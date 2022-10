00:00

> > FROM THE FINANCIAL CENTERS OF THE WORLD, THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS WITH ALIX STEEL AND GUY JOHNSON. ALIX: IT IS 30 MINUTES INTO THE U.S. TRADING DAY. HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES WE ARE FOLLOWING. THE BIG REVERSAL, CHANCELLOR JEREMY HUNT SCRAPPING LIZ TRUSS'S TAX PLAN AND MARKETS GIVE THEIR STAMP OF APPROVAL. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP COMBINES ITS PRIVATE WEALTH BUSINESS AND ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS, THE THIRD SHAKEUP IN YEARS. WE'LL GET THE LOWDOWN WITH MARK MOBIUS FOR'S TAKE ON CHINA AND WITH THE BIGGEST RISK IS FOR INVESTORS. I'M ALIX STEEL WITH GUY JOHNSON, AND WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG MARKETS. A POWERFUL RALLY UNDERWAY IN THE U.S., 98% OF STOCKS ARE RISING AS YIELDS SINK. AND THEN WHAT? GUY: IF YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE TWO DAY CHART, WE ARE BACK TO WHERE WE WERE ON FRIDAY MORNING. SO, I THINK YOU NEED TO TAKE A STEP BACK AND LOOK AT WHERE WE HAVE BEEN. I TAKE YOUR POINT, THOUGH, IT IS A POWERFUL RALLY. I WONDER WHETHER OR NOT IT IS A RALLY THAT IS DRIVEN OUT OF NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT TODAY. WE CAN'T PUT THE U.K. CRISIS BEHIND US, JEREMY HUNT HAS COME IN, SAVED THE DAY, GILT YIELDS ARE COMING DOWN SHARPLY AS A RESULT. BUT YOU KNOW THERE WILL BE ANOTHER ONE SOON, SO WHERE DOES THE NEXT CRISIS COME FROM? IT'S A LONG LIST. ON A DAY WHEN WE PUT THE -- CRISIS TO BED, WE WILL THING ABOUT WHAT COMES NEXT. THE EQUITY MARKET HAS BEEN DRIVEN BY THE ABSENCE OF NEWS, I THINK, SO I WILL GIVE YOU FIRST SHOT AT THIS. WE HAVE GOT MARIA HERE IN LONDON. WE HAVE ALSO GOT PRETTY GROUP NEW YORK TO TALK ABOUT IT. -- KRITI IN NEW YORK TO TALK ABOUT IT AS WELL. BUT WHERE DO YOU THINK THE NEXT CRISIS WILL COME FROM? OR WHEN? ♪ ALIX: THAT. PREDICTION ELEMENTS. [LAUGHTER] GUY: IT HAS GOT TO FINISH. IT WILL FINISH ANY MOMENT NOW. SERIOUSLY? ALIX: [LAUGHTER] GUY: I DO NOT KNOW WHETHER WE ARE LIVE? ALIX: OF COURSE. IN ALL SERIOUSNESS -- GUY: WHAT DID YOU PRESS AND WHAT HAVE YOU BROKEN? ALIX: I DID NOTHING. I WONDER IF IT WILL BE IN EARNINGS, EITHER THEY WILL BE WORSE THAN WE THINK OVER THEY ARE NOT GOING TO BE AS BAD AS WE THINK AND WE ARE PRICED FOR SOMETHING WORSE. THAT IS WHAT I AM LOOKING AT. GUY: THE GODS ARE NOT ON OUR SIDE. MY THEORY IS HE GETTING REALLY BIG RALLY. IF YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT A PAID TRADE, EQUITIES GO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER. AND YOU SEE THAT TRADE CATCHING PEOPLE OFF GUARD. BUT A MORE SERIOUS MATTER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THAT HAPPENED. OK. MMARIA TADEO IS IN LONDON WITH US. WELCOME TO THE CHAOS. MARIA: I AM TERRIFIED SOMETHING HERE IS GOING TO GO OFF. GUY: WE WERE WORRIED THAT THIS WAS GOING TO FALL ON YOU A MOMENT AGO. MARIA: I AM TERRIFIED. GUY: I THINK YOU BEING NERVOUS. IF I WAS LOOKING FOR ANY THEY WOULD BE A CRISIS, I AM LOOKING AT YOU -- FOR ANYWHERE THERE WOULD BE A CRISIS, I AM LOOKING AT YOU FOR THE ANSWER BECAUSE MUCH OF THIS IS COMING OUT OF EUROPE, OUT OF THE U.K. BUT WE HAVE ITALY TO THINK ABOUT, THE UKRAINIAN WAR, WHAT IS HAPPENING IN FRANCE WITH THE PETROL SHORTAGES, AND WE HAVE AN OVERARCHING ENERGY CRISIS, WHICH EUROPE HAS GOT TO DEAL WITH. I WANT TO KNOW FROM YOU, WHEN ARE WE GOING TO KNOW WHETHER OR NOT EUROPE IS GOING TO SURVIVE THIS WINTER? WHEN ARE WE GOING TO KNOW IF THE ENERGY CRISIS WILL BE A CRISIS OR WHETHER OR NOT IT IS SOMETHING THAT EUROPE HAS ENOUGH TO GET THROUGH? MARIA: A LOT OF PEOPLE SAY, LET'S WAIT TO SEE WHAT THE WEATHER IS LIKE. IT IS A WILDCARD. WE GET A MILD WINTER, WE MIGHT GET THROUGH IT. IF IT IS VERY COLD, IT COULD BE A PROBLEM. THE MORE PEOPLE I SPEAK TO, THEY SAY THEY ARE LESS CONCERNED ABOUT THE WINTER WNO THEN THEY WERE ABOUT -- NOW THAN THEY WERE ABOUT TWO OR THREE WEEKS AGO. THERE WILL BE AN INTERVENTION IN THE MARKET, PRICES NEED TO COME DOWN, AND EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS WILL GET IT RIGHT. THAT'S STILL A BIG QUESTION. EUROPEAN LEADERS ARE MEETING ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. BUT THE MORE PEOPLE I ASKED, THEY SAY I AM NOT AS CONCERNED. THE BIG QUESTION IS WHAT HAPPENS NEXT WINTER. ALIX: THE SUMMER, EVEN, TOO. WE HAVE A BIG RALLY AND EQUITIES, WE HAVE THE WEATHER. KRITI: LOOK AT THE POSITIONING, SO MANY PEOPLE ARE STILL LONG COMMODITIES AND IT IS STILL A TRADE WORKING GOING INTO THE LONG-TERM. HERE IS THE CRISIS, I THINK IT IS IF WE LOOK AT THE COMMODITIES TRADING AND YOU ARE STILL PRICING AS IF IT IS A RECESSION, THOSE WILL BE THE FIRST OF FALL. DROPPING COMMODITY PRICES ARE A GOOD THING FOR THE LIKES OF THE U.S., THE U.K. AND EUROPE, BUT NOT A GOOD THING FOR BRAZIL, COLOMBIA, THE MIDDLE EAST. THAT'S WHERE YOU WILL SEE A MORE SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS, SOMETHING THAT THE MIDDLE EAST, THOSE ECONOMIES THAT ARE STILL SO DEPENDENT ON THE ECONOMY BOON, ARE STILL SUFFERING FROM TWO YEARS POST THE COVID CRASH. THAT WILL BE THE BIGGER PAIN TRADE -- THERE WAS A FABULOUS CHART OUT THIS MORNING WHERE THEY OVERLAID COMMODITY PRICES AND AFRAID PRICES. THEY WERE KIND OF IDENTICAL. SO I WONDER IF THAT IS THE CORRECTION YOU WILL SEE THAT SHOWS A CRISIS IN THE EM WORLD. GUY: DO YOU THINK THAT THAT IDEA THE FED WILL DO TOO MUCH, THAT THE U.S. WILL HAVE A RECESSION, IS NOW A CONSENSUS? KRITI: IT IS BECOMING THAT WE QUICKLY. IF YOU HAVE TO ADD ANOTHER CRISIS OUTSIDE OF THE EMERGING MARKETS, THE POSTER CHILD FOR FISCAL VERSUS MONETARY, WHAT YOU SAW IN THE U.K., I THINK IT IS SPREADING TO THE U.S. AS WELL. AS THE ODDS GET LARGER AND IT BECOMES MORE OF A CONSENSUS, THE ODDS THAT THERE IS A FISCAL RESPONSE BECOMES EVEN MORE DANGEROUS AND WORKS AGAINST THE FED. I THINK THERE IS A CRISIS IN THAT AS WELL. ALIX: TALK ABOUT THE WEATHER, MARIA. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE WEATHER FOR A LONG TIME. I WONDER IF BY TALKING ABOUT IT WE ARE DESENSITIZED TO IT. IS THERE SOMETHING WE SHOULD BE TALKING ABOUT THAT ACTUALLY POSES A BIGGER RISK? MARIA IN TERMS: OF THE WEATHER, EVERYBODY I ASKED SAYS THE BEST INVESTMENT YOU CAN GET THIS TIME AROUND IS TO FIND A WEATHER AGENCY THAT YOU TRUST, AND WORK YOUR DEMAND AROUND IT. I'LL BE CURIOUS TO SEE WHAT GUY SAYS ABOUT THIS, THAT THERE IS A BIG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE U.K. AND CONTINENTAL EUROPE WHEN IT COMES TO DEMAND DESTRUCTION. THEY SAY, IT IS ABOUT STORAGE. I'M TOLD THAT THERE WILL BE GOOD NEWS, THE ONE BENCHMARK WILL BE ACHIEVED SOON. BUT YOU ALSO HAVE TO BRING DOWN DEMAND. THERE IS A REAL CAMPAIGN AND CONTINENTAL EUROPE TO DO THAT. I GET EMAILS FROM PROVIDERS ALL THE TIME, SAYING, DO YOUR DRYING IN THE MORNING. GUY: I THINK THE SITUATION CHANGED TODAY. AT U.K. HAS CURTAILED ITS ENERGY SUPPORT PACKAGE, SO POTENTIALLY WE COULD SEE A CHANGE DEFINITELY IN TERMS OF THE TONE THERE. TALK ABOUT ITALY. IF WAS GOING TO COMPARE AND CONTRAST WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE CONTINENT WITH THE U.K., I LOOK AT THE ITALIAN GOVERNMENT. WE STILL DO NOT HAVE A GOVERNMENT. IT'S ALREADY IN CRISIS. WITHIN DAYS IT IS IN CRISIS. HOW BIG OF A THREAT IS THAT? MARIA: IT IS A MESS. THEY'VE HAD A BAD START. WE KNOW WHO WILL BE THE NEXT PRIME MINISTER OF ITALY AND THERE IS ALREADY INVITING IN THE COALITION. SHE PROMISED IT WOULD BE A CENTER-RIGHT MODERATE GOVERNMENT, BUT TAKE A LOOK AT THOSE WHO HAVE TAKEN THE HIGH POSITIONS. AND YOU HAVE THE FINANCE MINISTER, THE HEADLINE IS NOBODY WANTS THIS JOB. GUY: NOBODY WANTS TO BE THE ITALIAN FINANCE MINISTER. MARIA: IT WILL BE A VERY DIFFICULT JOB. THERE'S A POLITICAL PART. YOU MAY NOT WANT TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH MILANI, THE IDEAS THAT THIS IS A NEOFASCIST VEHICLE. SAVINI IS ALSO PROBLEMATIC. SO, SHE CAN FIND THE RIGHT PERSON FOR THIS JOB, BUT THAT'S A PROBLEM. > > I THINK THAT 3200, IF THE 35 DOES NOT HOLD, 3200 IS THE NEXT NATURAL PLACE TO GO BUT IT IS HARD TO ANSWER BECAUSE IN THE FACE OF THE