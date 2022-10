00:00

Because of you experience building lifestyle brands, this is not just about perhaps fitness and wellness. It's also about hotels days. It's about a lifestyle. Are people still paying up for that? First, thank you for having me. And yes, they're absolute paying up for it. I mean, we if you think about our club membership sales, we've had a record six of the last seven months, including September, which was our biggest month ever. And the Equinox Hotel, which we launched in the summer of Nineteen and Hudson Yards, actually is the number one luxury hotel in the city. I think people are starving for community. They're starving to take care of themselves. And, you know, we're at the cross section of that. We've always been great at the lifestyle aspect and experience aspect. And so our business right now is very strong. How much did that business change, if at all, during the pandemic? As we know, obviously, a lot of gyms had to close because of local rules at all. But even once they reopened, there was all this talk about people would just stay at home and their politicians or whatever sort of a home gym equipment they had. Is that trend? Have you found a way, I guess, either to piggyback off that or have you been able to absorb some of those people back into the fold? I think the Palatine trend speaks for itself right now. I mean, I've I've been quoted in the press about whether people will come back. And obviously it was a big believer. Yeah. Once again, people crave community. It's more of the same. I mean, people have found their way. First it was slow and we had to deal with. I mean, Coco was tough for us. But like I said, now things are robust. We just opened our first new location over a year in Studio City. And Los Angeles was the biggest opening in history, the company. And so people are back. People want to be in person. People want unique experience and they're willing to pay for it. And so we're the beneficiary of that. Willing to pay for it. Have you raised prices, given some of your own internal input cost increases that you were looking at? We have now we're a little complicated in terms of different membership types and how you think about price increases and all that kind of stuff. And so but we're we're not unique. We've got a lot of employees. We've had wage pressure and other pressures. And so we've been able to increase prices. We've absorbed some, our members absorb some. And there's been no resistance on that. You do pivot because I know people who have a rival, I have a peloton full disclosure and my friends have a solar cycle, but they use at home and they usual your training machines. You're someone who focuses on digitization. But we're next. What is the next big innovation that for if you are managing to launch in person. Biggest ever openings in L.A.. What's next in terms of the wellness theme? So wellness globally is almost a five trillion dollar industry now and growing growing rapidly. One of the things we've seen before, Covid was an acceleration of participation, all things around wellness. We person I don't like the word wellness. It's very mis used a misunderstood word. But let's just stick with it for now. And you've see increased participation in lots of different verticals. Know fast forward what you're seeing now is people more focused on optimization, longevity. And so what you're going to see from us and from others is how do we help people actually live at the extremes? It's not about moderation. It's about sleep. It's about how do I have more energy? How do I have more clarity? And so that's just anti aging as people of all different ages. And so you'll see a big push from us and probably from others in the coming years. A lot of people pushing into this space. I mean, your company, it's unfair to call it a gem. It's unfair, I think, to call even just a fitness company. I mean, who. Who are your main competitors? Who do you look at and say, this is who we're up against? So we don't really have any direct competitors. And I don't mean that in any kind of arrogant way. We just don't. If you want an Equinox type experience, there's only one place together. It's at Equinox. With that said, consumer has choice. They have choice at different price levels. They have different considerations. One of the things that came out of Covid. People are running outdoors more. They're swimming more, they're hiking more. They're biking more. So. But with all that said, our member is using our clubs indoors, you know, more often than they ever have. So now we have the digital complement that comes with it. Equinox Passes, which has been very well received. But but people do want to be indoors, taking our classes, being with our personal. How resilient is that going to be if we are in a recession or headed towards a recession? Well, with that, if it wasn't for the press and all the data that's coming out, I wouldn't be worried at all because our business is just so strong right now. With all that said, if I go back to 2008, 2009 during the Great Recession, where we as Equinox in particular were very New York centric and heavily exposed to the banking industry, we were very resilient. And so 2008 was a record year for us from a profit perspective. And 2000, that was a flat year. So what we actually saw was people wanted it more even if they lost their job. They're willing to give up one night out dinner, maybe some time in the Hamptons if it was locally, but they wanted. And so they actually use it more frequently. Our audience is desperate for more insight into profitability in the financials. We've had a lot of conversations with their tightening of financial conditions about companies who were self-sustaining and generating cash flow versus relying on external financing. How do you think about profitability, maintaining that internal generation of that cash flow? So pre Covid. We've always been profitable and going on going in one direction, which was flat up for 15 years, 20 percent annual growth rate, which is pretty, pretty phenomenal. And. Proud of that, obviously, Kobe took us from the revenue out to zero overnight with no real pivot a little bit on the digital side, but we're back to profitability now. And as our we will be about 90 percent recovered from a member count perspective by year end, which means that our profitability into 2023 will look more like it wasn't 20 19. You mentioned costs. What about labor at the moment? Is it tight for you? Is it getting easier to be hiring people in the right sort of people? So it's tight, but it's probably not as tight as others might find because the younger community wants to work with brands that have purpose where they're they're aligning with the values. And that's something that has always been a strength of ours. And so we're able to continue to attract and retain talent. You know, there is some pressure in terms of things like personal trainers and what have you. That we're managing through. But generally speaking, there's pressure, but we've been able to manage through it.