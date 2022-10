00:00

KAILEY: THERE WERE THE FOCUS WHAT WE DID NOT SEE THAT MUCH MOMENTUM GOING THROUGH. IT WAS A MOSTLY DOWN DAY. WE DID HAVE LOSSES IN CHINA AND HONG KONG. A LOT OF THAT WAS THE DRAG LED BY TECHNOLOGY. ALL OF THOSE, BIG WEIGHTS ON THAT SECTION. I WAS JUST TALKING ABOUT, ON HIGHER RATES, WE ARE SEEING PRESSURE ON HIGHER YIELDS. JAPAN IS NOT IMMUNE TO THAT. TAKE A LOOK AT THE CHANGING YIELDS, IT IS 2.25%. THAT PUTS KRONE AND COVID IN A VERY DIFFICULT SPOT. WE'RE TRYING TO SEE THE JAPANESE U.N. WEAKENING. LUNG .94 4 -- 149.44. THAT IS NOT YET AN EXCLUSIVE STORY. THREE MUCH EVERYTHING IS WEAKER AGAINST THE DOLLAR. MATT: IT IS FASCINATING TO SEE THE YEN GETTING THAT CLOSE TO THE RECORD. LOOKS LIKE IT IS THE U.K. INFLATION NUMBERS THAT PUSHED US DOWN. WE HAD BEEN UP ON FUTURES THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WE FINISHED UP THE CASH TRADE YESTERDAY. MUCH BETTER THAN THE 35 LEVELS WE HAVE BEEN SEEING OVER THE PAST FEW WEEKS. THE U.S. 10 YEAR YIELD IS COMING BACK UP AS INVESTORS CAN GIGI LET GO OF THAT DEBT. INVESTORS FOR COMFORTABLE ENOUGH TO LET GO OF THE SAFETY OF GOVERNMENT DEBT. THE OTHER HAND, AS THESE YIELDS RISE UP, THEY BECOME A BIGGER COMPETITOR FOR STOCKS. THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX GAINING. DOLLAR STRENGTH IS OFTEN A PROBLEM FOR STOCKS. I MIXED CRUDE, RIGHT NOW WE ARE TRADING AT JUST $83 AND FOUR CENTS FOR WEST TEXAS INTERMEDIATE. WE HAVE SEEN LOWS AROUND $60, HIGHS AROUND 25. AS WE TALK ABOUT THE SPR STORY, KEEP IN MIND WE ARE STILL AT THE LOW END OF OIL. WHAT DO YOU SEE IN TERMS OF EUROPEAN STOCKS? ANNA: IT IS PRETTY RED ACROSS THE BOARD. ELSEWHERE, WEP ARE SEEING THE SELLING OF STOCKS. THE STOCK MARKET IS UP. BROADLY SPEAKING, AN INTERESTING TAKE. COMING IN AT 9.9%, THIS IS DOWN FROM 10%. THIS IS THE FINAL READING. PERHAPS A LITTLE BIT OF A GOOD PACE. MORE ON THAT IN A MOMENT. THIS IS WHAT WE'RE SEEING ON A COUPLE OF U.K. ASSETS. THIS IS THE YIELD CURVE WE HAVE FOR YOU. CONFUSING ARE MOVING IN OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS. IS ALSO THE FACT THAT WE HEARD FROM THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND WHAT THEY ARE TRYING TO DO. WAS INTERESTING IS THAT THERE WILL NOT BE SELLING OF THE LONG END, ONLY IN A SHORT AND. IN ANTICIPATION, HE SEE SOME SELLING GOING ON IN THOSE YIELDS PUSHING HIGHER. THE U.K. STORY IS AIRLINE INFLATION. WE WILL MORE SHORTLY. IT IS INTERESTING TO SEE THE GAINS AS IF THE MARKET IS NOT THINKING ABOUT THE INFLATION PRINT AND HIKING CENTRAL BANKS. THERE THING YOU ABOUT WHAT THAT MEANS IN TERMS OF WEAKNESS. WE SAW WEEK AUCTION WHEN IT CAME TO THE SEVEN-YEAR PART THE GERMAN DEBT CURVE. THERE IS MORE MOVEMENT. WE