PANDEMIC, WHEN LIFE WAS ON THE LINE AND THERE WAS UNCERTAINTY AHEAD OF INVESTORS MY THAT IS ONLY AS BAD AS THE MARKET FELL. I THINK 3200 IS A GOOD PLACE TO LOOK IF 3500 DOES NOT HAPPEN, BUT IT IS PROVING TO BE A BATTLEGROUND HERE, FOR GOOD REASON. ALIX: THAT WAS FROM EARLIER TODAY ON WHERE STOCKS ARE HEADING. WHAT IS THE NEXT CRISIS? WE ARE ASKING THAT GRACE CAPITAL PRESIDENT AND CIO. I SAID EARNINGS. WE GOT THE WEATHER, WE ALSO GOT LONG COMMODITY TRADE SHAKING OUT. WHERE DO YOU COME DOWN? CATE: I THINK THIS INFLATION NUMBER HAS BEEN VERY TRICKY. THE LAST WE SAW WE HAD A HOT INFLATION NUMBER LAST WEEK. BUT I THINK IN THE END INFLATION MAY PROVE TO BE TRANSITORY. THIS IS GOING TO AFFECT A LOT OF THINGS. WE HAVE SEEN WHAT IT HAS DONE TO THE DOLLAR. IT HAS AFFECTED EXPORTERS. AND THAT IS WHAT I AM LOOKING AT. THE QUESTION IS, WHAT IS THE FED GOING TO DO? GUY: PUT SOME NUMBERS ON THAT. IF THEY OVERSHOOTING DEFLATION DOES CALL -- AND INFLATION CALLS, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE ECONOMY AND FOR THE MARKETS? CATE: LOOK AT WHAT THE RATES HAVE DONE. THERE'S A LOT OF COMPANIES AND THAT ARE BIG BORROWERS. IT WILL BE HURTFUL FOR THEM, FOR THE MORTGAGE INDUSTRY. TAHT COMBINED WITH THE -- THAT COMBINED WITH THE ENERGY CRISIS. LOOK HOW THE ENERGY CRISIS IS AFFECTING THE INDUSTRY. IF IN THE END, IT IS PROVEN THE INFLATION NUMBER IS COOLER THAN WE THINK, REALLY A NUMBER OF COMPANIES AND INDUSTRIES WILL BE HURT. ALIX: WHEN, WHEN WOULD IT AFFECT EARNINGS? I FEEL LIKE WE ARE BRACING FOR IT TO BE BAD. WHEN DO YOU THINK THE TURNING POINT WILL HAPPEN? CATE: IT'S ALREADY AFFECTING EARNINGS IN A SENSE. FOR EXAMPLE, LOOK AT INVENTORY LEVELS. LOOK AT LAST QUARTER AND THIS QUARTER. WHEN COMPANIES REPORT, YOU WILL SEE INVENTORY LEVELS HIGH BECAUSE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONCERNED ABOUT IMPORTS FROM ASIA AND ABOUT THE SUPPLY CHAIN. COMPANIES HAVE ALREADY REACTED TO THIS HIGH RATE ENVIRONMENT. INVESTORS ARE REACTING. THEY ARE BEING DRAWN INTO FIXED INCOME AND AWAY FROM EQUITIES. ALL OF THESE HAVE AN IMPACT. LAST WEEK, IMF MEETINGS TOOK PLACE. IF YOU LOOK AT THE EXPECTATION FOR GDP GROWTH, 1%, PLUS THE INFLATION EXPECTATION, WE ARE STILL NEGATIVE REAL RATES ON THE BONSAI, SO IT IS A VERY CONFUSING TIME. GUY: WHAT DO YOU DO IN THIS ENVIRONMENT? IS IT TOO LATE TO HAVE GOTTEN INTO CASH? SHOULD YOU BE MOVING INTO CASH? WHERE DO YOU WANT TO BE INVESTED? IN THIS DIFFICULT TO DECIDE ENVIRONMENT, HOW DO YOU PLAY IT? THERE IS A LOT OF VOLATILITY. YOU ARE GETTING WHIPPED IN AND OUT OF POSITIONS. WHERE WOULD YOU BE PUTTING FRESH MONEY TO WORK RIGHT NOW? CATE: RIGHT NOW, DEFINITELY SHORT-TERM. YOU ARE BEING PAID TO WAIT. YOU CAN SET ON THE SIDELINES AND LET IT PLAY OUT. LOOK AT THE EQUITY MARKETS. THE EQUITY MARKETS ARE VERY LONG. YOU CAN GET THOSE HANDED TO YOU AT ANY TIME OF THE WEEK. I WOULD BE LOOKING AT ENERGY, IT HAS CERTAINLY BEEN A WINNER. IT HAS BEEN THE ONLY WINNER, EVERY OTHER SECT OF -- EVERY OTHER SECTOR HAS BEEN NEGATIVE. LOOK AT UTILITIES, MAYBE PHARMA. BUT IF YOU HAVE A GAME AND YOU ARE NOT TRYING TO LOSE CLIENTS' MONEY, YOU HAVE TO DO SHORT-TERM TREASURIES. IF THEY GET REPRICED, GREAT. IF THEY DON'T, NO PROBLEM. ALIX: SMALL CAPS? CATE: I WOULD NOT BE IN SMALL CAPS RIGHT NOW. REMEMBER, MOST OF THE SMART PEOPLE, JAMIE DIMON FOR EXAMPLE, THEY THINK WE WILL HAVE A RECESSION. IF WE HAVE A RECESSION, IT WILL HAMMER AT THE SMALL-CAP NAMES. I WOULD AVOID THE SMALL CAPS, I WOULD AVOID COMPANIES THAT ARE ENERGY DEPENDENT, THE CHEMICALS, INDUSTRIALS. THOSE ARE THE SECTORS I WOULD AVOID. CLEARLY, I WOULD FOCUS IN ON COMPANIES THAT PAY HIGH DIVIDENDS, THAT ARE VALUE IN NATURE, THAT HAVE LOW PE'S. THERE'S SEVERAL OF THEM. HANES BRAND. COMPANIES THAT HAVE BEEN DEAD IN THE WATER FOR YEARS. STANLEY BLACK & DECKER. THERE'S COMPANIES THAT ARE CHEAP AND NEVER HAD CRAZY PRICE OCCURRENCES. EVEN SOMETHING LIKE DOC YOU SIGN. IT HIT A HIGH OF $300, IT IS NOW IN THE 40'S. TEHY ARE MAKING MONEY -- THEY ARE MAKING MONEY, THEY HAVE CASH FLOW. SO I WOULD BE LOOKING AT THOSE SECTORS. AND IF YOU ARE WRONG, YOU ARE NOT GOING DOWN BY 20% OR 30%. GUY: THANK YOU. CATE FADDIS, WE REALLY APPRECIATE IT. GUY: WELCOME BACK. BANK OF AMERICA SHARES ARE UP AFTER THEY REPORTED THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS THAT TOPPED EXPECTATIONS. REVENUE BLEW PAST EXPECTATIONS. COMMODITIES ARE DOING WELL. A STRONG PERFORMANCE. IT CONTINUES A TEMEE -- THEME, WHICH IS U.S. BANKS ARE TREATING STRONGLY AT THE MOMENT. JASON GOLDBERG IS JOINING US NOW. THE PRICE TARGET HAS GOTTEN OVERWEIGHT RAINING -- RATING. TRADING CONTINUES TO BE STRONG. THIS IS A BANKING SECTOR THAT IS COMING INTO THE THIRD QUARTER LOOKING SUPERSTRONG RIGHT NOW. JASON: YEAH, WHAT WE SAW ON FRIDAY AND HAS CONTINUED TODAY WITH BANK OF AMERICA IS IT IS ROBUST IN ITS MARGINS PERFORMANCE. BENEFITS FROM ASSET BALANCE SHEETS, A RISING RATE ENVIRONMENT. AND YOU MENTION TRADING RESULTS CONTINUE TO BE STRONG. CRITICAL -- CREDIT QUALITY IS BENIGN. THE LOSS RATIO IS AT HISTORICALLY LOW LEVELS. YOU WERE NOT SEEING BANKS BUILD ON RESERVES. IT'S ECONOMIC AND CERTAINTY. -- UNCERTAINTY. BUT THAT REMAINS MANAGEABLE IN THE CONTEXT OF PRE-PROVISION REVENUE RESULTS. ALIX: WHEN YOU LOOK AT VALUATION, YOU ARE LOOKING AT 10 TIMES ESTIMATED PE. WHAT SHOULD THE BEST VALUATION BE FOR SOMETHING LIKE BANK OF AMERICA? JASON: HISTORICALLY, THE GROUP IS TRADED CLOSER TO 12.5 TIMES EARNINGS ON AN ABSOLUTE BASIS, RELATIVE TO THE MARKET, CLOSER TO 75%. RIGHT NOW, YOU ARE CLOSER TO 50%. THE EARNINGS-BASED METRICS, THE GROUP DOES LOOK ATTRACTIVE, AND I THINK THAT BANK OF AMERICA IN PARTICULAR, GIVEN HOW IT BENEFITS FROM A HIGHER RATE ENVIRONMENT, AND CONTROLLING COSTS, JUST A REMARKABLY DIFFERENT BALANCE SHEET THAN IT HAD IN THE PAST ECONOMIC DOWNTURNS. GUY: WE HAVE ANOTHER RESTRUCTURING THAT WILL TAKE PLACE AT GOLDMAN SACHS, APPEARING TO UNWIND MUCH OF THE RESTRUCTURING ANNOUNCED IN 2020. IS THIS AN ADMISSION THAT DAVID GOT IT WRONG AND WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE BANK GOING FORWARD? JASON: I WOULD NOT SAY THAT. AS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO EVOLVE ON A PATH MORE AROUND REVENUES, IT IS CONTINUING TO TAKE ACTION ALONG THAT PATH. SO, THEY DID RESTRUCTURE THE COMPANY WHEN DAVID BECAME CEO A FEW YEARS AGO. AND I THINK HAVING DONE A FEW ACQUISITIONS AND REORIENTING THE FRANCHISE, THIS IS ANOTHER STEP IN THE EVOLUTION. ALIX: I THOUGHT THE EVOLUTION WAS SUPPOSED TO BE TOWARDS MARKETS. IF THE RESULTS ARE GOING TO BE BAD TOMORROW IN TERMS OF WHY THEY NEEDED A BIT MARKETS IN A DIFFERENT SPOT -- JASON: I DO NOT KNOW IF I WOULD SAY BAD, AS YOU PEOPLE YOU LEARN HOW TO DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY -- EVOLVE, YOU LEARN HOW TO DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY. I THINK THERE ARE WAYS TO TAKE THEIR PROFIT OFFERING TO BE MORE LIKE -- MANAGED. IF YOU LOOK AT COMBINING INVESTMENT BANKING WITH TRADING, OR ASSET WITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT, THAT IS NOT DIFFERENT FROM WHAT THEIR PEERS HAVE DONE. GUY: SHOULD SHAREHOLDERS TOLERATE MORE LOSSES IN THE EFFORT TO MOVE TOWARDS THE CONSUMER? JASON: YOU ARE BUILDING A BUSINESS FROM SCRATCH, SO IT IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE PROFITABLE FROM DAY ONE. IT'S A BUSINESS THAT, THEY ALREADY BEAR A LOT OF THE REGULATORY COSTS OF OF BEING A BANK, YOU MIGHT AS WELL GET THE BENEFITS FROM THAT. BUT IT IS NOT GOING TO BE A STRAIGHT LINE FROM PROFITABILITY. OVER TIME, I THINK THEY WILL ULTIMATELY BE SUCCESSFUL. ALIX: WHEN DO WE TOP OUT? WHEN IS THE APEX OF THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROWTH AT THIS POINT? JASON: I THINK THAT THERE'S A LOT OF OPPORTUNITY IN THAT SEGMENT, GIVEN THE SECULAR GROWTH RATES WE HAVE SEEN ACROSS THE INDUSTRY. GUY: WE WERE ASKING THE QUESTION TODAY ABOUT THE NEXT CRISIS. WE HAVE DEALT WITH THE U.K. THE NEXT CRISIS, WHAT WILL IT LOOK LIKE. THE REGULATORY CHANGES MADE A POST 2008, HAVE THEY WORKED, HAVE BANKS CONFIRMED THAT THEY WILL NOT BE THE SOURCE OF A CRISIS? JASON: WE ARE ENTERING ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, AND AS THE