Let me throw up this chart, which takes a look at political risks following these big meetings and typically they fall because we know more about the direction for the next five years. This time, though, we know that even with the leadership transition amongst the top positions, we're not probably going to see much change when it comes to things like Covid 0 when it comes to the property market. So this suggests that we're seeing imports slow. Exports are slowing. Consumer Japan's pretty depressed and generally contracting growth ahead. What can investors take away from this? Well, I guess the good news is there's no great negative surprises in there. It seems like more of the same. Some President Xi's speech, I guess the downside, though, is that there's not a lot of upside there either. There was hardly any focus on economic reform compared to previous addresses. Not much action, perhaps on Covid. I mean, hopefully we're heading in the direction of some easing of restrictions, particularly as eventually MRI and vaccines are used in China and you get antivirals being used. But that's not going to happen quickly. So in the great scheme of things, I don't see big change. I think you may get some relief rally. The investor say, oh, well, there's nothing too negative in there. And that gives you a bit of a relief rally. But I wouldn't say a lot beyond that. It's contracted growth. That then, of course, has implications for a lot of Australian companies, for example. Is that the angle that a lot of your clients are taking in terms of how do these policies have a flow on effect to tech, to mining, to overall, you know, that sort of demand that we see elsewhere? I mean, obviously, Australia remains incredibly sensitive to what happens in China. And on that front, the outlook has become bleaker. Yes, the resources energy stocks helped hold us up to some degree in a relative sense through this recent downturn in global markets. You we've been a relative out performer. There is a question mark as to how long that can continue, though, longer term. I mean, you've got to it depends how quickly the adjustment in China occurs. If Chinese growth comes to a dead stop. Obviously, that would be very bad for Australia. If it's a gradual adjustment, then I think Australia will move on much like it has over the last three years where we've said bans on various Australian commodities going to China from lobsters to coal. Australia managed to survive right through all of that because a lot of its exports fundable. You can just switch them to another economy and keep going. So if that's the case, then I think Australia manages to pull out of this. Okay. But there is still a question mark, particularly if China runs into more difficult problems as its property downturn continues. What kind of a risk appetite would you need to have or a time horizon to have exposure to China right now? To be honest with you, it's it's I mean, the bigger issues affecting markets right now are perhaps US centric, European centric. In China, it's that there's just more question marks. A decade ago, you could say, well, it's moving in a liberalisation direction. Growth is strong. You've got urbanisation, all those sorts of things. A lot of those seams are now fading or are questionable. And that, I think, means that investors in China, it's questionable whether you can paint a great short term picture or even whether the long term picture is as good as it once was. So that makes China exposure a lot more difficult. Shane, is Kathleen in New York. Great to see you. In terms of the trade numbers, we get two reports this week. We get Singapore, we get Indonesia. But broadly, Asia excuse me, China is such a big player, such a big driver of trade. In many ways in this region, if they stay slow, if they end up back at the global economy slows, you know, there's this big risk of recession now. What does that mean for for trade numbers, for not just these countries, but other countries in Asia, many of which are very export dependent like it does leave Asia quite vulnerable. I guess a lot depends on what happens with the inflation problems globally. But I mean, the China backdrop is still a negative one. I think we will see some easing in Covid restrictions as we go through next year. I think we will see some extra stimulus. So I don't think Chinese growth is going to collapse from here. They just remain subdued. And that obviously puts a dampener on things, obviously in the short term. The risks are on the downside for Asian economies. If you look out through next year, though, I suspect it starts to swing a little bit more positive as inflation comes under control and central bank start to get off the break out a little bit. And you know, Shane, because you've talked about inflation and central banks, the Fed latest numbers on inflation, not good, not very little reduction in inflation. Quickly, what does that mean for four Asian traders, Asian investors? Look, it's clearly a short term negative because it keeps the Fed hawkish or ultra hawkish for longer, which means upwards pressure on the US dollar and a broad. Sense and obviously at risk of financial accidents and obviously that's bad news for Asia. Longer term, though, I think at some point we will get a downside surprise on the US inflation numbers maybe sometime in the next few months. But obviously we haven't seen that yet. I mean, we're still waiting for that to occur. There was a glimmer of light in those numbers in the goods price inflation numbers are slowing down and goods price inflation tends to lead services inflation. But obviously the lags can be hit several months before that starts to flow through.