Singapore vs. HK: Mortgage, Home Markets amid Fed Hikes
Bloomberg Intelligence’s property and financial analysts, Patrick Wong, Sarah Jane Mahmud, Rena Kwok and Francis Chan, share their views on the comparison of Singapore and Hong Kong's mortgage and housing markets amid fierce Fed hikes. Singapore's home price growth might moderate, while Hong Kong's could soon hit its five-year low. Fed hikes set to push mortgage payment in Hong Kong 48% higher from mid-2022. On the other hand, home loan loss could reach S$1-2 billion if recession hits Singapore. (Source: Bloomberg)