FED CONTINUES TO HIKE, WE ARE EMBARKING ON QT AND THERE COULD BE BUMPS IN THE ROAD, BUT THE INDUSTRY ENTERS THIS PERIOD WITH ROBUST CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY. AND ALSO WITH RECORD PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE. WHEN ALL SAID AND DONE, THIS WILL BE A RECORD QUARTER AND WE THINK WE COULD SEE CONTINUED GROWTH INTO Q4. YOU ARE ENTERING ON STRONG FOOTINGS. AND THE INDUSTRY HAS SOLID BALANCE SHEETS. SO, LOAN LOSSES, YOU KNOW, THIS YEAR THEY COULD BE AT 50 YEAR LOWS. SO, WHILE UNEMPLOYMENT MAY ALIX: WE ARE ABOUT ONE HOUR INTO THE U.S. TRADING SESSION. WE ARE LOOKING AT 90% OF ALL STOCKS IN THE GREEN. KATIE GREIFELD IS TRACKING THE NEWS. KATIE: A POWERFUL RALLY. YOU HAVE THE S & P 500 UP BY 2.6%, A LOT OF STRENGTH COMING FROM THE TECH SECTOR. NASDAQ 100 OVER 3% UP. THE INFO TECH SECTOR IS UP AS WELL. ALL OF THIS COMING AS YIELDS GO LOWER, THE 10 YEAR BY FIVE BASIS POINTS. IF YOU LOOK AT THE NUMBERS, LOOK AT THE NASDAQ 100 OVER THE PAST 60'S, FIVE OF THEM HAVE SEEN MOVES OF 1% OR GREATER. ADD IT ALTOGETHER TOGETHER, WE ARE NOT GOING ANYWHERE. THE INDEX IS JUST ABOUT FLAT OVER THAT TIME SPAN, SO VIOLENTLY GOING SIDEWAYS IS ONE WAY TO PUT IT, BUT IF YOU LISTEN TO BRIAN WILSON AT MORGAN STANLEY, THAT COULD CHANGE. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE TECHNICAL PICTURE, THE S & P 500 JUST BELOW ITS 200 WEEK MOVING AVERAGE. ON A TECHNICAL BASIS ALONE, HE THINKS IT COULD SPUR A TECHNICAL REBOUND OF ABOUT 16%, WHICH WOULD BE REMARKABLE, BUT IT HAS TWO ASTERIX. THAT IS IN THE ABSENCE OF AN EARNINGS CAPITULATION AND AN OFFICIAL U.S. RECESSION. ON THAT POINT ABOUT THE EARNINGS CAPITULATION, EARNINGS SEASON IS RAMPING UP. WE DO HAVE GOLDMAN SACHS STILL COMING TOMORROW MORNING. BUT WE HAVE ABOUT $5 TRILLION IN MARKET CAP REPORTING THIS WEEK, AND NEXT WEEK, OVER $15 TRILLION REPORTING. SO WE COULD SEE THAT VIOLENT SIDEWAYS MOVEMENT REALLY SHAKEUP. GUY: YEAH. TODAY FEELS SIDEWAYS. EARNINGS SEASON CONTINUING WILL BE A MASSIVE CATALYST. THAT IS KATIE GREIFELD ON WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE MARKETS. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN WESTMINSTER IS WE ARE AWAITING THE ARRIVAL OF THE CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER. I WAS UNDER THE IMPRESSION HE WOULD BE SPEAKING AT 3:30 P.M. U.K. TIME, ABOUT NOW, BUT IT LOOKS LIKE THAT WILL BE PUSHED INTO THE NEXT HOUR NOW. AS YOU CAN SEE THEY'RE ON THE LEFT-HAND SIDE, THEY ARE SITTING BEFORE ASKING QUESTIONS. THE EXCEPTIONAL QUESTION WILL BE TAKEN BY PENNY MORTON, EFFECTIVELY STANDING IN -- YOU CAN SEE HER HERE -- FOR THE PRIME MINISTER, HE WILL NOT ANSWER THIS QUESTION. IT'S INTERESTING THAT LIZ TRUSS HAS DECIDED NOT TO BE IN THE HOUSE. AS WE AWAIT THE STATEMENT WE WILL GET IN A FEW MINUTES FROM JEREMY HUNT, LET'S GO TO LIZZY BURDEN WHO IS STANDING BY. SHE'S BEEN WRITING ANALYSIS ON WHAT HAS BEEN A TURBULENT SESSION IN WESTMINSTER. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT WE ARE GOING TO HEAR FROM JEREMY HUNT, THE NEW CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER, THAT HE BASICALLY ANNOUNCED A HATCHET JOB EARLIER ON THE BUDGET ANNOUNCED BY HIS PREDECESSOR. WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO SAY HERE? LIZZY: I COULD NOT AGREE MORE. HE'S NUKED IT, HE HAS REVERSED MOST OF TRUSS'S TAX CUTS, HE HAS LIMITED THE ENERGY BAILOUT THAT SHE WAS ALWAYS TAUNTING LABOUR LEADERS WITH, NOW IT WILL BE REVIEWED TO TRYING TO SAVE THE GOVERNMENT MONEY. IT IS A HUMILIATION FOR TRUSS. WE ARE EXPECTING MORE DETAIL, BUT THE NEW CHANCELLOR ALSO NEEDS TO SAVE ABOUT 30 OR 40 BILLION POUNDS IF HE IS THE BALANCE OF THE BOOKS, SO WE MAY GET MORE CLUES AS TO HOW HE WILL DO THAT, WHETHER IT IS MORE REVERSALS ON TAX CUTS, SPENDING CUTS -- EVEN THOUGH TRUSS SAYS SHE WILL NOT CUT PUBLIC SPENDING -- HER WHERE IT NOT MEETING MUCH AT THIS POINT. HUNT IS IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT NOW. MORTON IS STANDING IN FOR TRUSS. SHE LOOKS LIKE SHE IS RUNNING SCARED AND LIKE SHE HAS LOST CONTROL. ALIX: I WAS READING