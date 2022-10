00:00

From the financial centers of the world. This is Bloomberg Markets with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson. It is 30 minutes into the US trading day on this Thursday, October 20th. Here are the top market stories that we're following for you at this hour. Trust resigns after 44 days less trust is said to be the shortest serving U.K. prime minister ever. The next leader, the economy and the politics still in doubt. Who is exhausted? Jeff Gundlach sees signs of exhaustion in the Treasury market and is looking for a peak in yields. We get the equity and economic tape with Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley and Julia Coronado. A macro policy perspectives and flying into profit. American Airlines raising its forecast for the fourth quarter on strong demand for work leisure trips. We're going to speak to the CFO later on in the hour. And it appears that the lettuce has won. Yes. Let us all just think about the implications of that. It does seem as if, as you say, the Liz Truss is gonna be the shortest ever serving prime minister. But we now have potentially more turbulence. You and I were joking already last night, Alex, that maybe we Pete, sort of gone past the peak of turbulence in the UK. Clearly, we were wrong. I was wrong because today has certainly demonstrated that we are not done yet. What I think is, though, what I think is interesting here, though, is that you do seem to have a degree of separation now between the pantomime that is taking place in Westminster and what is happening in financial markets. Assuming that this leadership contest goes off relatively smoothly and we need to talk about that, then the markets may be slightly more relaxed going forward from here, but then they need to focus on what is happening with the real economy, what's happening with the Bank of England, the outlook still in the UK, still fairly grim, Alex. Yeah, it is pretty terrible. And. All joking aside, you've got a housing market that's falling apart. You have high inflation around 10 percent year of a bogey that continues to sound very hawkish. And the growth perspective from the economy seemed to nil. It seems like there's no way you're going to avoid an era of austerity. And that's something else we've been talking about, too, that we're in a really tough spot no matter who's leading the government. It looks increasingly likely, it looks almost certain that the UK is going to experience a fairly severe recession. That is that is certainly where the data are pointing us right now. The data are pretty grim across the board right now. The inflation number certainly looks tough, but that the tolerance of the UK bond market has now been tested. The the limits of policy have now been tested. So do we see Boris Johnson coming back? People are talking about that. He's cutting short his holiday. Would the bond market accept a Boris Johnson governments? I don't know. But maybe. No. Maybe. No. 11 is more important than number 10. Now, the finance minister vs. the leader. Let's trust spoke after meeting, obviously, key Tory leaders at 10 Downing Street a little bit earlier on. The result was that she resigned. Let's take a listen to her words. We set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I recognize, though, given this situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. Lizzy Burton joining us now from outside 10 Downing Street, doing a great job, bravely braving the weather for us. Lizzie, she's gone now. Was that what guy? Larry, the car the new prime minister is standing in front of her to get ready for his interview. What time you got there? If you can see. We can. What's next? We are going to have a leadership election in the U.K.. Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Christie, has confirmed that that's happening. He's also confirmed and this is what markets really care about. Jeremy Hunt's medium term fiscal plan is going to go ahead to being announced on October 30 first. The Halloween budget. And that means that the GOP can take take that into account. You mentioned that Boris Johnson might run for the leadership. The other favorite is rescue. You, you knock. But of course, both of them are massively divisive figures in the Conservative Party. Boris Johnson, very popular with the membership. So we remember the reason that that rarely see DAX party so divisive is because the membership see him as having stabbed Boris Johnson in the back and having brought about his downfall. So it's going to be interesting if it's those two facing off against each other. So, Lizzie, at the same time, October 21st was supposed to be this medium term economic plan. Is there any indication that this doesn't go ahead? I. How do you do that without a new prime minister? Now, it's been confirmed, and I have to say that Jeremy Hunt, his economics has been described as soon economics on steroids. It's a lot of what he's said he would do in the process of decimating trust. The nomics is a lot in line with what rescue Sue Knox said he'd do in the leadership contest. The focus really is fighting inflation. The markets like it. There's this respect for the economic orthodoxy, of course, that they've called this these economic advisors to be showy officials. And it's just such a difference from what Paulson was doing. It could match up neatly. And there was a conversation earlier about whether it was inevitable that trust would fall because it's such a difficult inflationary context. I'd have to get it off my chest. I don't think that that is the case. It's not just that she went too far, too fast. There was a complete disregard for the economic institutions of the UK. And we heard from John Cunliffe, the former, the current deputy GOP governor, yesterday at the Treasury Select Committee, and he said that they side the cross hacking trust duo sidelined the VOA. And of course, they also didn't like the Office for Budget Responsibility to a forecast. So these factors have to be thought about. But it is, of course, a warning to governments around the world dealing with the cost of living crisis. Yeah, absolutely. Lizzie, really great reporting on morning. Thank you for the CAC references. Well, with depth. Definitely appreciate that. Bloomberg's Lizzie Bird. We'll check back in with you in the next hour as well. So let's turn to the markets for a moment. Looking at S & P up by six tenths of one percent, doubling capital CIO Jeff Gundlach was out overnight saying that the flattening of the long into the Treasury curve is showing signs of exhaustion and Treasury yields may peak by year end tenure are now up by about 2 basis points. And that leads us to the question of the day, whether you're looking at U.K. politics, whether you're looking at the equity market or looking at the bond market exhausted. I know Guy is joining us now to discuss is Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley. Hey, Mike, it's great to chat with you. We've seen this rally, the stealth rally underway for the S & P for a few days now. Is it exhausted? Are you exhausted at this point? I think everybody's exhausted. That's for sure. I mean, the markets have a way of doing that to all of us, even in bull markets. I think people get exhausted. But this has been a particularly trying year because nothing has worked. Right? Not bonds or stocks. Even commodities peaked back in April. So it's just been a it's been a real, you know, pooper over years, we say, and we're tired. You want to get it over with. Let's just get it right here. So I think the market I agree with you, with Jeff is saying I think that that yields, you know, pretty much priced the Fed at this point does mean they're going straight down. But, you know, the risk in the market for the equity market is on the growth side. Right. We've been on that case for the last three or four months and we still hold that view. However, you know, markets don't trade in a straight line. And so we're you know, we're getting a bit of a rally here. We think they can last for a month or two because we're not sure the earnings are going to come down fast enough to convince the market how bad twenty three is going to be any earnings for. OK, let's just talk about the timeline around this a little bit more detail. Mike, you're actually right. Everybody just wants this to be over. They want the bottom to be in. They want capitulation. I think everybody's got used to very truncated and short timeframes. I remember. I remember you speaking at the beginning of this whole episode, talking about the fact you thought that this was going to be an accelerated cycle. Where are we in the cycle? Because the market's going to move and maybe where the economic reality do seem to be in different places at the moment. Well, that's right. I mean, we call this the hotter, bit shorter cycle. And you know, everything since the Covid lockdown has progressed at an accelerated pace like we haven't seen really in any of our careers. So now, as we've been saying, the kind of final chapter to this bear market probably will be fast as well. You know, if we'd had this conversation three months ago, we'd probably Ted, I thought we could have this all wrapped up by Thanksgiving and maybe have a nice ending to the holiday period and say, OK, we can move forward. But unfortunately, I think it made know linger into next year. But either way, that's a pretty darn fast cycle when you think about the economic cycle. This time started in May of 2020. And you know, we're not even three years into it and we're already talking about recession. So it's it's all happening, that kind of plan. Markets always, you know, don't trade exactly aligned with that. But we think we're run path now to have a finishing move. We're just going to be all about the earnings disappointments, which is good. When is that reckoning like earnings disappointment? I thought it was second quarter. I thought it was third quarter earnings. It's gonna be the fourth quarter in the next year. Well, we never thought it would be all done by the second quarter, but we thought there was a chance it could be done by the end of this earnings season, we're losing a little bit of hope in that. Our faith in math, because we're just not seeing the willingness of companies yet to throw in the towel. You know, it's interesting, Alex. You know, markets where there's the bond market, where the stock market has become somewhat addicted to guidance. OK. For the bond market, it's the Fed. And for equity markets, it's company management teams. And so the bond market just waiting for the Fed to come out and say we're done in the bond market won't get in front of that, even though it already knows you're probably closer to the end of the beginning. It's the same thing for stocks. I mean, every investor we've talked to knows your earnings are too high for next year. But yet the RTS remain very sticky on the upside because companies haven't thrown in the towel. So, you know, it's a process that always takes longer than it should. We think it definitely will be done by the end of first quarter of the fourth quarter earnings season, which is, you know, basically February, but it could be done as soon as November. December is FTSE rings these guys. Mike, why should I buy equities when ISE credit is giving me a comparable yield? Well, it depends on what kind of investor you are, but we agree with that statement. I mean, we think ISE credit looks extremely attractive, particularly relative to, say, the S & P 500. Now, the only caveat I would throw out there is that the average stock has been in the bear market now for, you know, 15 to 18 months. So we're advising clients to do this. This is a time to get away from the index, start focusing on individual stocks. But if you're talking about the index level, I would agree with you. Hundred percent. AIG looks more attractive Jihye Lee for the next six or twelve months relative to say S & P 500. But you shouldn't abandon stocks because that because there's plenty of individual names that probably are extremely attractive and look better than both indices. So OK. So to that point, like where are those opportunities? And I guess it's also my way of asking like what areas are accurately priced for a recession? That look that look interesting at this point. Yeah, so I mean, I'll take three areas where the numbers have actually come down already would be semiconductors, consumer discretionary and income services. However, unfortunately, those are three areas where the number is probably still got to come further down, but at least we be a step in the right direction. So we have a dual strategy. On one hand, we still like to favor companies that are very efficient and can deliver your operating profit and cash flow in a difficult environment. The superior operators. That's not really a sector call. It's a very stock company specific call. We have no baskets of stocks that track that. On the other hand, we like companies that have actually fessed up. All right. So companies that have cut numbers three or four times already and they're just being very realistic or even maybe too pessimistic about where their earnings are going to be. That's the barbell we think makes sense. And we're we're trying to get our clients into that, those types of strategies. Mike, final quick question for me. Was the equity market. Was the S & P frothy and expensive going into the pandemic? And if that is the case, why should we bottom out anywhere close to that level if that was the point at which we thought at that stage that we were expensive? Well, that's exactly right, I mean, it's the same sort of same coin, different side of the coin, which is that companies over earned so much during the pandemic that the payback on earnings is going to be more severe than people are anticipating. And you're exactly right. We think we will undershoot ultimately. So we called for a capital rally this this past week. We think that this could last for a little bit of time. But make no mistake about it. We still think that the ultimate bear market at the index level will be lower than where we were last week. And unfortunately, we just got to go through that. And we think that level somewhere between three thousand three hundred. We don't know if it's going to be this quarter or next quarter, but it's probably sometime in that timeframe. Mike, always a pleasure to catch up. We always appreciate your time. We read what you writes with great interest. Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley. Thank you very much indeed. To be on the right side of some of those traits. Let's get the existing home sales data. It's come through pretty much in line with expectations four point seven, one million down from four point eight. That four point eight revised four point seven, eight month on month. That takes you to negative one point five. A little better than anticipated. So the housing data continues to roll over. It's not rolling over aggressively. It's not rolling over that quickly. But this is the kind of the pinch point. The Fed is certainly having an impact in the space at the moment. People already talking about the idea that we are in a housing recession in the United States. Coming up, we have more on the Fed's commitment to higher rates. How far will we go? I thought the blog comments were fascinating. We're gonna discuss what we should expect next. Julia Coronado, Macro Policy Perspectives is going to be joining us. This is Bloomberg. This is just the beginning of that pain. Wait until it's a real pain. And then you have even a major financial institution. They may crack no money, not in the US, maybe now, but certainly internationally on a couple of firms that huge and systemic that can go under. You might have another Lehman effect. Then the Fed will have to wimp out. You have a severe recession and you'll have a financial market shock. They're going to win out for sure. I want to see us have confidence with that core inflation has peaked. The November meeting has been more or less priced in the markets, making sure that we've got monetary policy at a sufficiently restrictive stance so that we're not inducing inflation. We're trying to get it down. I think you do want to wait to actually get to the meeting, see what the situation is there. Wages are going up. And that's not that's not a bad thing. But if it gets caught up in costs price spiral, that that would be bad news for. Markets