First and foremost, what does he bring you? Because you also gotta be doing the underlying technology, if I'm right. So what does he bring in leadership and ownership? Well, thanks Caroline Hyde me on. I think he brings a vision to the platform that is much needed. You've seen the rise of personalities surrounding social media apps, whether it be Elon Musk and Twitter or Donald Trump. In truth, social. I think that Paul very much looks to a charismatic leader. And I think that we're in here. We have one who is going to take the platform forward in terms of vision and direction, both creatively from a marketing perspective, from an outreach perspective, I think he's going to bring a lot of necessary creative talent to the platform. We're excited to work with him. And of course, it puts us back on the map, which is something that we've long aspired to to be back on. We worried about not being on the map. Had you been losing members or users? Well, I think it's fair to say that the competitive landscape has become a lot more competitive. When Polo was frowned founded in 2018, it really was the only kind of what I quote as a free speech, as a business. Social media wrap around. And of course, in the intervening four to five years, that landscape has become that much more competitive. It needs the leadership of a charismatic personality. You know, much as I like to complement myself as sort of being a charismatic leader. It's it's just a different game when it comes to outreach and presence in existing and existing social media apps. So Conyers obviously, his presence on Instagram and Twitter is enormous. His outreach is is global. And as a result, this puts us into a position where he can help accelerate the brand growth and he can grow the platform into something that he wants it to be as well as as well as complement existing technology infrastructure. What does he think the platform and the brand currently is? How long has he been a user? How did this all unfold? Well, it came about quite quickly. I would say the deal really took shape in the last couple of weeks. And the reason being is because obviously he himself has fallen victim to the council conscious narrative which depart from him from Twitter and Instagram. He he has been he has been a proponent of free speech for a very long time. But I think that the scales kind of fell from his eyes in regards to big tech censorship in the last in the last couple of weeks. And that was really when the conversation began in earnest. And really the deal took shape in about the last week. And, you know, we're putting together, obviously, the final touches. We haven't yet concluded the deal, as I mentioned in the press release. It should be concluded in Q4. But we were quite keen to get this statement out, to give a statement of intent of where the platform is going. I'm interested. Of course, he has been deep platforms because of accusations of anti-Semitic posts. How do you ensure that you have the right line of what's free speech and what's hate speech? Sure. So I think philosophically, I take that back to a slightly higher question, which is who is in the position to make that decision? And my question always in response to that is if I'm making the decision, then what right do I have to make the decision? Paula has community guidelines which outline which outlaws on the platform pornography financial dock, saying gore and violence. And, of course, those stripped from the platform when they put up. And we also have a very rigorous thought determinant which removes thoughts from the platform as well beyond that. Of course, Pilar is a free speech site and we believe in maximum allowable free speech. We believe in various studies which have proven that more speech actually cures bad speech in some way. So to show to show a bad idea, a good idea is the best way to cure the bad idea. And that's kind of what we believe. Tons of ideas of this deal. It's been noted by many that your wife, Candice Jones, is in some way, you know, someone who's been helping seat. Well, suddenly Connie West himself came to her movie, has been talking about some of the things she's shone a light on. I'm interested as to how much she had played a part and role in the deal in some way. I mean, my wife is an integral part of my life. It can be difficult to divorce everything that we do from each other. Look, I mean, we're a team. And for sure, she obviously has a relationship with Tanya. They talk very extensively about culture. You know, she's deep in the trenches on various cultural aspects, including, of course, find to his fashion show in Paris a couple of weeks ago. And so, you know, I wouldn't have had my introduction to today if it wasn't for her. You know, the negotiation of the deal itself, of course, is completely left to me. And, you know, I'm I'm I'm more of that aspect of our life, the technology aspect, the business aspect. She has our own business ventures, which are highly successful. She's a very successful businesswoman in her own right. And so she brought him into the into the conversation. But, you know, the deal itself was negotiated by I mean. What about deals of the future? We've just seen a tweet put out by Elon Musk. An amusing one, an interesting one, a thought provoking one, but him. Yay. Becoming some sort of team in some way with him is Twitter and. With Paula. What do you make of that? Is that a future you'd want for the company you built? Yeah, I mean, I think that I was highly entertained to see that that tweet, obviously, look, strategic partnerships on the table. Absolutely. I said this morning, I think in a comment that I gave that we are at the end of the beginning of the start of the patriot economy with the end of the beginning of the patriot economy. This is I think I think in the last five years you've seen a massive land grab in terms of companies launching and trying to take positioning in this space. You know, you're not seeing it in banking. You're seeing it in social media. You're seeing it in payment processing. You're seeing it in everything from insurance to coffee. I mean, to everything in the world. And I think what's happening now is that the spaces become quite crowded and you're going to see consolidation. I think you're potentially going to see more money in this space. I know you might be more exciting. Look, the decision is now. Yes. You know, and we are excited to work with him on that possibility. That's absolutely a possibility that he could want to turn the company around and sell it and make it something part of much bigger or intern. He could be looking for acquisitions himself. That's a discussion that I have yet to have with him. So I think this is very exciting.