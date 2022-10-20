Balance of Power Full Show (10/20/2022)

00:00

From the world of politics, I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party to the world of business. The November meeting has been more or less priced in the markets. At the 75 basis point, no, the December meeting is a little farther away. We will have more data at that point. This is balance of power with David Westin. From Bloomberg World Headquarters in New York, two hour television and radio audiences worldwide, welcome now to Balance of Power. Great Britain was rocked once again this morning when Prime Minister Truss stepped to the podium outside Number 10 Downing Street and announced her very short tenure would come to an end. We set out a vision for a low tax, high grace economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I recognize, though, given this situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. For report now from Number 10 Downing Street. We turn to Joe May's, his Bloomberg UK government reporter. Joe, thanks so much for being with us. I think we have a something of a sense of how we got here, but what comes next? So we're now in the realms of a leadership contest once again within the Conservative Party, and employees can be voting over the next few days to whittle it down to two candidates, with the aim being that we have a new prime minister in place by next Friday. We're still not entirely sure the exact rules of that contest. For example, what threshold of MP votes will be needed to progressed to the next round? Will the grassroots members get involved? That's still to be confirmed as well. But all we know is that we are once again in the realm of conservative and voting for a new prime minister very recently. And is it realistic to think they can get somebody in place that fast? Yes, it is this party can move quickly when it wants to, and the attention is now turning to who it's going to be. And you have people like the former chancellor really do not. He's very likely to stand the current leader of the House of Commons, Penny Morton. Is very likely to stand. These were contenders who did very well in the last two contests. Watch out for Boris Johnson himself as well. We expect that he could even put his name forward and have another go to try and become prime minister. It's quite extraordinary. It's very extraordinary. I agree with that. Thank you so much. To Bloomberg and Joe reporting from outside of Number 10 Downing Street. And now to get a better understanding of where we are. And also, by the way, what this means for the economy in Great Britain and also for the markets. We welcome Stephanie Flanders. She's Bloomberg senior executive editor for economics and government. We're so fortunate to have you here today, Stephanie. Thank you. Just here at the right time. Exactly right time. So one question I have is that there are larger forces at play here. How much of this do you think is attributable to lose trust, the person and her government and how much of it really was almost built into the situation she inherited? I mean, there was something that was particular about Liz Truss's campaign and what she promised to do on coming to office, which really went against as she was she was proud to boast it went against the economic orthodoxy, against what most in the financial markets, most investors would think was a sensible course for the economy at what is a difficult time. You know, she was pushing ahead with tax cuts that were not funded by any control on spending, on targeted to the people who really were suffering because of the squeeze on the rise in energy prices. And that at a time when we know interest rates are going to go up. We know that governments, financial accounts and that the public balance that she is going to be scrutinized more by investors. So it always looked like it was at odds with the moment. But you're right that this is this is a difficult environment for all government. But she made it a lot worse and she kind of put us off at the front of the queue. I suspect there'll be other governments who face this problem. But she was we were the worst of a bad bunch. Well, you make a really interesting point. As we all know, interest rates are going up. Go back a year. We didn't know that. So wish it was her timing off here, because, in fact, that might have implications for other governments as well, that where we could borrow money essentially for free. Those days are gone. It may impose some fiscal discipline. We haven't known for a while now. I think what was striking and certainly what was divisive about her program among her own party and remember those MPs, a majority of them didn't vote for less trust. It was the grassroots members of the Conservative Party who voted for that unorthodox platform. And I think what unnerved them always about her program was the unfunded nature of those tax cuts. It's quite uncanny service if it's not a concern. It's not something Margaret Thatcher would have done, for example, to have tax cuts that weren't matched by some kind of spending restraint. I know we've we've done that with Reaganomics. You do it in the US, but it wasn't something we'd done in the U.K. So I think that was also would have been a red rag even a year ago. But you're absolutely right. The world has changed. So what comes next is they're really going to get a new leader of the Conservative Party in place that fast. It must be a name we already know. I mean, they're not going to go out and beat the bushes and find something we've never heard. Dani Burger. Yes. And we have Boris Johnson sitting on a beach right now. Cincinnati's like one