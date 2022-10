00:00

You have a situation in the UK where I'd call it a crisis of confidence, fiscal and monetary policy appeared to be moving in completely opposite directions. The Bank of England is having to try and manage the chaos that the government has been creating in the bond market. The bond market vigilantes are back. What we had in UK really is symptomatic of what is happening elsewhere. Here we go again live from New York City for our audience worldwide. Good morning. Good morning. Alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Rabbit. Some Jonathan Ferro with equity futures T.K. up a little more than 1 percent. You're going to see same week, same whatever. What an extraordinary week. Joe, we start up with the same surprise that we've heard all the news in the United Kingdom. And you can brief us and you know it better than me. John, to me, all I need to know is I got restriction, restriction, restriction on the screen. The Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index is where it's been every moment except the beginning of a super volatile last week hit Jigs of SOC Gen on the UK last morning. Lisa, your love this line to good bye crisis. Hello, recession. The vigilantes, when we heard from the chancellor a little bit later this morning. So he's we talked about this last week. Who blinks it is, of course, the blinking of the fiscal policymakers with a new regime. Jeremy Hunt going to be speaking today. We'll go through all of that. But the key question is, what can he do to really restore credibility for this administration at a time when there still is a huge risk premium baked into both the gilt market as well as the pound? And dare I say, on a technical basis, Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley almost on the edge of constructive this morning, guys. Lisa, I just almost there technically is sort of the keyword and basically is hang like things get good and then they're not really, really bad is basically saying there could be a 16 percent rally. And then you look at the downside and it's pretty dire until companies fully confess or a recession officially arrives. Bank of America, some later are saying some of the research notes are really, really interesting, John, to stagger to November 2nd. I would say this comes off the Washington meetings. Is everybody in America is focused on the inflation story, the recession story, and that the rest of the world's focused on dollar liquidity and the shortage of dollars. And you see it deep in the Bloomberg screen. There is a tension on a Monday morning that wasn't there a week. Let's work through the price action just briefly for you this Monday morning. A start with the equity market. We are elevated on the S & P 500 futures higher by a little more than one full percentage point. The volatility yesterday just absolutely ridiculous or rather on Friday. The volatility in a football yesterday, an incredible time. Tom, did you catch City Liverpool? I saw it. And, you know, I can't translate it. But the Liverpool defense was world class. Van Dyke finally had a good CAC stepped up. We'll touch on that later. Yields come in six or seven basis points on a year, starts 394 87. We can discuss them later. Euro stronger euro dollar ninety seven fifty and crude Rameau. Eighty 577 are by little more than a tenth of one per cent. Call it two tenths of one per cent higher. Yeah. Thanks so much. So what I'm looking at right now, of course, 830, we get some economic data. But before then, we're looking at Jeremy Hunt and we could potentially happen when he starts speaking in about a half an hour time and then again to the House of Commons at around ten thirty Eastern. What does he say? To give some support. There had been a lot of discussion over the weekend. Different talk shows and he had been pretty encouraging. We are seeing a bit of a dip in yields across all maturities. Is it enough if you take a look at how we've performed year to date? Yields are still incredibly high and the pound is still incredibly low relative to the dollar, incredibly weak, even though you have seen a bit of a bounce on the heels of this. Then we do get more earnings. Bank of America earnings out around 645 a 830 AM. We get the earnings call. Do they give the same kind of constructive feel that we heard from JP Morgan or do they give more of a sense of the consumer a little bit more strained? I mean, we're not seeing that yet right now. Bank record shares up two and a half percent in the premarket and 838. And we get U.S. October manufacturing data as well as what we're getting with the Empire Manufacturing. How much do we get a sense of a deceleration, a rapid deceleration in inflation and in activity at a time when this really is a tea leaf? That is probably the first real data that we get out of October. The second economic surprise index, John, this is interesting to me. It's been trending upward. We've actually seen positive surprises. Is that a good thing or a bad thing for economists that want to see this economy roll over sooner so the Fed doesn't have to do quite as much? Did you see you mentioned Friday? Yeah, that was concerning. You got the chairman of the Federal Reserve says to look at it. Some said we look at it. University much can one year consumer inflation expectations, five point one per cent unanchored on the lessons on the lift here. And this is these words that float around credibility. And the idea of anchored on include these 14 flavors. There's 14 different opinions I'm going to lean on other than to say usually I ignore University of Michigan. And I understand right now it's got of. Laurie Covid joins us now, the head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. Laurie, wasn't a pat 3Q earnings. It was about gone. It's a full Q and beyond. What are we learning so far? So, look, I think if so far in reporting season, John, I've been a little bit disappointed that it sounded a lot like the last couple reporting season. So we're hearing things like the tone around labor is improving a little bit. Not seeing any major cracks yet in terms of either the consumer or demand, but companies are battening down the hatches and getting ready for choppier time. So at least there's that. But I think that in terms of, you know, if you wanted the earnings Band-Aid ripped off, and that's what a lot of investors have been telling me so far. What I'm hearing is I don't know if we're gonna get it this reporting season. I think we may have to wait till February, March to get that. Laurie, you