Bloomberg Surv Simulcast Full Show 10/20/2022 Part 1

I think the Fed going to be able to get inflationary pressures to subside, but at what cost? They're not at levels where one can say we can declare victory now over next three to six months. We still have a lot of monetary policy tightening ahead of us. It may be some time before we get back to lower rates. I don't see 2 percent rates coming back anytime soon. Good morning, everyone. Jonathan Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene Mr. Ferro off on that paper. We will go to London here. Lizzie BURDEN briefed here on the huge moveable feast of the collapse of the British government. We're not there yet, but, you know, there's reports coming. I saw something from Sky moments ago. But Lisa, we have got to go over to the bond market, which two days in a row pivots to higher yields. This is front loading Thursday, right? This is basically this question of Jim Bullard coming out yesterday with Kathleen Hays, him saying that they really need to front load. This has been the theme that we've heard, although some say that they're going to also continue after that. Nonetheless, that two year yield has really been parabolic. We are almost a four point six percent. We are pricing in 5 percent Fed funds rates next year. This is a game changer for how far the Fed can go and how much this market, Homosassa 0, doesn't like to do math in the 6:00 hour. Lisa and I are going to do math now. Stay with us. On radio pleas from a huge negative 10 year real yield up to where we were today. A new high in the 10 year real yield, one point six nine percent. We've made it 88 percent of the way back to where I was before the great financial crisis. We're getting back to what I knew as normal. And this is key. It's the real yield. It is not just nominal yield. It is being driven by this feeling. The Fed is going to have to have a higher base rate than it's had and prior relative to inflation at a time when, again, people gaming out. What did we hear yesterday from from one bank from BNP, five and a quarter percent Fed funds rate. I mean, these are the kinds of projections are you hearing out on Wall Street? And one other idea here, and pivot Thursday, maybe Kuroda will pivot, maybe the Bank of Japan critically, the Ministry of Finance will. Well, that I woke up to a 150 yen that's historic back a zillion years to 1990. And people are calling about intervention. You also saw the 10 year Japanese bond trade above the range. By the way, we're opening ourselves up to all sorts of criticism with pivot. People are going to send us gifts of like, you know, people dancing and pivoting and the Fed's going to pivot. I mean, it's almost been like, you know, it's been it's been dragged under the mud or raked over the coals. Whatever kind of acronym that you want based on the idea that the Fed is not going to retrace. And that's sort of what it's been associated with. And I think that the market's pivoting away from that lease. For the American audience here on the chaos in London, all I can say is I woke up to it's more immediate for Prime Minister Truss than it was 24 hours ago. Jeff, Tory peers are basically saying get out. I mean, really, they're really saying, we hope she doesn't last the night. That was one of the empires. That was what they said. We hope that she doesn't last for all those years. Framing caution. Max CAC is going to join us quickly here. Really get through the brief me do the data real quickly here. Red on the screen, ever so slight futures negative 12. The VIX really goes nowhere for six weeks, 31 level on the VIX. And the yield structure's simple, 4.5 percent was four point six zero percent to your yield, 10 year yield, four point one four percent. Oil not part of the story today in dollar. Really interesting was real Pacific Rim weakness. And I do want to note Chinese stocks really not doing all that well. I don't know about you, but let's pivot to a brief. Let's pivot to 830. And that's the U.S. initial jobless claims. Really curious to see whether they start to tick up. I mean, if you look at the actual line of initial jobless claims since the pandemic, it looks like it's flatlining. It looks like someone died. This is the question, when does it come back up and start to really give a sense that there is this loosening in a labor market that really has been quite tight today. The talk show that is Fed speak includes Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Phillip Jefferson, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Governor Michele Bachmann. I know you love this time. Jim Bullard, though, yesterday set a tone that we're going to hear more of that it is important to front load, right. But it is also important to wait because of the lag effect. I'm going to listen to Harker. I think he's got a great, great concept there with his business background of the manufacturing of the Philadelphia region, with earnings coming out today off of Procter and Gamble yesterday, its roots and also known, I believe, American Airlines. Oh, yeah. So let's talk about some of the earnings. Would you get American Airlines? We also get Blackstone at Freeport Maxx Random. Curious about that sale, space snap and Whirlpool, just the big industrial companies, I'm very curious about the tool business for SNAP. I'm it's gonna be amazing to see what they do and step on it. What do you think it is? Is it snap or snap on it? We're gonna see it snap like social media watching. It isn't necessarily a tool belt. I'm just curious, just providing clarity. BREMMER Incredible. Ramos favorite guest joins us right now. He's hugely popular with the Bloomberg Surveillance audience worldwide. HSBC is chief multi asset strategist. Max Kuttner. Max, when does the gloom lift? Yeah, good morning, Tom. I think it's going to take some time. Still, I just cannot see risk assets. I cannot see equities really forming a bottom before we see the correlation between risk assets and rates turn negative. Why is that? Well, very simple because that would tell us that the market is switching into proper recession concerns. All that we've talked about. I've listened to you guys just now. All that we're talking about still is inflation. So all what we are still talking about is. Well, is there going to be further upside surprise surprises and inflation in the UK in trade? We've seen NIKKEI broadly in line yesterday that all that is still enough to inflict broad based pain across the asset classes. And that is our positioning still, unfortunately. Julian Emmanuel over at Evercore does a daily note now focus on earnings season. He talks about forming the dry kindling of what could be a bull market. Max, you know, the market gets out front of the Kano babble. Is the market doing that right now? No, it's not really doing an unfortunate because I think what we have is we have an almost abnormal obsession with all all fees and inflation. Right. Whether that is, you know, the claims later today, whether that is Tier 2 data like inflation expectations from the University of Michigan survey, for example, that the problem that we're facing now. If you want to jump on any kind of relief, trade Emma Chandra, any kind of Goldilocks trade, the bank, big issue that you've got Jason Kelly doing that is that none of those data can get in your way. So none of the CPI is P.C. or PPD or NFP or claims or indeed any of the global inflation data can get in your way. So the risk reward on jumping on such sort of a relief rally or year Andrew Leaf rally is extremely poor. It's an extremely poor risk reward where the data just can simply get in your way and really smack your trade. This seems like almost a consensus. The bearishness around Wall Street, at least the expectation for some sort of downturn where there is a much bigger controversy is around the long end of the Treasury curve, 10 year treasuries, with some people saying they're headed higher because we are going to lead to a more inflationary environment. And then HSBC, which is saying actually probably not. Are you actually incredibly bullish right now on the longer end of U.S. yield curves? I'm not quite yet right. I don't think we're quite at the point yet, so we need to see a couple of things happening. So, for example, one of them is if we see certain parts of the yield curve move further towards inversion, we know the tooth tenses inverted, but we also know that the tooth tends part of the curve is usually the one that's pretty much the worst of the common yield coast in signaling and it's signaling effect in terms of a recession. It is much better if you look at three months tense, where if you look indeed what Powell was saying a couple of quarters ago, the front and forward spreads. Those are still not flat. Those are still actually in positive territory. So we need to see them actually first at least flat until we can really go and play that sort of end of cycle recession trade. And then on the other hand, the reality is that hard activity data are still pretty strong. Right. So we all feel miserable. Everything that we're talking about is pretty much flat out doom and gloom and misery. And that is, you know, consumer confidence that's based on PMI ISE and all the surveys and the soft data. But the hard data are still actually holding up pretty well. And that keeps yields still a bit on the on the upside. So that, again, we need to see that change a bit. But the hard data surprises start to converge towards the soft data surprises, then it's time to switch into sovereigns. So, Max, given that you have to recommended allocation, is it just 100 percent cash? No. Absolutely not. I think in actual fact, we've just moved into a maximum overripe commodities this morning because we are quite concerned about not only the demand side of things, it's possible, for example, gas to oil switching, particularly in Europe. So not only on the demand side of things, but particularly also on the supply side of things, really. A few really under appreciated supply concerns that keep us quite bullish actually now for the next couple of months on energy at the moment. We do like value of the growth in equities. We do like things like shirts, things like food and beverage, really. But the fence, it's not only just we've got to go. Max would give me a brand crude price. I mean, for your commodity optimism and what Brent crude does, do we go back over 100? I think we're going to get back of 100, we've got a hundred sort of average for Q4. So, all right. Everybody means, you know, it's going to take a bit of time. Back to the range what we've been up until a few months ago. Max, kind of thank you so much with HSBC and within the pivots of today. We're going to go to Britain here in a moment on all that's going on with Lizzie Borden, I believe scheduled to be with us if we can link up with her. It I believe 10 Downing Street. I just a research report is really fluid right now in the earnings season, about 20 percent coming in. Lisa Oliver Chen channeling what we talked about yesterday. What was a stock that went down 45 percent yesterday? Oh, yeah. A little, though, a plex, solar plexus, or whether he comes out with a deep 35 page research note answer for. And everybody watching you has young girls knows what Safari is and Chan robust on safari and robust on alter and ought to be based on what I see coming in. Well, and there is a story in BusinessWeek that I was reading this morning about how the wealthy consumers keep spending at really exciting. Dana Telsey mentioned and this is really the divergence between the death as you talk about where the upper decile keeps spending. And actually a lot of these companies like LVMH, can increase prices at a much more rapidly Annmarie Horden. Exactly. Way above. But then how does that factor into overall inflation when you have a significant portion of the population flat on its back? I agree. And you can maybe have two markets here. You've got the caution of Max CAC, but you've also got some optimism, as Julian Emmanuel speaks of futures in negative 14. Coming up from London, Lizzie Burton joins us. This is Bloomberg. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. Liz Truss is premiership is looking increasingly fragile after a day of drama at Westminster. The British leader fired one minister over a security breach and two others were hurt. Resigning amid the fallout from a chaotic Commons vote before agreeing to stay in their posts. Many conservative lawmakers now want trusts to resign immediately. Ukrainians are being warned about rolling blackouts because of damage to the country's power infrastructure from Russian missile attacks, with President Vladimir Zelinsky urging people to use as little electricity as possible. Lenski has said about 3 percent of Ukrainian power stations have been destroyed since October 10th. And Italy Silvio Berlusconi has told lawmakers that presidents, a landscape forced Russian President Vladimir Putin into an endless war. Bloomberg Surveillance Lisa Abramowicz Tom Keene John Farrell on assignment this morning, futures and negative 13, the VIX 31 yields higher yen, prints 150 weak yen, but all eyes in international relations and in politics turned towards London. David Blanchflower will join us in a moment with his work for the Bank of England and now at Dartmouth. But first, in front of 10 Downing Street, I guess, is history has made our Lizzie BURDEN. Lizzie, there is so much speculation and of course, the British press is a beast under its own. Let me go to the discussion of this committee that makes the rules for this beleaguered Conservative Party. Tell us what the 1922 committee is thinking on a Thursday. Well, the wind seems to have changed in Westminster, Tom, because yesterday it was it seemed as if the Tory party was going to give less trust a chance to cling on until at least the Halloween budget. But since all of the chaos yesterday over the fracking, both the resignation of swell, the problem and the home secretary, now there is massive pressure for the trust for trust to resign. So the discussions behind the scenes. Who's going to replace trust? And it seems to be. I mean, well, they're talking about rescue. So you're not talking about Penny Morton. Some are calling for Boris Johnson, saying that he's got the biggest Monday of anyone because he actually faced a general election. I don't know if you could hear the protesters. I don't want to ever fully complete their influence. It's the same guy we heard the other day that he riling Tories out ISE. That's right. You know, if they race, at least trust the feds, they'd be a general election loser. Twenty seconds here in between protest from the gentlemen intruding. Is there what's the likelihood that the prime minister will resign today for the American audience waking up? I mean, is this immediate or is this something where she gets to the weekend? I can only tell you that the international press is gathering here, discussing this and making sure that they're on shift to cover it. If the lectern comes out and he's behind the scenes, say there are hours to go. If the photographers keep shouting, take Range Rover, because you've got ministers coming and going. You see you've seen the chairman of the Conservative Party. It seems that the discussions are ongoing for to succeed Liz Truss. So it could be hours saving petrol in their Range Rover. Thank you so much, Lizzie Burton in front of 10 Downing Street. We'll continue to follow this story with Bloomberg News, his government in London right now, the perfect guest for this moment for his beleaguered London. Nothing like this ever happened in his Wales from Cardiff. David Blanchflower joins us. He is Dartmouth professor of economics. So far more a former bank of being the monetary policy committee member. David, I guess I want to avoid the politics in just within the chaos of London, what the Commonwealth outcome is for the people of the United Kingdom, whether Labour, whether Tory new Tory government. Will England be poorer in 12 months? Well, I think so. I think it's clear that there's a risk premium that's happened since that terrible mini budget that's come out, the financial chaos. Actually, I think, Tom, is what's driven the politics. So what you saw is a budget that was not they didn't work out where the funding was. They fired the permanent secretary of the treasury. They said more tax cuts are coming and the markets didn't like it. So we saw the pension funds collapse and we saw mortgage markets not being able to price products. So that kind of chaos has caused the politics. And I think. Excuse me. I think it's caused the economics and it's caused people to be poor. I mean, Ben Broadbent, the governor of the bank, one of the deputy governors, came out today saying, you know, this is this is not looking good on the downside. And maybe maybe the bank the bank won't be able to raise rates as much as the markets are thinking. But this is a sort of apoplectic. I mean, this is I've never seen anything happen so quickly. And remember that the I think it was the economists said they didn't think that trust had the shelf life of a lettuce. And it turns out that the lettuce is probably going to win. But the British people actually, in fact, they're going to lose. Well, it depends what kind of lettuce, I suppose. Danny, I am. Oh, they posted it. Yes. Exactly. They have. They have a believe the line of 160 IBEX like. But from PepsiCo's. What's your question and what's your sense, though? You had said initially when this all transpired that you thought that the Bank of England should raise rates by 100 basis points in an emergency meeting in order to get some credibility in markets. They didn't. And they won in terms of markets moving toward them. What do they have to do next month when they come back together and try to understand how to approach an economy that's going to weaken one way or another and plans that look much more like austerity than anything else on a fiscal level? Right. I mean, I mean, in a sense, Lisa, it's asking me what's going to happen in the next 24 hours. We don't exactly know. I mean, obviously, the problem is that there are arguments on the one hand to say we need to stabilize the currency to worry about inflation. But actually, the data from yesterday suggests that the U.K. has hit peak inflation. And then the evidence is actually that the economy is going to slow. I mean, especially well, we don't know what's coming. We heard that lots of spending cuts were coming, but that was yesterday. So I think the bank's going to be in a position where there's very strong arguments on one hand to raise rates. And on the other hand, to to cut. Right. I mean, they've got to do is calm nerves. That's really what they've got for President Bush. What changes if Labor takes over? What you know, within the the mess of this? What happens if it's Prime Minister Starmer? Well, I mean, I think you're going to see things at the edges, but I think essentially what he meant, if I was advising him, I would say what you're gonna have to do is take it, but you can't really do anything much to start with. And Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said this. You've got to get in, try and calm nerves. Work out what the right strategy is. They'll probably think the thing they would probably do in the first day would be to impose a windfall tax on on the on the oil companies. Then the CEO of Shell has even said that's probably a sensible thing to do. They may well go and impose a windfall tax on the banks, but I don't think they're going to move very far because, you know, the chaos that's going on is really I've never seen anything quite like it. So the political chaos now is feeding back to the economic chaos. And they're going to have to calm nerves and say, we're not going to do these stupid. We pull back that mini budget. We're going to talk to a permanent secretary. We're going to talk to the RBA. And we've got to think where we go. But I think they've made that clear that they're going to have to sit and take stock, because you don't you know, you want to be in a situation where trying to catch a falling knife. And if you ask me these questions in an hour, the answer might be different because. Well, we'll do that. Come back in an hour. David Blanchflower of most Dartmouth College, greatly appreciate it. A moveable feast. I just looked at a technical study, Lisa Abramowicz of sterling. And when the moving averages converge to a point like this, whatever your setup is, that's where we are right now. We're at a point here at 111, 97. And you just wonder and do the markets again tell the politicians whether Tory or Labour what to do with a you know, you pick your level on sterling where it goes weaker, drives weaker, it gets more complicated from here, because on one hand, you do have yields coming down on the long end, which is positive, at least for the Bank of England. But you do see a weakening, a pervasive weakening, and perhaps not to the recent lows. But still, nonetheless, the pound has lost a lot of its international clout. When you do have everyone calling for austerity, you do have this expected lower growth picture no matter what happens. And so had it. What is the market calling for? Right. What's the breakpoint going to be? What are we going to really lobby the Tories or anyone else to do? But it is a political battle. And folks of Irish fare, where are they? Fear. What's he doing? What do you keep telling him? You keep mocking his dislike, his disdain of the Dow playing finals in Glasgow for an hour or given a paper. He's on a well-deserved day off. Have a great time. Futures at negative ten at Sterling telling him that 111 98. Good morning. Good morning, everyone. Bloomberg Surveillance following a number of really key stories in economics, finance, investment and yes, in politics as well, and no, it's not Washington and the midterm elections. It is a chaos in London will continue with that coverage. I do want to point out the yield shift. We see the yield curve actually pretty static here, but the real yield up to no recent recovery ISE one point six nine percent on the inflation adjusted yield that changed the dialogue for everybody. Lisa, including Blackstone out with earnings here in a bit. Yeah, and we're gonna be looking at that. Just kept picking up, though, on earnings last night after the bell, we saw Alcoa earnings. And this is one of the biggest of the of the oil of the excuse me, the metal giants. And they came out really disappointing. And you could see those shares absolutely plummeting. This is a bellwether. How many more bellwethers do we have to have? These are not now you're not seeing the same kind of demand for electronic goods that used metals for cars that use metals from China. How much do we start to see that kind of theme as we get earnings trickling out? And what's so interesting here is Alcoa was the first to report out of Pittsburgh. They used to take huge pride in reporting early. You know, everybody's caught up with Alcoa, were there in the first wave of earnings that are coming out. Yeah, but the interesting thing is, is that it's not a good signal. So how many of these do you need to see? There are those that can pass. Well, I'll look at Procter Gamble's headline, really the Effexor headwinds. And you're seeing that also from IBM, still managing to beat, but for how long? And again, these are kind of the themes that I'm looking at to try to understand. Satya Nadella IBEX, a 10 year total return, six point four percent per year. Why was the aluminium business? It's been a challenge. And how much has there been a lack of investment at a time when there is a shortage of real world stuff? There's also a shortage of houses, which is the reason why the prices have been bid up and we keep getting housing data that shows plummeting sentiment. Yet prices hanging in there. At what point do we move on? Sandra and I has been covering this all over at ABN Amro and the meaning behind some sort of significant correction in the housing market. She's chief economist there. Sandra, how concerned are you as we start to see yields rise and we start to see some of the valuations of housing across the world plummet? How concerned are you about this being a note of instability going forward? I'm very concerned, but also I'm not that certain yet off of this being the start of a major house price correction. So I think what you should realize, what we're seeing here is a kind of a steep correction after a very steep rise of house prices. And that could also be kind of the air out market where basically, I mean, depending on which region you're looking at, because this is all very institutionally determined. But a lot of housing markets, what you're basically seeing is that there is a huge shortage. Price rises have been massive. That has been basically eroding affordability already before the war. And then the interest rate rises translated into mortgage rate rises. And that could be, let's say, a trigger event. However, the shortages are still there. So if there is a fast price correction of some percentages, that could also mean that affordability comes back. And that would mean that transactions would come back and that would be the support for the housing market. Yeah. And then they're here. But there could be a big concern, right? There could be something significant that happens. And this is sort of the imbalance that people are looking at. On a broader sense, looking out, when you see yields rise to this degree, do you feel that it is sustainable on a global basis or do you feel like we're seeing the beginnings of certain triggers that really cause some sort of violent end? Yes. Well, there are numerous risks currently out there that could lead to a violent end. So if you saw the mortgage demand in the U.S. declined with 86 percent. That is quite shocking. So and actually so I just mentioned our base case, which is still for a kind of a moderate correction. But you could indeed imagine something much more severe. And the way to think of that is, is if you if you just take the the mortgage rate rises in most countries between kind of new market just now and let's say six months ago is not a 4 percent difference. And if you would assume that people cannot afford higher monthly payments, especially not in these inflationary times yet, that would mean that their lending capacity is decreasing 22, even 35 percent. And if that were the house price growth, then people would be looking at a disaster. So you've got a beautiful distinction between the rates of change of the game in Europe, across the Atlantic to America. You talk about an America landing softly in a real rapid deterioration within Europe. How does Lagarde, the ECB, adjust to that reality? Well, I think I mean, Legarde and ECB are mainly focused, of course, on what's happening in Europe and and the nature of the problem are really quite more severe in Europe. But it's still I think that Legarde is mainly worried about inflation expectations at this point in time. And yeah, and of course, how all these shortages, even though gas prices are declining significantly. The real worry is now really kind of people are getting more and more aware that the real worry is not only about this winter shortages, but also next winter shortages and long run rotation potential. So unfair to you. But I'm off of the script right now. We've got to do that sooner. Philbin of ABN Amro here, a telegraph reporting on a speech to secure cars car Starmer is giving in Brighton, where he says we need a general election now. Sandra, how would a general election now in the United Kingdom change the financial markets in the city? Well, I think that could be well in the first moments give more uncertainty. But in the middle to long run, it would definitely provide more certainty because I do think that the situation now is basically not restrained. And I mean, of course, now it's not reassuring at all. But the problem I think that markets are really digesting this still is that with what we've seen in the last few weeks with trust is basically a situation where. Right. Well, where we're where politics and financial markets and the Bank of England are really not moving in the same direction, also eroding, eroding each other's credibility. And his confidence crisis is basically not solvable. And I think markets are starting to price in the idea that whatever U-turn is going to happen. Right. And nobody is guaranteed that there will be a new turn around corner a week from now. Senator, thank you so much. Santa Philippine with us with ABN Amro. And we do see a weakening of sterling. I would suggest off this idea of a general election loser. Worse, Pharaoh. I mean, you know, you don't I don't know what we're talking about. Let's just leave. You know, it's like what? And that's where we are. But the answer is the Telegraph reporting that this is Starmer in a public speech saying, let's go, let's get a general election out there. I agree with his Philippine. That would clear uncertainty. Most certainly there needs to be some sort of changing of the guard. And that's what we hear. And it's not good for any party or any political regime to have so much dissent publicly with people calling for someone to step down. Looking at this backdrop, though, there is a larger takeaway over the past few weeks, which is that governments are constrained by what the market lets them do. That electorate is the electorate. And this is a new paradigm. This idea that markets are in charge. The popular support is in charge. And they cannot make violent moves away from what they will be allowed in markets. And this is a new regime that's really foisted upon them by the fact that money costs something. And that has been the lesson from the United Kingdom. And they are not alone in that. That's very much a lesson for Europe and it's very much a lesson for the US. Let us stop here. Moving into the end of October and Max Kuttner, HSBC was talking about his year ahead piece, which people are starting to talk about. And you nailed it, Lisa, where you say what's different now is money costs something. And that's a massive generational change for X percent of the people watching surveillance. We heard that from Senator Warren on earlier this week with David Westin. And he was saying it's really important to reduce the deficit. It's important to be cognizant of how much we're spending. It's a renewed fiscal discipline that, again, has been caused by where the market is, the fact you cannot spend. People are talking about reducing the deficits. So at what point does that really push policy in another direction and hold them accountable? I would argue that the U.K. is a prime example. I'm watching Sterling here, folks. Really, after Bloomberg, we do this on a wonderful intraday. As you saw, Young goes through 150 earlier this morning for those keeping score at home through one eleven seventy. When you go out four digits on a currency, that's a pip. So you say that's a Gladys Knight the Pips, which you probably don't get. I get that. I do get that. And I would also argue that you rounded up yesterday. So I don't even know it's all they. Yeah. But it's how they quote for does decimal points in Atlanta, down in Georgia. But the answer is sterling here through 111, 70 is a weaker sterling this morning. Meanwhile, we're getting earnings continue to roll out in the U.S. AT & T the latest. And what I find interesting is people are turning to utilities as a real bastion of safety at a time when people still pay their wireless bills. And AT & T did beat expectations on that exact fact. People are going to pay their wireless bills arguably before they pay their their brand. I mean, people want their phones and that's something that we live a single day. You know, let's talk about this in terms of pricing power, as we heard from Procter Gamble yesterday. I know all of you are living it on radio and TV. Turn your total return. What's left of the telephone of my yurt flat per year, OK. Ten years. Fair? That's right. Acceptable. OK. But right now you're getting a little bit of a pop and at least they're maintaining what they've had. The point is they're not necessarily losing to the same degree as some of the other losing less money than they used. Exactly. And they're losing less on a relative basis. And the fact that people are talking about them as a bastion and you know, what else am I supposed to buy an equity of the gross yield of seven point one percent? I think there are a lot of people who are saying it's pretty, pretty attractive when you have, you know, the risk in other stocks. Couple market notes as we do housekeeping to keep you advised through the morning yen 150 print two hours ago, one forty nine point seven eight is a weaker yen. That's demonstrable oil, not a story. We'll get to that in a moment. Well, a little if oil I stand corrected up a dollar, futures running green. Don't give us any love at all. And Cruise from Tahiti e-mails. And thank you for watching. You might run the Micronesia guilts British guilds extend their game. This is price up, yield down and Lisa from a 5 percent ish level down to three point eighty seven percent on the 30 year British Gilt Zara. I'm busy watching the livestream of a head of lettuce and seeing whether it lands to our American audience because basically in Greek to me, tabloids in the UK have a livestream of a head of lettuce from Tesco and they want to see if that will outlast Liz Truss's prime ministership. And there's even an entire betting system around this with people betting on the lettuce. Well, it's a moveable story. Let us go to some of the breaking news. Our Lizzie Byrne outside 10 Downing Street as well. Lisa, why did you bring in Kevin book? But, Lisa, you and I saw something yesterday both of us have never seen, which is a White House is oil Wall Street oil strategy. One of the most stunning things that I saw yesterday was the White House putting a floor under crude prices at 67 to seventy one. Seventy two dollars a barrel as an attempt to shore up confidence by oil companies that they would invest. What does this say to the rest of the market in terms of how closely they will be intervening at a time where it's unclear what they can do on the key products of refined goods? Kevin Book is joining us, head of research at Clearview Energy Partners. What did you make yesterday, Kevin, of all of the rhetoric out of the White House? Good morning, Lisa and Tom. Look, let me back up just a little bit and ask a question about where we are in market democracy. Markets essentially allocate by pricing scarcity. Democracies allocate power through popularity. And scarcity isn't popular. So something's got to give. You can ask, are we looking at markets as they were in the answer you I think you were referred to there's just a few minutes ago is no. Absolutely not. Governments are stepping in. We call it an age of intervention. But on the supply side, there's not a lot that governments, especially the government of the United States, can do because it doesn't have an oil company. So it's trying to send a signal to the companies that are out there that there is some demand that the government is willing to provide. And therefore, a floor on prices not obviously going to convince when the prices, you know, skewed 20 dollars to the upside or that floor. But it could have some potential to persuade if that free hedge stays on the books long enough for companies to use it. Kevin, none of this really makes sense unless you view it through a political lens, because gasoline prices have come down dramatically. And the real problem remains in diesel and you're seeing those prices remain high and stockpiles faults the lowest levels in decades. And there is very real concern that we will not have enough heading into the winter. What's your view on why now and what could actually be done and how perilous the situation in the diesel stockpiles really is? Well, perilous, because in February, the European Union is supposed to block Russian imports, imports of Russian products, which means that if those products don't find other markets, more diesel scarcity coming when we're already short. One thing we didn't see yesterday, Lisa, was a product export limit. It's been talked about it's been talked about since May. Now you a lot September continuously. Nothing yesterday. But I don't know that we're done, Tom. Well, this is important. Lisa grilled Brian Deese yesterday on this on the export question. Explain to our audience the ambiguities of a U.S. exporting hydrocarbons versus a U.S. saying, no, we're done with that. Yeah, we've been essentially exporting products on a net basis for more than a decade and really going gangbusters with diesel price signals out there in the world calling for our inventories as the essential moderating part of balancing the market. And so inventories are extremely low in the northeast, 60 percent, more than 60 percent below the five year average for distillate fuel. That's a real concern for policymakers going into the risks and shortage. I look Covid at the price of oil. And one thing we can say and I'm beginning to see little tealeaves of China capitulating on quarantine, of travel. In your clear view model is the idea demand comes back in Asia and what does that do to brand at 93? Well, if we're looking at the Chinese effect on demand, depressing crude prices relative to where they might go again, let's just back up Russian fossil fuel exports, five and a half percent of global consumption for decades. We're now missing one point three percentage points with more to fall away. If you come on the demand side strong from China and you're going to tighten markets a lot and you might argue inventories are still below the five year average for for global petroleum NYSE stocks. That means that there's still room. But of course, OPEC just cut. Well, of course. Just just really. No, I want to I want to link this in to what we're seeing over in Europe, because you were talking about the potential export control. Where could we see the price of diesel? How much could we see it increase? How could we see the price of natural gas increase if there is some sort of export ban or even not. But just based on where inventories are right now? Well, we don't think that we're likely to see a natural gas export limit, Lisa. Here in the United States, the White House, I think, has been pretty clear about trying to support allies by providing supply. But in terms of permitting new plants, in terms of getting through the regulatory process, high prices here at home may be already starting to put the brakes on in terms of diesel exports. You know, about 10 percent of distillate in the U.S. is exported to Europe. So it's significant, but not dominant from our export portfolio. We export zero gasoline. Right. The gasoline price is really the political meter that so many people watch. But more than half of our gasoline goes to Mexico. So if there's export limits on hydrocarbons writ large, particularly on liquid fuels, then there's other parts of the world that could be short a lot sooner. Covid, terrific brief. Thank you so much, Kevin Book, Clearview and you're here. And with oil up a stick. Eighty six ninety eight. Make it eighty seven dollars. American oil. Ninety four dollars. Brent crude. And I mean it's not that far from a hundred. We have, as we mentioned, many pivots today and one of them is the continuing news flow out of the United Kingdom. Graham Brady is with this for me. Not strange. That's the wrong word. But Foreign 1922 committee. He runs. These are the the committee that makes the rules. Lisa, if a prime minister comes or goes, how many votes are needed? How do you get to one candidate, two candidates, five candidates, etc.? And he's walked through the door of 10 Downing Street. The clock is ticking. And I will just say that you're seeing the metaphor of that head of lettuce on Twitter pretty much lighting up the screen. As people say, it looks like it's going to win. How much are we looking at the last hours, as Lucy Barton said of Liz Truss's prime ministership? But what comes next? Right. Because it's coming at a time when the economy is facing a really difficult moment where right now the Tories are flat on their backs, but there isn't a clear leader. Do we actually see Boris Johnson come back? I don't hear that that much. It's a you know, it's not our territory. But I will make clear, folks, the idea of Prime Minister Johnson returning is not in the Zeit guys this morning. It's about the former chancellor, Mr Soon Act. I even don't hear Michael Gove, which talked about it as well. But again, it's a moveable feast, I would say, at 7 o'clock here, Wall Street time. The dialogue has changed for Lizzie Burdon just in the last 60 minutes as well. At 10 Downing Street, we're following that story. We're following a higher yields. Futures go green now. Futures up 11. It's too much optimism. We've got to speak with Chris Harvey. I think the Fed is going to be able to get inflationary pressures to subside, but at what cost? I think the Fed is going to be able to get inflationary pressures to subside, but at what cost? They're not at levels where one can say we can declare victory now over next three to six months. We still have a lot of monetary policy tightening ahead of us. It may be some time before we get back to lower rates. I don't see 2 percent rates coming back anytime soon. Good morning, everyone. Jonathan Ferro. Lisa Abramowicz. Tom Keene on radio and television. Mr Ferrer on assignment. Futures up 7. Dow futures up 115. It doesn't matter. There's extraordinary movement of a number of different stories. And I guess, Lisa, you know, we're not doing politics one to one, but there we are. It is a movable story. At 10 Downing Street, it seems like the clock is ticking down on less Truss's prime ministership and she's just getting to the end, she acknowledges. Wednesday was a difficult day. File under. No kidding. And she is definitely under incredible pressure. She is going to evidently be meeting with Graham Brady. She has been asked to meet with him. He is the member of parliament for sale west. All of these questions right now around what happens with Britain at a time when it's facing incredible regulation, high rates and an economy headed Michael Barr. The markets so important how we're going to do that first and then go to Lizzie Burdon at 10 Downing Street. We'll keep you up to date on that story. Sterling was a 111 hander. We're now up to a 1 12, 21 buoyant. I would suggest 112 50 is a different a different story, to say the least. Completely idiosyncratic. Turkish lira just gives way as they cut their interest rate. That's been widely anticipated. Erdogan doing air to 1 1 0 1 economics 8 points 6 0. A new level for Turkish weakness. You like how he slipped? Yeah, that was good. I like that. Actually, it is. It's sort of the unconventional monetary policy getting absolutely hammered in the currency market, which is the relief valve that we've seen certainly when it comes to Japan as well. And the yen, they're weakening, continuing, though, to watch the front end of the U.S. yield curve, which arguably is pressuring every 5 percent to year. I think that we can. I mean, people are reframing out of 5 percent Fed funds rate by March of next year. I mean, is that going to stick for two years? I don't know. But people are talking now about a new regime that's been moved up and how much that exacerbating the political woes that we're seeing right now around the world, in particular with the UK. Brent crude. Ninety four dollars a barrel. Let me go. I'm going to focus on foreign exchange, this data check. We welcome all of you for global Wall Street. We don't have a 113 VIX. Why, but we're getting there quickly. Yana, 150 print 2 hours ago, 149, 78, everyone. They're watching the Ministry of Finance. Euro doesn't give me much information. Point nine eight ECB meeting is October 27. Something like. Something like that. Swiss franc is weaker. That's important. We haven't talked about euro, Swiss Re and that's some relief there for the Swiss government and the SNB. Sterling, 112 0 9 is moving around. Can't keep score of that as well. Futures up eleven, Lisa. So let's just talk about what we're looking at today quickly. Thirty a.m., we get a U.S. initial jobless claims. Do we see that tick up that so many Fed members are looking for in this perverse reality or a softening economy? Is Axel actually exactly what they're looking for? We get a host of Fed Speak Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. Tom, we'll be watching that closely. Fed Governor Phillip Jefferson. Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Fed Governor Michele Bachmann among the many voices. And then earnings do continue. We did just get Blackstone, which was a beat. We'll go into that later. Freeport-McMoRan coming out as well. American Airlines, SNAP and Whirlpool all after the bell snap and Whirlpool in particular. How much do we get a feeling as 20 percent of the S & P has reported that we are in a good phase? Because right now, if you take a look at Alcoa, those shares down almost 11 percent on the heels of a disappointment, a bellwether potentially of the metal industry. It may right that it's each each company is a different story. I don't see a holistic thing here right now. The pressures are holistic, affects, pressures, front and for first and foremost among them. But how they cope with them and their pricing power is different depending on who their customer ISE and depending on how essential their goods are to what people do in their lives. Do what you need, which is a recalibration of the equity markets here at 37 19 on the Standard and Poor's 500. Christopher Harvey joins us, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo. Chris, let's get to your breaking news from Wells Fargo. And that's simply you go a little bit tepid on the banks. What did Mr. Diamond get wrong? He didn't get anything wrong. We've been thinking about downgrading the banks from overweight for some time. It just doesn't fit with our sector of things. We really want to reduce our exposure to cyclicality. We really want to barbell more defensive assets with copy type assets and banks distant fit in there. It's more of a macro issue than anything else. And if you look at how banks report and look at the numbers they popped. They're performing in line with the market. We thought this was a good time just to step off this trade. Nothing that we really don't like about the banks, but we do think it's just more of a market perform as we think about things to sentiment or the macro sentiment is going to be an overhang. We just don't want to fight that. We think there are better opportunities out there for us. Chris, does this earnings season matter? Is it giving us any forward look at what's going to happen or is this basically going to create a reevaluation that can make you double down more effectively on your thesis? When you say does it matter? It absolutely matters. What are we looking for? We're looking for forward guidance. We're looking for how the consumer is holding up. We're looking for margins. For the most part, what we're seeing is the consumers. Okay. Right. There's a lot of fear about the consumer, what we think the consumer is doing on what's happening with the consumer. They're doing being pulled further and further out on the ledge, but they're not there just yet. Margins have come under pressure. They continue to come under pressure, but they haven't cracked the way a lot of people have thought. And the issue with forward guidance at this juncture is you're not going to get a ton of really far looking forward guidance. I think that comes at the beginning of next year. So when a lot of people talk about numbers coming down, I think they're a little bit too early. You're not going to see those numbers come down. If if and when we go into recession, because that's at 2023 thing, you're not going to go out on a limb and start talking about very aggressively about 220 by 2023. Right here, right now, what we're hearing from companies, things are OK. As Tom pointed out, it is you're not being saved by the broader market. But if you have good underlying fundamentals, if you have good trends, you are being rewarded. And that's important. Chris, we've been talking all morning about the yield lift that we've seen on the front end of the curve. How are looking gaming out what a 5 percent year to year yield could potentially even look like? How closely are you as an equity investor watching the front end for some sort of sense of how much you need to bring down your valuations when CPI is around the world? Keep performing to the upside, continue to surprise to the upside. Right. So. So listen, when we look at the yield curve, we'll look at the front end for indications of where the Fed's going to go at the front end. It's been a good indication of whether the Fed is going to get more hawkish. You see the front end pop up. That's going to be more hawkish when we look at the middle part of the curve, the 10 year. That's really more about valuation. So if you continue to see that the front and rise. That just means the Fed is not ready to stop where the Fed won't stop because they're following what the front end is doing. But the valuation is really more about the tenure at this point time. And the tenure has really caught up with what's happening over in Europe and the gravity European rates have on the tenure. Chris, I want to talk about a factor nobody ever talks about, and I give a nod to the and decide who owns the London School of Economics. And that is a factor called profitability out 18 months, out 12 months. Will there be a partition between evidently profitable companies and those non profitable? So, Tom, when we think about profitability, we actually when we think about quality, we think about balance sheets. We think about ROIC, ROIC. We think about profitability. We think about net profit margins. And so it's very important for our quality factors. And the way we characterize quality stocks. And so is it going to be important? Absolutely. It's going to be important. We think we're going into a higher quality environment. And some of those companies that are higher profit or more profitable should be better or rewarded by the marketplace. And we've seen that year to date. There's also a bit of a duration component to some of these things. But absolutely, we look at profitability and we do think it's going to be very influential on stock price. And it's something that placing a lot of focus on Iraq speaks to. Here are 12 months. You've done a year in Target 12, 31, 2023. Help me. Well, we have it. What we're saying about 2023 is we think the first half is gonna be really sloppy. That's when we think numbers come down. That's when we think we're gonna be dealing with a recession. And what we want clients to do is high on these rallies. We want them to reposition. We want them to get longer, quote unquote, momentum, because that actually is a more defensive strategy. We want in the barbell momentum or low ball with with some of the corp tech names. We've seen some good reports from some of these Garp names or some downgraded stocks, but we haven't put a 12th or 223 number out just yet. Chris Harvey, thank you so much. Wells Fargo Securities, any number of stories we're watching again in London. The travails of Prime Minister just Peston over at ITV says Trust called for the meeting. I don't know what that means, but what we're really looking at is the follow on to our conversation yesterday with Scott Kirby of United Airlines. And, you know, you look at American Airlines and I really don't know the nuances. I mean, I don't know those who serve in the best beverage of my choice. But what I see here is American Airlines telling me they're really back to 2019 business. Again, this is yet another major U.S. airline coming out and beating expectations as shares popping after they came out. But really, this highlights how much people are willing to pay for tickets. People are wanting to travel regardless of how much you've seen, the inflation really increase, the cost of that. Also notable that American Airlines is on track to reduce debt levels by 15 billion dollars by 2025. And this really feeds into a theme of the Bank of America Fund Manager survey, where the highest proportion of investors surveyed say they would like companies to use their cash to reduce debt than invest in CapEx or buy back their shares. The fiscal discipline is something that we're seeing not only for governments, right. Also for corporations. And now, folks, we go to what matters. Andrew wrote A Rascal, a reporting off our London desk in Paris on a small star called Hermes. And they have. Lisa, the Birkin 25 bag in Togo leather costing seven thousand two hundred forty two dollars in her men's reporting, you can nudge that puppy up over eight thousand dollars here with price. My favorite thing is that you look at me with a handbag, but it's you is more interested in ISE is at handbag than me. And I will just say this, that with respect to all of these pricing, it goes back to luxury. We've got all sorts of different news for this morning. Futures now go green, up 16, Dow futures up 184. The VIX has been static for six weeks, thirty point seven, nine. It ought to be 29 or 28. It's not. We'll get to the yield story here in a moment. For those of you waking up in America, it is different in the United Kingdom than it was yesterday and certainly within the chaos of 10 days ago. Our Guy Johnson is a student of this and joins us from London this morning. Guy, in your briefing to me this morning, you made clear something has changed in the economics and the politics of the chaos. What is it? So I think what's happening here, Tom, and we will wait to see exactly what is happening with less trust. Looks like we might be entering the end game there. But what you what you're getting here is a divorce between the the party pantomime that is taking place in Westminster right now. And what is happening with the politics of whether or not this trust survives and who will replace her and who will be the chancellor and what is happening in the city of London? The two feel like they're on very different pages now. Tom, you've got relative stability in the markets today. A little pop in the pound over the last half hour or so. But I gets it is substantial enough to really merits a raising of an eyebrow. So you've now got basically stability, macro stability, which allows maybe the end game of politics to to unfold. And what we saw last night, the chaos in parliaments, I think is now having the aftershock of that is now being felt for Graham. Brady is now inside 10 Downing Street. He is the guy that basically determines the kind of the rulebook as to how leadership challenges are mounted or not mounted. And I think we're watching potentially the end game unfold fairly Simone Foxman messy. Could this be. And what does that mean for markets? Because right now there's relative calm. Yields are lower across the board. You're seeing a little bit of stability in the pound. Yes. If we start to get a general election or if we start to get some sort of sense of Boris Johnson coming back, what does that do to that stability? I think it's very hard to tell. I think the best case scenario here is that you either get really Shery Ahn taking over as as prime minister or you get Hunt taking over as prime minister. It really takes over. Hunt remains as chancellor. That is the kind of stability certainly I think the Conservative Party is craving after we saw what happened last night. Are they prepared to go back to Boris Johnson? Clearly, there are those within the party. I notice the Doris tweet this morning who would like to see that happen. But I think I think it may be the moment for the grey man. We saw that a few days ago being talked about. And I think you're slowly seeing that becoming a reality here. They want stability. They crave stability. I'm not sure Boris Johnson would bring that back right now. We're still potentially two and a half years away from a general election, Lisa. How much does this actually change the whole landscape if you're looking for a technocrat after a very emotionally driven debate over Brexit, after her emotionally driven debate around helping households? What does it look like in terms of the depth of a potential downturn in the face of energy prices, in the face of double digit inflation, in the face of rates that are going to be higher and a pound that's going to be lower? You have to you're going to have a recession in this country. It is going to be probably a fairly deep one. It's going to be unpleasant in some ways. Maybe it is required as well that the UK now goes through this. I was talking with Marcus Ashworth upstairs a few minutes ago. We were talking about the more on tax that effectively the U.K. now is having to pay. You need to get through that. You need to calm the situation down. As you say, maybe a technocratic government is ultimately the way to achieve that. It's interesting that comparisons are being made with Italy right now. Well, comparisons are made with Italy. And Maria Tadeo sent me a note this morning on the interesting Italian politics, again, of Berlusconi being visible and coming back. What is Boris Johnson doing right now? I mean, I know, Guy, my knowledge on this is the Crown and Anthony Eden, and I'm not that very good at it. What is Johnson part of the dialogue of Tories in the 1922 committee. I think, as I say, there are some that would maybe like to see him back, there would maybe some that would like to see his sort of cake ism return, that that sort of boosterism, that that positivity. But in some ways it comes with instability. And that's the that's the challenge at the moment. The Tory party. Has experienced much volatility, continues to experience much volatility. I suspect that they would want that volume volatility to stay. I'm not sure that they would get that with Boris Johnson. I don't know where Boris Johnson is. I've seen tweets of him on a Caribbean beach. I can no longer guarantee that that's where he is eating less. I don't know, Tom. I don't know where he is. I'm sure he's watching with great interest guy help. But he has a bank balance to fill. Gotta go help the American audience here at 723 a.m. New York time. What happens today? What's your best guess? To be honest, Tom, I think it is very unclear. I think the fact that Graham Brady is inside 10 Downing Street speaks volumes. I don't think it was the resignation of Braverman last night that has been the catalyst for this. I think it was the chaotic scenes in the House of Commons. Let's talk clearly has no authority. You need somebody to run this governments. In theory, it should not be the chancellor of the exchequer. But at the moment, it looks like it is. So she completely lacks authority. You've had ministers quitting last night. I think more importantly, you had the chief whip and the deputy chief whip appeared to resign and then unresolved. I think it was. It was just chaos, Tom. And enough is enough, I think, for many people within the Conservative Party this morning. They want change now. They hope that they can get to the end of the month. Doesn't look like that. Maybe it's going to have a terrific and knowledgeable brief Guy Johnson there. From our studios at Queen Victoria Street this morning, really try to get back to economics, finance and investment with Brammer. We can do this. I yield. Am I right? Lisa, that over the last couple of days we've seen a shift in yields up? Not so much. Dynamics in yields Dani Burger. Exactly. Across the entire curve. So not only are you seeing on the CAC, but also the 10 year yield, basically people are seeing the likelihood of inflation remaining high for a longer period of time. I keep going back to this right now. Markets are pricing in a 5 percent Fed funds rate. Really? First you can say they're fiberglass 0 for the first half of next year. We are now pricing that in as a base case. How much has that really been adapted into the broader market, especially considering that after that there still are cuts priced in that the Fed's going to have to back away, even though they're saying we're going to hold it there for a while. And a Bloomberg seven point two zero percent, 30 year bank rate mortgage. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. Thursday, Bloomberg Surveillance had one hour claims, which seemed so secondary to all that's going on today, running green on the screen. Futures up nine and futures have been all over the place. I'm not going to give you a vector on the equity market this morning. Yields more exciting early on. They've come back a little bit to your yield. I'm still not used to this. Four point five, seven percent oil gives me a one dollar live. Ninety four dollars on Brent crude. Pay attention to that, particularly with what we hear from the White House in the currency space. A churn now after the drama of weak yen this morning. One fifty in the equity markets. It's about earnings. Lisa, what do we have? Well, yeah, about 20 percent of the S & P has reported. And what a touching my eye. First of all, Alcoa and I mentioned this earlier, but this is the aluminum producer that signaled an actual loss in this quarter. They actually posted a loss and they highlighted that higher costs are facing. I really crimping their margins and falling prices. This is the problem with a time of inflation, but also quickly deteriorating demand. You're seeing that in China. You're seeing that around the world for particular, you know, computer devices. So at what point does this act as a bellwether at a time when we see strength in other areas? American Airlines, completely different story. Well, this is the travel story, right? People aren't buying goods as much. They're still travelling those shares up ahead of the market. Nearly three percent after reporting better than expected earnings, increasing their full year forecast. They can charge more and people keep coming. We saw this from United. We saw this from Delta. So even as Alcoa is flat on its back with an 11 percent decline, you still see that gain in American Airlines. And Tesla shares are lower by more than 5 percent after shipments were lower than expected as well. Elon Musk talking about a recession in or some sort of downturn, economic downturn in China, talked about a lack of demand there. He talked about a different supply chain kinks that were difficult for him. Yeah. He also talked about Twitter and how he knew he was overpaying for it. But he was going to use stock buybacks was all over the place. But right now, the takeaway is they missed and they're being a mixed sell side. I read it to McCall. He's noted Citigroup very, very carefully on Tesla, talking about a little bit of margin erosion there. But I just I honestly don't know what to make of it other than when I watch the baseball playoffs. Everybody's selling like these. Yeah, I mean, that's what they're doing. Well, and but it's called competition. That's exactly the point. And so some of the subsidies are affecting their competition, are supporting that. But honestly, all of these earnings, you really nailed it, Tom. I got the same story. So what is the cohesive narrative emerging at a time of incredible flux? We'll turn to Wall Street for that analysis. And, of course, Bloomberg Intelligence and Gina Martin Adams and her team through the coming weeks. Again, red and green on the screen right now. We're going to digress here. We're still watching the United Kingdom Guy Johnson Lizzie Burton helping us out this morning. But for global Wall Street, it's about good, ample liquidity. No Cunningham, as Ben was often she's global liquidity is market chief investment officer at Federated Farmers, were thrilled that she could join this morning. W instead of me asking some question, I sorta kind of like know about when you go into a meeting at ten thirty this morning, what is your first statement to your team on the liquidity of the market? Well, the liquidity of the market remains good. You know, it's one of those things that it's not being tried or tested right now. There is a lot of cash on the front end, despite the fact that U.S. savings are down from their high points. They're up a little bit month over month. And people continue to have a pretty high cash coffer. In addition to retail, you've also got industrial firms with a lot of cash in the front end of the market. And then from an investment perspective, certainly a lot of people have moved out of the long end of the bond market, allow a lot of people moved out of the equity market and they moved into liquidity products. So because there is a lot of cash in this market. Tom, you've got ample liquidity. There's no no real issue there. Deborah, where where's it coming from? The flows into the United States, are they all domestic? How much is coming from overseas taking advantage of both the dollar and rates? Well, you know, we are being impacted to some degree from some of the slower, slower markets in the global economy. But a lot of our strength, if you will, in the liquidity in the marketplace is coming right here at home grown. You know, some of the ease we were taught, I heard you talking about the U.K. issues and some of the things that are happening in Europe from a heating perspective. And although those are huge issues and problems causing a lot causing a lot of volatility in the global markets in the US, that doesn't it hasn't come through as much earnings despite the fact that Allco is down. You've got a lot of other companies, two thirds of the earnings that have come in for the third quarter have come in beating estimates, not meeting by very much, but beating estimates. So there's cash on a homegrown basis to be used and to keep the market very highly liquid at this point. We still ask every day, when is it time to extend the yield curve is higher. It's deeper, and it's expected to remain that way for longer. But we still have to ask every single day, when is the time to extend one? Is that a trend that we've been in going to stop? Do you see any sign of it anytime soon? Not really. Not really. I mean, it's obviously being driven by inflation and, you know, with very sticky types of inflation, like wage inflation, like goods inflation, like supply chain disruption and parts inflation, we don't see that changing in a very short fashion. The Fed is on a path that's going to continue into 2023 and then probably doesn't start start the downward curve until 2024. Should our listeners and viewers, Deborah, consider the path of the two year yield to be smooth, quiet, linear, or does it get lumpy and ugly and non-linear as you migrate to 5 percent? You know, I think Lumby and Sharpie is a good way to describe it. Right now you have basically one year to year and three year all right. On top of each other. And that's kind of an anomaly. I don't know that that stays that way for a long period of time as we move towards higher rates, four and a half, five percent. You're going to see some choppiness and some lumpiness in your terms in that that to your sector of the curve on single point duration. What are you doing as federated her moves? Are you coming in on duration? Are you extending out to pick up that yield where we're actually not extending yet, but we are not we are way off of our lows from a duration standpoint. So, you know, we're basically median at this point. Real quick here, Deborah, I'm curious from your perspective, we heard about the Treasury potentially or the Federal Reserve buying back Treasury pardon excuse me, buying back certain treasuries at discounted prices to help with some of the functioning of the liquidity in this market. Do you think that this would help with this actually serve as some sort of ballast for yields, at least creating a bit of a ceiling in the near term? You know, I think they long and longer into the market beyond, you know, two years has been saturated to some degree with supply. While the short end of the Treasury market place, you know, two years and under and particularly one year in underwear, money market funds can get buy has, you know, had extra low supply with a huge amount of demand. So to me, it would not necessarily being changing the amount of securities, treasury securities that are in the market and depleting about rather having more supply on the front end where a lot of the cash continues to reside. Deborah, thank you so much. Deborah Cunningham, was this the third it was this morning here on liquidity and other yields as well? The two year yield, we mentioned 4.5, 7 percent. OK, it's distant from 5 percent. But I'm sorry, folks, it's still a shock to see that to you. The short term, the shorter term used to be libel or ISE. And now there's all this other stuff the IRA jersey explains to me and it goes in this year and I can tell comes out to sea with your tap. That happens. We the auctions right now I am looking also at oil prices. And we talked a lot about this yesterday. How many people who come on this show and said that they're very concerned heading into this winter with where we're going with stockpiles, with where the SPDR has been drawn down to the lowest levels going back to the early 1980s, there isn't the same kind of lever that can be pulled. What does that mean in terms of the inflationary push heading into year end? The perverse A.. And I'm not predicting this folks in any way. And I don't mean to be political in any way. But with what we heard from Brian Deese yesterday in Commerce, Hawk Stein about gaming, whatever the Strategic Political Reserve is that on election day, Brent crude is at 100. Well, I know this is. But do they actually have over it? No. And it's not just the 0 4 note. It's also the distillate market. And I keep talking about diesel, because if you look at diesel prices, they've gone up pretty significantly. And this is what people need for all of the trucking, of all of the goods and heating homes, because a lot of them are fueled by by DAX generated engine. So how much do you really end up in a sort of tenuous situation, which we heard about from Kevin Book? You were briefly you were beating Brian Deese to a pulp yesterday. And all I could think about is they need a cup of coffee with Steve Schork of the short on that plane to the president. I'm sorry, sir. There's three major airports in 20 million people in the heat with heating oil and focus on New York. They know this. The problem is that they don't really have the tools to really deal with it. And so how do you why only a select few would have the tools but exactly what they write. So why is that the political expectation? And yet here we are, the litmus test of inflation, very much heading up around the gasoline stations that you see around the country. How quaint. Let's look at predictive news here on Pivot Thursday, where there's any number of stories that are dynamic and moving. We have yet to speak of claims, its weekly data. It's been a little elevated, but not that elevated. Is that the right analysis we haven't really seen? Well, we haven't really seen true weakness. And it's unexpected to come out. I was looking at the higher numbers. Yeah. Is really. Well, yeah. Higher number is better for the Fed, worse for the economy. A sensibly in terms of people perhaps losing their jobs. I saw a report yesterday. There are a significant number of people in United States that are working several jobs in order to pay for inflation. How does this data capture that? How do you capture a very bifurcating the workforce that has changed and changed significantly? This is one of the things that I keep reading about. What are we actually seeing? Is there actually more weakness in the market? Then we're actually observing. Look at housing coming out later. The doctorate from Indiana University has led an informative debate on a new Federal Reserve over his career. It's a St.. Lewis Fed Bullard has talked about front loading. He's talked about regime change and the rest. And you look where rates have gone at least. So you've got to look back and say, what did Bullard get wrong in the answers? Not much. Yeah, he has been on top of this, which is the reason why the front loading really is getting some traction. I'm watching a clock right now, 18 days, 16 hours, eleven NASDAQ and 27 seconds counting down election day in the US. And we haven't talked enough about. We have not. But this really would go into London. Yes, you are going to proceed weeks left at a time when the polls are moving so quickly against the Democrats face of some of the inflation. There was a quick pop and then it seems to be evaporating. And Greg Valliere has been tracking all of this. Chief U.S. policy strategist at EGF Investments. He joins us now. Greg, thank you for making me take a look at this clock, 18 days, 16 hours, 10 minutes, 56 seconds. How quickly are these polls moving against the Democrats? It's really quite a story. Listen, in the last couple of weeks, it's going to shift in Hispanic voters to Republicans. There's been a shift in the polls showing crime is a much bigger issue and a surprising shift showing that abortion is in the middle of the pack. It's not a big issue. These are dramatic changes. And you have to conclude that a landslide is likely in the House. Greg, I have been dying to talk to you. I am suggesting that the gentle lady from Hawaii, Gabbard exiting the Democratic Party is a huge deal. Forget about the libertarian angle. Are moderate Democrats going to exit the the the progressive Democratic Party here post-election? They have a huge identity crisis. You've got Bernie Sanders, who's 81, who's itching to run again, and we'll see. We'll see about Elizabeth Warren. She has to win her Senate seat in Massachusetts. But there's a place for moderates in the party, but there's going to be a brutal post-mortem. Why did we lose? What didn't we emphasize enough? And the biggest question of all time is, what about Joe Biden? Does he announced, OK? Make me think about Greg, give the Republicans some credit here. What did they get right in the last four, five, six weeks? Well, inflation, I mean, I don't know they got that right. But they certainly emphasized it in the final analysis. That will be the big issue. The fact that Joe Biden is perceived by the public incredibly much. Greg, I'm going to I'm going to step on here. Here. I think this is really important. Tulsi Gabbard, ISE comments were stunning. I mean, is Wolk dead for the Democrats? It should be. And I'll tell you who else hinted at that. And that was Barack Obama a few days ago. He said, we've gotten too infatuated with all of these niceties and what we can say, what we can't say. So it's not just her. There are a lot of Democrats who feel the party has veered off a cliff. Well, and this actually speaks to the shift that we've heard and tone in terms of exports to the European Union, in terms of support for Ukraine. There has been a subtle shift heading into the winter during a perilous time for the European Union, where the U.S. is saying we want to protect ourselves. How much is that going to really feature not only in the election, but in the political Zeit Geist after this is a story to watch, especially for Western Europe, could it be that the resolve in the U.S. could fade a bit? I don't see us being there yet. But many Trump Republicans running for the Senate are now openly saying we don't want to give any more aid to Ukraine. It's not a majority. But if this starts to catch on, that that could send a signal to Vladimir Putin that if he just waits long enough, he might get what he wants. But it's not just the Republicans. I mean, even the Democrats. Yesterday, we heard from the White House that they may be considering restricting exports of diesel to Europe by restricting exports of natural gas because of what the U.S. is facing itself to lower prices for consumers. I mean, how much is becoming an increasing bipartisan pressure in the face of inflation? And you also see protests in Paris and elsewhere. So it is the western resolve starting to falter. I would quote Margaret Thatcher, a wonderful quote when she said this is no time to go wobbly. The Ukrainian army is still advancing. But in this, this issue is going to be a big one in Washington after the first of the year, Gregor, think our global audience would ask the tradition here of a beleaguered president is to turn to the vice president. I basically hear within your world radio silence on the vice president. Give us an update. I have to say in both parties, there's a consensus that Kamala Harris has been a disappointment. So if Joe Biden does announce he's not seeking another term, there's a vacuum. Who fills it? Gavin Newsom. He's got his problems in L.A. and San Francisco. There's gonna be a real vacuum. I fear for the Democrats. Greg, save me some time. I'm watching too much baseball and not enough politics. Which Senate race is Greg Valliere focused on? Well, Ohio's fun to watch. Pennsylvania's fun to watch. But I'll give you a sleeper. That's Nevada, where the Democratic senator is in real trouble. And if she loses, that makes it really tough for the Democrats to have any chance of taking the Senate. They might lose this right by a seat. Greg, don't move. Lisa, you still got the clock up here on the election. Give me the clock here in your second 18 days, 18 days, whatever. We're going to talk to you three times within the current value. Exactly like as well. It's amazing. He's with Jeff Investors Toronto with a brilliant morning note. Get that through EGF investments. I read it every morning. Greg Valliere, thank you so much, folks. We're looking here at the at the Bloomberg screen. We've got three or four major stories this morning to get you through the Bloomberg morning. And Lisa, I'm going to go to where I've always gone, which is to see the 10 year real yield, one point seven zero percent really estate. It was there for a cup of coffee. Value was talking about Nevada. It is. It's one point. And the 10 year real year, it's not up through new highs, but still that dominates everything. And frankly, for Liz Truss as well. Hold on a second. That is the highest. If it stays since 2009. So we keep creeping to new post 2009 highs at a time when people just a couple months ago were saying one and a half percent on the real yield was enough to torpedo stocks. We have seen a somewhat of a rally, although it's really kind of tepid. How much does that become a game changer over the long term? When do you start to reset? What do you call it? Zombie roll ups. Zombie zombie fly faster next year first. Right. You know, I think you're going to see with the risk free rate coming back and that folds into the 10 year real yield. Abramowitz was me on air. You're right on a daily basis, a one point 7 0 1 2 as a new high for that real yield. But with this new math, which is the old math of my ute, that's where the zombies disappear. Well, and this is something that we have seen in certain pockets of the equity market. You haven't seen it credit. You haven't seen it in the high yields. Tell me about how you know, right now you are not seeing the same kind of spread widening that you're seeing in other places. Incredibly nightmarish credit deterioration. There isn't the expectation for some sort of massive default cycle. Does that start to change? You're starting to see investment grade yields actually completely under go for it because of the rate component. I don't write my number. I'm looking out. It's an amateur take, folks. Just an opinion to point 0 5 percent and the 10 year real yield were not near it. But we're moving there quickly. Futures up. The VIX still above 30, thirty point seven three. We are watching London with Guy Johnson and Lizzie Vert. And this is Bloomberg. The U.S. economy still looks somewhat overheated for the moment. I haven't seen enough evidence that there's been any sort of break in the way things function. I think there's going to be this big drag on the economy. The consumer, as we all know, is the workhorse of the U.S. economy. And I think we've got to watch the deterioration there. The U.S. will join this recessionary crowd in the early part of 2023. I think it's just a matter of time that we start to see consumer spending come down. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. The U.S. economy still looks somewhat overheated for the moment. I haven't seen enough evidence that there's been any sort of break in the way things function. I think there's going to be the same drag on the economy. The consumer, as we all know, is the workhorse of the U.S. economy. And I think we've got to watch the deterioration there. The U.S. will join this recessionary crowd in the early part of 2023. I think it's just a matter of time that we start to see consumer spending come down. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Welcome back. Watching rising global yields, watching earnings, watching a head of lettuce in London. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro Abramowitz. John is out on a well-deserved day off. He is not writing about playing footsie with the Dow. Tom, political turmoil in the face of market regime really is the mood of the morning. Sterling one twelve fifty three rebounds here off of what we've heard from Guy Johnson Lizzie Burton. I think it's a distraction to the markets, but as Guy said, it is again within my exhaustion. Watch. It was soap opera, new political theater for the United Kingdom, its new political theater on the heels of market regime change. And it comes with the yield story that we've been talking about for months that seems to only be accelerating with yields going up CPI X surprising to the upside in the US, in the UK and Canada. And there has a response in markets. And the other thing is to look forward, I believe you said 18 days to the election and Greg Valliere is saying we're going to see the same turmoil in America. He's seeing a massive shift towards a Democrat and you're hearing a shift toward the Republicans away from the Democrats and also really concerned about inflation, talking about fiscal discipline. And we're hearing about that again and again. At what point do we see some sort of peak hawkishness, peak yields? We already have talked about that and then blown through it. Five percent now baked into market expectations for Fed funds rates in the first half of the housing statistics, which we really haven't talked about much this morning. Housing data at the 10:00 hour and with a mortgage rate, seven ish, let's call it who's counting. It is a changed world. I'm going to go back to the boring data point. We saw the 10 year yield one point seven 0 percent. The real yield, rather, is extraordinary, one point seven percent. You highlighted this before, which is the highest level going back to 2009. And this is the reset. This is the great reset that people have been talking about. Dollar strength, although a little bit ISE moving away today, given at some of the developments, destabilizing developments in the U.K. as well as what's going on in Europe. The Euro 98, doing the Sophie Kamaruddin current policy moments ago. Yields are breaking out. He's continued. This is the same trend that Jim Bianco would tell us about here in Mark Gurman. Yeah, exactly. Which is really the reason why people are completely resetting their expectations. I wonder how crude folds into this. We were talking a lot about oil yesterday. Yes, we did see a decline in gasoline prices. This pulled back some of the expectations for inflation, then a stabilization that an increase, an attempt at an administration response. But crude right now higher. Right. Eighty 733. A eighty seven dollars and 33 cents WTI. You're not impressed. However, we're a far cry from the 67 to seventy one hundred seventy two dollars where the trader that is the U.S. government's going to step in. Well, or the Biden administration are not going to pin that on the Department of Energy is. Well, I I'm look at this. This charge too fancy for TV. Everybody. You'll train during a channel on radio, they'll drive off the road. I guarantee you a technical path to 100 on Brent. Yeah, my problem is nobody's looking at that. They're all looking the other way. But there is this great reset. And I'm really glad that we do have Jim Bianco on as we really not only look to earnings, but what this great reset in the yield space means for the broader economy. And Jim Bianco joins us now. He's president of Bianco Research. Jim, how much do you start to look at a 5 percent Fed funds rate next year and say maybe that's not even enough? Oh, I think that that could very well be the case, first of all, as historical example is the two year yield always peaks above whatever the terminal rate is. So if the terminal rates 5 percent, it should before the cycles over go above that. And if the terminal yield keeps going higher, you keep resetting the to your yield higher. But it really comes down to inflation. Is it persistent? And let me be clear and persistent. Yes, there's signs it's peaked in yes, there are signs that inflation is coming down. But if it stalls down, stalls out around three and a half, 3, 4 percent, then these yields are appropriate. If it's on its way back to 2 percent, then these yields are too high. I do fall in the camp that we're probably going to see persistent inflation and that these yields are not overdone, at least not yet. Jim Bianco, all of us have lived the John Taylor Great Moderation. It's been decades. You and I remember 14 percent annuities, 10 percent double digit yields on and on and on. We don't have a collective experience of going the other way. What do corporate profits do? If we move the other way to a higher yield regime, well, not only don't we have any experience going the other way. We have pretty much structured a lot of the financial market on the assumption that we were going to stay with low stable rates, a great moderate maturation economy and no inflation liability driven investing in the UK, being the headline child right now. And there's probably more to come. I think that as we move forward, we're going to find that this is going to be an even tougher environment than people think. And I've been advocating something I haven't advocated for a long time. This might be the return to use the Wall Street term alpha. This might be the return of stock pickers and bond pickers as opposed to just buying DAX and wait for it to go up. You have to pick individual companies that can survive this environment because not all companies will do well. Others will. And no one's really ready for that kind of environment because it's been so long since you have your 15 years old when you're your first Boston. I mean, it was a few years ago, to say the least. But the bottom line here is the overlay on that is transactions and combinations. I would suggest merger two thousand twenty three, maybe the headline. It could very well be because with this new environment, there's going to be opportunities for companies to pick up other companies that are not positioned for it and companies that will strengthen know another Wall Street term is we're going to see the dispersion of returns be much wider than we've seen in the past. So it's not going to be enough to just, like I said, pay it by industrials. You've got to figure out which industrials to buy. This is this a big change from the last 20 years? I understand that there is the sort of bond stock picker bias right now because of the new regime change in both yields as well as just a broader economic shift. However, I've been really struck by what's going on in the high yield bond space. It has been so resilient. People seem to be saying companies are just doing fine. They have a lot of cash. This credit cycle is going to be a lot different and a lot less dramatic than previous ones. Do you agree? Well, I agree to some extent, because, first of all, remember, the high yield space is largely a space of industrial companies, manufacturing companies, energy companies. Those are the companies that are doing well with the stock market's more of a space of growth, companies like technology companies. And when you get into the NASDAQ of unprofitable technology companies, those are the companies that are struggling. So that's definitely helping the high yield space. And the other thing is large nominal growth. When you have high inflation, these companies will see their bottom lines go up, whether they can beat the inflation rates, another level. Another question. But at least their growth rates will continue higher. Nice analysis, Jim. But what does that mean for bonds? If I'm a bond person clipping coupons, folks, for those you younger scissors, Bianco sitting there with the electric company of Chicago clipping a coupon bond. People don't have that advantage of the bright lights of nominal growth. The corporations have. Well, that's right for a bond investor, it's all going to be about rates and it's all going to be about moving yields higher or, you know, this is something new. We've got yields that we've not seen before and I think we're going to continue to see it. And that should be the focus. And I think that's where the focus is, is on higher rates. Yes. Well, no, but Jim, I just before we let you go, I'm curious about whether we see a lost decade in this kind of regime. Don't understand what you're talking about with respect to specific bonds or stocks doing well. But on an index level, are we going to see meandering returns for equities because of this fiscal discipline and higher rates that completely change the value proposition? Yes, that's my fear, is that it's a post pandemic economy that needs to change for the new world. You know, it's a work from home world. The supply chain still needs to have some work. We still need to figure out what we're going to do with China. And for the next several years, it's going to be a complete restructuring of what we're going what we've seen. That means in DAX sideways, it means yields higher. That means great opportunity within stocks and within bonds. Yeah, like I mean, I emphasize that's not what it was in 2010 to 2019. So, yes, indexes sideways, but there will be opportunities within it. Jim Bianco of Bianco Research, thank you so much. I kind of want you to stay here for what's coming. Because I can just feel Tom Keene Erik Schatzker and the vortex of the vortex getting him to throw his tank at me. I mean, honestly, you gotta be kidding me. Lisa Abramowicz. This is the greatest. You know, you could tell that to the bulls out there when they hear people talk about the coming loss decade. That's the precursor to the reef reformation of a new bull market. I mean, the toxic brew of a lost decade. I mean, you've got to be kidding me. OK, look, you can say that this is just gloomy, but you could also say that when you take a look at tech valuations and where they reset to based on where the nominal and the real yields are currently, if we're in an inflationary regime, it's hard to see the index level case in the same kind of way as specific names, which is the whole point. I'm going to go to what the major insight there from Jim Bianco, folks, which is you go back to stock picking where Alpha matters, and you and I see that in the earnings where, you know, I get it. It's volatile. United Airlines launching on all cylinders and Alcoa's out there going. Maybe not. Right. And this is the reason why people are saying stock or bond picking. Getting it right, though, is always been challenging. And people have been saying this for the past 10 years. And every time the index seems to outperform, if you strip out fees on an average level, is this really going to be different? And if you keep this up, that I'm a start talking large, big here. I really get my paper dissertation with me doing a monologue. People drive on the road on Bloomberg Real Yield dissertation six Dow futures up 114. The VIX, a rock solid above 30. Stay with us. From New York and Lizzie BURDEN in London. And so making sure that we've got monetary policy at a sufficiently restrictive stance so that we're not inducing inflation or trying to get it down. Charlie Evans, their Chicago Fed president, is speaking among the role of Fed speak that we've been hearing. I do want to bring this to you. Sky reporting that there will be some sort of statement from Downing Street at 130 p.m. London time. That would be in about 10 minutes, plus or minus. Over here in New York. And how much is this going to be what Jim Bracco said where he's long let us not trust. Well, you know, I look at this and I go back with my my faulty memory. It's unfortunate Johnson here. But to Mr. Cameron, coming on on short notice in my basic take, Lisa, is the British are way more abrupt about this than the Americans. Things happen faster over there than they do in a media managed, Washington, U.K., U.S. faster. Either way, this has been warp speed, even at a faster pace. I mean, this has been absolutely revolutionary in terms of its speed as well as the fact that it's really come on the heels of market movements mean that to me. Also, the market has just brought plenty. The political regime in a way that we have not seen on television. Give me an intraday on sterling as you can as well. And what you see as Sterling is not launched, that's not the right idea. But we've moved from sterling weakness up to some real sterling strains getting out well above recent resistance, 112 70, a 113 print. There would be something about this announcement hit 18 19 Wall Street time. Good morning on Bloomberg Radio, on Bloomberg Television. We're going to double barrel this as we look to the United Kingdom. LOUSIE Burton is at 10 Downing Street, but also in 10 minutes, we have claims in America. Kathleen Hays is going to join us now, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics. And what we're going to do is keep Cathy here on claims, go through claims. McKee is down in Houston watching a baseball game. Hope that works out for him as well. Guys in place as well. Guy Johnson in London. Both John Tucker to the clinic claims. What is your statistic to say? Claims have shifted. Is it to 30? Is it 220? Dare I say 250? Are higher numbers a grimmer number? What number matters to you? Good morning, Tom. Happy to be with you, Liza. You know, it's not so much the level, but that the change in claims that we'll be looking at. Yes, certainly if we get a large increase this morning, that somewhat could be reflected of the hurricane in Florida. So we'll have to dig through and look at the state data, although there's some delay in that reporting. But, you know, as we go forward, we've been anticipating claims are actually going to just gradually increase, even if we do head into recession, which we expect just because employers have had such a hard time finding skilled and appropriate workers, they're not going to immediately start to let them go. What they'll probably do is just pull back on new hires and that alone will start to make net payroll gains slow. Does this mean that the initial jobless claims no longer matter? Kathy? They I mean, they certainly do matter. It is our expectation is that we're not going to see a large run up as maybe you would see in previous recessions. In other words, maybe this claims which is typically a leading indicator, maybe it becomes more coincident, a lagging. Now we'll have to see how that plays out. But that is sort of, I think, the thinking right now. Right now we want to show you some film here. We've got 10 Downing Street. They're putting the podium out. The two guys just brought it out. Bring it out on board and rollers. And there it is. And it is always a sign of change within the United Kingdom government. We'll have more on that with Guy Johnson here in a bit. Kathleen Hays John Tucker. On the change in the American labor economy. Cathy, how does this dovetail into that jobs report early November? Yeah. You know, I think we're going to see net job creation continue to slow. I think there's enough uncertainty with corporate America of what's coming that they're going to hesitate and be more cautious. And I also let's be realistic. The pace of job games that we saw are right after kind of the end of the Covid recession weren't sustainable. Right. That was catching up and filling in the gap. The large gap did that we saw doing that the Covid downturn. But, you know, going forward, I think it's this uncertainty that weighs on corporate leaders is going to get them to pause a little bit. And we'll also see those job opening numbers start to recede as well, given the pace of how quickly the market narrative is moving. Is there anything in the underlying economy that gives you a feeling that we could be in recession now or headed to a rather deep one based on some of the pricing of certain stocks and some of the guidance, the jury hearing out of Wall Street analysts? Well, certainly the equity market is also a leading indicator. And and, you know, we do need respect that along with the yield curve, with that inverting know, traditionally that has been a sign of recession. You know, it doesn't tell you much about the depth, though. So that's you know, even if the yield curve inverts further, it doesn't tell you that we're going to maybe contract 2 percent, sort of 1 percent. Our own view is that we have somewhat of a mild, moderate downturn peak to trough about 1 percent if you exclude the great financial crisis and the Covid downturn. The average post-World War 2 downturn was 2 percent, right? It's about half of that. Kathy was Dan CAC of Oxford Economics. You're to be sticking with us through the jobs claims. Would you want to get a sense of what's going on over at London right now where they are setting up the stand and the microphones, the podium, as you pointed out earlier, preparing for that statement? Yeah, they are. They're setting it up for the usual thing. This is not lose trust if we can go to that right now. But, you know, we make jokes about it. But this is really serious for this nation. And of course, we have seen this. I'm going to go back past Theresa May to David Cameron. I'm sure John Farrell could go back much longer, but I'm exhausted by this. Can you imagine the cross-section of people of the United Kingdom just I mean, it was like this, like Nixon for four years as sort of, you know, being consolidated into three days. I mean, this whole idea of how quickly she proposed a plan, she got slapped down by the markets. She got slapped down by her fellow Tory members. And now a lot of people are expecting her to resign. What comes next? This isn't the end of the turmoil. What comes next and what kind of fiscal leeway do they have given where we are with respect to borrowing costs, where we are with respect to inflation? Guy Johnson has given us a sense of that. And his theme is that we have separated much of the economic battle from the political battle. And I see it was sterling 112, 79. We're not going to give you going to move the podium here. His speech over. I'm kidding. It's on radio. They're now tweaking the podium. Elizabeth Caroline Hyde onto a 16th. Yeah, it's a Melissa McCarthy. Yeah, they're going to line up the podium to a sixteenth of an act. We're going to have this in serious conversation with Guy Johnson about a moment in the history of Britain, not Sterling 112 Baby Lisa, 112 A.D., not where we were earlier this morning. There was talk of parody and now we're further away from that at a time of a little bit of stability. Ten year yields, four point one percent. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance. We are awaiting U.S. data. But we are more waiting. What is happening in 10 Downing Street where we are waiting for some sort of statement potentially. Liz Truss stepping down with Tom are getting all sorts of messages about perhaps the latest one. Well, there's this light goes. It's on their Guy Johnson standing by as well as we wait for this moment in British history. But with claims it was an extremely good number, 214 thousand. That's a constructive number from to 28. I don't have the revision yet. Yeah, down to 214 is a number that I'm going to call that, not Jerome Powell friendly. We're going to stay away from that right now. Equity futures lift on that in yields here. I'm going to call it churning, maybe yields pullback a little bit, 4.5, 6 and the 2 year and the 10 year, four point one, 1 percent. I'm trying to squeeze this in before we go to the moment in history. Lisa, let us regroup here. And I will go to the day John Farrow did nine hours on TV on Brexit and has somebody e-mailed in to me. How much of this moment and the moment of Theresa May redound back to this arch debate of England, the United Kingdom extracting themselves from Europe? How much is that really what we're talking about today, the post Brexit turmoil? I'm sure will be a discussion for the history books. Also, the post pandemic playbook at a time when inflation is one of the most important problems pressing a nation, really? Her agenda was to cut costs and to cut taxes, not cut costs, increase costs and cut taxes. It failed, at least with the market size. On radio and television, we show that Beth Rigby always informs, says the prime minister, quote, is about to resign. That according to Sky Television. Guy Johnson is in London. Guy, we're going to stay on 10 Downing Street on TV with a podium set up a good 25 feet from that acclaimed black door Guy Johnson. If the prime minister resigns, what happens next? That we don't know, Tony. How is this process going to unfold? I think it's probably just been decided inside Downing Street. We've had this meeting taking place. You've had the chair of the Conservative Party in that. You've had the deputy prime minister, Kofi Annan. You've had the chair of the 1922 committee, Mr. Brady in DAX. Graham Brady in there. And I suspect they've been working out how this process is going to unfold. It's it's not just the 22 rules that need to be changed, the 1922 committee rules to be changed. All the rules need to be potentially altered here as well. I don't know what the process is going to look like, Tom. What is clear, judging by the shot we have up on the screen in front of us, is that something is about to change. We welcome all of you on Bloomberg Radio and Bloomberg Television to this historic moment for the United Kingdom. Guy Johnson in London with our government team as they report this story. Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene stood tragically. I'm not kidding here, folks who make a lot of jokes. We have a lot of fun, but just too bad. Jon Favreau is off today. We look forward to his perspective in the coming days. Lisa, I look off claims in a higher real yield out to one point seventy one percent. But separate from that is the economics here of stronger sterling and more stability for the next United Kingdom government. Well, more stability for now, which goes to the question which you rightly ask, guy. What comes next for all intents and purposes, over the next two weeks, three weeks, four weeks? Is the United Kingdom going to be run by a technician, by Jeremy Jeremy Hunt, who has taken over as the chancellor? Now we're going to have to see here. Here we go. And now the door opening at 10 Downing Street. And the prime minister walks to the podium in silence. Let us listen. I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent, and our country has been held back for too long by lower economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance and we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I recognize, though, given this situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you. Lose trust. Turning to 10 Downing Street, Landau and returning Inge pieced together a fractured government. Our Guy Johnson in London were waiting for John Micklethwait to join us as well, our editor in chief with all of his experience of the politics of London. Lisa, your thoughts of this moment? Well, Liz Truss is about to become the shortest ever serving prime minister. She is stepping down. We were talking about this earlier at a time of incredible turmoil. She accepted the prime ministership from the queen and handed in her resignation to the king.