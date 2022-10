00:00

Thank you very much for joining us today. I know that you're here to talk about Black Adam. That's coming up very soon. Good luck with that movie. Thank you. But you're also here to talk about the release of your energy drink so into the Canadian market. Really fascinated by the fact that you're in the energy drink market. Just kind of wanted to start with an idea of how did you get into the energy drink market. Great question, David. Great way to kick off this interview. So how it started was I have myself and our founding partners who I've known for 20 and 30 years, we would continue to try to refine our pre workouts before we would workout. So we would try a variety of companies over the years. Mix a little bit of this powder, add a little bit of this. Add a little bit of that. And finally, we got to a point where we said to each other, you know, why don't we get in the business and what? Let's start with us first and let's see if we can create some great formulations that we trust, because a lot of formulations that we're coming down the pike at the market were were more and more challenging to trust, because you don't always have to disclose, especially when you when you start to veer off into the supplement company as well in the supplement market. So we decided to create our own and we decided to call it so. And here we are. And, you know, why did you actually think that this would actually be a potentially successful business venture? Because you don't necessarily see a lot of energy drinks. New energy drinks hit the market. There's a lot of established players, Red Bull Monster, which is owned by Coca-Cola right now. Now, you know, you're trying to penetrate an elbow way, elbow your way in. So why did it really make sense from your perspective to invest so much time and effort and money to this new product? Well, it felt like there was a nice whitespace here where we could come in, we could steal a little bit of market share. But not only that. And at times, more importantly than that is we can create and deliver a product. I felt like people could be confident in drinking because a lot of times I'm not knocking those guys. They're big players for a reason. And we have all tried those drinks. But a lot of times what we have found in looking at the market and doing a lot of research on the competitors is a lot of times their idea of innovation is just to add more caffeine. And we didn't want that, so we didn't. So we ate. So in our formulation, we actually had a caffeine last. So we did think that there was a white space where we could create an energy drink, be transparent with the formulation, make sure that we were bringing in the best in terms the best of the best in terms of in terms of our formulations are all Procter and Gamble teams who create this. So we thought we've got a shot with this. We created a formula that could be trusted, transparent. And we went for it. We've seen a lot of other celebrity celebrity backed beverages find a lot of success in the market. I'll speak to George Clooney as to kill a company that sold for a billion dollars or around a billion dollars. Ryan Reynolds is aviation general to Diageo for 600 plus million dollars. Is are these kind of deals a similar pathway that you'd like to see something like Zola eventually exit to as well as tomorrow? The tequila brand that you're back to as well? Sure. I mean, that would be the gold one day. Well, actually, let me back up. Let me answer that properly. With tear mana, as well as with Zola, these are legacy brands and we're in it, we're in it for the long haul. Now we may look at something similar to the guys who you just talked about and Clooney and Ryan possibly with Zola. And I've got to tell you. You know, we're doing pretty good. We did pretty good in our first year. We wound up right now as we talk. We are the fastest growing energy drink in the U.S. market. We're crossing over 100 million dollars and you know, the extrapolation of that and I'm not too good with math, but you're much better and her viewers are much better, so you know where that's going to. So I think we'll see. I think the main thing that we could do right now is to continue to improve the formulation, continue to grow out the brand, continue to expand, for example, like here in Canada and continue to deliver. Do you take 5, 10 year, 15 year views on these business ventures and in terms of where you'd like them to to reach before you commit more energy and time to investing yourself into them? Well, I believe the energy and time and the investment happens now, and I think it happens 24/7. I mean, you got to live and you got to breed the brand. But we do look down the road five years, 10 years, 15 years. I think you have to because it takes a lot of time to get brands like this up on their feet, as you know. I will tell you that one of our goals, like whatever our motto is not only to continue to grow internationally, but like with any brand, especially, I feel if it is. Terror monies started off as a celebrity brand. The goal was eventually for it to find its way out into the world and not have me so attached to it. The same thing with Zola. So in the spirit of time 5, 10, 15 years, ideally Zola is living on its own and I don't necessarily have to be the one who is so forward facing with all the consumers every single day. What is the opportunity to maybe take a step back and maybe pull back the curtain on your entire business venture and your in your I mean, you're a successful actor in one regard, but you also have these other ventures that you're working with. And, you know, can you explain, you know, how do you find the time to manage everything while being on set while also trying to, you know, work on marketing for zone work on a new plan for tomorrow? You have DAX, you've got Under Armour. So how you know, how many people do you employ in all these? How many like you're at the heart of this business empire? Can you get shed a little bit of light on what this empire looks like? I can. So between all the