Bloomberg Markets: European Close (10/20/2022)

GUY: THURSDAY, 20TH OF OCTOBER. STOCKS ARE HIGHER, YIELDS ARE LOWER AND THE IS HAVING A GOOD DAY. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE OF STARTS RIGHT NOW. GUY: AS WE APPROACH THE CLOSE, STOCKS ARE HIGHER. GENERALLY I THINK TODAY, THE STORY CONFIRMING IS VERY DISMAL. THAT IS NOT WORTHY STORY IS IN EUROPE TODAY. THE STORY IS IN THE U.K. WITH THE RESIGNATION OF LIZ TRUSS. U.K. TWO-YEAR YIELDS ARE LOWER. THE BOND MARKET SO FAR, OK WITH WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE. THE POUND IS RISING. WE ARE BACK WITH 113 19. DAYS AGO WE WERE 114. ALIX: LET'S GET HERE IN THE U.S., I FEEL LIKE WE CAN SEPARATE THE TWO DIFFERENTLY. THE S & P IS UP A FULL ONE PERCENTAGE POINT. JOBLESS CLAIMS WERE NOT AS BAD AS EXPECTED. THE NASDAQ 100 UP ONE HALF PERCENT, DESPITE THE FACT THAT TESLA IS LOWER AS ELON MUSK SAID THE DEMAND IT WILL BE HARD TO COME BY. THAT GOES TO THE POINT, MAYBE THE OVERALL INDEX VERSUS THE UNDERLYING STOCKS CAN DIVERGE A LITTLE WITHIN THIS EARNINGS SEASON. I DO WANT TO POINT OUT, I HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT FOR WEEKS. THE DOW FINALLY PASSES 150. I EXPECTED SOMETHING DRAMATIC TO HAPPEN, IT DID NOT HAPPEN. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THAT IN THE FUTURE ON WHAT JAPAN IS GOING TO DO BECAUSE THAT IS A KEY LEVEL TO WATCH. GUY: ABSOLUTELY. MAYBE WE ARE CLOSE. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE STORY OF TODAY, LIZ TRUSS QUITTING AS THE U.K. PRIME MINISTER. SHE WAS 44 DAYS IN OFFICE. SHE IS PRIME MINISTER AT THIS POINT. A NEW LEADER WILL BE IN PLACE BY OCTOBER 28. HERE IS HER ANNOUNCING HER RESIGNATION AFTER LEADING WITH LEADERS. > > IS BECOMING A DISTRACTION. THAT IS WHY WE IMMEDIATELY CHANGED THE POLICY. WE WILL KEEP AN EYE ON GROWTH ON THE NATION'S FINANCES. > > I THINK THE LAST THING WE NEED IS A GENERAL ELECTION. > > WE NEED TO ACT NOW, TO REASSURE THE MARKETS OF OUR FISCAL DISCIPLINE. I HAVE DECIDED TO KEEP THE INCREASING INCORPORATION TAX THAT WE PLANNED BY THE PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT. I AM A FIGHTER, NOT A QUITTER. > > I RECOGNIZE THOUGH, GIVEN THE SITUATION, I CANNOT DELIVER THE MANDATE ON WHICH I WAS ELECTED BY THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY. I HAVE THEREFORE SPOKEN TO HIS MAJESTY, THE KING, TO NOTIFY HIM THAT I AM RESIGNING AS LEADER OF THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY. GUY: THE HIGHLIGHTS. LET'S CALL THEM HIGHLIGHTS. OF LIZ TRUSS IS PRIME MINISTER SCHIP. IT HAS NOT COMPLETE WE COME TO AN END, BUT LARGELY NOW. I WANT TO TAKE YOU TO WASHINGTON DC, WE FIND DAVID MERRITT. LET'S TALK A LITTLE ABOUT WHAT COMES NEXT. THE ATMOSPHERE IN WESTMINSTER IS -- RIGHT NOW. NOBODY CAN FIGURE OUT WHO THE CANDIDATES TO TAKE THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY FORWARD ULTIMATELY IS. WE ALSO HAVE THE ADDED DIE MENTION UP BORIS JOHNSON COMING HOME EARLY FROM HIS HOLIDAYS. > > YES THAT ATMOSPHERE SITTING ON THE OTHER SIDE WITH REMARKABLE TWISTS AND TURNS IN THE LAST FEW DAYS. JUST LOOKING AT THOSE CLIPS, HER SAYING SHE IS A FIGHTER, NOT A QUITTER. ACTUALLY QUITTING TODAY. WE ARE IN UNCHARTED TERRITORY. WE KNOW THERE'S GOING TO BE A NEW LEADER IN PLACE IN A WEEK. HOW WE GET THERE IS UNCLEAR. THAT TOOK SIX WEEKS OVER THE SUMMER. THEY CAN'T AROUND A LEADER WHO CAN SOMEHOW UNIFY THIS GROUP. THE BIG PROBLEM THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY HAS, THERE IS NO CLEAR PERSON WHO CAN PUT TOGETHER. THEY ARE REALLY ARE AT EACH OTHER'S THROATS. THE PRIVATE CONVERSATIONS THAT HAPPEN WITH REPORTERS AND SOME OF THEM SPITTING OUT TO THE PUBLIC ARE REALLY REMARKABLE. THE PUBLIC WANTED BORIS JOHNSON TO COME BACK. THE PEOPLE SUPPORTED. IT SEEMS LIKE HE CAME IN PRETTY CLOSE SECOND IN THE LEADERSHIP CONTEST. IT IS GOING TO BE A VENTURE CONTEST TO COME OUT IN FRONT. WHOEVER DOES -- A BITTER CONTEST TO COME OUT IN FRONT FOR YOUR THERE'S A BIG QUESTION OVER WHETHER THIS PARTY IS GOVERNABLE. ALIX: WHO WOULD BE A UNITY CANDIDATES AT THIS POINT? DAVID: BORIS JOHNSON USED TO TRAIN ON THE BACK THAT HE COULD PULL TOGETHER THE DIFFERENT FACTIONS, BOTH OF HIS PARTY AND OF COURSE THE COUNTRY AT WHOLE. HE WON THE BIG MAJORITY. A LOT OF THAT, POLITICAL CAPITAL HAS EVAPORATED. HIS OWN PARTY HANDED IN TO OFFICE OVER A LITTLE MONTH AGO. HE SEEMS TO NOT BE ABLE TO BRING THE UNITY. MAYBE THEY'RE NICE TO BE SOMEONE ELSE. PEOPLE TALK ABOUT GERMAN HUNTER WHO STOOD UP AS A CHANCELLOR. HE HAS ALREADY RULED HIMSELF -- JEREMY HUNT, WHO STOOD HIMSELF O UP AS A CHANCELLOR. THERE COULD BE A FEW PEOPLE RISEN UP IN THE TUMULTUOUS EVENT IN RECENT DAYS. THE PARTY IS SUBDIVIDED. IT IS HARD TO SEE ANYONE COMING THROUGH THAT CAN FULFILL THAT PROPHECY. GUY: DOESN'T MATTER WHO IS GOING TO BE THE NEW PRIME MINISTER? THE MARKETS ARE BASICALLY SAYING, YOU CAN'T DO ANYTHING. ECONOMICALLY, YOUR POWER IS LIMITED. YOU CAN'T CUT TAXES, YOU CAN'T RAISE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY. YOU CAN'T DO ANYTHING THAT IS GOING TO HAVE A BIG IMPACT ON THE BRITISH ECONOMY. WE ARE NOT GOING TO TOLERATE THE VOLATILITY THAT MAY COME WITH THAT. DOES THIS MATTER, DAVID? DAVID: THAT IS WHY YOU ARE SEEING A SLIGHTLY EERIE CALM IN THE MARKETS. YOU CAN'T BORROW ENORMOUS AMOUNTS OF MONEY TO BOOST THE ECONOMY. THESE THINGS ARE OFF THE TABLE. THERE HAS TO BE SOME VERY TOUGH DECISIONS ON SPENDING. YOU HAVE ANOTHER ROUND OF AUSTERITY. THE MARKETS HAVE FAULT WITH THE GOVERNMENT AND HAVE WON. WHO AS EVER IN PLACE WILL TAKE THOSE VERY TOUGH BUDGETARY DECISIONS. WHEN WE GET THIS GENERAL ELECTION, THE REAL CHANGE OF DIRECTION WILL COME WITH A LABOR ADMINISTRATION. THEY ARE IN A RECORD LEAD IN THE POLLS AT THE MOMENT. CANDY CONSERVATIVE PARTY LIVE FOR ANOTHER TWO YEARS, -- CAN THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY LIVE FOR ANOTHER TWO YEARS OR ARE WE GOING TO GET THE BOW SOONER THAN THEY THOUGHT RUSSIAN MARK GUY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. KING'S COLLEGE LONDON PROFESSOR OF ECONOMIC AND PUBLIC POLICY. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE SIGNIFICANCE OF ALL OF THIS. WE WERE DISCUSSING THE ECONOMIC BACKDROP THAT THE U.K. FINDS ITSELF WITHIN THE MOMENT. THE MARKETS HAVE MADE IT CLEAR, THE BIG SHIFTS IN POLICY ARE NOT GOING TO BE TOLERATED. DOES THE POLITICS MATTER? DOES IT MATTER WHO LEADS THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY? DOES IT MATTER WHETHER IT IS CONSERVATIVE OR LABOR OF THE STAGE? JONATHAN: I THINK IT DOES MATTER WHO LEADS THE COUNTRY IN THE MEDIAN TERM. IN THE SHORT-TERM, BUT WE ARE GOING TO HAVE IS NOT A HUGE FISCAL POLICY. WE HAVE TO RECOGNIZE THAT, SOME OF THE ISSUES THAT LIZ TRUSS W EIGHS, LOW GROWTH IS STAGNANT PRODUCTIVITY, LOW-WAGE IN THE LAST 10 YEARS OF THE U.K. ECONOMY, THOSE MAY HAVE BEEN DUE TO THE POLICY MISTAKES OF THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY. THAT DOES NOT MEAN THAT SHE WAS WRONG IN RAISING THOSE AS BEING ISSUES. THE PROBLEM IS, REALLY ADDRESSING THOSE ISSUES. THE MEDIAN TO LONG-TERM ECONOMIC TERM THE U.K. NEEDS ARE NOT GOING TO BE DELIVERED BY THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY OR GOVERNMENT. AS YOU SAY, THEY ARE TWO HOPELESSLY DIVIDED TO ACTUALLY DO ANYTHING THAT REQUIRES MEDIUM OR LONG-TERM BASIS. A LOT OF THIS IS JUST NOT ABOUT SPENDING MONEY. IT IS ABOUT REFORMING THE SYSTEM AND SKILLS AND EDUCATION SYSTEM. IT IS ABOUT INVESTING IN INFRASTRUCTURE TO THE MEDIAN TO LONG-TERM. IT DOES ATTRACT TAX CUTS -- TRACK TAX CUTS. IT DOES NOT LIKE THIS GOVERNMENT DOES NOT HAVE ANY ANSWERS OF ANY CONCEIVABLE PRIME MINISTER . THAT IS EXACTLY RIGHT IN THE SENSE THAT, AT THE VERY LEAST, REPEATING OUR ECONOMIC RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EU -- REFUTING OUR ECONOMIC RELATIONSHIP WITH YOU, RESETTING THE ECONOMIC AND DIPLOMATIC LEADERSHIP WITH THE EU IS A EASY WIN FOR THE U.K.. HE IS NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO TAKE HIS PARTY WITH HIM ON THAT. ON IMMIGRATION, THERE ARE CERTAIN THINGS YOU CAN DO TO MAKE THE SYSTEM WORK BETTER THAT THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY IS NOT GOING TO DELIVER THEM, THERE ARE PEOPLE IN THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY WHO MIGHT WANT TO, BUT IT IS TO DIVIDED TO WANT TO DELIVER THAT. GUY: HOW MUCH OF WHAT HAS HAPPENED OVER THE LAST 44 DAYS HAVE HAPPENED IN THE LABOUR PARTY THE ABILITY TO ACT BIG CHANGES IN FISCAL POLICIES, PRESUMABLY HAVE THEN IN BECAUSE THE MARKETS -- YOU CAN'T DO THAT. JONATHAN: I DO NOTHING ANYTHING HAS CHANGED MUCH THERE. 10 YEARS AGO, PEOPLE LIKE ME SAID THAT WITH INTEREST RATES AT ZERO AND WITH INFLATION EXTREMELY LOW, THE U.K. COULD AND SHOULD BORROW OR STAND A LOT MORE. THAT IS WHAT THE MARKETS WANTED US TO DO. WEEKS AGO, PEOPLE LIKE ME SAID, ACTUALLY NO, YOU CANNOT BORROW A HUGE AMOUNT, THAT IS VERY RISKY WHEN INTEREST RATES ARE GOING UP AND INFLATION IS HIGH. THAT IS A REALLY RISKY THING TO DO. WE ARE RIGHT ABOUT THAT TOO. WHAT THETRUSS DATE WAS HER ATTACK ON THE KEY ECONOMIC INSTITUTIONS, WHERE SHE REFUSED TO LET THEM PRODUCE A FORECAST AND ALLIED ABOUT IT. -- LIED ABOUT IT APPEARED THAT MADE THINGS WORSE -- LIED ABOUT IT. THAT MADE THINGS WORSE. THIS SORT OF CONTEMPT FOR INSTITUTIONAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL NORMS. IN SOME WAYS, AS WELL AS ECONOMIC POLICY, HAVING A REALLY BIG SHIFT BACK TOWARDS PROPER STANDARDS OF BEHAVIOR IN INITIAL PUBLIC LIFE. IT WOULD ACTUALLY PLAY ECONOMIC DIVIDENDS IN THE LONG TERM. ALIX: WE APPRECIATE YOUR PERSPECTIVE ON A DAY LIKE TODAY. COMING UP, WE WILL GO TO THE MARKET REACTION TO THE CHANGING LEADERSHIP AND IN THE U.K., JUST HOW LONG THE MARKET IS GOING TO GIVE THE U.K. TO GET ITS ACT TOGETHER. > > ANY GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO HAVE TO COME ABOUT THAT IS PRETTY HARD TO SEE WITHOUT A GENERAL ELECTION HOW THAT WOULD HAPPEN. I THINK, AND THIS IS IMPORTANT. --CALMNESS IS IMPORTANT. HOW LONG IS THE LEADER GOING TO BE THERE? WHAT SUPPORT WILL WO EGG BE IN THE PARTY? THE END, IT COMES DOWN TO THE SUPPORT OF THE PEOPLE. ALIX: THE UNCERTAINTY LOOMING OVER THE U.K. THE CABLE RATES AT 112, ALMOST 113. A LITTLE BIT OF SELLING IN THE FRONT END. JOINING US NOW, GEOFF, WHAT NEW PRIME MINISTER OF THE MARKETS