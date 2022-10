00:00

MATT RELIEF IN U.K. ASSETS. WE WILL WATCH FROM THE TRANSMIT -- THE STATEMENT FROM THE CHANCELLOR. RELIEF MORE GLOBALLY. MATT: WE SEE THAT AROUND THE WORLD. NOT IN JAPAN. THE NIKKEI DOWN OVER 1%. THE JAPANESE HAD A BIT OF A DROP. YOU CAN SEE THE POUND HAD A DROP AS WELL. THE DOLLAR GAINING AGAINST THE POUND AT 1.4873. GETTING BACK TO THE RECORD LEVELS. THE HANG SENG IN THE CSI 300 WERE UP JUST A LITTLE BIT. WE WILL SEE THAT RELIEF IN U.S. EQUITY INDEX FUTURES. S & P FUTURES THIS MORNING ARE UP. A HUGE DROP IN THE CASH TRADE ON FRIDAY. RIGHT NOW WE HAVE S & P FUTURES UP 1%. MAYBE THE CONCERN, WHAT DROVE US DOWN ON FRIDAY NEAR THE END OF THE SESSION OR AFTER THE RELEASE OF THE ECONOMIC DATA WAS THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN CONSUMER CONFIDENCE AND INFLATION OUTLOOK THAT HAS BEEN THE KEY. THE U.S. 10 YEAR YIELD COMING DOWN. WE ARE REALLY WATCHING GILTS. THE DOLLAR INDEX COMING DOWN, 1346. YOU SEE THE POUND GAINING. CRUDE 85.68. IT IS THE U.K.. JUST AN HOUR'S TIME WE WILL GET MORE FROM HUNT. ANNA: THE NEW CHANCELLOR, THE FOURTH SO FAR THIS YEAR, WILL MAKE A STATEMENT IN AROUND AN HOUR. LET'S LOOK AT WHAT MARKETS LOOK LIKE AS WE WORK OUR WAY UP TOWARDS THAT. STRENGTHEN EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS. WE STARTED IN NEGATIVE TERRITORY. THE NASDAQ DOWN MORE THAN 3%. WE TURNED THAT AROUND AND WE HAVE GONE WITH THE DIRECTION BEING SET BY U.S. FUTURES. THEY POINTED IN A MORE POSITIVE DIRECTION AND AS A RESULT WE HAVE EQUITY MODERATES MOVING MODESTLY HIGHER. HERE ARE THE U.K. ASSETS YOU JUST MENTIONED. THE 30 YEAR GILT FALLING AND WE SEE DEMAND FOR GILTS -- DEMAND FOR FIXED INCOME ACROSS VARIOUS GEOGRAPHIES, BUT THAT LOOKS TO BE THE CASE IN THE U.K.. WE ARE SEEING GILT YIELDS DOWN ACROSS THE CURVE AND MORE SUBSTANTIALLY THAN ANOTHER GEOGRAPHIES. WE WENT ABOVE 5% ON THIS LONG-DURATION PRODUCT AT THE HEIGHT OF THE CONCERNS AROUND THE U.K. 1.1270. OUR U.K. ASSETS RALLYING AROUND WHAT WE HAVE SEEN ALREADY? THE CHANGING OF THE GUARD WHEN IT COMES TO THE CHANCELLOR, OR IS ABOUT CHANGES STILL TO COME? IS ABOUT POLICY U-TURNS FOR A DIFFERENT EMPHASIS AND A CHANGE OF TONE OR RECOGNITION OF MARKET PRESSURES IN THE CURRENT STATE OF THE MARKET FROM THE NEW CHANCELLOR? NATURAL GAS PRICES DOWN 6%. A DYNAMIC PRICE GAP BEING TALKED ABOUT IN EUROPE. MARIA WILL HELP US UNDERSTAND WHAT THAT MEANS. WE ARE NOT SEE MOVES HIGHER