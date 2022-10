00:00

I'm Jon Erlichman and welcome to Bloomberg Markets and I'm Kriti Gupta let's dive right to the price action here, because we did have a pretty fast and furious rally on our hands. One has lost a little bit of steam, but still 1 percent gains on the S & P 500. Nothing to scoff at here and everything. We even had a rally in the bond market before you saw a complete reversal. The 10 year yield, we are back above 4 percent for 0 2 is what we're watching. Still go on an intraday basis, only higher by 1 basis point. Once again, that was not the story earlier this session where you did have yields actually lower. Both the bond market and the stock market were bid. Clearly that has diverged a little bit. As we've gotten closer, closer into the session with those higher yields or say the higher moves, 4 percent on the 10 year yield, the dollar following suit is now flat on the session. But once again, that intraday volatility is going to be crucial and probably something that translates into the earnings stories. I'm sure John will touch on in just a moment. But with that dollar move higher, oil moves lower. And once again, you have that feedback loop. Brent crude. Ninety dollars a bale down by eight tenths of one percent. Some of that reaction, though, is coming from an expected SPDR release later in the week. John, of course, we're gonna have all eyes on Washington for more information on that. No doubt we've sort of been watching energy stocks here in Canada as well. Into your point, Kristie, about the earnings story as we've looked at the S & P. Today. Generally speaking, everything's been moving up, but we've seen a notable move higher in industrials. That's because the defense stocks have been climbing those numbers for Lockheed Martin, really encouraging the crowd f 35 sales pretty strong during the quarter. On the other side of the fence, though, this inflation story front center with toy maker Hasbro profit cut in half as consumers are thinking twice about what they're willing to pay for toys. Then you've got some activism influence over sales force, the star board story. We'll continue to watch to see how that plays out. And staying with technology, Kristie, of course, all eyes are going to be on Netflix after the bell tonight when the company reports its quarterly results. Fresh off that plan to add to your launch next month that stocks down about 60 percent this year. And we know the street is expecting that potentially they could add a million subscribers. So watch closely. Certainly something we're going to be watching, one of the big stocks you've been watching closely today. A major mover on the session. Goldman Sachs moving higher after posting its earnings that showed its trading unit helped offset an investment banking slowdown. Earlier, analyst Chris Kotecki from Oppenheimer discussed if this trading momentum could be sustained. The thing about trading is it's always lumpy, especially on a quarterly basis. Much more stable on an annual basis. And, you know, we and I think most other analysts have been forecasting a decline in trading revenues next year. But on the other hand, it may not happen because, you know, I mean, I think the the world's central banks have stirred the pot to such a degree that investors are just much more active than they were in all those years of the natural suppression. So this may it may well surprise us, even though I think we and everybody else is saying it's probably not quite sustainable. Okay. Let's bring in Bloomberg Sonali Basak, who interviewed Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon earlier today and Shinola. That comment there suggesting that maybe the trade train is not one that can be relied upon. So let's talk about other areas like MBA activity. What is the outlook for Goldman on that front? I'm going to bring you both MBA and trading, because one thing that David Solomon did say is that MBA is likely to slow the growth he'd given me. Is that given the uncertainty in markets, the pace of MBA activity, New Deal activity has slowed and the expectation is 2023 is that it will slow. With that said, he is also still seeing that executives do want to still do deals. And frankly, Goldman has been a big beneficiary of this. The investment banking business, while down overall, the advisory part, that part that tends to MBA with still almost a billion dollars in the past quarter. So the question is, what is the run rate moving into 2023 and how does that fit into possibility? I want to bring you another quote that he had given me, because this applies to trading that applies to leverage loans, it applies to investment banking. And what they had said is that they're running a tighter risk lens. They're running a little more cautiously. He says, I think people are obviously watching governments, debt markets and thinking about the places where there is leverage. I think that's a really important thing to keep in mind, Don. I took a little look at Goldman's value at risk. If you look at the trading desks here, there's it's not up across every business line where it was up. It was. Interest rates in particular are very meaningfully compared to the other businesses. And when we talk to the CFO about leveraged loans as well, they're keeping a handle on that risk appetite. And let's think about what David Solomon had to say about the economy in particular, because that shapes all of this. And he's really worried about the tightening in particular. Keeping an eye on it, rather. He said that when