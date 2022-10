00:00

So, Larry Summers, as you look forward to this week, one of the big developments obviously is going to be that 20th party Congress over Beijing. What are you looking at? I'll be looking and talking to the psychologists to make what we can out of the set of personnel appointments that are made. I'll be looking for indications of how confrontational China is going to be with respect to the United States and how much it's going to be oriented to market oriented reform or it's going to be oriented in the direction of bringing back Chairman Mao. I doubt we'll know exactly where it's going. After the party Congress. But I think we may get some good indications.