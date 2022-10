00:00

And the equity markets. It's about earnings. Lisa, what do we have? Well, yeah, but 20 percent of the S & P has reported and what touching my eye. First of all, Alcoa and I mentioned this earlier, but this is the aluminum producer that signaled an actual loss in this quarter. They actually posted a loss and they highlighted that higher costs are facing. I really crimping their margins and falling prices. This is the problem with a time of inflation, but also quickly deteriorating demand. You're seeing that in China. You're seeing that around the world for particular, you know, computer devices. So what point is this act as a bellwether at a time when we see strength? Other area, American Airlines, completely different story. Well, this is the travel story, right? People aren't buying goods as much. They're still travelling those shares up ahead of the market. Nearly three percent after reporting better than expected earnings, increasing their full year forecast. They can charge more and people keep coming. We saw this from United. We saw this from Delta. So even as Alcoa is flat on its back with an 11 percent decline, you still see that gain in American Airlines. And Tesla shares are lower by more than 5 percent after shipments were lower than expected. So Elon Musk talking about a recession in or some sort of downturn, economic downturn in China, talked about a lack of demand there. He talked about a different supply chain kinks that were difficult for him. He also talked about Twitter and how he knew he was overpaying for it. But he was going to stock buybacks. He was all over the place. But right now, the takeaway is they missed and they're being mixed. So I wrote it to McCall. He's noted Citigroup very, very carefully on Tesla, talking about a little bit of margin erosion there. But I just I honestly don't know what to make of it other than when I watch the baseball playoffs. Everybody's selling Evie's. Yeah. I mean, that's what they're doing. Well. But it's called competition. That's exactly the point. And so some of the subsidies are affecting their competition, are supporting that. But honestly, all of these earnings, you really nailed it, Tom. I'm not the same story. So what is the cohesive narrative emerging at a time of incredible flux?