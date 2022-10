00:00

What do you make of it? So it looks like a pretty good quarter, especially when it came to the European business and very strong trends there. Fares look like they're up pretty 20 percent versus turning 19, which is really I think that's driving a bunch of the strength here. Domestic could pick a good quarter as well. And again, we have yields that are synonymous with fares. We think of them up 20 percent in both of those markets. And that's about what I think they need in quality. And so I think that's probably driving some of the strength in the company right now. Overall, they really are talking about being upbeat going into the fourth quarter as well, optimistic on strong financial results and fourth quarter and 2023. George, how are we getting a breakdown in terms of who's getting the buying, whether business is back, whether this is really leisure sparing the place? If so, we just look at our Airline Reporting Corporation data. It's data that's on all the U.S. airlines and the trends there. What I really see is leisure and especially premium leisure is coming back quite strongly. Business is this. The recovery's kind of stalled a bit. We kind of see this back in about 75 percent of what it was in 2019 on premium. Liza is getting up above 20, 19 levels and this is transaction numbers of purchase tickets. So I think that's really driving the strength. The question will be whether one will business continue to recover with ISE going into what looks like an economic slowdown and potential recession? That's one of the questions. And two is will that leisure traveler premium leisure traveler hold up under the conditions we have right now? You know, high inflation budgets squeeze. I think a leisure premium, leisure travel can hang in there and the dollar strong. And so that leisure travelers go into Europe and go into Asia, things like that. What about the cost basis for for United as well as some of the other airlines? George, I think they've gotten some sort of on line. It's or are kind of holding the line a little bit now, sort of not expanding capacity, you know, keeping some of their other costs at least in line, I think, with some of the longer term averages in order to sort of take advantage of the opportunity out there right now. Yeah, I mean, I think that's going to be it. So the problem is, is that they are they were all kind of surging to 20, 19 levels of capacity and this summer and they've kind of come back from there, which I think can help the operations, but that hurts their efficiencies. I mean, still, we've got some pretty strong wage inflation in the U.S. market. Some pilots have a union at their union contract that gets renegotiated every 70 years. That's being renegotiated now leader mid teens on that. So I think really United's going to have to look for ways to make, you know, their their network more efficient. They've been doing that. They've been flying bigger airplanes. They had their big Boeing buy of the max nine. And they're going to fly their network as opposed to some of the smaller regional aircraft. And they should have some scale when it went when it comes to that. But it's going to be hard to drive efficiency or they're going to need to drive efficiencies because they are not controlled quickly. When they say that they're looking at cutting fourth quarter capacity, that'll be about 10 percent lower than 20, 19 levels. Is that good because they gain from that pricing power or is that because they can't sell the seats so they're cutting capacity? You know, I think it is. I think if you look at the market right now, you have to believe that the air travel market is a little smaller than it was four to last year because higher fares, which are due largely to fuel. And so I think when they looked at that, if all the carriers in the marketplace are, you know, are a little more contained in the capacity put in is absolutely favorable for fares. But I think when they look, we're not looking at the market. Yes. They're thinking it's not as big a market as it was for a lot of potential.