LIKE THE MOST? GEOFF THE MARKETS ARE CONCENTRATED ON NUMBER 11 AT THIS POINT. IS THERE GOING TO BE A UNITY CANDIDATE OR OTHER CANDIDATES AS LONG AS GERMANY HUNT STICKS TO HIS CURRENT PROPOSALS -- GE JEREMY HUNT STICKS TO HIS CURRENT PROPOSAL. GUY: THERE ARE OTHER ISSUES THAT CAN CAUSE INSTABILITY -- CAUSE INSTABILITY. BREXIT IS STILL NOT DONE. THERE ARE STILL AREAS OF INSTABILITY THAT ARE UNTESTED AT THIS POINT. DO YOU THINK THE MARKET IS GOING TO REMAIN THE SAME AS IT APPEARS RIGHT NOW, REGARDLESS OF WHO IS IN NUMBER 11? GEOFF THE MARKETS ARE RESERVING THEIR JUDGMENT. THEY JUST DO NOT NEED TO ADD TO THE RISK AT THIS POINT. THE VAST MAJORITY OF MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT WITHOUT MEMORIES OF THE 1992. AS A RESULT, NO MATTER WHO COMES IN, THEY WOULD WANT TO GO OVER THE PATH OF LEAST RESISTANCE OR AT LEAST VOLATILITY. THAT WOULD BE THE WAY FORWARD. ALIX: IT IS REALLY HARD TO SEE HOW THE U.K.'S TURN TO HAVE ANYTHING BUT AUSTERITY, NO MATTER WHO IS AT 10 DOWNING STREET. GEOFF: WE'RE GOING TO SEE WEAKER GROWTH. IF WE JUST STAY AWAY FROM THE POLITICS FOR A SECOND, WE NEED TO DO THAT. GROWTH IS GOING TO START SURPRISING US TO THE DOWNSIDE. THAT IS WHERE THE PRESSURES ARE GOING TO BE. IN BANK OF ENGLAND MARKETS ARE GOING TO BE LOOKING AT US. GUY: IN TERMS OF -- DO YOU THINK THAT THE PARTY IS GOING TO BE LOOKING -- TESTING IDEAS WITH THE MARKET? I AM JUST WONDERING WHETHER THE MARKET IS GOING TO BE A SOUNDING BOARD AT THIS POINT. I AM FASCINATED THUS FAR THE BORIS JOHNSON STORY HAS NOT CAUSED A RIPPLE EFFECT REGARDING STERLING. DO YOU THINK THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY WILL USE THE MARKET REACTION AS A WAY TO JUDGE WHICH PARTY -- WHICH CANDIDATE THEY SHOULD ULTIMATELY SELECT RUSSIAN ? GEOFF: I THINK WE MAY SEE SOME VOLATILITY ACCORDING TO THE PROCESS. I THINK LOGISTICALLY THAT CAN BE ACHIEVED. IF WE GET A CANDIDATE MORE TOWARD THE LIBERTARIAN WING THAT IS WILLING TO EXPERIMENT OF IT ALL. I THINK MARKETS ARE ACTED NO MATTER WHO COMES IN. THE FISCAL PLAN, THE NEW FISCAL PLAN IS GOING TO REMAIN IN PLACE. OTHERS FAIL SHOWINGS CREATE BUZZ FOR THE STREAMING. > > MISSED ANALYST ESTIMATES, TO ON BLOOMBERG TV. > > WE HAVE GAINS IN THE QUARTER ABOUT 3%. THIS IS ON THE BACK OF THE SIGNIFICANT FOOTPRINT DAYS THAT WE HAVE HAD DURING THE YEAR. ALSO, DURING THE CURRENT QUARTER, THIRD QUARTER. OUR BUSINESS IS ROBUST. > > THE OPENING IS SEEING STRONG MOMENTUM AND WILL REVIEW OPTIONS TO CUT COST. GUY: THE PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR CALLING ON ERICKSON MANAGEMENT TO -- THE SWAP OF LOSSES. YOU HAVE DISAPPOINTING NUMBERS. IT HAS NOT BEEN A GOOD DAY FOR TELECOM EQUIPMENT MAKERS IN EUROPE. I THINK IT HAS SOME ISSUES IN HOW IT IS REPORTING SOME OF THE CONTRACTS, NEVER THE LESS, ERICKSON BOTH LEADING THE LOSSES IN EUROPE. > > IT FEELS LIKE SOME OF THIS MACRO IS GOING TO BE MICRO. CARRIERS ARE DEMANDING DIFFERENT THINGS FROM INFRASTRUCTURE. THAT IS SOMETHING THAT ERICKSON CANNOT CONTROL. YOU HAVE THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES IN THE INFLATION ISSUE THAT EVERY COMPANY IS DEALING WITH, WHEN YOU POW ILE ON MORE STUFF, THAT IS GOING TO MAKE THEIR JOB MORE DIFFICULT. HOW MAY LAYOFFS THEY ARE GOING TO DO. HOW ELSE WOULD THEY SAVE MONEY? HOW COULD THEY PROMOTE ENERGY EFFICIENCY. I FELT LIKE THERE WAS A LOT OF QUESTIONS, BUT NOT ANY ANSWERS. GUY: WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT -- YESTERDAY ON THE SHOW. IT LOOKS LIKE LUXURY IS GOING TO BE ABLE TO LAST THE ECONOMIC CYCLE A LITTLE LONGER. YOU LOOK AT COMPANIES LIKE -- WHICH IS A COMPANY. IT IS EFFECTIVELY MAJORITY GUIDANCE. IT IS REALLY HARD TO TELL WHAT IS GOING FORWARD WITH THIS EUROPEAN ECONOMY AT THE MOMENT. IT IS WRITTEN LARGE ACROSS THE CONTINENT. TODAY IT IS BEING REPORTED ON THE ENERGY CRISIS. GUY: LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH EUROPEAN STOCKS RIGHT NOW AS A COME THROUGH TOWARDS THE END OF THE CLOSE. FTSE IS ACTUALLY ONE TENS OF 1%. WE WILL GET A LIVE LOOK ON THAT READ AT WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE. TODAY FEELS LESS TOP-DOWN, IT IS MORE BOTTOM-UP IN TERMS OF THE MARKET IS MOVING. POLITICS HAS ATTRIBUTED TO THE MARKETS. LIZ TRUSS FINALLY GOING, I THINK THERE IS MOMENTS OF RELIEF. I THINK THERE IS THE EXPECTATION FOR THE CITY OF LONDON, AS LONG AS NUMBER 11 IS OCCUPIED BY THE CURRENT CHANCELLOR, THINGS ARE GOOD. WE WILL WAIT AND SEE. HIS JUDGMENT ON WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE. LET'S CALL IT. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE STOCK MARKET TODAY. NOTHING. WE GET A LITTLE BIT OF A PART HIGHER. NOT REALLY MUCH TO DO WITH WHAT IS HAPPENING OVER HERE. THE BRITISH STORY MAY BE HELPING THE MARGIN TO GET THINGS A BOOST. LET'S SHOW YOU WHAT THE SECTOR STORY. TECHNOLOGY IS UP TODAY. I WILL SHOW YOU A FEEL TECHNOLOGY STOCKS IN A MOMENT. REAL ESTATE IS UP, GIVEN WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE YIELD STORY TODAY. THE YIELDS ARE COMING DOWN. MAYBE THAT IS BECAUSE ARE FOR THE REAL ESTATE. WHERE ARE WE SEEING WEAKNESS? UTILITIES ARE DOWN. THE UTILITIES AND REAL ESTATE DIFFERENT PLACES TODAY. MAYBE THE EARNING STORY IS HAVING A BIGGER IMPACT THAN THE YIELD STORY. LET'S FINISH WITH INDIVIDUAL STOCKS. WE ARE INTO THE EARLY-SEASON RIGHT NOW. ERICKSON, UNIMPRESSED MARKETS, MARKET, UNIMPRESSED. MARGINS UNDER SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE. MANAGEMENT -- IS MANAGEMENT DOING ENOUGH TO ADDRESS THAT STORY? THERE MAY BE A TIMING ISSUE RELATED TO WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH NOKIA HERE APPEARED THE PRESSURE IS SIGNIFICANT WITH THESE COMPANIES. AKZONOBEL, INDUSTRIAL AND RETAIL DOWN 17 .2% TODAY. THERE GUIDANCE ON WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE. THE VISIBILITY THEY HAVE IS LIMITED. THERE'S A LOT OF INPUT COST GOING INTO THE PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, PLUS A UNCERTAIN OUTPUT ON THE DEMAND SIDE. REALLY TRICKY. EARNINGS R-STAR HAVE A BIG IMPACT ON WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE EUROPEAN STORY -- EARNINGS ARE STARTING TO HAVE A HUGE IMPACT ON WHAT IS HAPPENING. IN THE EUROPEAN STORY. ALIX: THERE'S A FEATURE IN THE INDEX STORY. NEXT WEEK, EVEN BIGGER WEEK FOR EARNINGS. WE GET CREDIT SUISSE ON THURSDAY. WHAT DO WE EXPECT, BLOOMBERG THERE ARE DIFFERENT EQUITY STRATEGY IS HERE WITH ME ON SET. WALK US THROUGH WHAT YOU HAVE LEARNED AND WHAT WE WILL LEARN NEXT WEEK FROM EARNINGS. > > THE TIMING IS GREAT. NEXT WEEK WE DID GET TO 5% OF EUROPE COMING IN AND IT HAS ONLY BEEN A TRICKLE. SOME OF THE ELEMENTS THAT GUY HAS PRODUCT WERE CRITICAL. WHAT HAPPENS WITH MARGINS. YOUR BROADLY SPEAKING IS AT -- EUROPE BROADLY SPEAKING IS NOT JUST ENERGY IT IS ACROSS MOST SECTORS. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN GOING INTO THE REPORTING, MARGINS STILL MATTER. IF COMPANIES ARE REVISING UP, THEY OUTPERFORM. IF THEY ARE ADVISING DOWN, THEY OUTPERFORM. AKZONOBEL IS FRONT AND CENTER AS A CHEMICAL COMPANY ALONG WITH OTHER GROUPS THAT ARE FACING HIGHER RAW MATERIALS COSTS, MAYBE HEDGES ARE ROLLING OVER THAT HAVE BEEN IN PLACE FOR A YEAR AND THINGS ALONG THAT LINE. IT IS ECONOMIC WEAKNESS, COST, THAT IS A BIG RISK. WE STILL HAVE NOT SEEN IT, LAST POINT I WILL MAKE, LOOKING UP WHAT GUY HAS POINTED OUT. WE HAVE NOT SEEN THE POINT IN THE MARKET WERE BAD NEWS IS MET WITH POSITIVE REACTIONS TO STOCKS, SUGGESTING ALL OF THE BAD NEWS IS OUT. THAT IS ONE OF THOSE CLASSICAL POINTS TO REFERENCE ARE WE THERE YET. WE ARE NOT THERE YET. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE BANKS. IN THEORY SHOULD BE TO PLAY ON THE MACRO OUTLOOK. WHAT ARE WE GOING TO LEARN NEXT WEEK? TIM: WITH BANKS, YOU ARE RIGHT. WE HAVE HAD HIGHER INTEREST RATES FEEDING THROUGH AND TO, BETTER NET INTEREST MARGINS WERE COMMERCIAL BANKS. THAT HAS BEEN A GOOD NEWS STORY. WHEN WE HAVE NOT HAD, BANKS SAY AND, THE ECONOMY IS STARTING TO SLOW. WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT CREDIT QUALITY. I THINK THAT IS THE REAL SORT OF JUST A POSITION WE ARE LOOKING FOR. WE ARE STILL RELATIVELY -- WITHIN THE REVELATION IS COMPELLING, IF YOU LOOK AT WHERE IT HAS HISTORICALLY BEEN. THE MARKETS TELLING ME THAT BANK EARNINGS AREN'T SUSTAINABLE. IN THAT INSTANCE, WE DO THINK WE CONTINUE TO SEE POSITIVE BANK EARNINGS COMING THROUGH, GIVEN WHERE WE ARE AT WITH INTEREST RATES. ALIX: WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE U.K. A LOT TODAY. EUROPEAN COMPANIES HAVE A HARD TIME WITH VISIBILITY. HOW IS IT POSSIBLE TO HAVE A U.K. COMPANY WITH ANY VISIBILITY WHEN THEY REPORT? TIM: IT IS A INTERESTING QUANDARY. IF YOU THINK ABOUT THE FTSE, THE LION SHARE OF THE MARKET CAPITAL FTSE, ACTUALLY THE NUMBER OF COMPANIES IF YOU LOOK PURELY ON PERCENTAGE OF MEMBERS, ARE INTERNATIONALLY ORIENTED. THE U.K. ECONOMY, FRANKLY U.K. POLITICS DO NOT REALLY MATTER. I DO THINK YOU CAN SEE SITUATIONS LIKE, AKZONOBEL, WERE COMPANIES A GUIDANCE BECAUSE OF THE GLOBAL OUTLOOK. IT IS NOT GOING TO BE BECAUSE OF THE U.K. IT IS A FUNNY THING. IT IS LIKE THE WORST THE NEWS IS IN THE U.K. AND THE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE POUND, THE BETTER IT IS FOR THE FTSE. GUY: YOU BRING UP THE ISSUE ON THE POUND. YOU BRING OF THE ISSUES OF CURRENCY MORE BROADLY. U.S. COMPANIES ARE STARTING TO COMPLAIN ABOUT THE STRONG DOLLAR. IS IT TRUE EUROPEAN COMPANIES? TIM:. IT IS FASCINATING ONE OF THOSE EARLY REPORTERS ARE THE SCANDINAVIANS, SWEDISH MARKET IN PARTICULAR OMX. WE HAVE TWO INSTANCES ALREADY JUST WEEK WHERE YOU HAD SANDVIK, WHICH IS THE MOBILE MACHINERY CO., VERY WELL PLACED. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY. THEN WE HAVE C A BROADER INDUSTRIAL. BOTH REPORTED A BETTER THAN EXPECTED NUMBERS. REVENUE, UP IN THE SINGLE DIGITS. ORDER IS EXPANDING. THAT IS WITHOUT CURRENCY. IF YOU ADD CURRENCY IN TO LOOK AT THE REPORTING NUMBERS, YOU ARE TALKING HIGH TEENS TO MID-20% DEPENDING ON WHICH LINE ITEM, REVENUE, ETC. CURRENCY IS A MASSIVE WHEN AT THE EUROPEAN BACK. WHENEVER THE DOLLAR ROLLS OVER, THE SWEDISH AND THE POUND START TO RECOVER, THAT IS A EARNINGS TAILWIND THAT WILL DISAPPEAR. THAT IS SOMETHING WE VIEW AS A RISK. THAT SAID, I THINK THE MARKET DOES REALIZE THIS VALUATIONS IN EUROPE ARE SO LOW. PART OF THE