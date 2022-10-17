Idea Generation - Ghazi Shami
Music business pioneer Ghazi Shami takes us on a journey from his youth falling in love with the buzzing Bay Area music scene, to taking a tech job in Silicon Valley, to combining those worlds as an engineer who founded Empire, a wildly successful music distribution company. In this episode, we hear how Ghazi opened his own recording studio at the age of 18, bringing fresh ideas to an industry he would eventually shake to its core by distributing the debut album of Kendrick Lamar. (Source: Bloomberg)