IN GAS PRICES DESPITE THE MOVES OUT OF CHINA THAT THEY DO NOT WANT TO SEND ANY SPARE GAS TO EUROPE. IDB, I PUT THIS STOCK IN THERE TO SHOW YOU THERE IS STILL CORPORATE ACTIVITY TAKING PLACE, THAT UP 8.3%. THIS IS IN CONNECTION WITH NEWSPAPER REPORTS THAT SUGGEST THEY COULD BE UP FOR SALE OR INTERESTED IN INVESTORS IN THAT BUSINESS. AN INTERESTING ONE TO UNLOCK VALUE. LET'S TURN TO THE U.K. POLITICAL STORY. THE NEW CHANCELLOR JEREMY HUNT IS SET TO MAKE A STATEMENT ON BLOOMBERG'S FISCAL PLANS IN LESS THAN AN HOUR. LIZZY BURDEN JOINS US FROM DOWNING STREET. WHAT DO WE EXPECT? LIZZY: WE ARE EXPECTING A NEAR TOTAL DISMANTLING -- MORE TAX CUT REVERSALS. OUR ECONOMISTS SAY HE NEEDS TO FIND 24 BILLION POUNDS WORTH OF REVENUE RAISERS. PART OF THE LOGIC BEHIND BRINGING ALL THIS FORWARD IS AND ALLOWS THE FISCAL WATCHDOGS TO CHANGE ITS FORECAST SO THAT MARKETS CAN REDUCE THE COST OF BORROWING SO THE FISCAL HOLE JEREMY HUNT HAS TO FILL SHRINKS. WE HAVE A GOOD COMMUNICATOR AT NUMBER 11. HE HAS BEEN STEERING US TOWARDS THIS THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND. YOU HAVE SEEN GILTS RALLYING EVEN IF THE POUND HAS LOST SOME OF ITS GAINS ALREADY. THEN THE QUESTION BECOMES IF HUNT LOOKS LIKE HE IS IN CHARGE WHAT IS THE POINT OF HAVING LIZ TRUSS IN NUMBER 10? IT IS THE QUESTION THREE MP'S HAVE GIVEN THEIR ANSWER TO. THEY WANT HER TO GO -- DID THEY ROLL THE DICE AND EXCEPT A SNAP ELECTION OR HOLD ON FOR ALMOST INEVITABLE ANNIHILATION IN 2024. A DESPERATE SITUATION FOR THE PARTY, BUT GIVEN THAT HUNT SEEMS TO BE IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT LIZ TRUSS MAY HAVE INADVERTENTLY HIRED HER SUCCESSOR. MATT: BLOOMBERG'S LIZZY BURDEN REPORTING FROM DOWNING STREET. LET'S GET TO CHINA WHERE PRESIDENT XI JINPING DELIVERED A WIDE-RANGING SPEECH LAYING OUT THE COMMUNIST PARTY'S AGENDA FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS, COVERING EVERYTHING FROM TAIWAN TO TECH POLICY, HE SAID CHINA IS STAYING THE COURSE AS IT FACES DANGEROUS STORMS AND GROWING CHALLENGES FROM THE U.S.. > > WE MUST MEET OBSTACLES AND DIFFICULTIES HEAD ON, ENSURE DEVELOPMENT AND SECURITY, AND DIG DEEP TO SURMOUNT THE DIFFICULTIES AND CHALLENGES ON THE ROAD AHEAD. LET US HARNESS OUR INDOMITABLE FIGHTING SPIRIT TO OPEN UP NEW HORIZONS FOR OUR CAUSE. MATT: BLOOMBERG'S EXECUTIVE EDITOR FOR GREATER CHINA JOINS US FROM BEIJING. WHAT DID WE LEARNED YESTERDAY FROM THE SPEECH? JOHN: THERE WERE THREE IMPORTANT TAKEAWAYS. ONE, THE CLIP YOU SHOWED, THE MESSAGING FOR THE