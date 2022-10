00:00

What was what was in the statement and of course, it was delayed for three days, unusually showing that there's some very major disagreements here. That's right, Kathleen. Well, we were at IMF headquarters since Thursday awaiting this statement and trying to get, of course, any kinds of a draft copy to know it was coming, trying to get inside the room metaphorically in terms of understanding why the G 20 was taking so long to come up with the statements. And what finally we got today was a chair statement now. This is different from the communique that we are typically used to getting out of a G 20 meeting. But what we heard from sources throughout the last couple of days was that the reason that this took three days longer than it normally does to come up with any kind of a readout or a statement from the meeting was because of the divisions that were in the room. I'm going to read to you now from the statement. I want to get this verbatim, because, you know, these are the kind of statements that every word and every comma is passed and socialized within the countries who are represented there. It says Many members strongly condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and expressed the view that Russia's illegal, unjustified and unprovoked, unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine is impairing the global economic recovery. That was many, but not all of the G 20 nations. And of course, the G 20 includes Russia includes countries that have not been as steadfast in their opposition or criticism of the war, including China and India. And so, you know, trying to get close to 80 percent of the world's GDP countries that represent that to all come to a consensus on an issue this contentious has been a really tough order for the presidency of the G. 20 this year, Indonesia. Eric, these meetings also come at a time where we're starting to see an emerging tug of war between governments and central banks. Absolutely. And that was something else that that was talked about here as well. There there was a section about currency and currency policy. I want to read to you for a moment from there. It says, Recognizing that many currencies have moved, moved significantly this year with increased volatility. We reaffirm our April 2021 exchange rate commitments and those commitments war to not target exchange rates for competitive purposes and to refrain from competitive devaluations. And we know that the U.S. officials who were present here did hear from officials from emerging and developing countries about the pain that's being caused to them and to their populations by a strong dollar, which, of course, increases inflation, increases their their debt burden. In dollar terms. And so, you know, it's something we we spoke earlier in the week. We had three million, the Indra body, the finance minister of Indonesia, the person who is in charge of organizing these meetings and trying to get consensus. She visit us in our Washington office and she talked about a hurricane of risk, in her words, a very strong hurricane that's facing emerging and developing countries. And we know that this is something that these countries and that their delegations pressed the U.S. and pressed Treasury on during these two days of meetings.