are suggesting that inflation shift more rapidly next year and the year after. I certainly hope that they're right. I think if inflation does start to decline meaningfully, we can stay where we are at this higher level of the policy rate that meets the committee's criteria. And at that point, we could watch inflation fall and get back to 2 percent. That's some of the Fed speak in the last 24 hours, showing officials real commitment to higher rates in their fight against inflation. Joining us with more is really a cornerstone macro policy perspectives president and founder. She's also the current president of the National Association of Business Economists. Julia, it's good to chat with you. And I feel like we can, Mary, the Fed and the UK politics story together, because in many ways the UK is the poster child for everything gone wrong, fiscal policy gone wrong, high inflation and a hawkish central banks. What's your biggest takeaway here that you might tell the Fed? Well, actually, I think, you know, one of the interactions here is the combination of a hawkish fed with vulnerabilities around the world, be they in the UK, be they in Japan, you've got countries where you know the UK is decisions in chaos on fiscal policy certainly illustrate the lack of good options for the UK, but all of that gets amplified through a strong dollar and a Fed a hawkish Fed that's keeping that dollar on a one way path upward. That certainly adds to kind of the leveraged trades that amplify the U.K. situation. We knew the platform that was trust was running on. We knew that the fiscal discipline was not central to that platform yet. Markets absolutely violently react in sort of setting off a bit of a domino effect through the LTI funds in the UK. And that's just an illustration of a financial fragilities when the entire world is trying to tighten policy at the same time. And in particular, the keeper of the global reserve currency, the Fed, is going faster than anybody else. It really adds to these amplification effects. And the UK is just the poster child for that. Julia, do you think you could ever see something similar happening in the United States? Do you think you could see the bond vigilantes exerting such as such influence as we've seen in the United Kingdom? Well, it's hard to say that we're not seeing some of that. I mean, if you look at the rise in yields and the rise in the 10 year is one story which is significant or at the highest levels since 2008, I believe. And but then if you look at other fixed income markets, in particular the mortgage market, we are seeing investors step back. It isn't a time where people are really incentivized to take risk and bet on the end of this. But on the peak rate of the cycle. So given all that uncertainty, the global uncertainty, the uncertainty around the end of the tightening cycle, there's a lot of step back by investors, including those in the U.S. or investors in dollar assets. And that is I mean, the conditions are terrible, this incredible illiquidity and gap meanness and some real risks right here in the United States. It's not all abroad. So it's a fair point. And when you look at where the rolling ball of leverage is, it it's on central banks balance sheets. And therein lies the problem. It would take a look at the terminal rate on the upper end. You're looking at over 5 percent at this point. What's your best guess as to what the Fed's actually going to be able to get to talking, wrapping in those cracks in the economy that you're already starting to see? Yeah, I mean, so so one, we've got a bunch of leading indicators, you know, we know inflation is the lagging indicator. The leading indicators of demand of interest sensitive sectors like housing are already clearly signaling that the Fed is moving into restrictive territory because they're responding. And then there's this added dimension of global fragilities. That's a lot harder to calibrate and factor in, especially when inflation is sticky and high domestically. So the Fed is facing a real difficult balancing act here. And some of you know the question of how high can they go? Depends, I believe, on their strategy for how they get there. So if they keep roaring ahead at 75 basis points with no end in sight, I think that adds to global fragility. If they say which actually President Bullard kind of indicated yesterday that we can kind of see the terminal rate where we we're seeing these little leading indicators. He even acknowledged the lags in things like housing inflation. So we understand that. And our goal is to get there and stay there. And I think once we kind of reach that zone where the Fed slows down and the pause is kind of in our top and our horizon, that will, I think, remove some of the pressure and the fragility in global markets. I don't think five percent from a pure macroeconomic standpoint, given the resilience of the U.S. economy and the where inflation is tracking. It's not an unreasonable rate to think that we're going to get to at 5 percent for a little while. But I think how we get there is also important. The rate of change is important. The second derivative. Julia. Always a pleasure. Thank you very much indeed. Julia Coronado, Macro Policy Perspectives, president and founder. This is Bloomberg. All right. The S & P up by about full 1 percentage point. You just take a look at the futures for the S & P and really see the spike. Higher jobless claims not as bad as estimated. You also the housing number for existing home sales only down in