and Ben later on the same page, Ben later starts up by saying the first ever so slight glance here at earnings are less bad start. And then you talk about moving to high quality define what high quality is is a comfortable place to be. So high quality is a factor discussion that I have with a lot of investors. If you talk to your average portfolio manager, small cap or large cap, especially in the small cap space, odds are they've done some sort of back test that tells them that things like positive earnings and high are a weak outperform over time. So come invest with me because. That's right. Although I run. And so what we're starting to see is that after a summer in which the low quality starts so negative. Earners highly shorted names on negative ROIC, low ROIC. Those names were actually working pretty well coming off the June low on a relative basis. And what we're seeing now is that more of the high quality version, right. Positive earners, the higher we the lowly shorted names are starting to work, which frankly, Tom, is a silver lining heading into the end of the year because that actually bodes well for active manager department. To me, Lori, this goes to the risk free rate returning here and maybe it has to do with big combinations like Kroger and Albertson. But all of a sudden the zombies have to report as what we're really talking about here is not high quality, but that all of a sudden it's zombie November. I think that's a fair way to look at it, Tom. But, you know, I would also say it depends on your definition of zombie a little bit. I think that in general, when you're going into sort of a lower growth, uncertain time, investors do cling to those higher quality names. And typically those are the ones that do come through managed through challenging situations a little bit better. So I think that, you know, investors are sort of circling, circling, not closing the ranks and really just clinging to what's worked over time. And there's a lot of PMS say to me, you're not going to get beaten up by sticking to your philosophy. Where you're going to get beaten up is if you underperform when you've deviated from your philosophy. Lori, how much could you see the S & P getting to that? Thirty two hundred level, which is the base case for Mike Wilson over at Morgan Stanley. Even with some of the constructive feel that you have in select names in select industries. So I think it's a great question. Lisa and I and I understand why that number is important. You know, when I talk to my friends in the technical strategy community, they'll often say, thirty five hundred thirty two hundred are kind of the next big battlegrounds. And I see that as well from a fundamental perspective. Thirty five hundred is your median recession draw down a 27 percent draw down from peak. But if the market starts to think that the Fed is not going to be able to pull that off and that we're going to price in something more challenging from an economic perspective, an average drawdown is about 32 percent from in a recession going back to the 30s. That takes you to that 30, 200 mark. And if you go back to the pandemic, Lee, so we lost 34 percent peak to trough. And so I think that 30, 200 mark, if 35 doesn't hold, I think 32 hundred is the next natural place to go. But it's hard for me to imagine we go too much lower than that just because in the face of the pandemic, I mean, frankly, when life was on the line and there was just a massive uncertainty ahead of investors, that's only as bad as the market fell. So I think 30 200 is a good place to look if thirty five hundred doesn't hold. Thirty five hundred is proving to be a major battleground here for that reason. Lori, how how hard is it to convince some of your clients to be optimistic, to be constructive when there is this high likelihood of that psychological level on the index? I think that what's interesting is I talk to people about it from a positioning perspective. What is the next big thing that you need to do? And I show them my charts basically showing that defensives are at peak valuation relative to those cyclicals and secular growth. And I tell them, you know, I've been traveling around the country pretty nonstop since June. And I tell them, you know, everyone I talked to has plenty of defense. They've cleaned up their portfolios. They own as much staples or utilities as they're ever going to own. The next thing to do is to go on offense. And that really resonates with a lot of people because they know from that experience over the summer. Going back to the conversation with Tom about quality, when the low quality stuff started to move, that is not where they were position and that's where they started to see some underperformance in their portfolio. So I think people understand that if you're a longer term investor, eventually the tide will turn. And frankly, there's just not a lot. People need to do anymore. On the defensive side. They're already there. Laurie, wonderful to catch up with you. Laurie, canvass seen it there on the latest in this market from RBC, the latest from the UK. Just getting this from the chancellor. The measures announced today will raise 32 billion sterling the UK to shorten universal energy support to April 2023. So the chancellor in the UK just shortening the duration of the support they'll offer to offset some of the pain and energy to April 2023 to scrap the plan to cut income tax indefinitely. That from the chancellor. More difficult decisions are coming on spending. So, Tom, this isn't just a U-turn. This is a massive change in terms of who is running the Treasury and what they're doing. Sterling with a pump here. John, right away from a 112 50 to a 133 nice pub breaking out to 114 would be a huge deal. It must be something wrong, he said this morning. Some when he said good bye. Crisis. Hello, recession. These kind of initiatives are arguably going to get us there quicker because I was away. John, you and I barely talk. Wait, we barely talk anyways. But besides that, this guy ran the Olympics. What does it mean to you that the chancellor of the Exchequer is the guy that did the very success, didn't know that London Olympics? I mean, he's a trivia, this trivia. But to me, my God, that's going to be the toughest job going to run an Olympics. So he's like Mr Organization, right? You think he could run a marathon right now? The reason asked that, Tom, is because it hit me. I wonder how long he'll be in the job. I think that's funny. Governor Bailey, Teen Gaddafi next decision for the Bank of England in early November. Live from New York City this morning. Good