAY, WE CAN KIND OF SEE THE TERMINAL RATE. WE ARE SEEING THESE LEADING INDICATORS AT HE EVEN ACKNOWLEDGED THE LAGS IN THINGS LIKE HOUSING INFLATION. WE UNDERSTAND THAT. OUR GOAL IS TO GET THERE AND STAY THERE. I THINK ONCE WE KIND OF REACH THAT ZONE OR THE FED SLOWS DOWN AND THE PAUSE IS ON OUR HORIZON, I THINK THAT WILL REMOVE SOME OF THE PRESSURE AND FRAGILITY IN GLOBAL MARKETS. I DON ' T THINK 5% FROM A PURE? ECONOMIC STANDPOINT, GIVEN THE RESILIENCE OF THE U.S. ECONOMY AND WHERE INFLATION IS TRACKING, IT IS NOT AN UNREASONABLE RATE TO THINK WE ARE GOING TO GET TO AT 5% FOR A WHILE. BUT I THINK HOW WE GET THERE IS ALSO IMPORTANT. GUY: