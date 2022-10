00:00

MATT FASCINATING REBOUND IN MARKETS YESTERDAY AND TODAY. THE BANK OF AMERICA FUND MANAGER SAYS IT NOW FINDS CAPITULATION SEEMS TO BE TRADING LIKE THAT IN THE SHORT TERM. MATT: THEY ALSO SAY A LOT OF THE MORSELS THEY FOUND IN THE SURVEY MEAN THE MARKET IS RIGHT FOR A BEAR MARKET RALLY. NOT THAT WE NECESSARILY FOUND A BOTTOM BECAUSE THERE IS STILL POLICY CAPITULATION, BUT THERE ARE REASONS TO THINK THE MARKET COULD CONTINUE TO RALLY IN THE SHORT-TERM. WE HAVE HAD GAINS ACROSS ASIA. MOST OF THIS IS DUE TO THE U.K. GETTING ITS HOUSE IN ORDER. I THINK MARKETS SEEM TO HAVE SHRUGGED OFF THE FACT CHINA DELAYED GDP DATA. OVERLOOKING THAT, THE ASIA-PACIFIC IS UP 1.25%, THE HANG SENG UP 1.8%. IN AUSTRALIA A BIG RALLY IN STOCKS AND BONDS THAT PUSHES THE 10 YEAR YIELD TO 3.919. TAKE A LOOK AT U.S. EQUITIES -- FUTURES AFTER THE BIG RALLY WE HAD YESTERDAY. WE CLOSED POSITIVE. NOW WE ARE UP 1% ON FUTURES. INVESTORS SELLING DEBT. THE YIELD FLOATING UP OVER 4%. WE NOW GO ABOVE 4% ALL ALONG THE CURVE, EVEN OUT OF 40 YEARS. NYMEX CRUDE COMING DOWN TO 84.77. THAT IS ANOTHER TAILWIND FOR EQUITIES. BITCOIN CONTINUES TO STAY IN THIS RANGE, BASICALLY UNCHANGED, NO VOLATILITY IN THE CRYPTOCURRENCY. WHAT DO YOU SEE IN EUROPE? ANNA: WHAT WE SEE IN EUROPE IS A CONTINUATION OF THE STRENGTH YOU SAW ON WALL STREET YESTERDAY. NOW WE ARE HIGHER IN EUROPE AGAIN. STRENGTH COMING THROUGH, THE DAX UP 1.1%. AN INTERESTING DATA POINT TO ADDED TO THE MIX. GERMAN OCTOBER ZEW INVESTOR EXPECTATIONS. -59.2, THE ESTIMATE WAS FOR A MORE NEGATIVE READING THAN THAT. THINGS NOT LOOKING AS BAD FROM INVESTOR EXPECTATION PERSPECTIVE , JUST HIGHLIGHTED SOME OF THE STRENGTH COMING THROUGH, 1.4% HIGHER ON THE FTSE MIB IN ITALY. THERE HAS BEEN TOP THE PAPERS IN ITALY ABOUT WHETHER A BID MIGHT COME THROUGH. IT DOES NOT TAKE MUCH TO PUSH THAT AROUND. U.K. ASSETS. 38 YIELD. THINGS LOOKING A LITTLE BIT CALMER. THE MOVEMENT IS NOT LARGE. THE SELLING IS EXTENSIVE, AND IT IS IN GOOD COMPANY. YOU SEE THE YIELDS GOING UP MORE IN GERMANY AND ITALY. IT IS A U.K. SPECIFIC STORY TODAY. HERE IS THE POUND, 1.1298. THE FT REPORTING THEY THOUGHT QT WAS GOING TO BE DELAYED. THE BANK OF ENGLAND JUST PUT OUT A STATEMENT SAYING THAT REPORTING IS NOT ACCURATE AND THERE'S NOTHING TO SEE. 1.1312 IS WHERE WE TRADE ON THE POUND. LET'S STICK WITH U.K. THEMES. LIZ TRUSS APOLOGIZED FOR THE CHAOS CAUSED BY HER MINI BUDGET BUT SAYS SHE PLANS TO LEAD THE TORIES INTO THE NEXT ELECTION. P.M. TRUSS: I RECOGNIZE WE HAVE MADE MISTAKES. I FIXED OF THE MISTAKES. I APPOINTED A NEW CHANCELLOR. WE HAVE RESTORED ECONOMIC SENSIBILITY AND FISCAL DISCIPLINE. WHAT