ANALYSIS THAT HAS TALKED ABOUT HUNT AS THE CEO AND TRUSS IS CHAIRMAN. I KNOW IT WILL TAKE MOUNTAINS TO REMOVE TRUSS, BUT IS THE EFFORT UNDERWAY? HOW BIG OF A TASK IS IT TO CHANGE THE RULES TO DO THAT? LIZZY: IT IS A QUESTION OF WHEN, NOT IF, THEY GET RID OF TRUSS. THE QUESTION OF HOW THEY DO IT IS MUCH TRICKIER. HUNT, GIVEN THAT HE SEEMS TO BE THE CEO, WOULD SEEM TO BE A SUCCESSOR TO LIZ TRUSS. BUT THE FAVORITE IS RISHI SUNAK. THEY ARE ENACTING SUNAK-ENOMICS. CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER JEREMY HUNT RIPPED UP LIZ TRUSS'S CONTROVERSIAL ECONOMIC PROGRAM, SCRAPPING TAX CUTS AND REMOVING SUPPORT FOR HOUSEHOLD ENERGY BILLS IN AN EFFORT TO RESTORE ORDER TO FINANCES. TORY REBELS ARE HOLDING TALKS ON HOW TO OUSTED THE PRIME MINISTER. IN AN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG, THE LONDON MAYOR MADE REMARKS ABOUT JEREMY HUNT'S STATEMENT TODAY AND THE CHALLENGES LONDON WILL FACE THIS WINTER. > > THE PROBLEM IS IT'S CONSEQUENCE OF THE GOVERNMENT POLICY AND PEOPLE ARE FACING BIGGER RENT BILLS, BIGGER MORTGAGE BILLS, INTEREST RATES ARE GOING UP, INFLATION IS GOING UP, AND THE GOVERNMENT HAS CONFIRMED THERE WILL BE SUPPORT, BUT ONLY FOR SIX MONTHS, NOT TWO YEARS. IT IS A PROMISE MADE, PROMISE BROKEN. > > THERE ARE CONCERNS ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF BLACKOUTS THIS WINTER. HE SAYS HE HOPES THE GOVERNMENT WILL ADDRESS THE ISSUE. PRESIDENT XI SAYS CHINA IS STAYING THE COURSE AS IT FACES DANGEROUS STORMS AND GROWING CHALLENGES FROM THE U.S. IN A A TWO HOUR SPEECH TO OPEN THE YEARLY COMMUNIST PARTY CONGRESS, XI SAID CHINA WOULD PURSUE DEVELOPMENT WHILE ENSURING NATIONAL SECURITY. HE ALSO SAID TAIWAN REUNIFICATION WAS A MATTER FOR THE CHINESE AND HAILED OF THE RESTORATION OF ORDER IN HONG KONG. PRESIDENT XI SAYS CHINA IS STAYING THE COURSE AS IT FACES DANGEROUS STORMS AND GROWING CHALLENGES FROM THE U.S. IN A A TWO HOUR SPEECH TO OPEN THE YEARLY COMMUNIST PARTY CONGRESS, XI SAID CHINA WOULD PURSUE DEVELOPMENT WHILE ENSURING NATIONAL SECURITY. HE ALSO SAID TAIWAN REUNIFICATION WAS A MATTER FOR THE CHINESE AND HAILED OF THE RESTORATION OF ORDER IN HONG KONG. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON QUICKTAKE BY BLOOMBERG, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I'M ANGEL FELICIANO. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ALIX: WE WILL GET MORE ON CHINA IN A MOMENT. WE WANT TO GET BACK TO THE QUESTION OF THE DAY, WHAT IS THE NEXT CRISIS? WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF EARNINGS. WE GOT THROUGH THE U.K. CRISIS SO MANY RISKS. WE'LL GET MARK MOBIUS JOINING US. IT'S GREAT TO SEE YOU. WHERE IS THE NEXT CRISIS? MARK: IT WILL PROBABLY BE, AS WE SEE WHAT CHINA IS DOING AND THEIR INTENTION TOWARDS TAIWAN, I THINK THAT IS WHAT WE WILL HAVE TO FOCUS ON. GIVEN STATEMENTS RECENTLY MADE BY XI, AND THE FACT THAT BIDEN HAS A SAID THE U.S. GOVERNMENT WILL SUPPORT TAIWAN. I THINK THAT WILL BE THE NEXT CRISIS. GUY: WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF WHAT WE ARE HEARING OUT OF THE PARTY CONGRESS THUS FAR? XI SOUNDED LIKE HE IS DETERMINED TO SACRIFICE GROWTH FOR THAT GEOPOLITICAL STABILITY THAT YOU HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT, VIS-A-VIS TAIWAN. AS INVESTORS THINK ABOUT TAIWAN, THE CHINESE ECONOMY, SHOULD WE BE THINKING ABOUT A SLOWER CHINESE ECONOMY, BUT A BELLIGERENT CHINA WITH REFERENCE TO THE REST OF THE WORLD? MARK: IT'S NOT ONLY ABOUT A SLOWING CHINESE ECONOMY, BUT THE SAFETY OF INVESTMENTS IN CHINA BECAUSE YOU HAVE A SITUATION WHERE, FOR EXAMPLE, THE U.S. HAS SAID ANY AMERICANS WORKING FOR CHINESE TECH COMPANIES HAVE TO QUIT OR LOSE THEIR CITIZENSHIP. THAT'S AN AMAZING STATEMENT AND WILL HAVE IMPLICATIONS FOR THE GOVERNMENT AND CHINESE TECHNOLOGY. THAT'S A BIG PROBLEM FACING CHINA. AND IN ADDITION TO THAT, THE LOCKDOWNS AND ALL THE REST OF IT WILL SET BIG CHALLENGES FOR CHINA. UNFORTUNATELY, WHEN PEOPLE ARE UP AGAINST THE WALL, THEY FIGHT BACK. THAT IS WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE STATEMENTS FROM XI. ALIX: WHEN IT COMES TO