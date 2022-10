00:00

A LOT OF THE OFFICIALS HERE HAVE HAD A DEPRESSING WEEK. ARE YOU COMING OUT MORE GLOOMY ABOUT THE STATE OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY? > > I'M NOT SURE. THIS IS DEFINITELY NOT A HAPPY TIME FOR THE WORLD, NOT A HAPPY TIME FOR THE WORLD ECONOMY. GROWTH IS GOING DOWN, INFLATION IS GOING UP, SO THERE ARE REASONS FOR BEING GLOOMY. > > HOW BADLY DO YOU THINK THE EURO ZONE BE AFFECTED? A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE EXPECTING A DIFFICULT RECESSION FOR THE EUROZONE EVEN AS YOU ARE PREDICTING IN GERMANY OVER 7% INFLATION. > > YOU'RE RIGHT. GOING BACK TO CHINA THIS YEAR, BEFORE THE WAR, THE OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH FOR THE EURO ZONE WAS GOOD. NOW WE ARE ENDING UP WITH A 10% PLUS INFLATION RATE AND GROWTH IS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED. > > DO YOU EXPECT -- WE ARE EXPECTING SEVERAL MORE INTEREST RATE RISES FROM THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK, BUT POTENTIALLY, BY THE END OF THE YEAR, IT COULD BE CLOSE TO WHAT PEOPLE THINK OF AS A NEUTRAL INTEREST RATE. DO YOU THINK THE CENTRAL BANK WILL HAVE TO GO BEYOND NEUTRAL INTO RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY? > > IT IS FIRST IMPORTANT TO TIGHTEN MONETARY POLICY, HAVE A NORMALIZATION OF MONETARY POLICY. IT WAS GOOD TO HAVE THIS FIRST RATE HIKE. I AM NOT SO MUCH, LET ME SAY, ADDRESSING THE ISSUE OF A NEUTRAL RATE, BECAUSE WE ARE JUST AT THE BEGINNING OF THE NORMALIZATION PROCESS. WE SEE WHERE WE HAVE TO END. I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHERE NEUTRAL IS, SO LET'S GO FURTHER WITH THE HIKES AND WE WILL SEE WHERE WE HAVE TO END. > > IF YOU GET TO AROUND TWO OR OVER TWO, DO YOU THINK THAT IS GETTING INTO THE TERRITORY WHERE YOU START BEING RESTRICTIVE? > > I DON'T KNOW. AND I DO NOT START TO SPECULATE. > > THE REASON WHY WE WOULD NEED TO KNOW IS BECAUSE THE -- CHRISTINE LAGARDE HAS MADE CLEAR THAT WOULD BE AROUND THE TIME YOU WOULD START SHRINKING THE BALANCE SHEET. YOU HAVE TO LINK THOSE TWO TOGETHER, SURELY. > > FIRST, THE RATE HIKES ARE IMPORTANT. I ALSO AM OF THE BELIEF THAT THE SIZE OF THE BALANCE SHEET IS TOO LARGE. SHRINKING THE BALANCE SHEET IS MORE OR LESS COMPLEMENT AND WHAT WE HAVE TO DO ON THE INTEREST RATE SIDE. MY PRESENT VIEW HERE IS WE SHOULD DISCUSS THIS INTERNALLY AND THEN MAYBE START TO REDUCE THE BALANCE SHEET NEXT YEAR. > > AND AS YOU APPROACH THAT, DO YOU THINK OF IT -- YOU LOOK AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND. THEY WERE TRYING TO ACTIVELY REDUCE THEIR BALANCE SHEET WITH BOND SALES, WHEREAS THE FED IS TAKING A MORE PASSIVE APPROACH TO RUNNING OFF THE BONDS IT HAS. HOW WOULD YOU THINK OF IT? IS IT A PROCESS