00:00

Are you looking at these things because you're a really an informed observer and tell us how we should be looking at them? Well, first and foremost, it is an incredibly important event in China, and for all of us who watch China's foreign investors trying to make our way dealing with China's slowing economy. We're looking for signals coming out of this once every five year meeting. And so, as you mentioned, President Xi kicked off this week long meeting by giving a two hour work report. And in that work report, we heard him focusing on China's development, i.e. China's economic development. And that was reassuring to those of us from the outside who are concerned about issues within the Chinese economy. Obviously, the issues with the real estate sector and the ramifications of China's continued, quote unquote, dynamic Covid zero policy, which locks down cities in order to prevent the spread of Covid. Now, unfortunately, what we didn't hear in that speech that he just delivered was any indication that China is going to let up on the dynamic Covid zero policy. And so it's still unsure how the economy is going to achieve development in 2023. But again, what Xi Jinping was meaning to convey to all of China and all of the world was he is firmly in control. He is going to continue to promote continuity rather than any kind of dramatic change as he starts an unprecedented third five year term in office. But for all of us looking at China's economy, we're still waiting, David, to see what happens at the end of this week. And that is when China's new slate of top leaders is announced. We also were waiting, Amy, for the new GDP growth numbers to come out when they were due to come out. We got it. That's what they were delayed, I think was the word used. What do we read into that, if anything? Well, it is disturbing. I have to say, I don't think there's any precedent of China putting off its economic September economic numbers as well as, like you said, Q3, Judy, GDP numbers. And I think that the excuse is, although the Chinese government didn't give a formal excuse, that all eyes are focused on the party Congress. We don't want any news to distract from this week long meeting. Unfortunately, what the indicators show is that, of course, China's economy continues to slow, burdened by the real estate sector, burdened by the Covid 0 lockdowns. And so maybe not wanting to have bad news released during the party. Congress was the reason for the delay, but it certainly isn't encouraging to all of us. I mean, another piece of news that has come out in the West is some banners have been hung from some bridges that are protesting President G. One in Beijing, which was taking down those quickly hushed up. But then I think it's been seen several banners we've seen in several other cities. Does that have any significance? So the one banner you're talking about was in Beijing, and that was significant in that there was a very sweeping censorship drive on China's version of social media way before we chat, shut down anybody who is referencing the bridge on which this banner was hung outside of China. There were a number of protests at consulates and embassies, Chinese consulates and embassies, people protesting outside of the Chinese government, office buildings outside of China. And those were were cracked down upon by Chinese authorities as well. And so what it says to all of us outside is, yes, there certainly seem to be extreme sensitivity about any criticism of Xi Jinping or of his policies. And that is unfortunate. It doesn't make China seem like a confident global leader. It makes China seem like it's very worried about what could be coming. And so clamping down on that doesn't doesn't belie any kind of real confidence. Now, coming back to what Xi Jinping is saying is that China is confident going into this next five years under his leadership that he can manage these challenges rather than focus too much on the domestic challenges that China China is facing. He didn't make any reference to Covid. He was really focused on the external environment being very difficult for China and encouraging people to be prepared to continue to struggle against external challenges. He was obliquely referencing U.S. China competition, although he didn't reference the United States by name. Well, I was going to say when I heard that, I thought I think he may be think about the United States, at least in part, significant part. Are we hearing anything out of this Congress and particularly President Xi, that would give us some encouragement that maybe there could be a bit of a thaw in U.S. Chinese relations? I think that's going to be tough. Frankly speaking, I mean, the US government is also taking actions that is making it very explicitly clear that technology competition and China's activities on the global stage are major themes of how U.S. policy is is going to be driven over the next 10 years. That last week, of course, the National Security Strategy was released by the Biden administration. It, of course, referenced the threat from Russia. It also spent a significant amount of time talking about the threat emerging from China, that China is a competitor and that the United States needs to double down and do things differently in order to maintain our technological edge and compete effectively against China, not constrain China from activity on the global stage, but really promote China's integration and global rules rather than separation and and continuing to to pursue rules that undermine the global economic system, undermine the interests of the United States government. And so President Xi, I think, realizes fully that competition between the U.S. and China is going to continue. Again, we're going to be looking this weekend at who is announced to be the senior leadership of the Communist Party to replace Premier Li Keqiang, who will step down as premier, as well as the other senior leaders. Among those contenders for these senior positions are stakeholders who have a lot of experience with foreign investment in China, even with us China relations in the past. And so if we're going to see that kind of thaw, we'd all like to see people are important, you know. Personnel is policy in China sometimes. And so while everyone is going during the very, very much aligned with Xi Jinping, we are going to be able to discern whether and how he's going to deal with these external threats, the challenges of competition with the United States through the people he appoints to lead the government.