says he's he's making calls and making inquiries. So we'll see whether whether he he comes out. He obviously is someone unlike any of the rest who actually have a popular mandate, was elected by an emphatic a majority of voters in the last election. And then the two names that you heard there from James, you have really soon asked who is better known to the markets? Penny more than slightly less so are not not such a trusted pair of hands on the economy, but I suspect it will be someone we know. In the meantime, we're still going forward, as best I can tell, with the budget. And we have Jeremy Hunt. No, no. Yes. For us, as we as we so now say a fiscal event Joe Weisenthal, because it's not technically a budget, but it is an interesting thing that the markets have been promised this event on the thirty first of October where miraculously all the numbers will add up and the independent fiscal watchdog will say it all adds up. That is still supposed to be going ahead on the thirty first, which would be just a couple of days after the new prime minister came in. It's a fascinating phenomenon. But at the same time, we had such chaos. So I can put it that way. In the British markets, particularly gilt markets, the Bank of England had to step in and really address. Did they successfully sort of isolated the Treasury Department as well as the markets from the government? Because right now things have settled down a bit. Have they not? Yes. And Hazara, as our economists have been saying on Bloomberg Economics, the trust, penalty trust has gone and the trust penalty has gone with it, that the penalty, the premium that was being put on on UK assets, on UK risk. And in fact, if you look at the 30 year, David, as I know you often do. But if you compare the US 30 year to that, to the British long bond, we're actually the yields are below the US, which is for the first time in several weeks and well, well below where they were when when Liz Truss, her budget plans were announced. So an interesting kind of way we've ended up in we've ended up in almost a better place than we were at the start. But I fear that's because the investors are thinking the economy is going to be weaker with the tougher. Tougher times coming. And that perhaps could take us back to where less trust was trying to go. I mean, the notion that there needs to be some growth doesn't seem crazy and seems like that's a fairly sensible thing. And yet we sort of, I think, been taught that can't afford to borrow for that growth. So what do does one do in that situation? If you're really trying to get growth, you can't afford to borrow too much. I think what you have to focus on, especially if you're in a country like the U.K. that is so dependent on a property market, we have a lot of debt built up there. There was going to be and there already will be a real squeeze on the economy coming from those higher mortgage rates. And remember, people aren't on 30 year fixes. They're on, if they're lucky, five year fixes which have gone from two point something to six point something in the last two months. So that squeeze alone is something the Bank of England's going to have to take into account when they think about how high interest rates are going to go. Probably will go less high than the markets are currently expecting. Me top out, we think below 5 percent rather than what the markets are expecting. Stephanie, what do you think this might mean for Europe? Because I wonder, first of all, might this be good news for the EU? Because, for example, Boris Johnson was no particular friend of the EU. Does the U.K. have to sort of have some sort of an agreement with the EU to really facilitate trade? Because one way to grow is to really make trade a lot easier. Could it be good for the E.U. potentially? I think it will be interesting to see that will be so much pressure on this new government that they may be be unwilling to pick another fight with the European Union. So you might be slightly more likely to get a deal on that sort of fractious concerns over the Northern Ireland Northern Ireland protocol. Whether we will see some great sort of opening of the arms to a more open trade agreement. I don't think anyone wants to go back to the negotiating table on that for quite a while. So I'm not sure about that. But the message to the eurozone is be careful in these times of rising interest rates. And it may be a wakeup call for Italy and the European Central Bank might be quite glad to see Italy given a bit of a warning in what's happened to the UK. There's also a lot of geopolitics going on in Europe right now with a ground war. The first since World War Two. What does this potentially mean for Russia? For Ukraine? We already saw Mr. Macron from France come out today, said we need some political stability in the UK. And we know Boris Johnson was a very, I would say, hawkish when it came to Ukraine. Yes. And you have roads being named after him in Ukraine because of the support that he'd offered. I think that was the one area that we have had stability in the UK and certainly opposition parties. Boris Johnson, the many prime ministers we've had in the last 18 months or so have all been emphatic in their support for Ukraine. So that's possibly one one point against President Macron that we have been stable on that something else or whether is there a larger lesson here for other economies as well. And it's all fine and good to say that's their problem over there. Often we have to look at our own situation and particularly when it comes to fiscal discipline because of increased rates, but also some of the risks that are inherent in raising all those rates because it does put pressure on the financial system. Yeah. I think there's a