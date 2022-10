00:00

You said the consumer is strong because he's strong. I think you said 10 percent up perhaps from what you saw in October. But how long can it last? You have some competitors saying by the new of next year, they're going to run out of those balance sheets. David, good to be with you again. So let's step back and talk about the different ways we talk about resiliency. First, is consumer spending. Are they doing things? What drives the US economy, as you well know? And so the spending for the third quarter was 10 percent higher. It was last year's third quarter. The spending for the first couple weeks in October is 10 percent higher than it was last October for first two weeks. Now, what we told people was you're seeing it slow, just a hair. So it was maybe 14, 15 percent early in the year 12. And now 10, which is frankly what people are trying to do is get the spending down low, but get the inflationary pressures down and the drag on the interest rates. But it's still strong. And so that's one CAC. One way to think about that, the way we think about the consumers, do they have money in our accounts to spend in the month of September? Camp ounces or flat or slightly over where they were in August. And that is multiples of where they were pre pandemic and they continue to hold their own. And you could see inside a cash flow customers not not not making any reflection on. This is tough on certain customers, others, but even the customers have lower income levels. We could see more cash flowing positive. Still, rent increases could slow that down. Things could happen. But the core thing is as of the third quarter, they continued cash flow and it can have more money in accounts than they did before the pandemic by multiples. And then you go to their credit quality and credit quality. Bank of America in our consumer books is very strong across the board. The payment delinquencies are much lower. They were pre pandemic much lower. They weren't any average 5 best year type period. And yes, they moved a little bit off the floor, but they're still much lower in a band. So consumers are spending, they have money, they're employed and see the unemployment numbers and they have good credit. And that's good news for America. But it also makes the Fed's job suffer because they're trying to slow down this American consumer, which is a very resilient thing.