TAIWAN AND CHIPS, AND THE CONFLICT BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA, HOW DO YOU PRICE FOR THAT AS AN INVESTOR? MARK: YOU SAY, OK, LET'S LOOK AT THE SOFTWARE COMPANIES, COMPANIES THAT DESIGN FOR CHIPS. THOSE WITHOUT PATENTS. THE COMPANIES THAT HAVE A LEG IN AMERICA. YOU LOOK AT ANY TAIWAN TECH COMPANY, THEY HAVE AN OFFICE IN SILICON VALLEY OR OFFICES IN OTHER PARTS OF THE U.S. THOSE ARE THE COMPANIES YOU WANT TO BE IN, IN CASE SOMETHING HAPPENS. IT IS UNLIKELY TO HAPPEN IN THE NEAR FUTURE BECAUSE, REMEMBER, IF THE U.S. PUTS TRADE SANCTIONS ON CHINA, THIS COULD BE A BIG PROBLEM FOR THE CHINESE ECONOMY. SO, ANY CASE, THAT IS THE WAY THEY ARE HANDLING THAT SITUATION. GUY: WHEN YOU THING ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE EMERGING MARKETS MORE BROADLY, WE HAVE FRAGMENTATION OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW FAR THAT GOES, ULTIMATELY, WILL WE SEE TWO SPHERES OF INFLUENCE? IS THAT HOW I SHOULD THINK ABOUT THE COMPANIES I SELECTED THE INVESTMENTS IN? IS IT GOING TO BE A RUSSIA-CHINA SPHERE OF INFLUENCE AND A REST OF THE WORLD SPHERE OF INFLUENCE? HOW SHOULD I BE CHARACTERIZING GEOGRAPHICALLY WHERE I WANT TO PUT MONEY TO WORK? MARK: I THINK YOU NEED TO CONSIDER THE INDIAN SPHERE, BECAUSE INDIA IS BENEFITING FROM THE PROBLEMS CHINA IS FACING. SO, A LOT OF THE MANUFACTURING IN CHINA WILL BE MOVING TO INDIA. AND YOU HAVE TREMENDOUS ADVANTAGES IN INDIA WITH AN ENGLISH-SPEAKING POPULATION. AND YOU ALREADY HAVE A HUGE SOFTWARE INDUSTRY. I THINK THAT INDIA IS THE PLACE TO BE. THE MANUFACTURING THAT'S GROWING IN SOUTH EAST ASIA, IN VIETNAM, INDONESIA, WILL BE GRAVITATING MORE AND MORE TO INDIA. THAT IS AN EXCITING PROSPECT. ALIX: DO YOU NEED A CERTAIN DOLLAR TO REALLY EXECUTE ON THAT BASIS? MARK: WELL, WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT DOLLAR INVESTMENTS, YOU HAVE THESE EMERGING MARKET CURRENCIES. BUT WHAT WE ARE FINDING IS MANY OF THESE EMERGING MARKET COMPANIES IN THOSE COUNTRIES WITH WEAK CURRENCIES AND HIGHER INFLATION, ARE BENEFITING FROM THE SITUATION. WHY? THEY ARE PRODUCING PRODUCTS AND SOFTWARE IN U.S. DOLLARS, SELLING THEM IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXPORTING THEM. AND THE COSTS ARE LOCAL CURRENCY. THOSE ARE GOING DOWN WITH INFLATION AND A DETERIORATION OF THE EXCHANGE RATE. WE FOUND THAT TO BE THE CASE. AND ONE SAID, I CANNOT GET ENOUGH COST -- CARS. WE ARE EXPORTING THEM TO EUROPE AND SO FORTH. SO, YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT EACH COMPANY TO DETERMINE WHERE YOU WANT TO BE. ON THE MACRO, YOU HAVE GOT TO BE CAREFUL THAT THE CURRENCY RESERVES ARE ENOUGH SO YOU CAN GET YOUR MONEY OUT. THAT'S WHAT WE LOOK AT, CURRENCY RESERVES AND WHETHER THERE ARE RESTRICTIONS ON THE FLOW OF CAPITAL INTO THE COUNTRY. GUY: HOW CAREFULLY ARE YOU WATCHING THE DYNAMIC BETWEEN RIAT AND WASHINGTON RIGHT NOW? WE HAVE SEEN THE PRESIDENT OF THE U.S. EXPRESSING HIS DISPLEASURE OVER THE RECENT DECISION BY OPEC-PLUS TO CUT CAPACITY. THERE'S ASSUMPTIONS THAT WE COULD SEE A BILL GOING THROUGH. AND THAT MEMBERS OF THE JCC COULD START THINKING ABOUT REPRICING OF THEIR OIL EXPORTS IN SOMETHING OTHER THAN DOLLARS, POTENTIALLY SELLING TREASURIES. HOW BIG OF A TAIL RISK COULD THIS BE? MARK: I DO NOT THINK IT WILL BE VERY SERIOUS, SIMPLY BECAUSE THE CONNECTION BETWEEN SAUDI ARABIA AND THE U.S. IS VERY DEEP. REMEMBER, THERE ARE MANY AMERICANS LIVING AND WORKING IN SAUDI ARABIA. ALSO, THERE ARE MANY ASPECTS OTHER THAN OIL. YOU LOOK AT DEFENSE SALES FROM THE U.S., ONE REASON WHY TRUMP, THE FIRST THING HE DID WAS FLY TO RIYAD TO SELL MORE U.S. MILITARY EQUIPMENT. I DO NOT THINK IT WILL GO FAR. OF COURSE, THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATION IS ANGRY, BUT I DO NOT THINK IT WILL GO FARTHER THAN THAT. ALIX: THAT BRINGS ME TANGENTIALLY TO THE TOPIC OF COMMODITIES. WE SPOKE EARLIER ABOUT ONE OF THE RISKS, AND THE IDEA THAT THE LONG COMMODITY TRADE I A RISKS BECAUSE THERE IS SO MUCH MONEY IN THAT TRADE. HOW WOULD YOU BE PLAYING THAT RIGHT NOW? MARK: I WOULD BE CAREFUL WITH COMMODITIES