you tighten economic conditions so quickly and we really are tightening them very, very quickly, you're going to have, you know, disruption in economic activity. Well, speaking of disruptions in economic activity, I want to talk about perhaps him relative to his peers. We know Brian Moynihan, for example, Jamie Diamond. They've both been very vocal about the strength of the consumer. Put David Solomon's view into the context of broader macro economics. I think really interestingly, remember J.P. Morgan, Jamie Diamond said a consumer cracks might start into next year. David Solomon also voiced some concerns about where the consumer is headed from here. We didn't hear that from Brian Moynihan yet. And the question is, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan, consumer banks were the most beloved of this cycle, but are they the most vulnerable into next year? Schnell, great reporting, as always, thanks very much for the latest on the Goldman Sachs story. That's Bloomberg Sonali Basak. We want to get to some developing news tied to Twitter. The Bloomberg team just breaking this now that Twitter froze the equity awards accounts for employees on Monday. As that deadline to seal the deal with Elon Musk approaches at Ludlow, breaking that news. Ed, walk us through the significance of this development. Yes, these are essentially the accounts that Twitter employees check based on their stock compensation rights, check the status of it. And the notice was placed on those accounts on Monday, which essentially told them that they'd been frozen, the ability to trade. There's actually a quiet period in place anyway. But because the company is anticipating the close of this deal, actually look at Twitter shares pushing hard on this news. I guess the logic is that it is a sign to the market that Twitter is proceeding as expected to work to close this deal. As you said, the deadline installed by the Delaware Chancery Judge Kathleen St. Jude McCormack is 5:00 p.m. on the 28. But there have been some kind of confusing signs from both parties, some commentary out there about what the intentions of both sides. So essentially, these accounts are frozen and staff were notified of that on Monday. And what was interesting is that was actually a technically a day off for Twitter employees when that happened. So you say it's an a patient of a potential deal, but are there any other interpretations of what this could mean or is this pretty pretty set? Yes. So the notice on the Schwab accounts reads, This freeze allows Schwab to perform final reconciliation of employee accounts prior to close of the acquisition. In other words, as is normal in many Silicon Valley tech companies, a big part of compensation is equity compensation. We'd reported previously that a big chunk of restricted stock unit was supposed to vest for a large number of employees. On November 1st, and according to some sources, many Twitter staff were considering holding off, leaving the company until that stock vested in November. But that stock still has to get taken into account when the final math is done with regards to the Tate private deal. Elon Musk has talked about how any equity or public market investors and Twitter could potentially roll over their investment into a private entity. And you have to remember that a large number of stockholders are indeed current employees. So it's a part of that final closing math. Certainly, certainly we're going to be watching Bloomers and Ludlow. We thank you, as always, for bringing us that news. Certainly isn't keeping up with all developments. The stock up almost 2 percent on that news. Is something away plaguing Twitter and potentially the broader economy. It's the labor market as well. In addition to some of the manufacturing numbers, we learned this morning that U.S. factory production rose for a third straight month, signaling that manufacturing. While it remains strong given the solid business investment in demand for consumer goods. Joining us now for some perspective on the state of the economy is none other than Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. Let's start there. Give us your take on the strength of American manufacturing. Well, good afternoon, everyone. First of all, I can't believe that here we are in mid-October and we're still talking about whether or not there's gonna be a hard landing or a soft landing or any landing. And I think the data so far this week have shown that it's going to be a soft ish landing, but we're still looking for a recession. This is all great. It just shows that the economy has basically been holding up so far over the last three quarters of 2022. But as we're heading into the fourth quarter, things are clearly slowing and we are still looking for negative growth over the first half of next year. And Jennifer, obviously the market also uncertain about what that all means for the path of rates. The market this morning was really keying in on that latest Bank of America survey of investors. And within it, they seemed to see rising odds of a policy pivot within the next 12 months. I think it was almost 30 percent. You see lower short term rates unfolding in that scenario. So that pivot idea is still front center with some investors. What do you make of that? It's all very interesting, of course, but it is all going to depend on how inflation plays out. And at the end the day, it's all back down to core inflation. And we're still looking at that six point six percent rate, the highest in, what, 40 years or since survivors of the tiger was number one on the Billboard Hot 100. So things are