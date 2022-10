00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] So, Steve, there's always a fair degree of cynicism, shall I say, when it comes to China data. So what's going on here? Well, the data hasn't been good of late. Obviously, in the second quarter, GDP growth was zero point four percent. Obviously, on the back of lockdowns in China, in particular in Shanghai, there was expected to be a bit of a rebound in the third quarter to about three point three percent. But that's on the back of a lot of stimulus. The big headwinds in the Chinese economy are still there, and that is the threat of lockdowns because of Covid zero ongoing Covid zero policies and Xi Jinping on Sunday and the policy address to the party. Congress did not alleviate those fears. And there's also, of course, the property market headwinds and the turmoil there. So it's easy to think that perhaps the data starting with the trade data on Friday was delayed. And now we get a message late last night, really short notice that third quarter GDP, as well as monthly indicators like industrial production, fixed asset, urban investment, retail sales, property sales, property investment, energy consumption, et cetera, et cetera, would all be delayed. And they did not give a reason, nor did they give a date on which that data would be provided. However, Jeremy Stevens, chief trying to economists at Standard Bank, saying, you know, it's not a good look for China, but not surprising given the importance of the Congress. Keep in mind, when Xi Jinping gives that nearly two hours speech, he's delivering his work report just about every single Chinese Cordray from all across China, from the provinces and the municipalities, they have to study word for word. They don't want to get distracted. So that is a more plausible explanation. Simply, they didn't want a distraction to this man's words.