couple of things. I mean, certainly the message that the bond market isn't going to underwrite any degree of, you know, unlimited amounts of fiscal stimulus. Will those days have definitely gone relative to 2020, maybe even 2021? And I think the other lesson is to be careful about what might be lurking in your financial system. You remember that the fragilities that appeared in the US Treasury market in March 2020 where the Fed had to intervene. We saw the Bank of England having to intervene because of the effects of the higher interest rates on a particular strategy that pension funds had undertaken, the liability driven investments that we now know about. Those aren't a particular feature of other countries, but you can bet there'll be equivalents. They'll be they'll be strategies that were built on an era of lower for longer, but now are unwound and do pose some financial stability issues. 70 were very fortunate to have here. Thank you so much for joining us. It's good to get Stephanie Flanders. She's senior executive editor for economics and for government at Bloomberg. Coming up, we're going to welcome former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd for his views on the Liz Truss resignation. And President Xi Jinping on the cusp of an historic third term. Over in China, this is balance power. Bloomberg Television and on radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television or radio. I'm David Westin we have a wealth of geopolitical issues right now from the UK resignation of Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party over to the 20th party Congress was continues in Beijing to help us go through all of that. We welcome now Kevin Rudd. He's global president of the Asia Society. Mr Rudd served as twice as prime minister of Australia and is the author of a terrific book, Avoidable War The Dangers of a Catastrophic Conflict Between the US and Xi Jinping China. So, Mr. Minister, thank you so much for being with us. Quickly, your reaction to what we've seen today in the United Kingdom with the stepping down of Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party. Well, Britain's a major economy in the world, and it's a major military power within the framework of NATO in Europe. The sooner Britain returns to political stability and stable long term political governance, I think the better for all of us. I think the Tory party has a responsibility to NATO, to the country. That's the United Kingdom, but also to its friends and allies around the world to put this behind them and to put in place a political leadership which can take Britain through at least until the next parliamentary elections. And there are some stabilisation of the economy since Jeremy Hunt has taken over as chancellor the exchequer. We need that sort of stabilisation, frankly, both for markets and for geopolitics, for the period going forward. So let's go over to Beijing, if we could. As I say, you were a terrific book on this. And you point out of the book, you're perhaps the only Western leader who is fluent in Mandarin. You read and speak it. And by the way, you also know Xi Jinping spent time with him personally. Give us your take. So far, what we've seen of the 20th party Congress from the speech of President Xi Jinping to the way it's been staged. What are we learning? Although when you look at a party Congress and they know it's in the in the People's Republic of China, it's best to look at it in two prisms. The first is the Congress report from Xi Jinping himself called the Work Report. The second is the personnel changes, which come with new members to the Politburo and the Politburo Standing Committee. We've already had the work reports delivered about three or four days ago. And we're waiting still for the personnel appointments, which usually come at the end of the week on the work report. My quick summary of it is that it underlines three things. It says that Xi Jinping, as leader of the People's Republic of China, has really brought Marxism, Leninism back into the central focus of how China plans for its future. We didn't say that under dong shopping for a long, long time. We're seeing it again under this leader. Second on the economy, you see also a continuation of the move to the Marxist left on economic policy, more emphasis on state owned enterprise sector, less emphasis on the private sector, more emphasis on common prosperity. So if you're a business dealing with China, I think you're likely to continue to see slower growth as a result of this ideological overhang. The last thing I'd point to, David, is if you look carefully at what the Congress report says on China's assessment of its external strategic environment, it started to use language which points to the fact that they see this as difficult, dangerous, drastic changes. And for the Chinese system, in Xi Jinping words, to be prepared for dangers in peace time, as well as making preparation for the storm that lies ahead. This is new and puts China more on to a long term national security footing rather than the economy being economy being central to all. Well, that's exactly to pick up on because going back to Deng jumping, at least we perceive that economics has become much more important to the Chinese regime. Are we taking a step back from that? Are we essentially, in some ways moving away from dong shopping back to Master Tung? Because I must say, much of us many of us don't think the multitude has a particularly good track record when it comes to the economy. No matter destroyed the economy on multiple occasions, not just with the Great Leap Forward, which people remember most in the early 60s when he tried to radically collectivization agriculture in a way which took all