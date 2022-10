00:00

I'm Caroline Hyde, welcome to Bloomberg triple take. Where, we have one key topic, and as usual, we split into three unique angles today. We're focused on China, the country's Communist Party holding its 20th Congress this week. President Xi Jinping looking to secure a precedent defying third term as leader. Now it comes amid, of course, geopolitical tensions as its economy is still recovering from 0 Covid policy. Lockdowns remain a crossroads of sorts and she really trying to put in place as leadership for the next decade. Yeah, a lot of people focus on that third term that everyone expects them to get. But there's also a big focus on the Chinese economy, maybe a potential slowdown there or not potential. We know there is one. The question is how do you quantify it? We're supposed to get a big GDP report out of China that's being delayed just a bit. We didn't really get a reason why, but we're going to talk about maybe what's lying underneath the economy, the world's second largest economy here. We're also going to talk about the future of the Chinese Communist Party and Xi Jinping and talk a little bit course about the supply crunch worldwide. Remember, this is the biggest exporter of goods globally, accounting for something like 14 to 15 percent of all global export. That's almost double what the number two person number two copper country is. The United States here, we could flip it up here and talk a little bit about how other people sort of see what's going on in China and around the world world. We did actually hear from the China Beige books, Leland Miller, about the country trying to hit its economic growth goals. Take a listen. Once they do, they descended into lockdowns in the spring. The five and a half Hanna was not only gone, but even the fake. Let's pretend that we got somewhere near five was gone. So look, they can blame this on Covid 0. Yeah, it's their fault. But they know there's a reason for not hitting these numbers and that the larger the larger thing is that they've changed the priorities set. So, yes, they still talk about high levels of growth for some reason, although the narrative changing, particularly in the last couple of weeks. But but that is that's not what they're focused on. It's not what they're worried about. They're going to try to deliver enough growth so they don't have a political problem. But the reality is they're trying to do some structural changes that are very painful and they're not going to be worried about the higher hitting the high levels of growth anymore. Really pleased to say that we kick off the conversation about those levels of growth with Shery Ahn co-anchor of Bloomberg Daybreak Asia, or at least in this case, maybe the lack of levels given the delay in a country that has things pretty buttoned up. What do you make of a delay in the third quarter GDP numbers that we were expecting that we don't now don't know when they will come? That was pretty surprising, wasn't it, because it's extremely rare for China to delay any economic data release. And we saw this coming from the National Bureau of Statistics now just saying in its website that it's delayed. There's no information why and there's no new data on when it could come. Now, the expectation was for economists to think that the third quarter GDP numbers would grow about three point three percent year on year, of course. Still nowhere near that five and a half percent target of growth that the Chinese government is aiming for this year. But as you mentioned, very rare back in 2017 when we had the party, Congress and B.S. went ahead and released those numbers. So there's been a lot of speculation about why that could be if we could see a slower economic growth. But it's also perhaps understandable because a party Congress is so important. We know that thousands of bureaucrats are now in Beijing trying to deal with this at twice a decade meeting. We know that staff on all levels of government have to hold their normal work in order to study. President Xi Jinping work report that was just delivering on Sunday as well told us. I mean, the markets didn't sort of get any reprieve from his speech. Are we likely to see the economy be buoyed in some way by what's being discussed at the Communist Party? The market reaction was pretty muted, right? I mean, we saw both the benchmarks, the aside 300. We saw the MSCI China as well, losing ground and rebounding slightly, eight point one percent. And I think there was a lot of disappointment by investors that we didn't see anything new come out, nothing in terms of policy stimulus measures, especially for the slumping property sector. And now that is also understandable because we know that Beijing has wanted to move away from that debt funded infrastructure on driving the economy. And they don't want to get saddled with more debt that the already, of course, have. But also the fact that we didn't get anything on Covid 0. In fact, President Xi Jinping defending this policy that, of course, has crippled the economy, calling this policy having protected the people's health and safety, that it has been a tremendously encouraging achievement. So Covid zero still, it seems, remains sort of above economic growth in the level of priorities for the government coming from the president Xi Jinping speech, at least perhaps one sector that could be a little bit more optimistic about what we could see for the economy and perhaps for the markets. And investors have already targeted these sectors. Sectors are fall within what the government wants to boost, say, new technologies. Given the rivalry with the U.S. and and Washington's crackdown on anything to do with China, we have seen that really rhetoric veering towards new systems for mobilizing resources nationwide. It's been on that, though. I mean, what does that mean? And more importantly, I mean, what are they going to put behind it? Because, I mean, China was home last time. I checked out some pretty innovative companies that, of course, famously had kind of had their leashes yanked over the last couple of years. And, you know, the tech crackdown, the education crackdown. There have been crackdowns all across the Chinese economy, which is why we have seen investors pretty spooked about this market. Right. We continue to see the emphasis on common prosperity, really reducing income disparities. This is what President Xi Jinping had to say, improving the system of income distribution, promoting equality of opportunity, increasing the income of low income earners, expanding the size of the middle income group. In fact, he referred in his speech to socialism more than 80 times. So we know that this is very important. The last time that he elevated the common prosperity to that level was last year and we