00:00

I mean, it is pretty incredible that you've passed on the biggest price rise in decades. Are you worried that people will buy less, that people will not be able to afford your products, especially in Europe? We've seen good morning and thanks for having me. Good to be back on the show. And I know this is a situation that no one wished for. And what we're trying to do here is protect our margins from some of the same pressures that every family feels. So we're seeing that huge upward pressure coming from energy. Some of the agricultural commodities and and also transportation costs. And we're not even passing everything on because as we saw with our half year numbers, our gross margin has also been reducing over the last year and a half. So in a sense, we are struggling to catch up. And understandably, these numbers get all the headlines, but they're only partially recovering some of the additional cost pressures that we're seeing. But we're seeing it a different government support in terms of different countries in Europe. So are there countries where you worry more about consumer backlash because of increasing prices just because inflation is too high for them and their wages aren't following? So far, we've seen only very limited trading down. I think the big unknown, especially for Western Europe for the fall and winter is energy insecurity and how hard that is going to be hitting households to disposable income after energy costs. And that's the one where we are watching very closely and seeing how the fall and winter will play out. I mean, when do you find out whether consumers are switching to white labels? If if you look at the trajectory, again, of consumer spending, of the cost of living crisis, of energy prices, of the winter months, where do you think or when do you think peak consumer angst is? Well, when it comes to white labels, to keep in mind, we're not only offering premium brands, we have brands across a number of price points. And so when there is trading down, it doesn't mean we lose that consumer. We may be able to have a compelling offering at a different price point. We are also promoting more in terms of value pack and larger pack sizes with a white label. You've seen a bit of a recovery because most of these private label prints have been suffering a lot. Doing Corbin times, some of their supply chains weren't holding up as well as with the plant goods manufacturers. So some of the recovery there was already ongoing. We now need to watch over the winter exactly how the situation unfolds. So, Mark, when you look at all the products that you are for all the categories. Which category do you think is more resilient to price hikes? I think in general, those large key categories we have like coffee and patio tend to be very resilient. We know that from past crises and also from other markets around the world. So clearly there's a lot of legends here to these brands and to these products. And I think that bodes well under the circumstances to protect your margins or other things that you could do increase. You know, for example, making some of the packaging is smaller, the size of smaller, but same price point. Has this been done? Will it be done? Well, a key part for us was to actually look internally and see where we can find efficiencies so that all the pressures here that we saw on the gross margin arrive at the bottom line. And so a lot of internal cost savings have happened over the last year and a half. And then we also have undergone a very aggressive program, which we call cut the tail to push the head. So this is low rotation. SEIU is being phased out in favor of high rotation, more successful core use that helps to improve supply chain efficiency. And the other thing is, it really improves visibility of those core offering. So it helps sales down the line. So your volume measure, which is basically real internal growth, actually contracted in the fourth quarter, although nine months it was rising. What does that tell you about price pressures? Well, I think it's important that we're living at a very volatile time and we don't interpret the volume development only in response to pricing, because we're also lapping very, very strong quarters from last year due to a very strong corporate demand. People we're still spending a lot of time at home in third quarter last year. And so that's where it makes it so hard to read. Some of it is simply the high level of comparables. Some of it may be the early response to some of the pricing. Some of it is supply chain constraints and some of it is what I mentioned earlier. And that is our voluntary phasing out of certain SDK use as we're trying to seek efficiencies to offset inflation. Talk to me a little bit also about the outlook for wage inflation next year. So how much for that a road profitability? How much do you have to increase wages of your workers? That's a very important question. We're watching this very closely. In most countries, there was negotiations, 423 will unfold over the winter and during the first quarter. So it's very hard. As of this point, to give a precise estimate, every country, of course, has its own calendar. But this to me is a key item to watch out for. During the winter and beginning of 23. I think you also said that you were suffering supply chain constraints. For example, the water business in North America. Can you give us more details on that? Yes. So North America is mainly around our pet care business. As you know, that business