incentives away from farmers to provide sufficient surplus grains for the country, and as a result, 32 million people stopped dead. The man has an appalling record on the economy. Xi Jinping is not a return to Mao. I think we need to have a new paradigm in mind. He's neither Dung nor Mao. In fact, he's something of a hybrid. Is a significant part of ideology. Still wants the economy to function. But as you know full well, David, from your own observation, unless you're giving clear, undiluted market focus to those regulating the economy, then the private sector is basically going to still have a confidence problem and keep their money under their mattress rather than investing in new plants and equipment to expand their enterprises and to advance Chinese entrepreneurial ism. At the same time, President Xi Jinping clearly wants to compete with the United States, particularly, for example, in technology. He's talked about that and the United States is making that perhaps more difficult with some of the export control restrictions. Is his theory going to get him where he wants to go? You know the challenges better than I would. It's the property market, whether it's leverage that they have over there. Even the Covid-19 policy has held them back. So is it can he square his ideology with the need to have the sort of progress he needs to really compete with and overtake the United States economically? I think that is new. Now, the new giant question mark over this Congress report and the policy directions which will flow from it over the next five years. The debate, which is beginning in the United States and here in Europe and in Berlin at the moment and around the world is are we beginning to see, quote, peak China, unquote? That is because of the combined impact of demography, an aging population. Number two, ideology. This move to the Marxist Leninist left zero Covid, plus all the external geopolitical headwinds from his friend Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, plus global inflation and interest rates adjustments. Put all those together looking at 2023. You can only see a fairly thin growth performance for the Chinese economy unless they go back to Old Faithful, which is to borrow another truck at a truckload of cash to go in heavy on state investment and infrastructure. That seems to be, frankly, apart from net exports. The only cards left to keep the growth rate roaring ahead. So Covid finally a talk about what this means for U.S. China relations. In your book, you take us through what would happen if there actually was an armed conflict perhaps over Taiwan. And it's very sobering. And by the way, the United States does not necessarily do so well. And a lot of those war games you describe at the same time, we have a Xi Jinping who increasingly talks in terms of national security and military matters and United States almost follows suit. We don't talk so much about the economy and trade to China more. It's all about national security. Is that making things more dangerous or is it just being more realistic? Well, the truth is there is a strategic competition underway. America declares that China doesn't use that term. But the reality of what China is doing is it's a competitive race to become the region's preeminent power and to become the world's preeminent power by mid century. That's what's actually unfolding here in terms of the Congress report. What I'd emphasize, David, is this. When I look carefully at the language that's contained in it, it's starting to walk away from China's historical assumptions that the period ahead is one of peace and development. It's starting to walk away from the notion that China can just focus on its economy and starting to point to a real challenge in terms of meeting. What I've said before is the conditions arising from the storm ahead. All that is code language together with the military preparedness of the People's Liberation Army. For China, moving more on a national security footing. My read, therefore, of the Congress report on this and therefore the strategic relationship with America. And the question I want is that we're increasingly entering dangerous times. It is very sobering, but very, very illuminating. Thank you so much. Really appreciate your being with us as Kevin Rudd is the Asia Society global president. Still to come, we're to talk with Lance Fritz, CEO of Union Pacific, about his company's earnings and the state of the rail industry. That's next. On balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio season, he's here. He's bracing for another peak earning season. Everyone is expecting it to be poor and big markdowns, high earning Bloomberg Daybreak. The numbers for SA has already been set free. My big question is, can it go lower? Things are pretty bad earnings already for those who have recorded with exclusive expert analysis which aspects of the market are not sufficiently price? Is this a matter of huge had some really bright light at the end of this tunnel is flow can come when I start buying Newberg television and radio. The fastest numbers and analysis you trust. This is BOVESPA Bloomberg Television or radio. I'm David Westin, there's a lot of news going on and it's found follow the bouncing ball is for me on equities here is pretty good to explain what's going on the markets and how they're reacting to all that news. Well, we did have a rally on our hands and kind of faded here. And I think a lot of this is going to be in consequence to the dollar. Remember a big conversation, the equity market right now stateside is simply as idea that how sustainable is this bull market? You are starting to see a little bit of buying here. Yes. On a Monday. On Tuesday. This is, by the way, we're