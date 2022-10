00:00

I WANT TO START WITH WHAT YOU ' VE REPORTED, THE NUMBERS LOOKING BELOW WITH SOME HAD ANTICIPATED. ONE OF YOUR SHAREHOLDERS, THE ACTIVIST SHAREHOLDER ' S DESCRIBING ERICSSON ' S QUARTERLY PROFITS AS DISAPPOINTING. WHAT DO YOU SAY IN RESPONSE TO THAT? BORJE: WELL, FIRST OF ALL, WE HAVE TO LOOK AT THE BUSINESS. AND WE SEE A GOOD AND SOLID GROWTH, SO WE HAVE GAINED SALES IN THE QUARTER ABOUT 3%. THIS IS ON THE BACK OF THE SIGNIFICANT FOOTPRINT GAINS DURING THE YEAR AND CURRENT QUARTER, THE THIRD QUARTER. OUR BUSINESS IS ROBUST. WE HAVE A COUPLE OF THINGS GOING ON IN THE QUARTER. ONE THING THAT IS VERY IMPORTANT FOR US IS THE IPR REVENUES. THEY ARE DOWN BECAUSE WE ARE IN RENEGOTIATION WITH LICENSORS AND THIS IS SOMETHING THAT SWINGS BETWEEN THE QUARTERS. IT IS DELAYED BECAUSE TYPICALLY, A LICENSE AGREEMENT WILL INCLUDE RECUPERATING PAST ROYALTIES ONCE IT IS SIGNED. WE SEE A BIT OF COST PRESSURES. WE SEE COST INCREASES DUE TO INVESTMENTS AND GEOPOLITICAL RESILIENCY. BUT WE ALSO SEE COST INCREASES BECAUSE WE CONTINUE TO INVEST FOR TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP. AND HERE, WE ARE INVESTING SUBSTANTIALLY IN OUR CLOUD PORTFOLIO AND ERICSSON SILICON AND THAT IS IN ORDER TO MEET THE FUTURE DEMANDS OF THE TELECOM NETWORKS. MARK: GOOD MORNING. YOU MENTIONED ABOUT PATENT REVENUES. I THINK THAT LEADS ME INTO THE IDEA THAT YOU HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN A SPRAWLING DISPUTE WITH APPLE FOR ALMOST A YEAR WITH TRIALS FAST APPROACHING. HOW CONFIDENT ARE YOU THAT THESE CASES WILL RESULT IN THE VINDICATION OF BOTH THE STRENGTH OF YOUR PATENTS AND ALSO OF YOUR LICENSING PRACTICES? BORJE: WE HAVE A VERY STRONG PATENT PORTFOLIO WITH MORE THAN 60,000 PATENTS. WE ARE VERY STRONG IN THE PATENT PORTFOLIO IN 5G, SO I FEEL IT IS IMPORTANT FOR US TO MAKE SURE THAT WE OPTIMIZE THAT VALUE. THAT IS WHAT WE ARE GOING TO DO. AND THAT MAY TAKE SOMEWHAT LONGER TIME BUT THE MOST IMPORTANT IS THAT WE ACTUALLY GET THE RIGHT VALUE FOR OUR PORTFOLIO. ANNA: ARE YOU SEEING ANY SIGNS,, OF COURSE WE TRACK THE INFLATION IMPULSE, THE THREATS TO GLOBAL GROWTH DAILY HERE. DO YOU SEE ANY SIGNS THAT YOUR CUSTOMERS, THAT CARRIERS ARE HAVING TO SLOW THE RATES OF CAPITAL SPENDING BECAUSE OF INFLATION HEADWINDS OR CONCERNS ABOUT GROWTH IN THE FUTURE? BORJE: WHAT WE SEE, WE SEE THE NORTH AMERICAN OPERATORS, THEY HAVE GUIDED FOR LOWER CAPEX IN 2023, WE KNOW THAT ALREADY. IT IS PRUDENT FOR US TO BELIEVE THAT THERE COULD BE SOME SLOWNESS IN CAPEX. AT THE SAME TIME, I MUST SAY THE END-TRAFFIC IS STILL GROWING IN THE NETWORK ON THAT WILL REQUIRE CAPACITY SO THAT SPEAKS TO THE OTHER SIDE. IT IS OUR OWN FOOTPRINT GAINS THAT ARE GOING TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN 2023 AS WELL, AND WE ARE VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT THAT. OUR STRATEGY TO INVEST IN TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP LEVERAGE THAT TO GAIN FOOTPRINT. THAT HAS BEEN CRITICAL AND IT WILL DRIVE OUR SUCCESS IN THE NEXT YEAR. MARK: OPEN RADIO ACCESS NETWORK, IS THIS BECOMING A BIGGER THREAT TO YOUR CORE BUSINESS? BORJE: YOU KNOW, THE OPEN RAN, IT IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE MARKET. WE ARE ONE OF THE LEADING CONTRIBUTORS TO THE OPEN RAN STANDARDS. THIS IS WHY WE INVEST IN CLOUD. IN REALITY, IT IS PROBABLY MORE OF A 6G ARCHITECTURE THAN IT IS GOING TO IMPACT 5G. SIGNIFICANT FOOTPRINT GAINS IN NEW MARKETS WHERE WE ARE GROWING OUR PRESENCE ON THE CURRENT OFFERINGS. THIS IS ALL ABOUT WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE FUTURE. AND YEAH, WHEN RAN HAPPENS, WE WILL BE THERE COMPETING, LIKE WE HAVE DONE SO FAR. ANNA: CAN I MOVE ON TO SOME OF THE LEGAL ISSUES FACING THE BUSINESS? I AM THINKING ABOUT THE SEC INVESTIGATION INTO YOUR OPERATIONS IN IRAQ. CAN YOU UPDATE US? WHAT IS THE LATEST? BORJE: THIS IS AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION SO THE U.S. AUTHORITIES, THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND SEC, SO IT IS INAPPROPRIATE FOR ME TO COMMENT AT THIS TIME. WHEN WE HAVE MORE DEVELOPMENTS, WE WILL TALK ABOUT IT. WE CONTINUE TO COOPERATE FULLY WITH U.S. AUTHORITIES INTO THIS INVESTIGATION. ANNA: YOU SAID THE COMPANY MAY BE FINED AGAIN. HOW BAD COULD GET FOR ERICSSON AND MAYBE YOU PERSONALLY? ARE YOU PERSONALLY POSSIBLY FACING LEGAL ACTION? BORJE: TODAY, IT IS SPECULATIVE. WE CAN ONLY FOCUS ON MAKING SURE THAT WE WORK WITH THE U.S. AUTHORITIES, WE SHARE THE INFORMATION WE HAVE AND WE COOPERATE FULLY AND THAT ' S WHAT WE DO.