morning. Is the price action for you when the S & P 500 elevated in kick in higher on the S & P bouncing back again this morning by one point to nine per cent, yields heading south lower negative 9 basis points on a 10 year 393 and sterling a 113 handle. Again, cable the pound against the US dollar 113 0 for positive by a little more than one per cent. And I wouldn't just call this a U-turn. This goes beyond that. Tom Keene from the new chancellor, Mr. Hunt, over in London, making plans to reverse pretty much everything and shorten the energy support program from two years down to just through April 2023. The Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index for the United Kingdom. Jonas absolutely original. It shows the bizarreness of the moment. And I think we've got a Dave dive into it. I'm going to do it on a political urn with Guy Johnson. Joining us now in London, because John's a lot, lot more up to speed on this than I am. Guy, can you explain the politics here? Is the chancellor of the Exchequer running for office? Yes. Yeah, that's a that's not a radio answer guy. We got to do better than that. It doesn't work on Bloomberg Radio. He's running for office. They're all running for office. It is open season. Everybody is now running for office in the UK. Penny Morton's running for office. Where you an running for office? Jeremy Hunt is running for office. It is open season on less trusts. The real problem here, Tom, I'm being I'm joking with you because. Because it is. It is amazing to watch. I can't quite believe my eyes, but I find myself in a situation where I actually struggle to to to wonder whether or not they can make it stick, though, because here's the problem. Can you change leaders again without a general election? Can you credibly do that? And I think that is going to be a question that increasingly becomes relevance as the days progress. We have a relatively positive outcome from the markets this morning. That will by Liz Truss. Jeremy Hunt, until the thirty first, if things calm down beyond, then maybe this kind of atmosphere calms down. And actually there is a view taken that she needs can survive a little bit longer than that. We've got around two and a half years until the next general election. The Tory MP are not going to want to bring that forward. If the chaos continues. Yes, she's definitely gone. And that certainly looks like the base case at the moment. But I wouldn't rule out her remaining either. I think I think Liz Truss is running for prime minister as well at the moment. Okay. Let's get to November 3rd and this bank having that go through the policies that have just been announced. And walk us through what this is going to mean for Governor Bailey when he sits down with a team in a few weeks time. Let's look at pricing this morning, John. So the front tends come down, let's call it circa 50 basis points. So we're back. I mean, sort have been wrong about this this morning. I am alive. We're basically back down to, let's call it circa 100 bets for the next meeting. So that's kind of where we were pre many budgets. We priced out quite a lot. The front end basically has moved down in year quite aggressively, but probably doesn't go any further. The market is still pricing a terminal rate of 5 to 5.5, 6 per cent. So we've still got a long way to go on the front end. So this looks like a sort of tactical rally here this morning. But the base case is still that the Bank of England has to do a lot. It probably just isn't pricing a very aggressive move that potentially would have had to announce where this chaos to to have had to continue. And we haven't had basically a large reversal on the unfunded budget, John. So that is kind of where we are just looking at the Bloomberg now less than a hundred seventy five bits of Bowie Heights now price by year end versus two eighty only a few days ago. So that's the kind of the move we're seeing. But whether it goes any further, particularly at the front end, looks doubtful at this kind of stay at this kind of level at this stage. John Micklethwait. Now, given the fact you're talking about everyone under the sun running for office and that this is open season, there is a question about the credibility of Jeremy Hunt at this point as he basically undoes everything that Liz Truss put out there as her platform. How much credibility is there in the markets and why other policy makers that this will stick, that this is truly going to be the policy going forward? I think this probably will stick. Lisa. And the reason for it sticking is the market reaction, the market that terrified of the markets down in Westminster once again. Westminster is terrified of the city. That is now what is happening. So you get a positive reaction, probably is a tick in the box for this policy. He's maybe gone a little bit further than some had anticipated and certain level in certain areas. And he is indicating that there are further painful cuts still to come. He hasn't. It looks like he's going to shorten up the duration of the energy relief package. That's going to happen. We've already heard the the announcements on corporation tax and some of the other taxes that were going to change. I would say that this is now looking like it is the policy, the policy of this sort of bash for growth, for qualifying and trust put forward is has been completely reversed. We talked on Friday about the fact that that we wanted the UK needed a more sensible approach given the market reaction that we saw before and afterwards. This new policy will be seen as the more sensible a guy looking forward to catching up a little bit later, Guy Johnson out of London on Chancellor Hunt's big U-turn and promising even more. I go back to that line from Kit herself, Jan, from early this morning, the title of his morning, No Good Bye Crisis Hallow Recession of Vigilantes. When the vigilantes Tom Keene, they were unimportant inside the cliche of the edge you're doing, you know, the bond vigilantes. It's the equity barn currency and commodity vigilantes. And I'd really look after messaging in Washington that I heard particularly off Mike, that the currency vigilantes, what we're going to do about those available to swap lines and those that are not available, you wonder, are the United Kingdom fits the precedent of the president. The United States weighing in on the situation, the U.K. as well. Some they've not been scared of doing that, saying that the plan to cut taxes on the wealthy was not a good idea. And he wasn't the only person who said it was wrong. Yeah, I go with that. I just did some math here on the Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index in the United States as a general statement back 20 years is more restrictive right now than Governor Bailey. I don't know what to make of that. Can I just throw this in there? On tax policy in the U.K. versus the US, the top bracket here, 37 percent for federal income tax. When you start paying that 540 in and around 540000, you know, when you start to pay 40 percent in the UK, 50000 sterling, 50 percent or sterling, I'm not sure the president of the United States is in the greatest position to talk about how much the wealthiest pack in taxes. It's a highly progressive tax code in the United States, and it's something the Social Democrats in the United States don't really don't really communicate to the electorate very well. The European model is based on getting many more people to pay a lot more in taxes, not just France, for not just the upper upper echelon upper echelons of society. That's that's a major difference. That is just not discussed on on this side of the Atlantic. I think it's true. And it's, again, the shift from a yurt over to where we are now and that, as you say, it's much more progressive. And of course, the Trump tax cuts, he everybody thinks of the politics. They were popular. Ibrahim Gambari is going to join us very shortly on city and the what you call the effect vigilantes, the effort. This is my major motion from my Hang Seng World Bank. The effects vigilantes are out there with a vengeance. Look at you. And this morning we haven't even talked about it. 140 eat 60s. The other thing the president said, Lisa, I'm not worried about the dollar. I'm worried about the rest of the world. But the rest of the world is worried about the dollar. Well, yeah, but the US isn't worried about the dollar as much and they don't really care as much about the rest of the world. So Chase Square that I'm pretty confused by that futures this morning and the S & P confused up by one point. So I'm always confused. They got it done against the dollar. Just in the next day. I saw DAX. I saw that was a good game for some real baseball. Live from New York City this morning. Good morning. Getting a bounce this Monday morning on the S & P 500. Here's the price action for you. When the S & P elevated futures pushing higher on the S & P and on the NASDAQ two up by one point thirty five per cent on the Nasdaq 100 on the S & P 500 up by one point two percent. Snapshot of the Treasury market for you, Suze Tans and Thursday's yields lower by 8 basis points on a 10 year, 393, 85 through 450 on a two year last week. What a move that was. We backtrack with that five or six basis points, the 443 90 on the week last week, two year yields climbing for six straight weeks. Your tenure yield climbing for maybe even eleven. Can you get your head around the eleven knocks? Eleven weeks of a ten year yields have been climb. I can't get my head around as in Lisa. Help me here quickly with the mortgage 30 year mortgage rate, I can't get my head around six point nine percent. I think of the average. And it comes because you are seeing this expectation. Jim Bullard, we haven't mentioned this yet over the weekend was talking about the likelihood of a four point seventy five percent Fed funds rate by the end of this year, that he sees that as a possibility. That is a game changer for someone who really has been out front. So the conversation he teed up, which was interesting, is that you used the December decision to bring Ken what you want to do in 2013. Agree perhaps in to front load December. We'll see. We've got a lot of data between now and then. Got a lot of headlines to throw into the UK market for you as well. Look at gilts. Look at sterling. Yields come down by 38 basis points on a U.K. 30 year, down 36 on a U.K. 10 year. These are truly historic moves in the gilt market off the back of a couple of headlines from the chancellor. Several, the backtracking on pretty much all of the tax cut plans. The support they were going to offer individuals for offsetting some of the pain in the energy market are going to tighten up the duration of that support as well. And ultimately, some of the communicating. Is this more to come? There's more to come. And the standard deviation study was an agonising seven standard deviation or are now down to about 2.5 standard deviation. Still tension there, but nothing like what we saw. The research piece of the weekend and foreign exchange, everyone robbery wrote it. He is global head of Facts Analysis. Citigroup was thrilled he could join us after his attendance in Washington. Abraham, what I noticed in Washington is little focus on central banks and maximum focus on dollar liquidity. Among the flush countries and the ones more challenged, how critical is a dollar shortage worldwide? Well, I would say the dollar was the talk of the town and in Washington. But the message that we came away with was actually a little bit different. We we did come away thinking the Fed is still the central focus. And when it comes to the dollar, there's a lot of concern. But really, the center isn't very much that could be done about it unless the Fed is going to be off its unique focus on inflation at present. And when it comes to foreign exchange markets, it's much of a concern as they are right now. They seem to be operating in a relatively orderly way. So, yes, if it's funding, markets have started to show some signs of concern, but we're not nearly at a point where policy interventions are likely to be imminent. I've got to go to the media room. What does the what does the Bank of Japan, the ministry of Finance, do in Japan with their unique experience? What is the reality of a second interventions efficacy after a failed first intervention? Well, we expect more of the same. So we think that second intervention is is going to come likely very soon. Could be as early as today. And we saw the rhetoric ramp up late on Friday. And at the same time, we've got Governor Kuroda reassert that Japan was different, that more monetary easing was required to bring inflation back up. So we see no reason for the efficacy to change in the Japanese case. And therefore, we do think that just as in the first case, dollar yen would come down once you see those signs of intervention and then it will creep right back up as U.S. rates go back up. Well, Ebrahim, some people say I sort of failed intervention the first time around. Their goal was simply to slow the pace of the depreciation of the yen versus the dollar. If that's the case, whereas the new red line in the sand, this idea of when they will get really concerned and have