UNITED STATES, FOR COUNTRIES IN THE WEST, CHINA IS NOT BACKING DOWN. CHINA KNOWS WHAT IT IS DOING. IT HAS RUN ITS ECONOMY WELL. THAT WAS THE MESSAGE XI JINPING HAD YESTERDAY IN CHINA IS NOT PLANNING TO CHANGE ITS WAYS. THAT IS THE MESSAGE FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN GOING INTO THE G20 AND THE FACE-TO-FACE MEETING WE EXPECT THE PRESIDENTS TO HAVE THERE NEXT MONTH. ANNA: ANY UPDATE ON COVID? JOHN: PRESIDENT XI DID TALK ABOUT HOW COVID ZERO HAD DONE GREAT THINGS FOR THE COUNTRY. HE DID NOT OFFER A CHANGE IN POLICY ON THE HORIZON. THAT SAID HE DID NOT GIVE AS STRONG A DEFENSE OF THE POLICY OF SOME EXPECTED HE MIGHT. THAT LEAVES THE DOOR OPEN FOR CHANGES DOWN THE ROAD BUT WE HAVE TO WAIT AND SEE. HE ALSO TALKED ABOUT THE ECONOMY. THAT HAS BEEN A VICTIM OF COVID ZERO. HE MADE THE POINT ECONOMIC GROWTH REMAINS THE COMMUNIST PARTY'S TOP PRIORITY. SOME HAVE WORRIED THAT LANGUAGE BE CHANGED. HE HAS AFFIRMED THAT. THAT SHOULD PROVIDE SOOTHING MESSAGING. ANNA: BLOOMBERG'S JOHN LIU REPORTING FROM BEIJING. WE WILL NOT HEAR ABOUT CHINESE GROWTH IMMINENTLY. CHINA HAS DELAYED THIRD-QUARTER GDP DATA. THAT NO LONGER COMING THROUGH TOMORROW. NO NEW SCHEDULE HAS BEEN GIVEN. LET'S TURN TO EUROPE. NATURAL GUYS PRIZES -- NATURAL GAS PRICES HAVE FALLEN ON EXPECTATIONS ON MORE MEASURES FROM THE EU TO CUT VOLATILITY. BLOOMBERG HAS SEEN A DRAFT DOCUMENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION PLAN TO PUT A DYNAMIC PRICE CAP ON THE BIGGEST GAS EXCHANGE. RIO TADDEO JOINS US NOW. MARIA TADEO JOINS US NOW. THE MARKET SEEMS TO BE REACTING QUITE POSITIVE. EXPLAIN WHAT THAT IS. MARIA: THE MARKET WANTED TO SEE INTERVENTION AND IT LOOKS LIKE THIS IS A TYPE OF INTERVENTION. THE EXACT DEFINITION I DO NOT THINK ANYONE KNOWS. FROM THE SOUND OF IT, CLEARLY THE REACTION, GAS FUTURES WERE DOWN 7%. THE IDEA GOING BACK TO THE DEFINITION OF DYNAMIC, THIS WAS NOT A NEW CONCEPT. THE ITALIANS PITCHED SOMETHING SIMILAR. THEY WANT TO SEE CONSENSUS BETWEEN THOSE WHO WANT TO SEE A FULL CAP IN COUNTRIES LIKE GERMANY AND THE NETHERLANDS WHO SAY I DO NOT WANT TO SEE ANY CAPS BECAUSE IT COULD BE A PROBLEM FOR SUPPLY. IN THE MARKET THERE WOULD BE FREE BUY AND SELL BUT IF THERE IS A DAY OF VOLATILITY IN PRICES GO PAST A THRESHOLD, YOU WOULD SAY THE TRANSACTION IS DOWN, AND THAT IS YOUR DYNAMIC PRICE CAP. THIS IS A WORK IN PROGRESS. I'VE BEEN TOLD A KEY IS THE VOLATILITY ON THE INTRADAY. BEYOND THAT I AM NOT SURE WE ARE CLOSE ON A CONSENSUS. MATT: I WANT TO GET AN UPDATE