one and a half percent. That's spike higher. Coming up, guy on those numbers. We'll get to continue with the earnings story as well, next. American Airlines says costs remain high, putting pressure on the carriers shares. Derek Cur, American Airlines CFO, is going to be joining us next. The stock currently down 60 percent. This is Bloomberg. For about an hour into the US trading session, around the highs of the session, Abigail Doolittle is tracking those moves for us. Abigail. Yeah, we're seeing a solid bounce here for stocks, Alex. The S & P 500 up about 1 percent, headed to an up week, despite the fact that you have Tesla down five point seven percent, their third quarter sales missing. Elon Musk indicating that demand might not be quite as strong as some might hope. So share suffering. We also have yields higher. But even with that, stocks are up in oil, which right now is about 88. You could make that the case that that's just the right level. The Goldilocks level, not too much inflation, not too little demand. Now, of course, we the big story on the day, the morning is the U.K. Is Liz Truss resigning as prime minister on this? We have stability for U.K. markets. The 10 year, the U.K., 10 year gilt yield is down about 5 basis points, telling you that there's maybe a little bit of a haven bit. On the other hand, you've had so much wild action for gilts, given the B.O. E's action and then the tax plan. All of the different headlines coming in a little bit, maybe a good thing. The 30 year yield also down significantly, down 10 basis points. The footsie, one hundred hanging in there and then the pound really quite strong of one percent telling you again that markets are OK with this transition and power to whoever the next PM might be. As for Tesla and those deliveries that we were talking about, it's very interesting. They don't really give inventory numbers, but they do have something going on right now that they have not had for several quarters, which is more than twenty two thousand vehicles that have gone undelivered. Apparently they're sitting on storage lots, maybe transportation issues, or maybe they're just a different way of looking at inventories. Hard to say. And then finally rounding it out with what had been a bright spot. In some ways it is, although the stock is trading low to lower American Airlines. They beat top and bottom. They beat profits by fourteen point five percent. It looks like there's good demand for travel for the rest of the year. Some of the other carriers you're talking about, but costs are rising. So the stock is down a bit. But you can see, Guy, that some of the competitors are higher probably again, on that outlook for robust demand for travel. The year presses on. I think it's also worth noting that since Monday, the stock is up by three point six percent. So little bit of a drop down this morning, but on the week the stock is certainly elevated and flying a little higher. Abigail, thank you very much indeed. Well, as Abigail was just mentioning, shares of American Airlines down today. But as you also mentioned, the company beat profit estimates. Capacity remains limited, though, as we continue to see staffing issues really across the whole airline sector. Cost, therefore, remain elevated. It's not just staff, its fuel, its airports, it's all kinds of issues that are impacting the industry right now. Derek, American Airlines CFO joins us now. Derek, the outlook the outlook looks pretty solid right now. You obviously are like the rest of the industry facing a cost issue. How much longer can higher fares compensate for higher costs? Well, Guy, first. First of all, I just want to thank the American Airlines employees for everything they did. We went into this year for it to get sustained profitability. We talked kind of second quarter. We were profitable in the second quarter. And once again, we're profitable in the third and we're projecting a fourth quarter profit. So and yes, you know, from a cost perspective, that chasm is high. We call it cost Piraeus Amitai, really due to the fact that we haven't flown as much as we want to from an asset perspective due to the constraints that are in this industry from pilots to aircraft deliveries. You know, that's going to be here for a little while. So we'll have a little higher costs. But as you can see, our profit in the third quarter and now profit projections in the fourth quarter, even in an environment where we're not not flying as much as we want to. So that really high. Derek, good morning. So that really pairs of the guy was saying that you're going to sell more seats to make up for the costs that are continuing to rise. And I'm wondering how much longer you can do the former. You guys mentioned the sort of like work, travel, slash vacation business that this is really helping you guys. How long you think that that trend continues for? Yeah, I mean, demand hasn't been any stronger in our industry for a long period of time. You got to remember what we've been through over the last few years. You know, we've been through our own Kate type of recession where, you know, we haven't been able to grow over the last few years. So, you know, the economy has grown 5 percent a year since 2019. Airlines have been unable to grow at that level. Airfares have only grown at about two to three percent. So there's a lot of room there. We're only back to 90 percent of 20, 19 levels of capacity. And we just guided 20, 23 capacity to be ninety five to 100 percent. So the industry hasn't even back up to capacity levels that were 20, 19 is with a demand environment. It just is as strong as it's been. And we don't see any signs of that of that abating as we look into the holidays and into the fourth quarter. Derek, where do you think the biggest growth is going to come from going forward, from here? Domestic or international? I think it'll be international, I mean, right. Right now from a domestic perspective, you know, the recovery has been for us on the domestic side and in the short haul, international, which is the Caribbean and Mexico for us. So you'll see the environment get a little bit better as we can grow on the international side. And from a regional perspective for us, there's still some more growth available on the domestic side, but most of the growth will be on the international side. So domestic really benefited you guys internationally, though. You have Delta and United really take on a lot of growth there. Can you compete with that as international continues to grow or are you gonna be a disadvantage because your domestic area so much stronger? Oh, no. Well, our our domestic really feeds that feeds the international, so the stronger we have as a domestic network, the stronger our international can be. As you recall, we were having delivery issues with the 787 aircraft. Those are now coming in. We have those aircraft unable to fly those internationally. So you'll see as we go into 2023 that our international footprint will be larger than than what we had in the past. We will get out of some of the international flying that wasn't profitable for us for a long time period of time, but we'll shift that into profitability. Profitable international flying going forward. Derek, those eight sevens being fueled by the strong dollar. There are a lot of Americans over here in Europe right now, and I'm wondering, is it basically that international pickup basically down to the fact that the buck goes a long way right now? Well, I think it's a couple of things, one is just growing it back to where we were. We're not even near we're 20, 19, that level is. And people really do want to travel and they want to travel internationally. So you've seen that pickup from from some other carriers or you're gonna see that with us as we move forward into 2023. I'm getting on my first international plane tomorrow morning. I haven't been on that for years. So this feels huge. Derek, in terms of the cost structure, though, when do you think we're gonna see the top in the non fuel cost part of the business? Yeah, I think what it really is is a utilization issue with the airline industry, it's not a cost structure. We're built to fly more than we can fly today due to the constraints in aircraft and due to the constraints and the pilots that we have. So as we grow the airline back over time, we're going to grow it back much more efficiently than than we are today. And that's where you'll see the cost structure and the costs CASM pressure come down over time. In terms of what kind of environment you're building the airline for now. Derek, how different is it to the pre pandemic environment? Is it a different market now and if so, how? It's a little different, I think, though, the way people are traveling today is different than they've traveled in the past. You know, you referenced it earlier about the blended trips. I mean, we're seeing that, you know, business business is back 100 percent, but business is back as small businesses are flying a lot more than than they have in the past. So that is back and it's back full. The leisure is back full. Corporate is only back about 80 percent. But they are driven by this blended trip. So we've seen we saw a ransom up our our revenue metric up 25 percent year over year. Even in this environment. So I think the blended is offsetting some of the corporate coming back. I think the corporate is going to come back. And I think international growth coming back will be a huge benefit as we move into 2023. Derek, final question. I thought I'd already ask the final question, but give me another one. As you look forward and you think about the unit economics of running SAFF. What are you looking at? How how much is that price need to come down? Do you think, to run the airline economically without significantly raising fares? I think it needs to come down a lot. Their issue today is supply. They're just not the supply out there to be able to do it. And there's a lot of work being done with the government and with with companies that are trying to help produce SAFF and produce a lot of it. The problem is there's just not enough today. So the cost has to come down a fair amount. And we're involved and we're working very hard with companies like Breakthrough Energy and others to it to work to get SAFF costs down so that it's economical for us to fly. And for us to get to our zero emissions by 20 50. Hey, Derek, we really appreciate you spending some time with us today. No, it's really a busy day for you. DAX, American Airlines CFO, thank you very much. Coming up, we're gonna look at the fallout from the resignation of UK prime minister list trust. Kerry Heinz Pangea policy founder said it is a market plus on multiple fronts. We'll get his take next. This is Bloomberg. Long term, the U.K. has some great attributes. It's a country that has a real magnet for talent, particularly in London. It's got rule of law, transparency, liquidity, an English speaking population. And so we think over time, capital will come back to the U.K.. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world, here's the first word I'm rich could get to. Ukrainians are being warned of rolling blackouts because of damage to the country's power infrastructure from Russian missile attacks. President Vladimir Zalewski urging people to use as little electricity as possible. Zelinsky said about 30 percent of Ukrainian power stations have been destroyed since October the 10th. And Italy's Silvio Berlusconi has told lawmakers that President Zelinsky forced Russian President Vladimir Putin into an endless war. That's according to audio obtained by an Italian newswire. The recording reveals the existing pressure on the right wing coalition that won elections last month to soften Italy's stance towards Russia. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than a hundred and twenty countries which could get to back. And I really go, thanks very much. EU leaders meeting in Brussels today, and that's what they were when Lose Trust announced her resignation. We're starting to get some reaction from world leaders, including President Biden, who thankless task for her partnership. We also heard from French President Emmanuel Macron. Listen. John Tucker France as a nation and friend of the British people. Above all, want stability, especially in the current context, in a context of war, of energy crisis. It is important that the United Kingdom regains political stability very quickly. Joining us now from the European Council building in Brussels is Bloomberg's Maria today. We all remember, of course, less trust, trusting that Macron is I don't know if his friend or foe. What's the international reaction to Liz Truss's resignation? Although, to be fair, Alex and I'm not sure how much we care would less Tressa has said or hasn't said at this point. But she did say two weeks ago that Michael was a friend of the UK people and both agreed that the only FO for Europe is Vladimir Putin. But really, this news dropped as we were all waiting for European leaders to gather through and of course, give their initial remarks, as they always do before a summit for a minute. It was complete silence and everyone then went, Wow. She has resigned. I ask that question to the French president immediately after. How do you feel about this? What is your reaction? And you played it there, he said at this point. There is a global challenge that affects both the European Union and the UK. You have the energy crisis. You have the warring Ukraine. We need a strong partnership and the UK, he hopes, will regain stability very quickly. I also asked him if he was sad about the news. He told me and you can read a make of this what you want. I'm sad, just like you would be when a colleague goes, whether you're expecting a little bit of emotion or not. I guess I leave that to you. But I have to say again, they did not have a lot of time to bond because she was well at the helm of the UK government for a very brief amount of time. And they only had one bilateral meeting. Yeah. Maybe there's a bit of schadenfreude, I suspect. Maybe floating around that building behind you, the council building. Let's talk a little bit about what comes next. They worry. What kind of a relationship does Europe want with the UK? Well, look, I think I'll tell you one thing. One that is constructive. That, of course, means or makes good on the Brexit deal and in particular one that works for the Irish government. Every time there is tensions, I put this question to European diplomats and they say, well, what matters really is that relationship with the Irish because of the geography of this Brexit situation, which is key. Now, the other thing, too, is that at this point there has been I'm not sure of a lesson, but maybe perhaps a warning that when it comes to the economic situation that everyone and I should stress everyone, this is not just the UK, but Europe in general is facing this winter. Perhaps this is not the time for fiscal experiments. Up, Maria, just before we let you go, very quickly, the EU energy plan, that's really what leaders are meeting there for. Where are the biggest areas of disagreement thus far? Yeah, you make a very good point, because if I have to stalk or just list the concerns today, it really is not the UK, really, it's not list drawers. I was a an ESP maintain his reaction clearly to the news, but minds here are completely focused on the energy situation. And Alex, we know the story. This is about the cap, dynamic cap, however you want to call it. There's a growing number of countries that say we have to set a limit to gas prices in the market. The Germans, however, continue to block that move. They worry about the implications for supply and their priority at this point. It's not so much the price because they have the cash, but making sure they have supply. So I'm told this is going to be a thorny night and a long night here in Brussels. You know, the night is young. Long way to go, Maria. We look forward to your fantastic coverage as ever. Thank you very much indeed. Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo joining us from the council building in Brussels. Let's get more reaction now to the resignation of less trust. We're joined by Teri Haines, the founder of Pan G Policy, a U.S. policy of politics think tank. Terry, what kind of a government is the U.K. now need? Fundamentally, Guy, what kind of what kind they need is one that stands up in the markets as a stable one more than anything else. The Conservatives have the opportunity to do that since there's not going to be a general election for another two years plus unless called by the sitting prime minister. But fundamentally, they need to regain trust in the markets. Number one. And number two, they need to spend some time regaining trust with the general public, which I think is frankly going to be harder. Markets, as you've already remarked, see this on the on the path back to normality. The public is going to have a much tougher time because of the initial market reactions to plans that didn't even get a chance to be voted on and and the economic fallout from those. So very tough time. Hey, Terry, play the odds for me. Obviously, we should soon name out there. Penny Morton, Ben Wallace. Also, Boris Johnson seems to be in the running. They're walking to the odds of all that there. I like I like soon on about 70 percent. I think he's I wrote this morning. I think he's the overwhelming favorite. And certainly there's a lot of advantages here. He's much liked by the markets. His whole platform was about tax cuts last rather than first. Which will play very well into the into the markets generally. And he was you know, he was runner up, but I very much liked by the parliamentary party. So the more smoothness in politics, you. Yeah, I'll give you a more, more chance so that you get somebody like Mourdock bad knock, maybe occupying the other 25 to 30 percent kinder, gentler face to go up against labor, social differences, social policy differences and then, you know, sort of rock solid on the on the economic stuff. Boris is taking soundings and I never thought he was out till I had him at 10 percent after he resigned. But I think that's unlike. Does it matter who is it? 10 Downing Street. As long as Jeremy Hunt remains in Eleven Downing Street from the market perspective, Jeremy Hunt or someone like him? Sure. I mean, you could see you can see Suna coming back. But, you know, Jeremy's got the clearly got the whip hand here on on all these things. And and so far he's done quite well. So yeah, he will continue with that. Dare the dare labored. Know frankly to take any other view of Labour's more than well enough proved it's capable of stepping into those pursued that particular trap. And and conservatives will spend the next couple of years making themselves back into the preferred party of the British economy and and frankly, sharpening differences on social policy, I think, to regain some footing politically. Hey, Terry. On the flip side, what can the Labor Party do to flex its own muscles right now? Well, you know, aside from their leader secure Starmer asking for a general election, I think the most the biggest thing they need to do is to become very credible very quickly. We tend to forget in the sorts of the sorts of weeks that it wasn't very long ago that that Labour under Corbyn had no credibility either politically or in the street. They're going to have to come up with a little bit more than not being the not being the conservatives, a little bit more than just saying that the party of sound money as their shadow chancellor did a week or so ago. They're going to actually have to put meat on the bone and figure out how to how to pursue votes in a way that makes them a more credible alternative. That's going to be tough for them. Terry, does any of this matter? I look at the British economy and I look at an economy where politicians now can't cut taxes aggressively. We've just seen the impacts of that. They probably can't raise taxes aggressively. Anything that is done economically right now is largely going to be tinkering because the big levers are not going to be pulls the big levers of potentially rejoining the single market. The big levers of immigration. These kinds of policies are very, very difficult at this point in time. So from an economic point of view, everything is tinkering. So there's what happens politically really matter. Not for Marcus, I think not much as long as there's a risk return to stability. But what you will have politically is ISE, as I say, I think a sharpening of the differences between conservatives and Labor on social issues would go and broadly similar to the kinds of things you see in the United States. I would say one other thing, too, that resonates throughout your coverage this morning, and I'm glad to see that it did. Which is this this carries a message for the United States as well. You've got a situation where in the US, you know, kind of basic spending has largely remained constant over the past decade or so. But you've got huge unfunded requirements underneath. Whether it be whether it be for housing, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, whether it be student loans, whether it be health care or others home on top of that. You've got a situation where you've got the Covid overhang and the Inflation Reduction Act being on things. It won't take very much to put the United States in a similar position to this. And and so I think you're at the end of the big spending here, too. Well, it's not very cheery words, Terry. Thanks. I appreciate it. Terry Hayes, Pandya, policy founder. Thank you so very much for jumping in. This is Grover. The pound continues to climb, yields continue to fall. Stocks are actually a little bit higher. We're gonna continue our focus on what comes next for the British economy. Jonathan Portas is going to be joining us, professor of economics and public policy at Kinko's at King's College, London. That's next. The close is coming up. This is Bloomberg.