still very hot. And on the inflation front and because of DAX reads are still headed north. We're still looking for another probably about 150 basis points, roughly a Fed meeting over the course of the next few months into early next year. You know, this is on top of the three basis points that we've already raised so far. So but, of course, how that impacts the economy, you know, again, we're looking for a mild recession in 2023 and the rate cuts might start becoming part of the whole narrative in early 2024, probably. Jennifer, I'm curious about the long term inflation rate here. The Federal Reserve is expected to still go back to 2 percent in the long term, but is that fair to say? Reports say it's even realistic, given that there are major moves from a fiscal perspective, from Biden misdirection to near shore to bring back a lot of the manufacturing that's been exported and basically did globalize. Is that factored into the long term inflation perspective? That's a great question. I think it is, of course, how long it's going to take before we get back to 2 percent is another story. We're not looking for things to to to cool down to that pace until probably late 2023, early 2024. This is like, you know, in the mid 2s, roughly in that neighborhood. Again, the whole idea of right now is to continue to, you know, bring it down from again to six point six percent core CPI down on a steady pace. But we still expect things to stay fairly elevated, at least for the next few months. Jennifer, great to get your perspective, as always. Thanks for stopping by. Jennifer Lee of BMO Capital Markets joining us with the road ahead for the economy. The road ahead on this program where we talk about inflation. Supply chains, the health of consumers overall. We'll speak to Joe CAC, the founder and CEO of the apparel maker The Ori, which just opened a flagship store in Manhattan. It's aiming to take on Lulu Lemon and some other big names in this sector. That's next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets I'm creating Gupta alongside John Erlichman Activewear Brand Fiore is pushing beyond its West Coast roots, opening its first store right here in New York City, backed by a 400 million dollar investment from Softbank that values the private company at four billion dollars. It's aiming to take on names like Lululemon with a pretty ambitious global expansion plan. Joining us now is Joe Cutler, the founder and CEO of your. Joe, thank you, as always, for joining us. What really struck me here is that you are looking to build a 100 brick and mortar stores by 2026 at a time that a lot of people are pulling back. They're worried about demand destruction. Why ramp up this growth strategy now? It's a great question. We love our stores. You know, VIX was started out of a retail store in our backyard here in San Diego, California. We learned to build community. We learned to develop authentic connections with our customer. And we recognized early that digitally customers. Customers were testing a few of our key items. And when they walked into our store, they got to experience the breadth of the full assortment. They got to touch and feel our product. And, you know, we work in an industry where, you know, touch and feel is important. How things fit are very important. And you just can't replicate that store experience digitally. And I would also say that, you know, as you grow a direct to consumer focused brand, you know, the costs of advertising have gone up incrementally year over a year since we launched our brand in 2015. And you reach a point where, you know, speaking to customers, acquiring new customers in a brick and mortar format is just more effective, more efficient. And so we're really thrilled for a lot of reasons about our brick and mortar strategy. Well, certainly, Joe, we've seen a lot of interesting growth retail stories over the years. As the old guy in the room here, I remember when Lululemon was first entering a market like New York and we've seen the growth they've had. And obviously you do focus particularly on the opportunity with men. But we started this segment by talking about the other players that are out there like Lululemon. So what is the strategy? Because obviously everybody wants a piece of the pie. Yeah, I mean, from day one, our business is built around a promise of versatility. Our ethos at V3 is built to move and stop for life. And ultimately in our business, you know, distribution is one thing, but product is ultimately what wins over time. And we are maniacal about making incredible quality differentiated product and its product that first and foremost is going to support you through a tough workout. So we're working with the best performance materials available, but we're designing them and in a way with an aesthetic that you actually want to wear everywhere. It's not just product that identifies you as somebody going to the gym. And we're building product across multiple aspects of the customer's life, fitness being the core value prop. That's where we launch the business. But very fast growing for us is outdoor, which is rooted in outerwear, travel, commute. Those are those everyday sportswear styles, but built with better fabrics that are more breathing bold a move with your body. And so we're very much a product first company. And we believe that by providing great service and a great distribution strategy, strategy to complement our innovation pipeline and our commitment to quality is ultimately a winning strategy over time. So, Joe, we have about 30 seconds here. At the beginning, you talked about how excited you are