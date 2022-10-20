Live on Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg Markets: Americas Full Show (10/20/2022)

The stock market saw another down day, with Treasury yields climbing amid hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials and swaps pricing in a 5% peak policy rate in 2023. The pound wavered after Liz Truss resigned as UK prime minister. "Bloomberg Markets" hosted by Kriti Gupta and Jon Erlichman speaks with Collin Martin, Director and Fixed Income Strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research, Danielle Dimartino Booth of Quill Intelligence, Victoria Bateman, Fellow and College Lecturer in Economics at the University of Cambridge and Mark Machin formerly of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. (Source: Bloomberg)