TICKING AWAY IN THE BACKGROUND OR SOMETHING MORE ACTIVE YOU CONSIDER ALL THE TIME? > > WE HAVE TO KNOW WHAT WE HAVE TO DO IN THE EURO ZONE, SO I GUESS THERE ARE GOOD REASONS WHAT HAPPENED IN THE UNITED STATES, WHAT HAPPENED IN THE U.K., BUT I'M CONCENTRATING ON MY WORK FOR THE EUROZONE. > > BUT FOR THE EUROZONE, THE BUNDESBANK AND OTHER CENTRAL BANKS WILL BE SITTING ON LOSSES FROM THE BOND SALES THAT HAVE -- THE PURCHASES MADE IN THE PAST. ARE YOU CONCERNED ABOUT THAT OR DO YOU CONSIDER IT TO BE MORE OF AN ACCOUNTING EXERCISE? > > I'M NOT SURE IF THAT IS RIGHT, WHAT YOU ALLUDED TO. WE SAID FROM THE BEGINNING THAT WE WOULD HAVE VERY SUPPORTIVE MONETARY POLICY THAT COMES WITH A CERTAIN PRICE. WE HAVE A LARGE BALANCE SHEET. YOU ARE RIGHT. I CANNOT EXCUSE -- I CANNOT EXCLUDE THAT THERE WILL BE EVEN LOSSES FOR THE BUNDESBANK IN THE FUTURE, BUT WE CAN HANDLE THIS. > > YOU DON'T THINK IT WILL BE DAMAGING TO THE CREDIBILITY OF THE BUNDESBANK FOR THE ECB TO BE SITTING ON LARGE LOSSES? > > I DON'T THINK SO BECAUSE WE HAVE GOOD REASONS FOR WHAT WE DID IN THE PAST TO SUPPORT THE ECONOMY. WE SHOULDN'T FORGET INFLATION WAS BELOW THE TARGET OF 2% FOR MANY YEARS. WE DID A LOT TO HELP THE ECONOMY, AND I THINK WE CAN ALSO DEAL WITH THE SITUATION OF HOW TO BRING THE BALANCE SHEET DOWN, THEN ADDRESS THE BALANCE SHEET CHALLENGES. I THINK THIS IS MANAGEABLE. > > MOST OF THE DECISIONS SO FAR FROM THE ECB HAVE BEEN UNANIMOUS. THEY SAY THE HAWKS HAVE BEEN IN CHARGE, IN THE ASCENDANCE, BECAUSE THE DATA HAS BEEN SO COMPELLING. DO YOU THINK THAT WILL CHANGE? WHEN YOU THINK THE JOB WILL GET HARDER? > > I AM NOT THE GREATEST SUPPORTER OF HOW TO SEE THE THE PEOPLE IN THE GOVERNING COUNCIL. IT IS IMPORTANT WE HAVE A JOINT UNDERSTANDING. IT IS A KIND OF TEAM SPIRIT AND I'M HAPPY TO SAY SO THAT WE ARE NOW PRETTY MUCH IN LINE IN MONETARY POLICY AND THE EUROZONE. HIKING RATES IS WHAT WE HAVE TO DO. THIS IS THE INSTRUMENT WE KNOW BEST AND THIS IS MORE OR LESS GIVING US THE DIRECTION FOR THE NEXT MONTH. > > MOST PEOPLE, AND CERTAINLY OUR BLOOMBERG ECONOMISTS, ARE EXPECTING THE RATE HIKES TO STOP EARLY NEXT YEAR, NOT LEAST BECAUSE OF THE WEAKENING OF THE EURO ZONE ECONOMY, AND THAT MAYBE WE WOULD EVEN THEN START TO REDUCE RATES TOWARD THE END OF THE YEAR. DO YOU THINK THAT MAKES SENSE AS A TIMELINE OR DO YOU THINK YOU WILL HAVE TO RAISE RATES FOR LONGER THAN THAT? > > AGAIN, I WILL NOT SPECULATE ABOUT THE TIMELINE, BUT LET'S JUST TAKE THE NUMBERS. 