poised for the best week at the moment, going all the way back to July. You can see that how strong the rally has been. A lot of it has been coming from better than expected earnings. The exception, of course, being Tesla, which is where you're seeing some of the pain right now in the market. OK. We've got to talk about, OK, what's going on with the U.K., how they're reacting to all the chaos, the political chaos. Right. Well, there is a little bit that was priced in. This kind of resignation announcement was a long time coming. And a lot of people kind of breathing a sigh of relief when you look at the affects markets or the gilt market. So you do see the cable rate of pound versus the dollar at 112. So a little bit stronger here, which, by the way, is weakening the dollar. That weakness in the dollar likely helping the stock market as well. Earlier in the session as well in the bond market, what it does, interestingly, is create a little bit of a bid for U.K. bonds, which was not the case. So those soaring U.K. gilt yields that we've been seeing for the past couple of weeks, that reversing a little bit today. It's interesting. It's come down some of the same time that it's still up since before she took over as prime minister. It is. But, you know, some of that is the B.O.. So you have to kind of see whether the next person in charge will put all under control. Thanks so much to critic Gupta. You can catch Kitty again at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time as she anchors Bloomberg Markets. Coming up, we'll talk about the economy with Jay Bryson, chief economist for Wells Fargo. And this is balance of power. And we are on Bloomberg television and on radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin when I keep up today with news from around the world. For that, we turn to Mark Crumpton, who is here with the first word. David, thank you. As we've been reporting throughout the day here on Bloomberg, Liz Truss said she's resigning as leader of the Conservative Party and therefore as UK prime minister. Anger and trust. His party had intensified in the last 24 hours after Trust fired Home Secretary Sue Ellen Braverman and a parliament vote descended into chaos. We set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I recognize, though, given this situation, I cannot deliver the mandates on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party, trust. His tenure as prime minister was the shortest ever. The former leader added that there will be a leadership election within a week. Novartis A.G. agreed to allow a generic drug makers in seven nations to produce a leukemia treatment. The move marks the first time a voluntary license has been granted for a patented cancer drug as part of a public health initiative. The Medicines Patent Pool said the oral drug near low bid will now be made in Egypt, Guatemala, Indonesia, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tunisia. A fire that destroyed a shelter for Ukrainian refugees on Germany's Baltic coast could have been arson, says the country's top security official. German Interior Minister Nancy Fraser warned that any kind of violence toward people fleeing war would not be tolerated. Fourteen residents and three employees were rescued from the flames with no reported injuries. In the United States, mortgage rates have crept up to nearly 7 percent, the highest since April 2002. Today, Freddie Mac said the average rate climbed to six point nine, four percent from six point nine two percent since last week. The increase is a key gauge of consumer prices ahead of another expected Fed hike next month. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I Mark Crumpton. David, thank you so much for some breaking news now Mark. We're going to go now to Westminster, where it's a Sir Graham Brady's chair of the 1922 committee. Speaking of preference within the parliamentary party. It's not going to hand any recent policy cabinet. Talk about the. Good afternoon. The board of the Conservative Party met at 4 o'clock today, and in conjunction with the 1922 committee, we have decided that if the party should decide to put forward two candidates, there will be an expedited finding online votes of Conservative Party members to choose its next leader. All stages of the leadership election will be concluded by no later than Friday 28 October. Before the vote of members is concluded, CCH Key will be working with media outlets to ensure that we can have one broadcast event so members can hear from the final two candidates. Sir Graham and I are ready to take a few questions if you can indicate which one of us you'd like to answer. To be quite helpful, wouldn't. It's a great solid me. So share this in terms of government. It's a terrible state of affairs. The public is. Can these guys come in as men and women topless? What's your message to the public? And ideally, would you like just one unit to. Best it's up to the members of parliament who will be standing about whether we have one or two candidates. My job as a Conservative Party chairman is to ensure that all two candidates in a rapid way, acting in the national interest or membership can make their views. NICK GRIMM Okay. We've been listening to Graham Brady. He's the chair of the 1922 committee over in London, hearing with a senior official from the Conservative Party trying to lay out the process by which they're going to narrow the field to get some candidates to replace this trust as the leader of the party. You heard what they said there. They were hoping to perhaps they come up with two candidates. They go online for conservative members to vote at the same time. One question was, are you hoping for one candidate that comes through for