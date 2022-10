00:00

Think about the equity volatility, the fond volatility in at least in the last few days, finding some stability. Are the equity markets taking their cues from at least recent stability within bond vol and signaling that risk on signal from that? Well, I do think the yield curve is the most inverted in the swap space. You can see on your Bloomberg terminal, it's over 80 basis points negative. It's almost inverted. It's been since the late 80s. And I think the equity market really hasn't picked up yet to how dire the bond markets are pricing. I imagine that's the difference between the two in the 10 year interest rate in the swap space, which is a global market. We'd been hearing a lot about swaps with the UK situation, but most most institutional investors sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, pension funds, they don't actually pay for treasuries whether they're gilt. So U.S. treasuries or bonds or GBC use the swaps market. And so that market is definitely screaming that the Fed is making a policy mistake. You can see that the cheer interest rate is eighty five basis points, approximately higher than the 10 year interest rate. And that is not a healthy sign. So although today feels good, it's been a little bit of a break from the constant slide down in equity markets. Do you think the market really is looking to the Fed to to so much is priced in to the end of the year? But if the Fed can be less aggressive or maybe use their balance sheet more, that could be a big relief rally potentially, which would be very out of consensus. Right. What are you anticipating that in any way not to say or are you worried that there's things that are going to come unwound as they did in the U.K. that's going to force some sort of change of tack? Well, I do think the Fed has to be mindful of the global economy and financial stability. And I think there are so many additional Fed hikes priced in. We almost have to fill 75 basis point hikes priced. And you can see that in Fed fund features on your Bloomberg terminal just through the end of the year. So I guess the one positive about that is that does give the Fed a little bit of room. If they don't hike as much as what's priced in, that could cause a real at a rally in risk assets.