ARE SEEING SOME SELLING AND SOME YIELDS GOING HIGHER. THE BANKING GROUP IS DOWN. IT CHANCELLOR IN U.K. IS GETTING READY TO FILL THE HOLES. AS YOU GOING TO TURN TO ENERGY COMPANIES, BANKS? THERE IS ALREADY A SURCHARGE BEYOND WHAT IS NORMAL. IT IS FOR A MOMENT THAT FEAR. LET'S STICK WITH THE U.K.. FOR MORE, WE ARE JOINED BY LIZZY BURDEN. YOUR THOUGHTS? LIZZY: IT IS DRIVEN BY FOOD PRICE, AND SIGNIFICANT WE ARE IN DOUBLE DIGITS. HAVE TO SAY, SINCE ONE TAPE WAS REPLACED, MARKETS HAVE PAIRED THEIR RELATIONSHIPS. NOW, IT IS BACK TO THE DEBATE BETWEEN 75 AND 100. I ALSO LEARNED FROM THE BOE THAT THEY ARE GOING TO GET ON WITH COST TIGHTENING AFTER HALLOWEEN. THEY ARE NOT GOING TO DO IT AT THE LONG AND YET. FOR ME, THAT IS A STATEMENT TO SAY, WE ARE REPORT -- REPRIORITIZING THIS. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A BACKSTOP FOR THE GOVERNMENT. OF COURSE, IT IS IN THE LONG AND WE SAW THAT MARKET TURMOIL. THIS REALLY IS A CONFIDENT STATEMENT AROUND BAILEY. MATT: THE FINANCIAL TIMES IS REPORTING THAT U.K. COULD -- WHICH IS NOT MEAN FOR THE COMPETITIVENESS OF THE U.K.? OTHER U-TURNS INTEREST HAS TO DO IS RAISE CORPORATION TAX. YOU THREW IN EMPLOYMENT TAXES AS WELL. U.K. FINANCES WERE WONDERING IF THEY COULD BE LESS COMPETITIVE THAN OTHER FINANCIAL SECTORS. THIS IS WHEN LIZ TRUSS HAS RAISE THE STAKES. IT IS A VERY DIFFICULT CHALLENGE TO ME. JEREMY HUNT REALLY NEEDS TO PLUG THIS FOR MILLION DOLLAR HOLE. THE UNDER THE AND OF THE SECTOR, WE LEARNED THAT HE ASKED ALL OF THE DEPARTMENT WITHOUT GUARANTEEING HE WILL PROTECT PENSIONS. IT IS SUCH AN IMPORTANT CONTINGENCY. LIZ TRUSS IS FACING HIS QUESTIONS LATER TODAY. SHE WILL HAVE TO HOPE SHE CAN GIVE THE PERFORMANCE OF HER LIFE. PUTIN IS GIVING BACK TO BACK PIECES. IF SHE CANNOT PULL IT OFF, IT COULD BE TOUGH FOR THEM TODAY. FRANCINE: WE LOOK -- WE LOOK FORWARD TO YOUR TESTIMONY TODAY. KAILEY: MEANWHILE, THE FED CANNOT PASS HIKES IF INFLATION IS STILL RISING. > > IF WE DO NOT SEE PROGRESS IN UNDERLYING OR CORE INFLATION, I DO NOT ADVOCATE STOPPING AT 4.5 OR WORSE .75. KAILEY: 4.5 DOES NOT MEAN THEY ARE DONE. COMING UP, WE WILL GET USE FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD OF NEW YORK. AFTER THE STREAMING GIANTS -- FRANCINE: THEY ARE SEEKING A NEW CEO AFTER THIS DRINKING QUARTER FROM ASHLEY. > > WE ARE BACK TO THE POSSIBILITY OF HAVING ALLEN IVERSON. OTHER THAN THAT COME ALL THE STARS ARE LINING UP VERY PURELY FOR US. FRANCINE: LET'S GET THE LATEST FROM OUR TECH REPORTER. CAN WE SAY THAT AFTER THEY TURNED THE CORNER? > > WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE SUBSCRIBER NUMBERS, THAT HAS BEEN AS IMPORTANT TO NETFLIX, ESPECIALLY AS I SEEING THE METRIC, IT HAS BEEN CRUCIAL FOR THEM TO INDICATE THEIR GROWTH. THE LAST TWO QUARTERS, IT HAS BEEN BAD. THAT