saw that crackdowns still. Perhaps there is a little bit of hope for China watchers that want to invest in this economy and the fact that when it comes to development, they kept that line that said high quality development is a top priority. Some had speculated that perhaps they were going to really raise national security on par with high quality development. They did, and they kept that. So perhaps on the economic front is still steady as it goes. All right. Shery Ahn, co-anchor of Bloomberg Daybreak Asia, helping to kick off our first take here on triple. Take a look at the China Communist Party Congress. That twice a decade event that kicked off a couple of days ago runs through the end of the week. We're not going to move on to our second taken. Talk a little bit about the future of that party. I want you to take a listen to some of what President Xi Jinping had to say when it comes to national security issue. We have worked with former solve. Our national security fended off and defused a major risks and ensure social stability, Wolf. We have devoted great energy to modernizing our national defense. And of course, that was Xi Jinping. Joining us right now on set, Michael Harrison, 22, the research senior managing director and the head of China Research. Mike, great to see you, by the way. Let's start off here with the speech of itself and really kind of the whole context of what this twice a decade Congress is supposed to do. What is the intent from a public perspective here? What is the intent in this other than just to sort of, you know, elect or, I guess appoint point to the new leader? Well, this speech is really meant to lay out the priorities for the next five years. This is not just a speech by Xi Jinping. There is a drafting committee that she led. That's been at work for months. So this is not just a speech. This is a major policy address. It's meant to give direction to China's entire system over the next five years. We talked with Sherry earlier about the delay in that GDP data. And your note says it is more political than it is economic. What are the politics of this? While the politics played and a few different ways. Know one is just the desire by China's government to just control the narrative. Right. This is President Xi about to start his third term, his triumphant third term. Know the possibility that this data release was weaker than expected would would disrupt that narrative. So that's one way. And then you have you know, as as Sherry was saying, you've you've also just got this bureaucratic reality. China's entire system is under intense pressure to have this go right and to show their loyalty by watching the speech and preparing for the party Congress. So, you know, I think it is possible that this is a worse than expected number. But I will actually not be surprised if it just turns out that this is really about controlling the narrative or bureaucratic delays and that this release could be about as expected. I think you could go either way, but I don't want to necessarily infer that this is going to be a terrible release just because it was delayed. Meanwhile, everyone waits with bated breath for some sort of signal of support to come from the economy. Do you wait with bated breath or is was that moment passed? I I'm not waiting with bated breath. I think the next two quarters are really unlikely to see any major turning points and policy number one, zero Covid. I mean, that is the biggest drag on the economy and the markets right now. It's what everyone is looking for. And I think unrealistically and certainly in the days leading up to the Congress, we had China's government telegraph that there was not going to be a change. Now, you wouldn't expect it to come in Xi's speech because that's sort of his valedictory moment. So he's going to praise China's performance. I think we could see some messaging after the party Congress, but that is not going to be to announce the pivot. It is going to be at best to start the preparations to pivot down the road, because there is a lot of work that China's system needs to do before they're even comfortable with the pivot. So that's the main reason I'm curious about how that systems that are interacts with the rest of the world. I mean, if we had this conversation five years ago, certainly 10 or 15 years ago, it was all about everybody, at least particularly in the U.S. and Europe, rushing to be a part of that China expansion, the world's second largest economy, and obviously a huge population, a growing middle class and everyone wants to take advantage of that narrative has changed pretty dramatically over the last couple of years, and at least from what we can see on the U.S. policy side. It doesn't appear that it's going to reverse anytime soon. No, that's right. I think, you know, multinationals are rethinking their presence in China. Certainly there's not an exodus. China is irreplaceable in some industry is in terms of the ecosystem that's been created. But the geopolitical risks that are that are weighing on on long term investments in China, zero Covid, all these factors are coming into play. And I think they are, you know, along with the Washington policy, kind of shifting perceptions. Does China and more importantly, does she does he need those big multinational companies here? When you talk about these big sort of a hardware manufacturers looking for other places to make their goods. When you hear from scientists and other car companies that saying we need it, just kind of throw in the towel on this China experiment, at least in terms of manufacturing within the country. I think she would like to keep them there. He wants them for the investment, the job creation, but also in China, really wants this high quality foreign direct investment coming in, because that's part of this, you know, overarching drive to move up the value chain. So I do think there are going to be efforts to reassure the business community. The problem is most of their concerns come from politics and geopolitics, not from the kind of measures that economic officials can toss out. Michael, it's great to have you back on the show. Thank you for the expertise, as always. Michael Hang Seng of 20 TV sets. Coming up in our third take, we could dig a little bit more into the supply chain issue with China in particular chips. Our have a guest servicing clinical associate professor of supply chain management, the University of Tennessee. Bring back. Welcome back to Triple Take on Bloomberg. Today we are focused on China. So far, we've discussed the delay and China's GDP release and the state of its economy and taking a look at the future of China's Communist Party. Now we want to move on to our third. Take a closer look at supply chains and Taylor. I'm told there are some positive signs out there that that supply crunch might actually be easing. Yeah. You know, I guess it depends on the data. So if you think that this is a positive story, you're going to have to really zoom in to the right hand side of the screen. Chip lead times, the time it takes to fulfill. Get that order. It's coming down a little bit. But if you really zoom out, Caroline, I mean, we have a long ways to go to get back to normalcy of pre Covid and a lot more geopolitical tension probably amid that normalcy. Fight Sarah shoes with us and say clinical associate professor of supply chain management, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Wonderful to have you with us, Professor. And tell us about the supply chain issues that remain unlikely to become was juicing during Biden's focus on limiting access to certain technology by China. Yeah, I think that it's it's a really challenging time. Obviously, the chip companies that are doing business with China that have a lot of sales in China are really scrambling to figure out where this is going to lead them. We currently have, as was just said, a sort of declining decline and lead times for production of semiconductors, but it's still relatively high. We are coming off of increased demand due to Covid. We also have had several supply shocks as well. And so I think that the new the new policies out there are just going to complicate things even more as the chip companies are trying to figure out exactly how they are going to continue production and sales with regard to China. Is there a sort of a realistic path, though, for some of those companies to actually divorce themselves to a certain extent, geographically speaking, from China, where they can find a not only a place, a country where they can make this stuff, but to do so with the same economics and the same scale that they were able to do in mainland China. No, I don't think so. I think, you know, if it does happen, it'll take quite a long time. One of the issues is, of course, the higher labor costs in the US. And even though the US has passed the chip stocks to invest funds in the semiconductor industry and provide incentives for companies to start fabrication facilities over here, it's still going to take a lot more money for those companies to ramp up to scale and really become competitive operating in the US. And in addition to that, you know, it's been mentioned in other arenas, supply chain arenas, that the talent shortage is a really big problem. One of the themes with producing semiconductors is that you need a lot of talent to do that. And that might be one of the most challenging bottlenecks that we could face in getting up and running elsewhere outside of China from some of those new regulations that have been proposed on chip makers. We've heard from, I think a mad Applied Materials was one of them really warning of a revenue slowdown if they can access that China market in the way that they used to. What are you hearing from some of the other chip makers about, I guess, this the lack of globalization, this more sort of globalized world where they may not have access to that revenue in China the way they once did? Yeah, I think that that's a really big concern, and especially as we are approaching an era where there is a lot more investment in new technologies like artificial intelligence. It might not affect them really radically in the short run because they're not, you know, supposedly exporting lots of really advanced semiconductor chips to China right now. But in the future, that's really going to hamper or potentially hamper their revenue as that becomes, you know, what we use for artificial intelligence based on products and Internet of things and quantum computing. And so I think that in the future, there are potential revenue streams are really going to be crunched as a result of that. Ultimately, how? Inflationary. Is this going to end up being. How efficient is the transition going to be to making it more in the US? I think that it's a real challenge. And I think that, you know, it's to some extent short sighted. Yes, we can't make it in the US. And I I definitely understand the security issues about sending advanced technologies to China. But I think we might be going about it in the wrong way. I have. I have heard that, you know, Taiwanese manufacturers will TSMC in particular, has invested in the U.S., is building a fab in the US, but that they might not be willing to go very far. You know, just doing some some sort of like tacit investment. And and there's really a need in the semiconductor industry to scale up to reach those economies of scale. It's a massive investment investment hole that is required. And that's why we saw government subsidies happening in the US. But I think it's going to be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to get to the cost efficiency that Taiwan has, especially because their wages are about half of what we see in the US. And so it's going to be a lot more expensive for U.S. consumers and for others to purchase semiconductor. Is there any is there the potential then that that sort of imbalance, economically speaking, could potentially drive the US and China to maybe better relations? I'd like to think so. I have to say that, you know, China was, you know, really when they react to something, it's never gonna be anything that is in your face. But they were not pleased about this. They haven't been pleased about one of the actions under the Trump administration. And and also some of the moves under the Biden administration with regard to technology in particular. And I see that it is it's faulty logic to think that they won't try to retaliate in some way. They might not do it immediately. But because the US is so invested in China, a lot of American businesses have even invested further throughout 2021. You know, they're they're not planning to leave China. I think that is just going to make the atmosphere much more difficult for them. And I think that, you know, we could have gone about this differently in some ways. Really appreciate your time, your perspective, their issue. Clinical associate professor of supply chain management with the University of Tennessee over there in Knoxville. Coming up, our final take. Stick with us. This is Limburg. Welcome back to Triple Take. Time now for our final take, a look at China and its future. I really thought Michael Jackson was specific that look, if you're waiting for some sort of U-turn from China in terms of Covid policies, you are not getting it for the time being. It might be message, but it is far afield. Yeah, he's no less stressed over there. You know, pivot, three quarter pivot. So no, for now. Well, it's a different dynamic, too, as well. And the bigger question is here, can the rest of the world really divorce itself? China the way that some wanted it? Not without more inflation. And that ends up in Fed's lap again. This would bring back.