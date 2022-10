00:00

Now, a rally in gilts this morning ahead of the new chancellor's statement has bond markets breathing a sigh of relief. Our markets editor Valerie Tytel is here to take us through it. Valerie, so what does this mean for broader markets of the Fed? Yes, Francine, I'm going to maybe go out on a limb there and saying that this is some first steps to some calm being restored to the gilt market. Now, we know that it has had an unprecedented amount of volatility, which has been aggravated by a worsening liquidity situation. I have a chart here, which is the Bloomberg Gilt Liquidity Index, which has shown how catastrophic the situation has been in the last few weeks. But if we look forward to what this means to other central banks, if, for instance, the gilt market does find some calm, liquidity does return, maybe that puts more, more pressure on other central banks to hike more rapidly. You could say, for example, that the ECB may no longer be worried about liquidity in their BTPs They don't need to use the T.P. tool just yet. They can continue with their jumbo hikes. Also the same with the Fed and Treasuries. Janet Yellen warned us last Thursday that she is worried about liquidity in the Treasury market. But if the gold market returns to normal liquidity, maybe that calms the Treasury market, too. And hey, that could tee us up for back to back jumbo hikes from the Fed going 75 in November and December. If are no longer concerned about this systemic risk to financial stability impeding their ability to tighten rates. So, Valerie, the biggest concern, of course, is this sharp rise in interest rates. And there are places in the markets are leveraged that are fine at 1 percent or not find a 5 percent. How difficult is it to get through those or there parts of the market that you look at to give some indication of what happens? Yes. So that is a key risk for central banks moving forward. There are a few metrics we can look at that might give us some hints of stress. One of them is short term funding in the dollar market. We know that's become even more stress than it was over the Russia sanctions. And then these things like these liquidity indexes like that, it's going to be the key driver of the hiccups, in my opinion. It's less so about about about where the where the rates rise to. But but do central banks need to pause in order to rein in financial stability, i.e., liquidity concerns in their bond markets first?