ON THE WAR. WE HEARD THIS MORNING RUSSIA HAS IT KYIV AGAIN WITH, BECAUSE THE DRONES. WHAT DO WE KNOW? MARIA: THIS IS ANOTHER TERRIBLE MONEY FOR -- ANOTHER TERRIBLE MONDAY FOR UKRAINE. THEY BLAME THE DRONES. THE QUESTION IS WHO WAS SURPRISING THEM. THERE IS A LOT OF QUESTIONS AROUND IRAN. TODAY WE HEARD FROM THE TOP EUROPEAN DIPLOMAT WHO SAID THE EUROPEAN UNION WILL NOW TRY TO FIGURE OUT WHO IS SUPPLYING THIS COMPANY AND IF IT IS IRAN THERE WILL BE MORE SANCTIONS ON THE COUNTRY. ON TOP OF THE SANCTIONS THEY WILL DEBATE ABOUT THE MASSIVE AND HORRIBLE CRACKDOWN THEY HAVE DONE ON YOUNG WOMEN IN THE COUNTRY. MATT: THANKS FOR THE UPDATE. MARIA TADEO GIVING US THE UPDATE ON PRICING MECHANISMS IN EUROPE AS WELL AS THE WAR RUSSIA IS WAGING IN UKRAINE. GOLDMAN SACHS IS SAID TO BE COMBINING ITS I.B. AND TRADING BUSINESSES INTO ONE UNIT AS THE BANK EMBARKS ON ITS FOURTH MAJOR ORGANIZATION IN FOUR YEARS. SONALI BASAK JOINS US WITH THE DETAILS. ANOTHER BIG MOVE FROM DAVID SOLOMON. SONALI: THIS IS DAVID SOLOMON'S FOURTH YEAR AS CEO AND YOU SEE HIM MAKING MAJOR CHANGES, THE MOST NOTABLE BEING CONSUMER BANKING CHANGES. AS HE DOES HIS REORGANIZATION YOU CAN EXPECT THREE MAJOR BUSINESS LINES WITHIN GOLDMAN SACHS. ONE BEING PLATFORM SOLUTIONS RUN BY STEPHANIE COHEN. THAT WILL ENTAIL TRANSACTION MAKING, THE APPLE-GM PARTNERSHIPS. TRADING, YOU DO HAVE THE BUSINESS THAT IS MORE THAN 60% OF THE FIRM BY NET REVENUE. SOMETIMES A LOT MORE IN CERTAIN QUARTERS DEPENDING ON HOW WELL THE BUSINESS IS DOING. THE QUESTION DAVID SOLOMON KEEPS HAVING TO ANSWER FOR INVESTORS IS WHAT ROLE DOES THE CONSUMER BANKING OPERATION PLAY, HOW PROFITABLE IS IT SUPPOSED TO BE, AND HOW DOES HE KEEP GOLDMAN SACHS MORE STABLE IN DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENTS? THESE ARE CONSISTENT QUESTIONS FOR GOLDMAN SACHS. ANNA: WE TALKED ABOUT THE RETAIL SIDE OF GOLDMAN SACHS IN RECENT WEEKS. LOOKING AHEAD WE WILL HEAR FROM GOLDMAN AND BANK OF AMERICA. SONALI: JP MORGAN HAD INCREASED THEIR NET -- CAN WE SEE SIMILAR MOVES AT BANK OF AMERICA WITH THAT BOOST FROM NET INTEREST INCOME AS WELL AS A BETTER SENSE OF A HANDLE ON COSTS. THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT JOBS. DOES BANK OF AMERICA AFTER CUT IT IN LINE? THE SAME WITH GOLDMAN SACHS. THEY LEAD ON THIS IDEA OF EFFICIENCY. LEVERS ON COMPENSATION. AT GOLDMAN SACHS WE WILL EXPECT TO HEAR A LOT MORE IN THEIR EARNINGS CALL TOMORROW AS LEADERS ARE EXPECTED TO CHANGE ACROSS BUSINESS LINES. WE REPORTED MANY OF THEM IN