calculation? And they said, well, it's up to the members of parliament. So we'll keep monitoring that as we follow exactly how they're going to choose the next leader of the Conservative Party in Great Britain. In the meantime, let's turn back the United States and our economy here, because we all are waiting to find out where the Fed is going. The Fed will be looking exactly at how the economy is going. And by the way, as we go into earnings season here, we're hearing a lot from CEOs and CFO as well. What they're expecting as well to bring us up to speed on where he thinks we are. We welcome now Jay Bryson. He's chief economist for Wells Fargo. So, Jay, thanks so much and thanks for your patients there as we took that breaking news from from London. So give us your sense of where we are right now in this economy and what is the Fed looking at as they come up to their next meeting in early November? Well, David, where we are in the economy, the economy, by all indications, continues to expand. I mean, next week we'll get the GDP report for the third quarter. And, you know, we're expecting somewhere between two and a half and maybe three percent annualized growth. If you look at the labor market, no signs there that things are falling apart. And so, you know, it continues to expand. What's the Fed going to be looking at next week? You know, I think it's all about inflation still. And the most recent inflation report we got for September showed that the core rate of inflation up six point six percent on a year over year basis. That's the highest it's been in this cycle. And so I think that's a tees up another 75 basis point rate hike next week or two weeks from now when the Fed meets. And the Fed people that we've been hearing from shooting some of the regional presidents have been indicating that we're going stick this only five. But the question is, what happens after that? I mean, there's a long way between six point six percent and 2 percent last time I checked. Does the Fed have any reason to believe that they're having the effect they want to have and how long might it take? Well, you know, David, you know, I think the short answer is no. They don't have a lot of confidence at this point. That said, we have a tremendous amount of tightening already in the pipeline at this point. And if you look at some FOMC members, they're starting to sound a little bit more cautious here. So I don't think that precludes or rules out a 75 basis points next week. But it'll be interesting to see what they say in the policy statement afterwards, as well as what chair Powell says in his press conference afterwards about what does that indicate about going forward. At this point, we would expect them to slow the pace to, quote, only 50 basis points in December. We'll have two more employment reports between now and the December meeting, two more CPI reports. So we'll certainly have a lot of data to digest when they meet in December. Is it realistic to keep talking about 2 percent as a practical matter? I mean, how long would it take to get there? And I wonder if we have to least contemplate the possibility J of an economy that's made a shift, a fundamental paradigm shift toward higher inflation, higher rates and lower growth. Yes. So, you know, in terms of 2 percent or so, the easiest way to get there is put the economy through a wringer. Right. If we go into a deep, deep, deep recession, then you get back to 2 percent really quickly. Yet what the Fed is trying to do is to engineer a so-called soft landing, and that makes the path back to 2 percent a little bit more tricky. And so to your point here, are we in a paradigm shift or are we looking at potentially higher rate of inflation? I think that's very likely. Now, I wouldn't say this is the 1970s, you know, where you're looking at an inflation rate of 6, 7, 8 percent or an ongoing sort of basis. But, you know, two years from now, could we be, quote, stuck at 3 percent? Yeah, that's very reasonable. And the question is, what does the Fed do about it at that point? They try to get us back to 2 percent or 2. They say, you know, we can live with 3 percent. Let's call victory and move on. You know, try to avoid that wringer that you talk to. Thank you so much, Jay. Really appreciate you being here and also your patients as we interrupted you for that report from London. That's Jay Bryson, Wells Fargo managing director and chief economist. Coming up with the state of the rail industry tells us about the state of the economy with Lance Fritz. He's CEO of Union Pacific. That's coming up next. On balance of power. I'm Bloomberg Television and Radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television or radio. I'm David Westin, a Union Pacific came out with its earnings today and it said they were making substantial strides at the same time admitting that there are some inflation issues and also some operational efficiency issues to take us through exactly where the railroad stands in what it tells us about the economy more broadly. We welcome now Lance Fritz. He is chairman and CEO of Union Pacific. So, Lance, thank you so much for being back with us to take us through that inflation aspect and the operational efficiency that you put in your statement. Yeah. So let's unpack the quarter real quick. As you point out, it was sequential improvement in our operational efficiency and being able to ship some of the unmet demand second quarter to third quarter. So volume grew and our operating statistics got a bit better. Having said that, we still left a bit on the table and we still have some operating inefficiencies in the network. So as we go into the fourth quarter, the focus is getting all the way back to normal, which I anticipate