about brick and mortar. But I have to ask about the e-commerce experience to you as a lot of people are now using digital as their primary mechanism to shop. I have to ask, does that create a build up to some extent in your inventories? You know, we saw some build up in inventory related to a challenging supply chain environment. But, you know, ultimately we have been fearing, I think, a little bit better than most considering we've been acquiring market share. We've been growing extremely fast at scale and we don't anticipate that trend materially slowing down. We're very bullish on this holiday, although we are being cautiously optimistic as we plan for 23. There's a lot of this inflationary discussion that that you've been having on the show. We do anticipate it catching up with our customer, although to date we have not seen it. And therefore, our inventory levels are still very healthy. Joe, very quickly, I have to ask. Any plans to go public? You know, it's definitely a viable potential outcome for our team and our shareholders. Ultimately, you know, we want to look out for them, but right now we are very much heads down building our business, implementing a lot of infrastructure necessary to scale not only a growing domestic business, but also an expansion globally. So, yes, we're keeping an eye on the markets. It's a viable outcome for us. But today, very much just heads down, having fun, growing the business as a private company. Joe, good to have you with us. Thanks for your time today, Joe Cooley, the founder and CEO bureau, joining us from San Diego. We're going to take a quick break. Coming up, the U.S. box office has bounced back in a big way in 2022. Now Black Adam is set to hit theaters this week. We'll hear from the star of that film, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, next. This is Bloomberg. This Bloomberg Markets, I'm John opened with Christy Gupta. Time for today's For what it's worth, we're looking at five point nine billion. That is the U.S. box office numbers so far this year, smashing where we stood this time last year, which was just a 2.8 billion. This year's number is set to expand further with black Adam hitting theaters this week. The opening weekend estimate around 75 million for the film that stars the rock. Dwayne Johnson movies are not the only business venture for Johnson, though being in Bloomberg recently sat down with him and talked about his energy drink business zone. Have a listen to what he had to say about growth of that brand. We did pretty good in our first year, we wound up right now as we talk. We are the fastest growing energy drink in the U.S. market. We're crossing over 100 million dollars. And you know the extrapolation of that and I'm not too good with math, but you're much better and her viewers are much better. So you know where that's going to. So I think we'll see. I think the main thing that we could do right now is to continue to improve the formulation, continue to grow out the brand, continue to expand, for example, like here in Canada and continue to deliver. Well, we also have the chance to ask Johnson about the WWE World Wrestling Entertainment, where he gained his early fame. The company's stock is up over 50 percent in 2020 to easily outperforming the S & P 500. Earlier this year, the departure of Vince McMahon, a CEO, fueled speculation about the company's potential sale. Johnson spoke about McMahon and the future of that wrestling company. Take a listen. I've known Vince for a very, very long time and he's a businessman and they're business people. I think the key with selling the WWE or whatever that acquisition looks like. I think I've had a lot of long conversations with Nick Kahn was co CEO, who's a very good friend of mine. And I've known Nick since I was a kid in Hawaii. As a matter of fact, for your viewers, I have a show on NBC called Young Rock. And the creator of that show, Ninotchka Khan, is Nick CAC sister. Yeah. Yeah. So there's some really nice connective tissue here. I think the key with if there were a sale with the WWE is to make sure that whoever acquires that brand and that property, you've got to love the wrestling business. Of course, you could love the asset and you could love everything that it comes with it. But you gotta love the professional wrestling business. So I think that's the key because it's so unique and it's so different. And you got to have somebody who could come in and really love it, because if not, then you could kind of see the writing on the walls four or five years down the road. What will happen? I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather, my dad, my dad started here in Canada where he was born. So I'm not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future for sure. So we'll see. Again, the best the best person to buy that company would be a group who love the wrestling business. That, of course, was Dwayne Johnson, otherwise known as the Rock will see a quick check on these markets, John, because something else is having a fairly good day is the stock market. The S & P 500 up one and a half percent. On the heels of a pretty fast and furious game we saw yesterday as well, the bond market was fairly bad until just recently. The 10 year yield now back above 4 percent, paring some of those earlier gains. When it comes to actually the bid for the bond market, the Bloomberg Dollar Index, well, it's flat following the messages getting from the bond market. Stick with us. Bloomberg Markets the close. We'll have everything you need to know next for John Erlichman. I'm critic Gupta. This is Bloomberg.