10% INFLATION. WE ARE CURRENTLY AT A LEVEL OF 125 FOR REFINANCING. SO THERE'S A GAP BETWEEN 10% OR A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN 1%, SO THAT'S A LONG WAY TO GO. > > DO YOU THINK -- THERE'S BEEN A LOT OF CRITICISM OF THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT'S ENERGY PACKAGE AND THE 200 BILLION EUROS FIGURE THAT'S BEEN USED. DO YOU THINK IT IS TOO BROAD? ARE YOU HOPING THAT THE PRICE TAG ENDS UP BEING MUCH LOWER, AS MANY PEOPLE SUSPECT? > > I KNOW THERE'S A LOT OF CRITICISM, BUT YOU HAVE TO SEE THE WHOLE PROGRAM. THE WHOLE PROGRAM IS FOR THREE YEARS, MORE OR LESS, AND LET ME SAY IT ADDRESSES THE MOST VULNERABLE IN THE ECONOMY, SO THERE ARE GOOD ELEMENTS. IT BRINGS DOWN THE INFLATION NEXT YEAR. AND I GUESS WHEN EVERYONE LEARNS HOW THE PROGRAM IS WORKING, I THINK THAN I -- I THINK THE CRITICISM WILL FADE OUT, MORE OR LESS. > > WE LOOK AT WHAT'S HAPPENED IN THE U.K. THIS WEEK. MANY PEOPLE FOCUSING ON THE DRAMAS THERE BUT ALSO GOVERNMENTS THINKING WE MAY FACE SOME OF THE SAME CHALLENGES IN SOVEREIGN DEBT MARKETS THAT THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAS BEEN FACING IN THE U.K., FOR A VERSION OF THAT. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE LESSONS ARE FROM THE U.K.? > > THE LESSON OUT OF THIS IS, IN THESE SPECIAL, COMPLICATED DAYS, MONETARY AND FISCAL POLICY BOTH HAVE TO BE PARTNERS. THEY HAVE TO GO INTO THE SAME DIRECTION. BECAUSE THIS INFLATION STORY IS SO BIG, IT CANNOT ONLY BE MANAGED BY MONETARY POLICY, THE CENTRAL BANKS. FISCAL POLICY HAS TO PLAY AN IMPORTANT PART. THIS IS ONE OF THE RESULTS THAT CAME OUT OF THE DISCUSSIONS, MEETINGS WE HAD AT THE IMF. > > AS WE HAVE JUST DISCUSSED, THE FISCAL POLICY WILL NEED TO LOOSEN IN MANY COUNTRIES TO RESPOND TO THE IMPACT OF THE ENERGY CRISIS. YOU CANNOT FIND ALL THE MONEY FROM THE WINDFALL TAXES ON ENERGY COMPANIES. SO THERE WILL BE THAT TENSION FOR MANY COUNTRIES, INCLUDING IN THE EURO ZONE. > > I'M NOT SURE IF THAT IS A TENSION. IT ONLY BECOMES A TENSION WHEN THERE'S FISCAL STIMULUS. FOR THE GERMAN ECONOMY, WITH THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT IS DOING IS MORE OR LESS JUST BALANCING OUT WHAT IS MORE OR LESS BEING LOOSENED BY THE EFFECT OF THE SUPPLY SHOCK SITUATION, SO THERE'S NOT AN ADDITIONAL FISCAL STIMULUS COMING OUT OF THESE PROGRAMS. > > WE HAVE SEEN INVESTORS RESPONDING, OFTEN SHARPLY, TO RISING EXPECTATIONS OF INTEREST RATES AND PUNISHING GOVERNMENTS WITH RISING BOND YIELDS. WE CERTAINLY SAW THAT IN THE U.K. CAN YOU ENVISION THAT KIND OF DISORDERLY MOVEMENT IN BOND YIELDS HAPPENING IN THE EUROZONE THAT THE ECB MIGHT HAVE TO RESPOND TO? IN ITALY, FOR EXAMPLE? > > I DO NOT COMMENT ON CERTAIN COUNTRIES OF THE EURO ZONE, BUT WHAT YOU ALLUDED TO IS A SITUATION WHERE THERE IS HUGE UNCERTAINTY IN THE ECONOMY. WE NEED A SITUATION -- AND I SAID THIS -- WHERE MONETARY POLICY AND FISCAL POLICY BOTH GIVE THE RIGHT SIGNALS. THIS HAS BEEN, I BELIEVE, AT A CERTAIN TIME IT IS UNDERSTOOD WE HAVE RELIABLE MONETARY POLICY AND RELIABLE FISCAL POLICY. THAT FITS TOGETHER AND THEN I THINK WE CAN ALSO BRING VOLATILITY DOWN, BUT NEVERTHELESS, WE ARE LIVING IN COMPLICATED TIMES.