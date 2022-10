00:00

IN THE LAST THREE YEARS, YOU HAVE BEEN BETTING MUCH MORE ON THE U.S. THE STRONGER DOLLAR MUST HELP WITH THAT. NEIL: IT DOES. WE ADORE AMERICA AS A COMPANY. WE HAVE BEEN THERE FOR FIVE YEARS AND WE HAVE BEEN LOOKING TO RECRUIT AN AMAZING EXECUTIVE TO HELP US WITH THAT EXPANSION AND NOW WE HAVE MORE DOORS IN AMERICA, MORE POINT-OF-SALE THAN THE EUROPE AND THE U.K., 400 POINTS OF SALES IN AMERICA. FRANCINE: THE U.S. MARKET IS THE BIGGEST RETELLING COMPANIES IN THE WORLD. IS THAT WHY YOU LIKE AMERICA, OR DO YOU THINK THAT U.S. CONSUMERS SPENDING WILL BE STRONGER THAN IN EUROPE GOING FORWARD? NEIL: WE ALWAYS KNEW THAT AMERICA WOULD BE A GREAT EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY FOR US AND THE KEYS WERE RECRUITING A TEAM AND TO HELP US WITH THAT, TO GIVE US THE CONFIDENCE. AMERICA NEXT YEAR WILL BE BIGGER FOR US THAN IN THE U.K. WE ARE VERY FORTUNATE THAT IT HAS BEEN A BIG SUCCESS. FRANCINE: I THINK 40% OF YOUR SALES ARE STILL IN THE U.K. HOW MUCH OF A MESS AS GREAT BRITAIN RIGHT NOW? I DO NOT KNOW WHETHER YOU CAN FIND STUFF AT YOUR SHOP, WHETHER INFLATION IS MUCH HARDER IN SOME PLACES? NEIL: WE ARE STILL GROWING. OUR SALES ARE UP ON LAST YEAR AND OUR PROFITS ARE UP IN THE U.K.. THE MARKET AND THE CONSUMER IS UNDER PRESSURE, SO I SUPPOSE IT MAKES US WORK HARDER. WE ARE A CULTURE OF A COMPANY THAT LOOKS IN THE MIRROR MUCH MORE THAN OUT OF THE WINDOW. IT MOTIVATES US TO DO A BETTER JOB. FRANCINE: HOW DO YOU DO A BETTER JOB? IT IS IT -- IS IT THE BETTER QUALITY PRODUCTS? NEIL: DESIGN, PRODUCTS, PRICE, SERVICE. MAYBE IN SOME AREAS DOWN SLIGHTLY, BUT IT IS MORE ABOUT VALUE THAN PRICE. IT IS ABOUT ENSURING THAT WE CREATE THINGS THAT ARE UNIQUE. I KNOW THAT SOUNDS OBVIOUS, BUT THAT IS OUR JOB. NO RETAILER HAS THE RIGHT TO SURVIVE, SUCCEED, OR FAIL. IT IS UP TO US TO SUCCEED AND DO A BETTER JOB EVERY DAY. THE U.S. IS A PLACE WHERE I AM THERE ONE WEEK EVERY SIX NOW AND NEXT WEEK, LOOKING FOR STORE LOCATIONS. WE ARE VERY POSITIVE ABOUT THAT PART OF OUR BUSINESS. FRANCINE: HOW MUCH DO YOU WORRY IF YOU LOOK AT THE NEXT FOUR TO FIVE YEARS? YOU ARE NOT HIGH END, YOU ARE KIND OF IN THE MIDDLE. NEIL: WE LIKE THAT WIDE SPACE. WE THINK WE OFFER EXTREME VALUE FOR CREATIVITY AND OUR PRODUCTS. OUR BRAND IS A JOYOUS BRAND, FULL OF COLOR, QUITE UNIQUE, WE BELIEVE, SO THERE IS ALWAYS ROOM FOR A SHOE AND A HANDBAG AS LONG AS IT IS WONDERFUL. IN AMERICA, BUSINESSES ALMOST 80% AND HANDBAGS, SO WE ARE NOT A SHOE BUSINESS AT ALL FRANKLY. THAT IS WHERE WE CAME FROM, I HAVE BEEN HERE MANY YEARS, THE SALES WERE 10TH OF A SIZE, THE PROFITS WERE NONEXISTENT. NEXT YEAR WILL BE 50 MILLION, SO THE COMPANY HAS CHANGED A LOT IN 20 YEARS. FRANCINE: IS ALSO BECAUSE OF COVID SO PEOPLE DRESS LESS IN STILETTOS AND WEARING MORE TRAINERS, SO THAT YOU ARE BASICALLY SELLING MORE HANDBAGS. NEIL: OUR BASE CATEGORY NOW IS HANDBAGS OF THE BUSINESS, BUT THEN BOOTS, SNEAKERS. THE HEELS ART -- OF LAST YEAR. PEOPLE ARE GOING THROUGH MORE, THE U.K. HAD A DIFFICULT TIME IN COVID. FRANCINE: AS WE TALK ABOUT INFLATION AND CONCERNS ABOUT SUPPLY CHAINS, SOME OF THE THINGS TO BE PRODUCED MORE QUICKLY, IT TAKES A LONG TIME TO SHIP THEM. I DO NOT KNOW ABOUT SOME OF THE OPERATIONAL THINGS YOU HAVE TO DEAL WITH, WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CONCERN? NEIL: LOOKING AFTER OUR FACTORIES, OUR SUPPLY CHAIN. WE WERE HELPING OUR SUPPLIERS, PAYING EARLIER THAN WE NEEDED TO DO TO ENSURE THAT WE HAD THE RIGHT SUPPLY, WE DELIVERED ON TIME. I SUPPOSE IT IS LOOKING AFTER OUR RELATIONSHIPS WITH OUR FACTORIES. THAT WOULD BE THE NUMBER ONE POINT, AND OUR DISTRIBUTION IN OUR FOUR PARTNERS -- FOUR PARTNERS WE HAVE IN AMERICA. FRANCINE: THANK YOU.