businesses across the portfolio, we have tier model we have. So we do a project rocks our partnership with Under Armour. We have the access fell. We have a few others that we're cooking up. We have over we have one, two, probably over three hundred employees across the board, which is nice, sizable amount. We continue to grow. I think for me, David, the key has been really surrounding myself with talented people who are much smarter and much better at what they do than I am. I'm pretty good at coming in if a lot of the work is done. All the operational work and all the other work that has to get done to put a brand up on its feet and get it out there in the market. I'm pretty good at coming in and I'm pretty good at coming in and saying no. Yes. A little bit more. A little bit less. It's looking pretty good there. In terms of the DAX fellow, we talked about that before the cameras started rolling. Why do you think the third time is the charm for the launch of this new football league? And given your past ties here in Canada? Do you think that there is an opportunity to really partner with the CFL here or other sort of financially distressed teams here to include them in the SFL? Sure. Great question. Two parter. Let me jump in on. The first part is I do believe we got a real chance here. The third iteration for the heck, CFL. And I know it's tough. The first one and we were around Vincent McMahon. We were with Vince. We were babies back then. But myself and my business partner, Danny Garcia, we grew up with Vince and we were with him in that first iteration of the SFL. The second iteration of the SFL was actually doing pretty good before we all got, you know, got our butts kicked with was Covid. We came in, we acquired it from Vince. I think we have a real shot here. We. Decided to take her time, not come out in 2021. Come out 2022. We partnered with the NFL. We sat down with Roger Goodell. SAT down with Troy, Vincent and all of their colleagues up at the at the league and said, you know, our goal here is just to grow the game of football. Can we partner? And the answer was yes. So between that between we have really staffed up. We have the best of the best in terms of the organization. I think we've got a shot. I think spring football has a shot. Research has shown that fans are hungry for football all year round. As long as it's quality. So we've got a shot. We're gonna continue to work hard. And in terms of partnering, for example, like the SFL in the CFL, you know, we were actually having some really deep conversations. We had done some deep dyed conversations with the SFL led by our good friend Larry Tanenbaum. And we were going down the pike and we were looking for some sort of partnership. And we were all in alliance at that time for some sort of partnership between the SFL and the CFL in the spirit of growing the game, because we all love the game of football. And we got down the line and eventually the conversation started to eventually those conversations started to stall. We all agreed, respectfully, let's put the pencils down with each other. The best of luck. And I love I love the CFL. I came out of the CFL. As a matter of fact, while Boehner just sent me a video is good to see him. We always have this joke that I am his is I will always be Wally Bono's favorite player. In my mind, I got a minute left. So I just kind of want to wrap with what, some WWE stuff. I just checked the stock. It's hit an all time high today. It's been a good day on the markets today as we're currently speaking in. A lot of the drive up has been speculation that the company may be sold following the departure of Vince McMahon to potential. This is according to analysts, of course. Do you think that the WWE itself could ever be sold to a company like NBC Universal or another major broadcaster? Sure, I do. I do. I've known Vince for a very, very long time. And. He's a businessman and they're business people. I think the key with selling the WWE or whatever that acquisition looks like. I think I've had a lot of long conversations with Nick Kahn, who's co CEO, who's a very good friend of mine, and I've known Nick since I was a kid in Hawaii. As a matter of fact, for your viewers, I have a show on NBC called Young Rock. And the creator of that show, Ninotchka Khan, is Nick Khan's sister. Yeah. Yeah. So there's some really nice connective tissue here. I think the key with if there were a sale with the WWE is to make sure that whoever acquires that brand and that property, you've got to love the wrestling business. Of course, you could love the asset and you could love everything that it comes with it. But you gotta love the professional wrestling business. So I think that's the key because it's so unique and it's so different. And you've got to have somebody who could come in and really love it, because if not, then you could kind of see the writing on the walls four or five years down the road. What will happen? Yeah, it's interesting because we're talking a WS actually in town right now as well. And my last question to you just on the day, one of the in town tonight during town tonight. They're in town. Yes. Last night as well. What what kind of business is that, do you know? I think they did really well. I'm sure they did think they. I think they filled a field at the venue. Great time in progress. It's a good time. It's a good time to be in business. Speaking of that, given your rising net worth and your successful business ventures, have you ever considered making a street strategic investment into the WWE or potentially even taking a board seat on the corporate side of things? NIKKEI I have talked about that and we always enjoy that over a bottle of tear mana. And usually we put down the whole bottom left together. We get the good conversations. I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather, my dad, my dad started here in Canada where he was born. So I'm not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but. Possibly other things are in my future for sure. So we'll see. Again, the best the best person to buy that company would be a group who love the wrestling business.