Beyond the Bell 10/17/22

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the US market clothes starts right now. And right now, we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs. Countdown to the closing bell. And here to help take us Beyond the Bell. That's our global simulcast with Carol Massar a.m. Senate. We welcome our Bloomberg audiences across television, radio, as well as on YouTube. Carol, another wild day here. Yes, the S & P up to an at present. The NASDAQ indices up over 3 percent here on the day. But we've been here before. We were here on Thursday. And then, of course, on Friday, we had the exact opposite. Does this have legs yet? This is a big question at this point. I've seen this movie before as well. What's interesting, we're seeing a little bit of rollover in these last few minutes of trading. So we're coming off our best levels of the session. So a little bit of selling here into the close. But I've been blown away by some of the names like matter up five point six percent. Amazon's been up more than 6 percent today. Same story for Netflix. So really some of those big fang stocks really pushing the charge ahead today, Tim. We'll see what happens when it comes to some of those earnings that we get a little later this week. We did hear from David Dietz, managing principal and senior investment strategist at People's Private Wealth Management. Just a few minutes ago, he did say that valuations are favoring stocks right now. And he also mentioned that inflation is starting to roll over, pointing to commodity prices coming down, seeing distinct signs that the economy is starting to slow, which could lead to inflation coming down a bit. But, you know, have we heard this before? No. I mean, HSBC had a similar note this morning looking at at least seven percent inflation through January. And then, of course, that tricky spot is Tim, to your point. Commodities and the lack of demand for commodities, if you start to see some of those rollover and how then quickly does that come off 70 percent? Yeah. And we've seen that to a certain extent in the metals space. Remember that most of those metals were up 20, 30 percent on the other day basis early this year. Now they're all down about 15, 20 percent. Of course, energy hasn't quite rolled over just yet. So we'll keep an eye on that space right now. Keep an eye on the closing bell here in New York. How people clapping, people cheering and they have reason to the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher by more than 500 points or about one point nine percent. The S & P 500 higher by about two point seven percent. And the Nasdaq on a close higher by about three point four percent. Meanwhile, you have the Russell 2000, something that Taylor has been talking about, some of these small cap names, the Russell closing higher by about three point two percent. And what you just point out that the mid-cap S & P midcaps higher by two point eight. All right. We're going to get into the group. Senator Taylor is going to go through them. But I've got to say, I've been really watching some of those big banks which were up another. Overall, the group overall, because of earnings up another 3 percent in the last three trading days, we've seen Taylor almost a seven percent bump to the upside. Yeah. I mean, take a look at where we are on some of these sector levels, Carol. It is wild when you think about every sector is in the green and what is wild or is that? I think we've done this a few days last week alone. And here we are again doing this again. Auto components, retailers are up as much as four and a quarter to 6 percent. Media is in there as well. Banks have had a huge day, of course, given the better than expected, I would argue maybe decent. Of course, quarterly results from the banks and real estate's up almost 4 percent. They catch a bit from yields and finally take a little bit of a leg lower and a little bit of a reprieve. Otherwise, it's actually those inflationary sectors, Carol, that are the underperformers. You're only up 1 percent. It's household products. It's food and staples and food and beverage, 1 percent or so on the day. Yeah. Looking at all that green makes me wonder. Bear market rally or are we finding a bottom? Hard to say. All right. As for some of the gainers, the individual gainers, there is so much for me to choose from today. I did hone in on Tesla in particular because it was top of the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, up about 7 percent. So just up the ties of the days. And despite a story in Barron's, citing a long term Tesla estimates, saying the shares could be a zombie stock as interest rates rise. And despite Mercedes coming out with a new electric SUV that's aimed at the Tesla model, why? Keep in mind tests, of course, reports on Wednesday after the market closed. That's definitely on our radar roadblocks. Also on our radar today, this stock up as much as 22 percent at its highs today, finishing with about a 20 percent gain. Gaming platform. Our parties surge in September bookings and daily active users. What can I do to interrupt you? Do trick question for Romain. How did they change their revenue recognition? Bromine? I don't know. First in, first out. Roadblocks doesn't have this life. iPhone doesn't involve an FTSE. So, Carol, I mean, how does the end the lifeline of user engagement, which lowers revenue, but otherwise I could have saw. You sound like a CFA charter I'm talking about. It makes me so happy. Well, anyway, investors bought into it. The stock, though, 11 percent of the float is short. So I just want to put that out as well. And News Corps member, we got the news late Friday on News Corp continuing to trend higher did in the after hours on Friday, up another three and a half percent today. Rupert Murdoch talking about Rican binding NewsCorp and Fox bringing together business that was split apart about nine days ago. So anyway, his name years ago. Sorry. Yeah, 9 years. Sorry. Did I say nine days? Yeah, that would be really a turnaround quite a week. We use the pill though. That would be quite the pivot. Yeah, we'll wait to be OK. Nine years. All right, Tim. All year. Okay. Well, Fox years may have been hired today or. Excuse me. I should know. News miners may have been hired today. Fox shares, certainly we're finishing down by 8 percent today. This is analysts and investors digest that news that we got Friday about a potential reunification of News Corp. and Fox I health falling forty two point five percent today after the deal after deal reporter reported that CBS will not pursue a deal with the company at this time. And Kroger saw a few downgrades today. It fell to point four, three percent. We saw price target cuts at MKM Guggenheim and then North Coast cut it to neutral shares, falling two point four percent. Meanwhile, as you go cross, I said very little was in the red today. I'm Dan Cross. The commodity commodities, first and foremost, natural gas off by another 7 percent. We're getting some really big moves in natural gas prices here in the U.S., pulling low as we see perhaps demand adding somewhat in terms of actually some pretty strong production. So we're seeing natural gas in the downside. Oil was pretty unveiled, a talent of very volatile day and the likes of SFX and in the likes of other key areas like stocks and bonds, we're seeing some metals roll over. Iron ore in particular under pressure. Is that key speech coming from Xi Jinping in China didn't hinder any changes in tack when it comes to Covid policies. I'm NIKKEI what happened in the forex in the foreign exchange area because really it is strength against everything versus the dollar today. British pound up strengthening one point six percent y small that YouTube U-turn that finally has happened. Now the tax cuts that were likely to be given away are now being retracted by the new chancellor of the Exchequer. Jeremy Hunt, Canadian dollar was also missing some strength. The euro seeing some strength ahead of Zakk comments coming from the ECB at the moment. But really, this is a story of US dollar lower as we do see maybe a little bit more risk on tone to the day, which could have been kickstarted in large part by the United Kingdom that also saw gilts come screaming down in terms of yields fell by 35 basis points in the tenure as people start to buy a little bit more of the fiscal stability being talked about in the UK thus far and really buying across the bull market in Europe. Well, you got a little bit of a reprieve, at least on the front end. Yields are falling about 4 basis points or so on the 2 year old, which certainly has been bucking the trend of the last few months and certainly the year. But we hold on to about a level of 445 and as you've been mentioning, a 10 year yield that rounds out lunch on the day, but holding about 4 percent for 0 2. So you can now firmly go out all the way to the yield curve, even out 30 years and you're still getting over 4 percent. All right. I'm not quite sure where to go here because we've got a bunch of earnings we're hearing from the big banks. I love the story that came out on the Bloomberg about all the banks are basically saying no recession consumer is doing well. So how do we kind of play that out? And I guess I'm going to wait for some of the economic news going it alone in the housing market this week, see how bad it is. And as companies certainly in the consumer space start to report what they see. Well, it's interesting because we did get that empire manufacturing did this morning. And we're gonna get the U.S. industrial production numbers, I think, tomorrow. Yeah, if I remember correctly. Yeah. So I'm actually kind of interested in that. More as a read on what what's going on in the goods producing sector. I remember last time we got those U.S. production numbers, there was sort of a sort of an imbalance, if you will, between sort of what was coming out of factories and whether that was going to be enough to offset maybe a potential slowdown in the services side. Of course, also interested in the companies that are reporting earnings. We got Johnson and Johnson, we got Hasbro, we got Lockheed Martin, Netflix, we got United Airlines, we got Tesla. The list goes on. Not as many as we have next week, though, but commentary from these companies will be very important. How many consumers are quitting Netflix? How do you switch to the new add tier? Tim, I have not switched to it. He's not saving his pennies quite yet. But, you know, I don't know if it's people. I don't I don't know. That's a good question. No, I don't think it's necessarily people downgrading versus getting those people back who might have quit because they didn't want to pay that full price right at the moment, as you say, what is the commentary going to sound like? Is it going to be as lackluster as concerning as many of the structures have been downgrading that outlooks, 19 straight weeks of downgrades around them? Not great, but also the fact that was at Bloomberg Economics, these 100 percent chance of a recession. Now, as you go out to next year, a 100 percent chance yet that doesn't seem to be being echoed by the bank CEOs. Certainly not. And certainly from some of these even CEOs that we're going to be hearing from the calls, we're talking to people saying they say, yes, things are, I mean, slower than maybe they were last year, but nowhere near some of the dire forecasts and nowhere near what it would look like back in 2010. And for investors, it's really OK. So what's going on in the U.S. market? What's going on in Ukraine? Does the U.S., by comparison, look better than what's going on in Europe and so as a result, attract a lot of investor assets? All right. We got to run. We'll be back again. Same time, same place. Tomorrow, we'll get you down to the closing bell on Tuesday. We call it Beyond the Bell.