we're going to be able to do. And specifically, you know, one of the key measures we look at is this car miles per day, freight car velocity. And that number as we exited the third quarter was in the high one 90s. Right now it's in the 200 ballpark and it needs to be there and continue to improve. Inflation is quite real to us. We see it in labor, in the in the tentative labor agreements and the ratified labor agreements that we have right now. But we're seeing it across the board and purchase goods and services. And that just we're committed to recovering that through pricing. We will. We've demonstrated we can, but that bar just keeps getting raised because as we go into next year, inflation's going to be a pretty big number. Let's focus on those tentative labor agreements that you referred to as we focused on those quite a bit. I know one of the labor unions has voted now not to ratify. So I guess the more negotiations, but assume they'll go through the way they were negotiated to begin with. How much does that add to your cost? And by the way, does it get in the way of some of the efficiencies that you're trying to get? Yeah. So, David, what we said this morning is in the third quarter reflecting incremental labor on top of what we had anticipated was 19, a 19 million dollar impact. What we need to be expecting is that was built off of a 7 percent increase for all our labor force. July 1 of this year, July 1 of next year, there's something like, I think a four and a half percent or a four percent labor increase, wage increase. So that tells me, you know, going into next year, it's you know, we haven't done the exact math for everybody, but it's pretty substantial inflation dollars. And no, it really doesn't get in the way of being able to find operating efficiency. What it does mean as the offset to operating efficiency, what we're trying to offset and inflation is a bigger number. So so, Lance, what are the chances of a strike, though, because you don't have a final agreement and that certainly we're going away of an awful lot of things, including supply chain around the country. What are the prospects? Yeah, right now we have six labor unions that have ratified. So there the risk there is off the table. We have five in ratification. That's where we need to finish up getting that vote positive. And then we've got the maintenance away engineers. They're the ones that did not ratify the agreement and we're back out negotiating with them in a status quo period. I think the probability of a strike is low. Right now, it would be built off not being able to find a tentative agreement with BMW to take back. And, you know, the basis of the agreement is still very sound, very strong wage increases of 24 percent through the five year period. We're addressing the needs of our maintenance away employees in terms of the PDB said we've got to adjust what they're paid to travel, to work away from home and the podium away from home. That's been negotiated on our property. It wasn't negotiated when they were voting to ratify. So I think there's an opportunity to embed that in the agreement and get it back out for a vote. Lance, finally, tell us what you're looking at in terms of demand for your services, because there are reports that that is coming down. The demand for rail transportation is something we haven't talked about. A transportation recession. A rail recession. Are you looking at something like that? You know, right now what we see is we're outperforming our rail. Peers were growing. And as we look into the back end of the year, we're going to continue to grow year over year. There's reason to be optimistic going into next year. We're bringing on Schneider, which is a big customer. And we've also continued to win business development that will continue to add to our top line. But the economy is weakening and particularly the consumer is weakening in the economy. We're also seeing industrial production level off and start to turn negative, at least in the forecasts for next year. So those are modest headwinds, maybe even significant headwinds. It's really hard to say exactly how that all plays out for us. I think there's still good opportunity to be able to grow next year. That might be different than for the entire rail industry. Okay, Lance, it's always such a pleasure to have you with us. Thank you. That's Lance Fritz. He's chairman and CEO of Union Pacific. Coming up, we're going to take a look at the British economy and the markets over there and what this change in the government might mean. That's coming up on Bloomberg Bounce, Papa. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin Liz Truss announced this morning she would step down as leader of her party after a brief tenure when she'd pursued clear goals, goals that she ultimately concluded that she could not achieve. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform. It was becoming a distraction. That's why we immediately change that policy. And that's the kind of government we are. We will keep an iron grip on the nation's finances. Mr. Speaker, I think the last thing we need is a general election. We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline. I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government. I am a fighter. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. We welcome our senior executive editor for Bloomberg News, Dave Mehra. Dave, thanks so much for joining us today. That was a pretty dramatic series of statements over a very short period of time. It's hard to remember how short it was exactly what happened to lose trust in your judgment? Yeah, I mean, remarkably short time, it was like time started to speed up towards the end. Only yesterday, her saying she was not going to quit today finally being forced out. But I think it's been clear to most observers that she for sometime since that economic blow up of her first budget, her big attempt to remake the British economy a couple of weeks ago, now that her position was going to become untenable, she sacked the child slur and blamed him quasi quilting. But the markets lost confidence in her vision for Britain's economy. That was the vision she campaigned for all throughout the summer, talking about slashing taxes, really putting all her focus on pushing Britain out of this kind of low growth malaise that has been in since the financial crisis of 2008. And the markets looked at her numbers and said it's just not possible. We had a huge surge in bond yields, a crisis in Britain's pension industry. The Bank of England having to step in to bail out institutions. And ever since then, really her position was probably doomed because it was all the things that she said were really necessary and were part of her mandate. She had to reverse track. And so her policy turned that back on her. There was, you know, so well, one of the things that was a plain indication she was in trouble was the gilt market. And what was going on with the yields for particular long term gilt that has settled down some now. And I guess my question is, from your point of view, do you think that U.K., whatever leadership they have, is back to square one or are they actually behind square one? Do they have to dig out some more just to get back to where they started? Well, yes. I think, David, that's that's really the point. What is the lasting damage here? You know, there's still a premium on UK government debt. That premium really has come down a lot. Ever since Jeremy Hunt took over the Treasury. But in order to get that premium right down, he's having to promise enormous spending cuts. So know the return of austerity in Britain that really wasn't even on the agenda before Liz Truss tried to push through her tax cuts. So there's been a repricing of risk in Britain. Investors around the world demanding more to put their money in. We've also seen the pound take an enormous hit. And this is all going to leave permanent scarring. You know, we've had business people I've spoken to in recent days talking about I've spoken about how the U.K. has in recent weeks become investable. You know, this is one of the biggest economies in the world, prided itself on the strength of its institutions. And those really have been shredded in these weeks. And it is going to take more than a change of prime minister, I'm afraid, to restore that trust around the world. And the government, whoever comes in next, is going to have some very difficult decisions to make. They are going to have to cut spending at a time when the economy is already shrinking and facing a winter where energy costs are surging and inflation is at a 40 year high. So it's a very unpalatable sets of prospects for the new government. And investors around the world are going to take a little bit more persuading before they can trust Britain in the way that they did before. And many of us in the media, as you know so well, they really look at Liz Truss and her team and say they did it. But to what extent is this a continuation? Perhaps it made it worse, but continuation of what began, perhaps even with Brexit, because there've been a series of things that made the United Kingdom less investable than perhaps it once was. That's right. You know, many on the kind of remain argument of Brexit, if said, well, this is just the kind of the ultimate culmination of that process that began in 2016. You know, that was when the kind of rock was pulled under Britain's stability and people saying that maybe, you know, the inflation problem is is widespread all around the world. Many economies trying to grapple with that. But that kind of severing of the link, the safety net of those connections with the European Union meant that maybe Britain was a little bit more exposed than it would have been, and certainly worried to have been a member of the single currency. So these arguments are being made as well. Boris Johnson liked to claim that he that he got Brexit done, but the legacy of Brexit really does continue to live on and the kind of fissures that it place throughout British politics. I just flaring up again and again. Ever since David Cameron resigned on that morning after the referendum in 2016, we've now gone through another prime minister, each one sort of shrinking time. This one 44 days is all it took for her to resign. That's the shortest tenure of any British prime minister in history. And the sort of chaos that we all thought was the sort of peak chaos around Brexit just seems to be getting worse. And yes, it's you know, it's easy to draw the conclusions that it all started back then with that vote back in 2016. That's quite a dramatic story. Thank you so much for bring it to us. That is Bloomberg's David Merritt, who's senior executive editor at Bloomberg News. Check out the balance of Power newsletter on the terminal and also online. Coming up, BOVESPA is going to continue on Bloomberg Radio. In our second hour, we're going to talk to former U.S. Secretary Defense Mark Asper. There've been some rather substantial develops with respect to Ukraine and U.S. support. Ukraine as the minority leader of the House of Representatives has now said, perhaps we shouldn't write a blank check to support Ukraine, raising questions about what the midterm elections might mean if, in fact, the Republicans take over. We're going to talk to Mark Esper about that and what we should be doing to support the Ukrainians. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio.