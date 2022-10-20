Beyond the Bell 10/20/22

00:00

Right now we are about two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs counting down to the closing bell here to help us take must be on the bell. It's a global simulcast. This Carol Massar is Mike Regan and is who is in for Tim's sentiment. And we want to go across all audiences of TV, radio news and to dissect what is a day of yields pushing higher of volatility across the pond and volatility in the equity markets. I want to push beyond the bell to Saturday. I don't know about you guys because it has been a dance, dance day, dance week again, really broad based for the most part in terms of selling. And I'm going to go back to what I talked about earlier. Semiconductors continue to outperform, certainly seeing it in lam research and you're seeing it in the stock still holding on to a slight gain. Well off its highs, though. But Mike still up about eight tenths of a percent Carol. I've got one number in mind right now, and that is the number 5 5 percent. The Fed funds futures are finally fully pricing in a terminal rate of 5 percent. Well, even a little bit higher. And not only that teller, they're also not really pricing in much of a cut for next year. So markets right now pricing a 5 percent interest rate on Fed fund futures starting in March and pretty much staying there for most of the year. Taylor Riggs. Mike, what is the 3 6 6 6 on the S & P mean to you as well when we think about the significance of these numbers? That was the big June lows. We seem to retest that a few times dip below and now we're right back there. Yeah, right. And we just had Abigail Doolittle, our colleague on saying do not expect that low earlier this month to hold. She's expecting even lower lows still. No one knows at the moment. We are below that. 3, 6, 6. No. As we hear the closing bells, they're off by 8, 10 percent. We just dip into that closing bell, 8 seconds until trade halts three thousand six hundred sixty five. So we trade on the S & P 500 31 points. Let's call it 30 points to the downside. That is eight tenths percent lower. Bloomingdale's and ringing that bell over at the moment and we're seeing those still no love for any of the benchmarks. The Nasdaq's off by six tenths percent. We see the Dow Jones Industrial Average off by three tenths percentage, 91 points lower. And then we have a look at the Russell 2000, which has been an underperformer throughout the day of trade off by more than one point two percent. Yeah. Interesting. Caroline, with the day with again, another bout of volatility. Maybe we understand why it happened, but nonetheless, some swings here. The VIX moving down Taylor just a little bit, down about half a point, staying at about 30. Take a look at where we are on the sector level, Carol, because you have a few names in the green, but it's really not my home to write home about when you think about the breadth of the sell off. Telecoms are the big out performer today. You're up 3 percent. Otherwise, semiconductor, software and energy. Wow. Am I a broken record or what? Energy is still one of the top performers here, but you're only up about one to two tenths of one percent. Everything else is in the red, Carol. And this is sort of this significance, even though we're not getting a two to three percent sell off. You're getting some decent number sectors that are still in the red. I'll bring you down to the bottom. Some this does feel like that inflation story with household products, utilities, transportation. We've talked a lot about the weak numbers from Union Pacific as we wait CSX and then those key auto components as well. You're off about five point seven percent. I'm looking at you, Tesla. Tesla, right down, what, six point seven percent. A pretty significant decline there. All right. Let's get to some of the gainers are actually some real big outperformance despite so many names lower in today's session. And that includes lam research up more than 11 percent at a time today, finishing the day with a seven point eight percent gain top in the S & P 500 NASDAQ. We talked about the earnings briefly last night, semi capital equipment company, the first quarter results that did beat. And it also gave an outlook that analysts said should result in a more realistic consensus expectations, reducing some downside risks. So there was some upgrades from the Alice community. Others cut their price target. But that reset about maybe what our expectations should be for the semi sector. Analysts really liking what they heard. IBM outperformance up four point seven percent. SALES topping estimates affirming its cash flow forecast. Our anorak Rana saying that was an important thing and a sign that demand for software, mainframe computers and hybrid cloud services remain steady. So there was a strong turn in today's trade. AT & T, one of the older old guard, if you will, when it comes to the equity universe, up almost 8 percent in today's session, top of the S & P 500 biggest gain since the early days of the pandemic after reporting better than expected profit and customer growth. It was up, you guys up more than 10 percent at its highs today, Mike. Yeah, Carol, let me get back to Tesla. Bad day for Tess, obviously down six point seven percent for third quarter sales. Still rose 56 percent to twenty one point five billion. But that wasn't good enough for analysts. They expected twenty two point one. Ila Muskie dodging that the downturn in China and Europe and the Federal Reserve's interest rates increases, all the things we've been talking about are having an effect. S. demands a little harder than it would be otherwise. The other big dramatic move