BECAUSE THERE'S INFLATION AND HIGHER PRICES. REMEMBER, THE PEOPLE BUYING COMMODITIES ARE SITTING ON WEAKER CURRENCIES. THE EMERGING MARKET COMPANIES. AND BY THE WAY, THE EURO IS IN BAD SHAPE. THEY WILL BE TRYING TO REDUCE THEIR COMMODITIES, SO YOU WILL PROBABLY SEE A DOWNTURN IN COMMODITY PRICES. BUT IT WILL NOT GO TOO FAR, SIMPLY BECAUSE INFLATION HAS EATEN INTO THE COST OF PRODUCTION AND SO FORTH, AND IT WILL BE MORE DIFFICULT TO HAVE A VERY CHEAP COMMODITIES. GUY: WHERE ARE YOU PUTTING MONEY TO WORK RIGHT NOW? MARK: RIGHT NOW, INDIA, TAIWAN. AND IN BRAZIL, WE HAVE THINGS IN BRAZIL. A LITTLE BIT IN TURKEY. ALSO, VIETNAM. WE ARE WELL SPREAD OUT GLOBALLY. BUT THE BIGGEST POTS ARE IN ASIA. ALIX: WHAT WOULD YOU BE SELLING RIGHT NOW? MARK: ANY COMPANIES WITH A HIGH DEBT TO EQUITY RATIO, NUMBER ONE. COMPANIES THAT HAVE A LOW RETURN ON CAPITAL. THESE ARE THE PARAMETERS THAT ARE VERY CRUCIAL TODAY BECAUSE OF THE PROBLEM WITH CURRENCIES AND HEIGHT INFLATION. ANYONE SITTING ON HIGH DEBTS WILL BE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE OF THE HIGHER INTEREST RATES. I SEE INTEREST RATES IN AMERICA GOING UP TO NINE. SIMPLY BECAUSE, SIMPLY BECAUSE IF INFLATION IS AT 8%, THE PLAYBOOK SAYS YOU HAVE TO RAISE RATES HIGHER THAN INFLATION, WHICH MEANS 9%. ALIX: CREDIT SUISSE SHARES ARE HIGHER RIGHT NOW, NEWS THAT ABU DHABI AND SAUDI ARABIA ARE LOOKING AT PUTTING MONEY INTO CREDIT SQUEEZE'S INVESTMENT BANK. IS THIS A CASH INFUSION? > > YES, THERE ARE A LOT OF WAYS A DEAL LIKE THIS COULD LOOK, BUT GETTING A DEAL DONE COULD STAVE OFF PARTLY A CAPITAL RAISE THAT THEY ARE TRYING TO AVOID. MORE INTEREST MEANS BETTER VALUATION, BUT WE KNOW THAT DIFFERENT ENTITIES TIED TO ABU DHABI, THAT COULD BE A DIFFERENT ENTITY -- SAUDI ARABIA IS A SIMILAR -- THE MORE INVESTMENT YOU HAVE HERE, GIVEN THE LEVELS ALREADY THERE, COULD BRING UP THE VALUATION OF AN ASSET LIKE THIS. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE IB AND WHERE IT IS GOING. THE EXPECTATION IS THAT UNIT EFFECTIVELY IS GOING TO BE WOUND OUT. WHAT IS THE CREDIT SUISSE INVESTMENT BANKER GOING TO BE AT THE END OF THIS PROCESS? THAT THEY ARE INVESTING IN? SONALI: ONE THING IS WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE LENDING BUSINESSES OVER AT CREDIT SUISSE, BECAUSE YOU HAVE SEEN THEM IN A TOUGH YEAR STAY FAIRLY COMPETITIVE. AND HAS BEEN A TOP 6-10 PLAYER GLOBALLY. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, THE SAME. HISTORICALLY, THEY HAVE BEEN STRONG, PARTICULARLY WHEN IT COMES TO CHINESE LISTINGS. THAT MAKES CREDIT SUISSE UNIQUE AMONG INVESTMENT BANKS. SO IF THEY KEEP THAT LENDING PROWESS, WITH THE BACKING OF MIDDLE EASTERNERS, THAT IS WHAT IS INTERESTING. -- ALSO SUPPORTED CREDIT SUISSE BEFORE, SO CAN YOU MAKE AN INVESTMENT BANK SEPARATED FROM CREDIT SUISSE ITSELF POWERFUL IN THE GLOBAL SCALE OF THINGS WHEN THEY ALREADY HAVE THOSE BUSINESSES PUBLIC. ALIX: AT SOME POINT WILL IT JUST BE A WEALTH MANAGEMENT DIVISION? WOULD THAT BE THE GOAL? SONALI: THAT IS WHAT IT IS ESSENTIALLY. CREDIT SUISSE, THEY ALSO HAVE A TRADING DESK. THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO SUPPORT HIGH NET WORTH INDIVIDUALS. SO, WILL THEY LEAN ON THOSE RELATIONSHIPS, EVEN IN A SEPARATE ENTITY? I THINK THIS ONLY WORKS IN SO FAR THAT THEY KEEP CERTAIN TALENT THERE, AS WELL. WE HAVE HEARD OTHER NOISE -- NEWS ABOUT CHRISTIAN MEISNER STEPPING DOWN. BUT WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF THE BANKERS AT THE FIRM IN THE EVENT OF A SPINOFF OR SEPARATION? IS IT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH FOR THEM TO STAY A PART OF THE BUSINESS IN ORDER TO DRIVE IT FORWARD, THAT IS THE QUESTION. GUY: SONALI WILL BE BACK IN THE NEXT HOUR. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE EUROPEAN MARKETS. THE NUNT RALLY -- HUNT RALLY IN STERLING IS QUITE SOMETHING. WE HAVE A 1.14 HANDLE. UP BY 2.4% ON STERLING. WE HAVE SEEN SOME WHIPPING MOVES TO THE DOWNSIDE, SO I GUESS THE SYMMETRICAL THING WOULD BE TO SEE IT ON THE UPSIDE. THE TWO-YEAR WAS DOWN IN TERMS OF YIELD. WE HAVE COME OFF THE LOWS WE SAW EARLIER.