to rethink a whole host of issues. Is it 150? Is it 160? Is it 180? So I have sympathy with that statement. So we think there is no clearly defined red line, but if there is one. It's probably defined by the politics or when inflation starts to credibly be above above 2 percent. And that is certainly north of 160 on that latter criteria. And we don't think the politics will probably become acute before then. So it's quite a long way away from here. And until then, there is a cashier in New York said himself that it was Dolly and will be 30 handled in the year two handles in a day that was raising those concerns. It was about the pace of appreciation and dollar, yen, not the level. So we don't see a line in the sand anywhere close to the current. So perhaps as the future crisis of the current crisis or perhaps has been somewhat averted, as in the United Kingdom, where we're going to be hearing from Jeremy Hunt a couple of times throughout the day, trying to stave off some of the pain that we saw over the past few weeks, volatility. How much credence do you give to this idea of foreign investors coming back to the U.K. at a time when the bond vigilantes, if they're one that means a sooner and potentially deeper recession? So we think the bar for foreign investors to return to the UK en masse is very high. And at the heart of that, I would quote what we think are probably the two most relevant statistics an 8 percent current account deficit, which I think reflects some of the broader challenges the UK is facing and real interest rates that are still just about negative and certainly 1 to 2 percent below those in the US. So I think in that kind of environment, the bar for foreign investors to see major appeal in the UK is incredibly high. There was something a room to talk to Robin Rajan, a booth school of former leader of the Indian Central Bank, about the flow realities of emerging markets. Is it like the 90s for emerging markets right now? Well, I would say there is a there's a lot of optimism, maybe a touch of complacency when it comes to the large emerging markets at present. And if you take for an exchange as an example, the appreciation of the dollar has been much more extensive against the developed markets than it's been against emerging markets. So at present, we see more concerned about frontier markets, a lot less about the emerging markets. But what one of the issues I'm concerned with is that that could change it. Maybe there's a bit too much complacency that the large emerging markets are in a better position on the balance sheet side economically to some degree, even even for inflation. So we're concerned. But the base case is that maybe we have to watch some of the developed markets like the U.K. A, but more closely that there's all this market available. Ibrahim, whereas a trader can make money on into Q4. I mean, forget about the IMF 60000 feet stuff. Going to make some money in the next 90 days. So we think it's more of the same. So that that that pattern of higher global interest rates, lower equity prices and a stronger dollar we think will continue into year end. And there are these balance sheet pressures that make that even more likely. So in foreign exchange, we see further dollar upside again, in particular the risky point currencies. So, for example, continue to be short. The Australian dollar against the US dollar. We think has promise into the end of the year. Just to be clear, to elaborate a little bit on that point, is the faith in a stronger dollar from here predicated on this idea that the Federal Reserve is going to raise rates close to 5 percent by early next year? Or is it predicated on the idea that the economic data coming in will continue to be strong and that is the reason for these rate hikes that really it's the resilience of the economy rather than the rate hikes themselves. The two are related, but I would put more weight on on the Fed. And those rate hikes and that is because they do reflect to some degree the economic performance of the US. But the central driver of dollar strength has been the decline in asset prices around the world. And for that fed interest rates in U.S., real rates are the primary driver. So both matter. But it's more about the Fed right now than about U.S. growth. Abraham, always wonderful to hear from you, sir. Ibrahim Gambari, the offsets, the range that we've had on Sterling on cable over the last few weeks, it's just been phenomenal. One of 350 at the lows on cable. That was back on September 25th. And this morning, Tom, briefly back through 113 right now, 112, 70, again, that frames it out that we're not back opened done study where it breaks out 118, 120 out of nowhere. It is, but we're nowhere near that word reversal. And I think that's evident across every feature of this debate. Let's see what we get from the Bank of England governor, maybe a little bit later in November, November 3rd. There was talk of 100 basis points, 125 with this budget. Does he have to go as far as fast as people thought he did just weeks ago? The market is saying no. The market right now is pricing in a slower pace of rate hikes. But Andrew Bailey has underwhelmed the market at several consecutive. Bank of England meetings in terms of how far he went. And will he have to do better than that this time around? Because you could say that we staved off. We got a cap on our high yields could go or how low or a floor for how low the pound could go. Still, though, as you point out, the levels are a far cry from what they were just weeks ago. And the risk premium built in for some of this uncertainty, as you pointed out yesterday, is going to be something that stays around for the county for discuss and stunning assets. This one time mentioned one aspect of this announcement from the chancellor that jumps out to me that I think at some point we'll have to revisit. In fact, we know we will. April 2023 is when the support for the energy situation will end. And I wonder if you have to revisit again that Tom Keene. So that's a really important point. Is this a single winter issue? Exactly. And you've been good on this, too. Am I right, John, that in a lot of Europe they're already looking at as a to enter the original plan was a couple of years. So we were already planning for, say, two years if. But London really not doing that. Not now. They've reversed that plan. And in Europe, I think we're all states have that conversation a much bigger way. Not one winter, maybe several Dani Burger. And the problem is, is that how much investment could happen if the bond vigilantes are back? And I keep going back to