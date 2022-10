00:00

This feels really dramatic because it doesn't look good on paper that they've had so many, is it to build on what they had or change things around? This is a really difficult so this is one of the biggest shakeups at the Wall Street firm has had in its history. And it's really notable. I think one of the most dramatic elements here is actually about consumer banking. Now, Bloomberg star Sridhar Natarajan has been reporting on this for a long time that, you know, Goldman wants to backtrack from its consumer banking because Main Street has been a lot more difficult to crack than Wall Street. And we're seeing, you know, that effectively being disbanded. And then a simplification at Goldman. You know, investment banking and trading and one unit, asset management and wealth and another, and then a sort of catch all of transactions and tech. So it's a lot more simple than I think a lot of people were expecting. What does it mean for it? For the chief executive's strategy? Does it be I don't know whether it points to the fact that they're in trouble or we're also getting earnings tomorrow. So David Solomon, the CEO, moonlights as a DJ. And I think any deejay will be, you know, reminded by that kind of record spinning sound. And this is effectively another remakes. Now, what he has really been trying to do is look for fees in any environment, because Goldman, of course, is the epitome of the Wall Street bank. But at a time when there's so much volatility, when it's harder to get those fees, it really needs a new strategy. So what are you looking for in the earnings rates if as earnings are on Tuesday and they're a tough act to follow because J.P. Morgan actually had some of some better than expected metrics come out, we saw net interest income for J.P. Morgan highest ever in a quarter. We're not necessarily expecting to see that for Goldman given its strategy. I mean, investment banking fees down 54 percent compared to last year. So I think it's going to be a struggle. One potential bright spot could be in fixed income, but that's just one spot.