00:00

Let's talk about the markets in three minutes and we'll pick up where where you left off just that in terms of the stocks over in the United States. Yesterday I saw an interesting piece. Bank of America, this got a lot of players doing their usual survey of investors and that we turn to conclusion for them that this was a market that screams capitulation. Doesn't sound from what you just said, as if you would agree with that analysis is actually changed the ISO that the headlines would go to the Bank of America report saying complete negativity. Cash levels high. One of the other parts of the reports you went through the details was actually the fact that we're not seeing major outflows from stocks. So, yes, there has been a decline in kind of holdings there. There's upward ratio of kind of cash holdings. We're not seeing this major kind of outflows that you'd normally get when real capitulation. So even Bank of America themselves said, hey, it looks like we've got a bit of a short term capitulation. We've got a bear market rally. But they said they think the big low in this cycle comes in 2023. I hate agreeing with people, but I'm 100 percent aligned with Bank of America. I believe in a bear market relief rally over the next couple of months. I think we've got appropriate mental pricing in the rates the front end for now. I think the real negativity comes next year when they realize that, hey, the U.S. economy justifies even more rate hikes that are priced. The inflation problem is even more persistent and that becomes even more negative for equities next year and it's next year that earnings will get hurt when consumers stop spending. So I'm with Bank of America short term. Sure. Tactical capitulation. A tough go rally. We've already seen one quite powerful. This week's continue a bit more. But over the next nine months, we're going to see much lower U.S. stocks again. OK. I just want to attend to the subject since the U.K. and the pounds mark, because as we've been talking, the pound has been weakening. And, you know, it says something on taking some time to catch up on. Because I was looking for on a hot inflation print. Maybe the pound will go higher expectations that the Bank of England does hike more. But of course, that's not a story that we should maybe attach or link. We should attached to the pound. Sentiment that that link between central bank policy and the currency has broken down in recent months, something we've talked about before. And so the market is selling the pound, seeming to focus on a weaker outlook picture, a growth picture from here. Yeah, what's this? This is really difficult kind of trifecta. This idea that, hey, look, we've got this kind of kind of deficit and we've got deeply negative yields. How do we fund that kind of contest? Well, we have to offer attractive yields. So that means yields need to go much higher. But if yields go much higher in an economy, in recession, that's just going to send it into a deep, deep depression. So maybe if we can't get yields higher and that means the only out them for the stress is currency weaker in reality. How does this play out? I think we go back and forth in waves of major currency weakness, waves of yields higher, but ultimately it needs a correction lower in the fixed income UK assets. It does not feature the stocks. No, the footsie gets a lot of its revenues globally as the sterling weakens. It can benefit the footsie that's already weakened a long way. So I think there's an argument it's more bullish on footsie, even as you can be very negative on gilts and pound over the next year. OK. And very briefly, Mark, why are you seeing more opportunity in Asia effects right now? The core part of this story here is that commodities have pulled back a long way over the last two months. And I think particularly energy prices and many of the big economies here are major commodity importers. Whether you take China, India, Korea, Japan, these are all massive commodity importers. So I think there's there's a real pessimistic story and it's valid. I just think that it's fully priced to build. They haven't realized how much commodities come down. So we might get a bit of a relief rally, not a change in trend. OK. Thanks for that said. Nice suit, Mark. It's all so far. Remember, you can get out-of-date analysis and insight from Mark and the rest of the market's life team and the life he gave us, the functions he's only been examining.