IS GOING TO BE AN IMPORTANT FIGURE FOR THEM. IT IS INTERESTING TO POINT OUT THAT THE COMPANIES THEM SELVES ARE MOVING AWAY FROM TALKING ABOUT SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND LOOKING MORE AT REVENUE AS A WHOLE. THIS IS ALSO INCORPORATED IN THE FACT THAT THEY ARE NOW LOCATED -- BRINGING IN AN AD SPACE OPTION. THEY'VE ALSO HAVE ADS PAIR OUT ON THE PLATFORM. THERE ARE NOW LOOKING AT FOCUSING ON TOPLINE REVENUE MORE THAN SUBSCRIBER GROWTH FRANCINE: THEY WANT US TO LOOK AT THE TOP LINE BUT WHAT ABOUT THE BOTTOM LINE, ESPECIALLY WITH THE STRONGER DOLLAR? TRUSS THEY HAVE SAID THAT THEY WILL BE IMPACTED BY THE STRONGER DOLLAR. NETFLIX IS A VERY GLOBAL BUSINESS, IT HAS CONTENT IN A HUGE AMOUNT OF COUNTRIES IN WHICH IT OPERATES. IN ORDER TO GET SUBSCRIBERS, THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE PRICE PRESSURES ON CONSUMERS, ESPECIALLY WHEN INCOMES ARE BEING SQUEEZED AND INFLATION IS REQUIRING PEOPLE TO LOOK AT THEIR POCKETBOOKS. NOR TO GO FORWARD AND GAIN THEIR OWN SUPPRESSORS -- GAIN THEIR OWN SURPRISES, THEY NEED TO BE AWARE OF WHAT PEOPLE CAN AFFORD. FRANCINE: OVER TO WALL STREET. THE BIGGEST U.S. BANKS KEEP ADDING TO THEIR WORKFORCE. WE ARE HAVING A TALK WITH J.P. MORGAN AND BANK OF AMERICA GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGIST. ONLY WELLS FARGO CUT THE STUFF. GOOD MORNING. WE THOUGHT THINGS WERE GOING TO LOOK A LITTLE DIFFERENT FROM BANKING EXECUTIVES. FRANCINE: IT HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLY SLOW SPRING AND SUMMER. THE VIEW WAS AT THE GUILLOTINE WOULD FALL. THE NUMBERS ARE NOT SHOWING THAT. SEEMS LIKE THEY ARE GOING IN A DIFFERENT DIRECTION. FIVE FOR SIX BANKS HAD US UP ON THE QUARTER BECAUSE IF YOU ZERO IN ON COLEMAN, THERE ARE COUNTS OF 14% FROM LAST QUARTER, UP FROM FOUR POINT -- 14.5%. THIS IS A FACT THAT THERE ARE ANNUAL PERFORMANCE REVIEWS. THAT HAS NOT SEEMED TO START YET. MATT: IN TERMS OF RATES IN THE FX, TRADERS HAS MADE A HUGE DIFFERENCE. IF YOU LOOK AT BANK OF AMERICA, AND COMPARE THEM TO INVESTORS BANKING FEES ACROSS WALMART, THOSE WERE DONE ABOUT 50%. THE SAFEST BACK TO THE QUESTION ABOUT JOBS, WHEN WE START SEEING SOME OF THE STREETS TO HAVE TUMBLEWEEDS LONG ACROSS THE FLOORS. FRANCINE: BLOOMBERG'S, CHARLIE WELLS, THANK YOU SO MUCH. NOW, LET'S GET BACK TO THE EQUITY ARC IT. IF THE RECORD AFTER THE BELL YESTERDAY AND IS MORE ABOUT THE GUIDANCE FOR PROFITABILITY IN THE FOURTH QUARTER, AND NEARLY DOUBLED WHAT ALICE EXPECTED. THEY EXPECTED HIM TO ANSWER BETWEEN TWO DOLLARS AND $2.25. THE DEMAND IS STILL THERE IN THE AVIATION SPACE. DEMAND IS UP 6.2%. WE JUST RAN THROUGH NETFLIX IS NUMBERS. IT IS NOT JUST TRADES LIKE INFLECT -- -- ROKU IS UP 3%. DISNEY IS ABOUT 3.5%. THEY ALSO HAVE HAIRCARE WITH FANCY SHAMPOO. BECAUSE DOWN TIME.