00:00

What a relief. Hear what? Seeing these numbers, I mean, they're finally back to growth, which is really good, and their guidance right now, again, pretty much in line. And what's really encouraging to me about that for cue guidance is that they say that they're really not baked in any of those add to your expectations. So there is potentially a lot of upside to that guidance as well. Remember, for Q is one of their heaviest quarters. They have a huge, huge lineup of big hitting content titles. So again, there's a lot of optimism in this report. Well, and so what do you think specifically Netflix is trading on right now to continue to trade 10, 11 percent higher? The stock is down 60 percent this year. Is it that that everybody was so negative on the company or is there something very specific that you would point to here? I think what what everybody was kind of really worried about was, you know, has subscriber growth really kind of hit that wall? And just the fact that they were you know, they did speak to a lot of those seasonal factors in one. Q And two. Q With just the fact that they've been able to kind of reverse those trends and more than deliver. They've obviously beaten guidance, beaten consensus estimates, and now you do have a very, very viable catalyst in terms of advertising. You know, some of the engagement metrics that they put out in that letter. Those are huge engagement metrics. Those would be, you know, that's a gold mine for them when they're trying to attract huge ad dollars, which is exactly what they're trying to do. So any advertiser would want to jump on that opportunity. And so this kind of this report really sets them up, I think, so beautifully for that launch of that at Tier. How is this a read across the industry as we're seeing Walt Disney, Roku, Warner Brothers all lifted on the back of this in after hours trading as well. So how much does this idiosyncratic specific to Netflix? I think a lot of it was specific to Netflix because we saw subscriber growth kind of completely stalled at Netflix beat with us. We were seeing some of the other platforms actually report growth. But you have to remember they're all in different stages of their lifecycle. So obviously Netflix is the earliest game in town. So they obviously had that huge first mover advantage. I think what it tells us is obviously there still are people, you know, who are going to be willing to subscribe to the service. The market opportunity is still pretty much there. These streaming services just kind of have to find ways now, creative ways of monetizing their audiences. They talk about competition, saying that right now their competition is still losing money as they pivot from linear to streaming. But then they say, ultimately, we know that our competitors are going to bid build a sustainable, profitable business. What is the competitive landscape that Netflix is really addressing here? Yeah, I mean, they are looking at some of their competitors and we can talk about Disney, of course. They have huge pieces of content they've launched and almost all of the big markets that they just have huge global IP brands. But then you look at some of these other competitors and, you know, Amazon comes to mind. They've made some huge bets just in the third quarter alone with some of the pieces of content, whether it was a lot of the rings for which they spend 700 million for just a single season, or whether whether it was Thursday night football, which again, cost them over a billion dollars. So, you know, some of these big tech giants, especially with deep pockets, are unafraid. They are willing to go big. So Netflix has to be able to position itself well against all of these competitors, whether it's the old media companies or some of these newer tech entrants.