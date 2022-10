00:00

What exactly what part of SPF Centaur agreement and recent doings is Texas looking at? It's a great question for right now because it's tied to a deal. This is all revealed in the vein of their purchase of assets from your digital. The Texas regulator is now saying that they shouldn't move forward with that one point four billion dollar purchase of those assets. And that's partially because of this dispute over whether these are securities or not. When you look at the yielding assets that are being under FCX is purview here. What's interesting is it's not just RTX trading. It is also with Winfrey that they are looking at. But you also have not just a deal in play here, but also that classic question about who's overseeing the yield products that are under the purview of all of these large exchanges that are increasingly getting bigger in this game. So interesting. So the white knight hypotheses of some, I'm afraid, sort of being put under the spotlight to a large extent. Yeah. And it's worth taking a look at what they had to say in response to this. They said they have an active application for a license that has been pending and they believe that they're operating fully within the bounds of what they can do in the interim. I think the other reason this is interesting is because you know that RTX has been operating in the Bahamas, separately in the US, separately in different jurisdictions around the world. And so how does Texas, as a regulator, fall in line with what's happening on a broader scale globally, as well as with the S.E.C. and CFTC? OK. Let's talk about the other regulators. Let's talk about the eying of three hours capital. I mean, what is going on? I understand that this is an CFTC issue at the moment. Yeah. Interestingly, the S.E.C. and CFTC are looking at whether they should have registered in the United States. So even if you're operating abroad and as we know that the location of the founders has been under dispute, has that they've been very hard to reach in the process of these bankruptcy filings where they need to be paying certain creditors back. You do now have the S.E.C. and CFTC coming in and saying that or not saying that people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that they are looking at in particular, whether they had violated rules by misleading investors and should have been registering in the U.S. in the first place. So, again, that global issue coming into play on how investors globally are treated without certain disclosures and regulations. And this is instead of certain products being sold here, we're looking at the very nature of how three arrows had operated in itself. Just bring us up to speed with where we are in the whole liquidation process. I mean, this is never done before. Certainly not on this scale and suddenly with these new types of assets and securities. It's interesting when you ask certain people who had interacted with three arrows. You have to ask them whether they think they'll get their money back in the first place. Because again, who is owed what and what part of the capital structure? This is not your typical debt proceeding. Where there has been the waterfall is not as clear as it wouldn't be exactly. But to now has been a court appointed as an intermediary here to work on this. But again, even they have not been able to really access the founders in the first place. So how does a bankruptcy proceeding happen globally without the founders being able to come up to the table?