this and it's about Europe, but it's also the U.S. where suddenly, as we have 22 days to the midterm elections, Social Security and Medicare spending is a massive issue because where do you get the money to spend on some of these issues, whether it's energy or anything else, at a time when the cost of financing is so high? I can't think of the last time this happened, some of the thinking back maybe to the eurozone crisis and pushing out Berlusconi in Italy when when the markets basically forced the government to push people out and do something this big in a G7 economy. Again, the sea changers are getting back to a risk free rate. We're getting back to the G and Gravity has Taleb talks about. And this is when you have that, John. I mean, it's like Italy or it's like that. Can I talk about another restructuring just to talk about it later. Shery Ahn Rajan to join us tonight, 8:00 hour. Goldman Sachs is on the edge of trust. Solomon is like, don't lose trust. Should people actually. I don't know what's going on there, but this is a really big deal for global Wall Street in New York, Wall Street. It's a Goldman Sachs risk do over a reshuffle of individuals. What about at so much for a corporate restructure in terms of actually letting go of maybe initiatives that you have started and they're not going so well below the radar? And a Shery Ahn Rajan is saying this should be above the radar. The risk is the Goldman Sachs consumer bank of failure. Marcus. Marcus, you can call it that if you want to. I'm not sure it's a big deal. I think we get Goldman numbers tomorrow, don't we? Yeah. Bank of America numbers could be due any moment now. Coming up in a few minutes, features right now of 1 percent on the S & P without him. Back from New York, this is Bloomberg. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with a first world news. I'm Liane Karen's newly appointed UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt. Set up plants have tried to bring order to the UK public finances and reassure markets after Let's Trust his economic programme triggered weeks of turmoil. He announced a further rollback on some of the tax cuts planned by trusts and a shortening of a planned universal energy support. No government can control markets, but every government can give certainty about the sustainability of public finances, and that is one of the many factors that influence how markets behave. And for that reason, although the Prime Minister and I are both committed to cutting corporation tax. On Friday, she listened to concerns about the mini budget and confirmed we will not proceed with a cut to corporation tax announced. Meanwhile, Hunt will address parliament with more details later. Now, China told that state owned gas importers to stop selling LNG to energy starved buyers in Europe and Asia in order to ensure its own supply for the winter heating season. State owned importers have been reselling LNG to Europe, offering some relief. Forecasters for a small gas supply deficit are likely to have spurred the move by Beijing Global News 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. The guarantees? This is Bloomberg. Whether the committee would want to pull some proposed or thought of policy rate increases from 2023 into the December meeting. I think that's a judgment. It's premature to make the Fed ready to go again in November, perhaps by another 75 basis points. That was Tim Pull out of the St. Lewis Fed. These banks making money from these rate hikes. Sonali Basak joins us now for more Jason Kelly Bank of America. Just months ago, moments ago, you do see the same thing we've been seeing at the other banks. You see a rise in net interest income above expectations, but you do see provisions for loan losses higher by about 150 million or so more than Wall Street had expected. Very clean numbers here. They have clean trading figures relative to Wall Street's expectations. Met on a beat on fic, met on equities, reported zero days of trading losses. That says value at risk is broadly rising across the industry and keeping expenses broadly in line. So let's see how Wall Street continues to react. They've got a little jump in their shares on Friday after J.P. Morgan reported. Are these numbers enough to keep Wall Street happy? We are seeing about a two and a 2.5 percent gain premarket trading from Bank of America. Now, if we are perspective, what's the most adorable aspect here? We talk about loan loss provisions, not that much higher than what they had expected. Right. And they really actually blew it out when it came to equity trading as well, which was unusual for the other banks. Yeah, it is unusual. And then you look at what is going wrong and fixed. I would also say, because the question is roll forward, how much of a overhang will that be? They are starting to see some cracks in credit and mortgages. We've been talking about this. Is that going to start to hurt in future quarters really quickly here also. Charge offs from the prior quarter declined. So help the consumer very quickly in their great power point and get the best in class PowerPoint and the stuff in consumer banking. They have 44 percent more Zell transactions than written checks. I know you haven't written a check in 10 years. I'm still writing down a day on digital banking. Is the win here for these banks? It is a win. And it's also very political because are they keeping that branch headcount alive as they grow digitally? They're being asked by lawmakers. And again, Jamie Dimon, answer the question Friday. Are they going to increase those savings rates for consumers as they go? This is a huge issue. Chanel ISE, thank you so much. And we're going to speak now with one of the experts here on your future of banking. And this dovetails into JP Morgan and Bank of America. Thomas Moore showed us chief executive officer of KBW, Keefe, Bruyette Woods, of course, with Stifel and is absolutely definitive on the pulse of American banking. Small, mid, super regional, super, super mom showed in the big banks as well. Thomas showed. When do they capitulate and realize the future is digital banking? Well, that's that's happening right now right in front of us. I think what was remarkable during the Covid period was how much digital engagement there was. And we've been watching very carefully to see if it would slip back after Covid came to it. Thankfully came to an end. That hasn't happened. Digital engagement is up. That's good. We think it's going to be good for consumers. It's going to take friction out at most. In fact, that's going to help with expenses with these big bang make. Tom, I