I WANT TO DO IS DELIVER FOR THE PUBLIC. WE WERE COLLECTED ON THE 2019 MANIFESTO AND I AM DETERMINED TO DELIVER. ANNA: THE U.K. PRIME MINISTER SINGH SHE HAS FIXED THE MISTAKES. OTHERS CONTINUE TO ASK QUESTIONS. WE ARE JOINED BY BLOOMBERG'S LIZZY BURDEN. HAS JEREMY HUNT DONE ENOUGH TO STABILIZE THE ECONOMIC SITUATION , TO SHORE UP THE PRIME MINISTER'S POSITION? LIZZY: HE SEEMS TO HAVE REASSURED MANY IN HER PARTY. IT IS HARD TO UNDERESTIMATE THE SCALE OF THIS REVERSAL. JEREMY HUNT HAS MANAGED TO PLUG 30 BALANCE OF THE 70 BILLION POUND GAP -- HE HAS REMOVED SOME OF THE STIMULUS MEETING THE TREASURY AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND DO NOT NEED TO BE IN SUCH A TUG-OF-WAR IN THE BANK OF ENGLAND SAYING THE FT WAS WRONG TO REPORT IT IS PLANNING TO DELAY QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING. WITHOUT THE SUPER RUSH -- WITHOUT THE SUGAR RUSH THE RECESSION RISKS ARE HIGH AND NO MATTER WHAT HUNT DID HE CANNOT TAKE AWAY THE WAR ON RISK PREMIUM. ONE GUEST ON BLOOMBERG TV YESTERDAY DEFINED HUNTE CONOMICS -- IT IS DIFFICULT POLITICALLY BECAUSE LABOR HAS ALREADY DUBBED IT AUSTERITY TO POINT OUT. MATT: A WAR ON RISK PREMIUM. I WANT TO -- THE PRIME MINISTER SEEMS TO BE HANGING BY A THREAD. CLEARLY THERE IS ONE LIVESTREAM THAT IS LOOKING TO SEE IF SHE CAN OUTLAST A HEAD OF CABBAGE. ARE THERE ANY REALISTIC CONTENDERS TO REPLACE HER? LIZZY: I BELIEVE IT IS A LET US AND THAT LET US -- I BELIEVE IT WAS A LETTUCE AND THAT LETTUCE WAS MOVED UNDER A DESK BECAUSE PENNY MORTON HAD TO CONFIRM IF LIZ TRUST WAS HIDING UNDER A DESK OR NOT. YESTERDAY IT SEEMED LIKE HER CABINET WAS AUDITIONING FOR THE TOP JOB. YOU HAD PENNY MORTON AND JEREMY HUNT THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WE DID NOT SEE RISHI SUNAK, HE HAS BEEN CONSPICUOUSLY ABSENT, PERHAPS TRYING NOT TO GET THAT BACKSTAB ATTACK HE HAD LAST TIME DURING BORIS JOHNSON'S DOWNFALL. WHOEVER THE MP'S WOULD UNITE BEHIND TO ANOINT AS LEADER, THEY WOULD FACE THE CHALLENGE OF A DILUTED MANDATE, THE NEED TO GO TO THE PUBLIC FOR A GENERAL ELECTION AND NO TORY WANTS THAT. NOW THE LABOUR PARTY HAS A COLD LEAD, NOT A PLACE MOST IN THE PARTY WANT TO GO. MATT: BLOOMBERG'S LIZZY BURDEN REPORTING ON THE CURRENT STATE OF THE U.K. LET'S GET BACK TO MARKETS. J.P. MORGAN AND GOLDMAN SACHS OFFER WORDS OF CAUTION TO INVESTORS. GOLDMAN PREFERS CHINESE STOCKS OVER THERE U.S. PEERS. THE BANK SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD SELL S & P 500 CALLS AND FUND THE PURCHASE OF THE SAME OPTIONS ON THE HANG SENG. BLOOMBERG MARKETS EDITOR VALERIE JOINS US WITH MORE. VALERIE: ON THAT GOLDMAN NOTE, NOT ONLY ARE THEY BEARISH ON U.S. STOCKS BUT THEY ARE WILLING TO SELL S & P UPSIDE TO FUND CHINA CALLS. AS WE KNOW CHINA STOCKS HAVE BEEN A DISMAL PERFORMER. SINCE COVID THEY ARE DOWN NEARLY 50%. IT IS NOT JUST GOLDEN TRIMMING THEIR BULLISH EQUITY VIEWS. YOU ALSO HAVE THE BULL AT JP MORGAN TRIMMING HIS ALLOCATION. IN THE BANK OF AMERICA FUND MANAGER SURVEY IT SHOWED A 6.2 ALLOCATION INTO CASH. THAT IS A 20 YEAR HIGH, THAT IS A HUGE NUMBER. ALSO NEARLY 50% OF THE RESPONDENTS SAID THEY ARE UNDERWEIGHT EQUITIES. YOU CAN ARGUE THIS MEANS WE ARE RIGHT FOR RISK ASSET BOUNCE. THE QUESTION IS IS THAT TO THE END OF THIS YEAR OR ARE WE LOOKING AT THE FIRST HALF OF 2023? ANNA: WE WILL SEE WHETHER THIS TURNS OUT TO BE SUSTAINED. VALERIE TYTEL, THANK YOU VERY MUCH. YOU CAN SEE HER CHARTS AND ALL THE TERMINAL ANALYSIS ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. MATT: IN BANKING NEWS, CREDIT SUISSE IS CONSIDERING A SALE OF ITS U.S. ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS AS THE FIRM NEARS A STRATEGY REVAMP LIKELY TO RESHAPE THE ENTIRE OPERATION AND THOSE WHO RUN IT. SONALI BASAK JOINS US NOW FOR THE DETAILS. WE CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THE CREDIT SUISSE SAGA AND NOW THEY HAVE ASSETS ON THE BLOCK. SONALI: THEY HAVE THE ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS IN THE UNITED STATES IS ONE OF THOSE PARTS. THEY HAVE THE INVESTMENT BANKS DOUBTING INTERESTS ACROSS THE GLOBE. FUNDS TIED TO ABU DHABI AND SAUDI ARABIA ARE AMONG THOSE CONSIDERING INVESTMENT IN ANY SORT OF INVESTMENT BANK DEAL, AND OF COURSE THE INVESTMENT BANK CEO IS EXITING. WE REPORTED THAT WOULD HAPPEN. NOW WE KNOW IT WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT THE INVESTOR UPDATE ON OCTOBER 27. THE QUESTION IS HOW MUCH CAN THEY GIVE INVESTORS AN UPDATE ON ALL OF THESE OTHER DEALS THAT HOPEFULLY STAVE OFF CAPITAL RATES. ANNA: WHAT ABOUT THE GOLDMAN EARNINGS. WE EXPECT NUMBERS SHORTLY. WE HAVE HAD NO SHORTAGE OF THINGS TO TALK ABOUT. MATT: IS AN INTERESTING THAT THE BRITISH TALK ABOUT INVESTMENT BANKS IN TERMS OF PLEURAL OR POSSESSIVE, GOLDMAN'S, MORGAN'S? SONALI: I WAS WONDERING WHERE YOU ARE GOING WITH THIS. I HAVE TO SAY EXPECTATIONS ARE QUITE LOW, THE EXPECTATION IS A RETURN ON EQUITY OF 10%. THAT WOULD BE LESS THAN MORGAN STANLEY HAD PRINTED. IT IS THE REORGANIZATION THROUGHOUT YESTERDAY THAT INVESTORS WOULD ONE CLARITY. IS THIS A REAL LIGHTING OF DEPUTIES OR IS NO FULL-SCALE CHANGE IN THE WAY GOLDMAN SEES SOME OF THEIR MORE MOONSHOT PROJECTS THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING ON THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS. THEY HAVE BEEN PUNCHING ABOVE THEIR WEIGHT WHEN IT COMES TO THEIR CORE BUSINESSES, INVESTMENT BANKING, WHAT IF THE CONSUMER BANK AND ONE OF THE WEALTH MANAGER AS THE WHOLE