today, Allstate shares down 13 percent. That's the most since 2020. Insurer basically saying that it expects a third quarter net loss of as much as seven hundred and twenty five million hurricane in claims from that is one issue. But really inflation is that nasty word popping up again even for an insurance company. Piper Sandler analysts saying they just struggled in recent quarters to get ahead of accelerating claims inflation. And finally, Union Pacific Corp. fell six point eight percent. Another sort of macro warning here from this company. They cut their forecasts for volume growth to reflect a, quote, challenging year, adding the concerns about inflation and book bloated inventories are they expect carload volumes to increase roughly 3 percent this year, down from an earlier forecast of as much as 5 percent. Meanwhile, we look across the board of Global Macro Movers. I look at, in effect, space that is once again a story of dollar strength on the day. This is we see the Federal Reserve members this time perhaps going from Elisa Cook on one side. You also get offerings coming from the Fed governor over in Philadelphia. Hawk are talking about where the terminal rate will have to go for this year and maybe continued to go higher, at least a few percent by the end of this year. We see dollar strength. That means weakness, Swedish krona, Norwegian Chrome, Japanese yen busting through that 150 level. Of course, all important as to what the BMJ and indeed other authoritative figures over in Japan do to try and well, get some sort of strength within that currency that, of course, they're somewhat worried about the amount of weakness. I'm looking at commodities. That, of course, have been topsy turvy. We did have some hope, some utterances, some rumors that maybe China would be looking towards alleviating some of these quarantine periods that did well for the likes of oil that pushed a little bit higher and sustained a little bit of the day. It was up as much as 3 percent. We booked all but from that metals got lift perhaps on orders, up one and a half percent. We're also seeing the natural gas falling back lower for no one than 2 percent again. And finally, some production alleviating some of the concerns. Would you see the pricing pressure on nat gas come off here in the U.S.? Sovereign bonds, a mixed picture. You have money sort of in the U.K., we saw some stability in the gilt yields at least. But over in Japan, we saw yields pushed higher, for example. And indeed, in Canada, they were up some twelve basis points. Huge story. That is the same. Caroline was in full faith and credit. Think it is fascinating that earlier, just a few days ago, we were looking to see if a 30 year could hold on to that 4 percent level. And we've really started to drift upwards for 60 on the two year, a four and a quarter on the 10 year and almost four point to three percent on a 10, 30 year. So you're really well above 4 percent. I think it's interesting. We're also getting some interesting earnings as well. Carol, I know that you're looking at a few. I'll just quickly hit CSX as well. A better top margin, bottom line, three point nine billion for third quarter revenue ahead of estimates that are operating income. And a better bottom line, 52 cents a share relative to estimates at forty nine. And they're coming out and saying that they still are targeting full year double digit revenue, operating income growth, a good improvement here for that company. You know, one stock to that was a definitely a pandemic play whirlpool. Right. Really? When everybody was living at home, they're buying lots of appliances. Well, it's a different tone certainly in this latest earnings report. Stock down almost 6 percent here in the after hours. And it has to do largely to with the outlook seeing fiscal year ongoing EPS. We're talking about. Nineteen dollars, it had seen 22 to 24. The estimate on the street was twenty one point eighty five. So cutting that year ongoing EPS view. You know, Carolyn, I think about. Right, this was something that we just couldn't keep up with really demand during the pandemic. The stock, by the way, did hit a 52 week low in the regular session and says elevated inflation resulted in slowing demand. Whirlpool saying it sees challenges persisting into the first half of 2023. So, again, here's something. When it comes to outlook, it has a strategic review when it comes to some of the emerging markets and other markets are nearing a conclusion. Yeah. Any EMEA ISE, that's Europe, Middle East and Africa. It's interesting that they talk about this challenge of 2023. That seems to be the narrative coming from some CEOs. Fine for the time being, but next year is when the headwinds are really going to hit from a demand perspective. Adidas over in Germany talking about, of course, a dialing back in demand overall. And as you say, this is such a pandemic, darling, as everyone is so desperate to get their hands on new goods. But notably the housing rollover, the fact that we are seeing concerns coming to the cracks forming in the US housing and real estate sector and indeed worldwide as rates push higher. That's got to be an overall headwind on this company. Yeah. And also, I'd point out tenant health care out with guidance saying they see fiscal year adjusted EBITDA of three point three 8 billion to three point four eight billion. A little bit of a tighter range than the three point three, eight two, three point five, a billion that they saw. But where the stock is not taking it. All right, folks, that's a wrap. A lot going on. Wrapping up some of the earnings after the close. We will we be back across platform coverage, radio, TV, YouTube, beyond the bell. We will catch you again. Same time, same place tomorrow.