has stepped up tremendously doing Covid times with so many people adopting pets. And, you know, a one time significant step up in demand and then good continued growth on top of that. So here we're adding capacity, which would come on stream later this year and next year and help to alleviate the situation water. Interestingly, when it comes to carbonated offerings, CO2 has become scars. Yes, some of the industrial gas producers have less CO2 available. We were supply chain constrained in that area. Is there anything that you can do to protect yourself against some of these supply chain constraints? I know you were quite good at dealing with them during Covid lockdown. Yeah. And look, it's the same recipe now. Keep your head down. Focus on your operations, focus on the daily block in tackling. So when I look at the way we run the company now, it's a lot more operational down into the weeds and the details compared to the time before when there was more time available for longer ranging strategic thoughts. Now it's really day to day trying to make sure that these supply chain constraints remain limited and do not morph into bigger problems. Do you expect them to to potentially morph into your problems or does it actually ease in 2023? I think what we're seeing now with some of the economic activity slowing down, I think I'm seeing slight improvement on supply chain issues around the world, especially when it comes to global shipping. So some of the traffic and the demand is down, and I think that's helping to ease things. But I think it's too early to call this like an end to the crisis. So it's something we still watch very closely. And then hopefully, you know, as we go through the rest of this year, only 23. That easement trend will continue. And actually, same question mark. I don't think I mean, I know you talked a little bit about wage wage pressure and wage inflation, but overall, what are you expecting inflation to peak? Does it get worse in 2023? Overall inflation before settling down? Yeah. So what we're clearly seeing is some of the inflationary pressures continuing. So this is not over yet. And some of this will kind of go into 20, 23 when exactly it's going to peak. I think a lot of it has to do, especially in Western Europe, with the energy situation, because that's a big driver of inflation and also, of course, has a big impact on our cost position and our manufacturing and distribution costs. So that's the big unknown with some inflation would certainly continue into 23, even just because of the full year effects of the rises that we have seen in 22 so far. Do you plan to position Seattle's best coffee? Is it going to be a high premium with other brands? So to us, this is a very exciting brand that we got to know through our Starbucks Global Coffee Alliance that we struck in 2018. It is positioned less premium compared to the original Starbucks brand is more of a mainstream mid-range brand, very trusted in particular in the United States. Building, of course, on Seattle's reputation as being one of the core places to get a good coffee in the United States. And so we came to like this brand a lot, and it helped to also cover the gap price point ways that we had before. And so we're very excited now to get complete ownership of this brand and to continue to develop it going forward. We're talking about coffee and getting a good cup of coffee. What happens with an espresso? Can you increase prices of an espresso capsule? Is there a limit to how much people will pay for those capsules? So, of course, being faced with the levels of inflation we're seeing, we also had to adjust prices there. The good news is that the basic interest and the brand and portioned coffee or capsule coffee continues to be unabated and very strong. What you're seeing when it comes to crawl for a compression is mainly due to the very, very high quarters that we're lapping from last year. That was unavoidable because as I can imagine, people working from home, consuming coffee from home portion coffee was the go to solution. And now as they move back to the office, we're seeing some of that is the fundamental underlying demand is still very strong. We're very bullish on this brand. Yeah, I was actually looking at my shopping basket right in the grocery store. And I was trying to think what I was going to cut. So do you have a crystal ball? And, you know, if things get worse, if people need to save, let's say, 10 percent of their spend. And you look at a shopping basket, which one of your products would they buy less of? Or changed to a cheaper brand? Everyone, of course, would love to have a crystal ball, and again, the situation right now is pretty volatile and very, very hard to read because you're having an economic uncertainty, you're having some of the inflation that have happened already. Plus then you have these very, very uneven and volatile year over year comparisons due to the pandemic. My personal guess is it's not so much about cutting one thing or another. It is mainly about, you know, some will be trading down some more for trading down that we started to see. And that's why it's so important that we offer France at different price points. The other obvious one in food is if you need to make ends meet. Eating out less is a quick way to do that because the value proposition between a meal and home and a meal out of home is vastly different. And of course, out of home, it is also hard to find the labor constraints in some other rising labor cost.