REASON, EVERYBODY KNOWS THAT CURRENCY IS A TAILWIND AND NOT GOING TO LAST. ALIX: IS THERE ANY SECTORS THAT HAS REPRICED ENOUGH WHEN YOU MARRY THE RECESSION RISK IN THE NUMBERS AND THE VALUATION STORY THAT IT LOOKS ACTUALLY COMPELLING? TIM: WE WOULD THROW BOTH ENERGY AND FINANCIAL BROADLY. YOU CAN LOOK AT INSURANCE AND BANKS IN THE CATEGORY. THINK ABOUT ENERGY. THE MARKET IS IMPLYING, IF YOU LOOK AT THE VALUATION, IT IS IMPLYING THAT CURRENT EARNINGS ARE GOING TO BE HAV LVED AS WE LOOK IN THE YEAR OR TWO. WE DO SEE THAT ENERGY PRICES WILL REMAIN SUSTAINED HIGH. THE ENERGY COMPANIES ARE THROWING OFF A LOT OF CASH. THEY ARE RETURNING TO SHAREHOLDERS. THEY ARE INVESTING INTO RENEWABLES. THEY ARE DOING A LOT OF INTERESTING THINGS FROM A CAPITAL ALLOCATION PERSPECTIVE. THERE STOCKS ARE TRADING IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS MULTIPLES ON EARNINGS. YOU CAN THROW OUT THE SAME SORT OF THINGS WITH THE BANKS. INTEREST RATES ARE GOING TO BE ELEVATED. INTEREST MARGINS ARE GOING TO BE MORE ELEVATED. CAPITAL LEVELS ARE QUITE STRONG. VALUATIONS HAVE BEEN PUNISHED BECAUSE OF FEAR OF THE ECONOMY. ALIX: WONDERFUL TO HAVE YOU HERE IN THE STUDIO. TIM CRAIG OF BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE. GUY? GUY: THE U.K. AND EUROPEAN MARKETS 30 AUCTION PROCESS, IT WILL TAKE HIGHER DURING THE SETTLEMENT PROCESS. THE FTSE 100 FINISHING AT 6943. INTERESTING TO SEE THE FTSE 100 FISHING LARGELY IN LINE. SINGLE NAMES HAVING A BIG EFFECT ON WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE. ALL OF POSITIVE TERRITORY. I PERFORMANCE IN THE LUXURY -- OUTPERFORMANCE AND WITH LUXURY SECTOR. WE WILL BE CONTINUING OUR COVERAGE ON WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE IN THE U.K. YOU CAN FIND THE PODCAST A LITTLE LATER ON SPOTIFY AND ITUNES. ALIX: WE ARE GOING TO STAY WITH THE U.K. ECONOMY, LEADERSHIP IS UNCERTAIN AS WELL. JEREMY HUNT IS STILL THE CHANCELLOR. THERE ARE STILL IMPORTANT DECISIONS ON THE ECONOMY AND ENERGY CRISIS. THAT WILL HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL THE MINISTER TO TAKE OVER, WHICH IS EXPECTED OCTOBER 20. I AM NOT AND SURELY SURE TAKEOVER IS LEARNED -- HOW THE TAKEOVER IS GOING TO TAKE PLACE. DOESN'T MATTER WHO IS AT THE NEXT PRIME MINISTER -- DOES IT MATTER WHO IS THE NEXT PRIME MINISTER? THEY CANNOT DO ANYTHING ON THE SUPPLY SIDE. SIMON: NO. THEY DO NEED TO SHOW A LEVEL OF COMPETENCE. LIZ TRUSS DID NOT ADVOCATE TO ANYTHING TO CHANGE THE ECONOMIC ECONOMY. LIZ'S ECONOMIC SELF-HARM WHICH BUILDS ON SIX YEARS OF SELF-HARM, WHICH HAS GENERATED FOR FINANCIAL INVESTORS LOOKING TO WORK IN THE U.K., A PREMIUM THEY ARE DEMANDING. IT DOESN'T MATTER WHO IS IN NUMBER 10, BECAUSE WE HAVE SEEN THAT THE RISK CAN BLOWOUT ON THE BASIS OF COMPETENCY AND THE DIRECTION OF TRAVEL. GUY: JUST DO NOT DO ANYTHING -- STICK TO WHAT IS BEING ANNOUNCED BY JEREMY HUNT AND DO NOTHING BY THAT, ULTIMATELY GIVEN THE MARKETS AT THE POSITION AT THE MOMENT, PEOPLE ARE WANTING MORE ON PREMIUM WILL FADE OUT IN THE MARKET. YOU COME OUT AS PRIME MINISTER, YOU SAY, YOU ARE FIT TO GO. WE ARE GOING TO STICK -- GOOD TO GO AND YOU PUT YOUR FEET UP? YEAH. THE MORE ON PREMIUM BECOMES THE DOLLARS. GUY: I TOTALLY AGREE. SIMON: I THINK IT DOES MATTER. YOU HAVE POTENTIAL CANDIDATES, BORIS JOHNSON, ONE OF THEM HAS A RECORD OF LYING, POTENTIALLY MISLEADING SUBJECT TO PARLIAMENTARY IN ACQUIREMENT. I AM TALKING ABOUT FORCE JOHNSON. -- HAS VERY -- BORIS JOHNSON. -- HAS BEEN W RIGHT. HE IS THE CLASS ACT IN THE FIELD. YOU ARE TELLING ME IT DOES NOT MATTER WHETHER HE WINS? I THINK IT REALLY MATTERS. SIMON: LET'S SAY THEY COME IN CANNOT DO NOTHING. THUS THAT MATTER? YES. SIMON: IS HE GOING TO CLOSE THAT ENTIRE DISCOUNT THAT HAS EMERGED IN 2016? NO, HE IS NOT. THEY ARE STILL LOTS OF QUESTIONS ABOUT THE FRICTIONS WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION. HE HIMSELF HAS NOT DONE THE POLITICAL MANDATE TO ADDRESS, TO CORRECT. I DO THINK AT THE MARGIN, IT STARTS TO REDUCE WHAT YOU READ.COM A THE MORE ON PREMIUM -- WHAT YOU READUCT AND THE WAR ON PREMIUM. HE HAS A OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE THE MORE ON PREMIUM. GUY: HOW WILL THE GUILT REACT ON BORIS JOHNSON? SIMON: THE 10 YEAR TRADING AROUND 4%. THAT IS ABOUT 75 BASIS POINTS TO HIGH. I THINK IT WAS 3.6 WHEN I CAME ON AIR. A DIRECT THINK THE TRACES BACK TO WHERE IT SHOULD BE? NO -- DO I THINK THE TRACE IS WHERE IT NEEDS TO BE? NOW. ALIX: I AM GOING TO JUMP IN. REGARDLESS OF WHO IS IN 10 OR 11, THERE HAS TO BE SOME REAL EFFORTS TO MOVE GROWTH ALONG? WHAT CAN BE DONE TO HELP GROWTH, WHETHER IT IS THE HOUSING MARKETS, IMMIGRATION, BREXIT. IT FEELS LIKE THE GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO BE TRAPPED. SIMON: ONE OF THE THINGS, IT IS ABSOLUTELY THE RIGHT QUESTION TO BE ASKING. THE ELEMENTS FOR THE PLANTS FOR GROWTH WAS UNVEILED ON THE THIRD OF SEPTEMBER THAT UNLEASHED THIS MARKET DISLOCATION. WITHIN THAT WAS ELEMENTS OF REFORMS THAT I WROTE ON THE DAY, I THINK MOST MAINSTREAM ECONOMISTS WOULD SAY IS THE EXACTLY THE TIME THE U.K. GOVERNMENT SHOULD BE FOCUSING ON. THIS IS WHY THIS LEADERSHIP ELECTION MATTERS. IF ONE CANDIDATE EMERGES WITH A BROAD SOY OF SUPPORT FROM THE PARLIAMENTARY PARTY, CAN THEY MAKE THE DECISION ON THE SUPPLY-SIDE ON ENERGY SECURITY OR THE CHILDCARE MARKET REFORM, FINANCIAL SERVICES, PLANNING REFORM, THE KIND OF STUFF THAT WILL POTENTIALLY, NOT EVEN HERE, OVER THE COURSE OF THE SECOND HALF OF THE DECADE, RAISE U.K. TRADING GROWTH AS TO WHAT REMAINS TO GOVERNMENTS TARGETS. ALIX: IS THE MARKET GOING TO LET THAT PERSON DO THAT? SIMON: I DO NOT THINK IT IS THE MARKET. THE MARKET DID NOT FALL OUT OF BED IN TERMS OF PUTTING A PREMIUM ON U.K. ASSETS BECAUSE OF THE SUPPLIES CHAIN REFORMS. A PARLIAMENT OF PARTY WHICH WAS ELECTED IN 2019 PREPARED TO DO A IN PARLIAMENT TO BIT AND TAKE ON SOME OF THE INTEREST IN SOME OF THOSE SECTORS. EITHER THERE IS A LEADER WITH A BACKBONE TO DO IT OR THE PARLIAMENTARY PARTY PREPARED TO DO IT. IF THAT CAN CHANGE COME MYANMAR OPTIMISTIC. , I AM MORE OPTIMISTIC. GUY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH, INDEED. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: YOU HAVE TECH NAMES REALLY DRIVING THE INDEX EASE HIGHER. > > IT HAS ALSO BEEN A ROLLER COASTER DATE WITH THE PREMARKET ACTIVITY OR THE OVERNIGHT ACTIVITY FROM THE DOWNSIDE OF THE S & P 500, TO YOUR POINT A VERY SOLID GAME. THIS DESPITE SOME DISAPPOINTING ECONOMIC. IF WE GO INTO THE TERMINAL, WE WENT TO SEE SOMETHING WE HAVE NOT SEEN IN YEARS. THIS AS THE 30 YEAR MORTGAGE RATES, OVERALL RATE IS CLOSER TO 8% PUTTING A DENT IN BUYING ACTIVITY. THERE IS A SUPPLY ISSUE TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT. ONE FACTOR FOR STOCKS HELPING THEM OUT TO, THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX IS DOWN 4/10 OF 1%. THAT TENDS TO ACTIVATE INTEL WIND. 