know you're not involved in the Kroger Albertsons deal. Maybe it's a little bit outside your remit, but there we are with finally a new risk free rate. Finally, we've got the math back to what it was. Are there zombie banks to be merged? We think consolidation will restart. Historically speaking, when things are orderly is one. Consolidation in banking slows down. Stock prices have been very volatile. A lot of concern about the economy. My expectation is as soon as things settle down and get orderly again, we're going to see consolidation happen because scale is working in the banking industry. And a lot of is what you talked about earlier revolving around the ability to invest in technology. And that's one of the themes in this industry. Tom, Tom Kean mentioned this whole question of consolidation and mergers and acquisitions. And I wonder about some of the debt, the financing for some of these acquisitions that were arranged earlier this year. The banks are still hanging on, too. How concerned are you? Based on the increase in loan loss provisions, in the sense that perhaps it's not all in there about this being a potential risk in the future? The reality is, is that asset marks, which is what you're talking about, which is what are the valuations of commitments that were made more of a while ago? Asset marks have been negative for the banking industry is they've been really across the board in finance. And so we would expect that there would be negative marks and things like that, as well as, frankly, the bond holdings that's been happening. And that's really one of the themes. That's why we think during this Bank American conference call that's coming up, there's gonna be a lot of talk about tangible capital and other capital ratios. And frankly, bank America was our expectation they were going to improve their capital ratios and being a very strong position. So the reason why these banks have been carrying as much capital as they have so they can withstand easily things like you just asked about loan marks. So we would expect there will be negative loan marks. But we also believe that the banking industry is well capitalized and can handle it. Top right now, we're seeing shares of Bank of America above 3 percent in premarket trading. Who do you think's going to be the winner and who do you think's going to be the loser? If this earning season is the banks that have a lot of net interest income, it's almost like a continuum. If you've got a big investment banking operation, you're under pressure. Just so you know, our analysts are looking for down fifty five percent in total across the board investment banking revenues for the third quarter, but only down 2 percent linked quarter. So it suggests to us the year over year pain is real. However, we think we're bouncing a new level as a regional bank. If you're one of the big super regionals, are they? They're in the second quarter, we believe, of a fourth quarter run where they're going to show 20 percent year over year net interest income growth. That really has not happened in my career. And so it is very, very strong on the revenue side. That's wonderful to hear from you, sir. It's good to catch up. Thomas Show of KBW is still cut by three point five percent. What we seen take from the banks in the last couple of days is the benefits from higher interest rates. Well, you're arguably going to see in the coming quarters is the harm done by higher interest rates when the economy starts to soften a whole lot more to see that rumor goes real heritage. You're looking at fic and looking at banking and all that. I'm looking at what you and I talked to Moynihan about in Davos, just the grinding grind of consumer banking. And as Michaud just said here, I'm looking at double digit loan growth, double digit this, double digit that on the revenue side and the grinding consumer side. This is a constructive school. That's great because you get to pass on higher interest rates, the business, consumer loans, and somehow we'll survive. My answer to the deposit base, pretty good news. But what we start to see crack in the last week or so, I should note, you can speak to this auto loan origination, mortgage origination. That's the side of things where you can start to say things punching the other way they should do. And I also took a quick look at the presentation. You see credit card delinquency 30 days overdue, taking higher as well. And the credit card business is really where you're seeing a lot of these banks punch a lot higher in the net interest income and the loans that they're making there. This is what's interesting about this moment. Some of the banks are telling you kind of what we already knew, the economy is OK. In the third quarter. It was all right. But we're preparing because we think in the next couple of quarters it's going to get worse. We didn't go to the showed on this, though, but with the Goldman Sachs restructuring, Natarajan wrote about it today. You wonder about traditional banking. Moreover, Goldman Sachs kind of economy is how much is the restructuring going to be, and you read to me what a Goldman Sachs kind of economy has slack of consumer banking. I mean, they. They did it. Shery Ahn Marcus Einfeld Proposition Live And so much of this was about lowering Goldman's cost of funding and diversifying Goldman Sachs. But 60 to 70 percent still comes from IBM trading. What are you gonna do? It's almost an. Marcus is a failure. That's all he wants to know. Jihye Lee isn't going to go on the record. Some Italian. Absolutely. It's not happening. Not happening. Steve Schaeffer wrote in the next hour. A federated firm is Steve might go there. T.K. futures on the S & P 500 up more than 1 percent. Live from New York, this is Bloomberg. Under the circumstances, the Fed's going to keep continue to raise rates aggressively. They see the need to go down. I think the Fed is going to continue to be on this path for quite a few months. I definitely think we'll see another 75 basis point move in November. The more aggressive they get, the more you're going to bring recession. Fear is the primary fear over inflation because of the Fed overdoing this. We're going to end up back where we were 10 years ago. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Live from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning for our audience worldwide on TV and radio. This is Bloomberg Surveillance alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro features up by more than 1 percent NIKKEI. I've got to say actually a pretty interesting session already this morning, particularly in foreign exchange. I thought we picked up right off the last number of weeks where you have to look not at equities, bonds, currencies, commodities with the holistic whole and the euro foreign exchange as a litmus paper that we've got front and center is a yen running away, one forty eight point eight, five. All you need to know if you don't keep score on yen is that is troubling for the leadership of Japan inching closer and closer to 150. I can tell you. Sterling breaking down a little bit earlier this morning as well. Cable the pound against the U.S. dollar 112 79. Call it 112, 80. Lisa, briefly, 113. Basically, the market has one and the power of the market right now. Who was it who said if they come back, they want to come back as the bond market after the day. Mr. Kamala Harris, Mr. Carville, how much is that what we're seeing right now and how far can that go? Is it just United Kingdom or does this go further at a time when suddenly there is a rate that people have to pay to borrow money because you've got a U-turn from the chancellor on a range of tax cuts. He's also done something on energy. He shorten the duration of the support that he will offer to the UK consumer having a blast out on Twitter moments ago, bringing up a really important point, some on this. And I think this is going to get a lot more attention. The UK government has admitted in having ISE opinion it does not have the money to subsidise energy consumption for everyone beyond six months from April 23 onward. Many voters will feel the pain of high gas and electricity prices. He goes on to say, Tom, it may be local politics, but it has implications for Ukraine. Well, I'll go with that. And what really upsets me here is ex China, where there's clearly a slowdown witnessed the GDP ISE. Where would Brent crude be now if you had a legitimate Asian demand? And the answer is the UK at one 10 on a one to one time. Brent, coincidental that you think that they have the big meeting over in China in the third quarter GDP number is just a late night. I think that that was kicked into the long grass for that, actually. And basically people are expecting in general the economy to come in with the slowest pace, one of the slowest pieces ever, three point three percent is the economist view for growth. The GDP survey ever heard. This was from all areas represented GDP as a global recession. We're there to handle. We're talking we're talking about to start now for 2012. I don't know that. Excuse me. I've been down to Martins, to Everett in Georgetown. You weren't listening to what they had to say on the forecast engines. I bet you were. Futures right now on the S & P 500 spiked French onion soup from. Sure, that's delicious. It's best in Washington. Was was more than one per cent on a S & P 500 low by 7 basis points 394 46. Talked a lot about the 10 year climb. Two consecutive weeks. Well, I'm not used to those yields. I look at them on the screen. It's like from an eight to see the front end, the two year three, 450 last week, just up, up and away. Rameau. I mean, honestly and this again goes to this question of is Jim Bullard really the new tea leaf on the Fed, saying that four point seventy five percent could be the Fed funds rate as of the end of this year. We'll get more from Jeremy Hunt, the UK's new chancellor of the Exchequer. He has already released his statement earlier, but he is going speak with the House of Commons at ten thirty a.m. Eastern. How much more clarity do we get on some of these plans like or what kind of triggers there could be to extend some of this aid and how much this is more prevalent? How much are they going to cut spending? Right now, we are seeing 30 year yields in the UK come down. You are seeing the pound strengthen. But really going forward, how much can you get strengthening in the pound when you are kind of guaranteeing a recession and now potentially a deep one if you don't have fiscal spending as a relief valve? We did get Bank of America earnings. We get the earnings call at about 830 a AM. How much can they speak to the forward look in terms of what kinds of credit cracks, what kinds of problems with delinquencies, what their threshold will be for lending at a time when possibly consumers will not have as much to repay their loans. And at 830 AM, we get U.S. Empire Manufacturing going back to where are we in this cycle? Right. People are expecting some sort of material slowdown in manufacturing, that it was the front of the inflation and the boom won't be at the front of the other side. What happens if it's not? Because we have seen, John, so many economic surprises to the upside, which really has been treated as bad news for a market concerned about effect. Lisa, thank you. Brian Moynihan over at Bank of America on the economy, singer resilient consumer with cash to spare. The one thing that's jumped out for all of us, I think over the last couple of days, time point for the bank numbers, the provision for credit losses. So that's eight hundred ninety eight million dollars over a BFA for the third quarter. The estimate was 766 point one. I think the direction of travel here, Tom tells the story. It's there and it's always there when you have some form of slowdown in GDP. We've got that slowdown in place. I think there is a cautious. Or even a broom or gloom element to the bank financial story. But the other side is the efficiency they're getting from digital banking. And more showed said earlier. Thomas Short of KBW, a steel company is Thomas showed said is well said about why is said for a single company these days. I don't I don't I don't know. It's like Bloomberg Surveillance official Farrow Company. Take it out. I think Mike Mike might take issue with that. All right. Steve Schaeffer joins us now. He's a multi asset solutions at Federated Emmy's. Steve, we've had some earnings over the last couple of weeks and I love your response to them. What takes you right? What catches your eye? Yeah. Look, I think you guys are touching on it. It's a consumer that's still relatively strong. But with risk ahead on the credit side, and I think that's what we're seeing this cycle is being defined not by its severity but by its duration. And what you're seeing is that despite credit card balances being very high, despite consumers having eaten into savings, despite wealth having been destroyed. Consumers really still aren't worried about losing their jobs. And so they're still hanging in there. And this is all taking longer to play out. I think they will crack. But I think those cracks are to come in. Twenty three is not necessarily right here now. Steve Shiver on Utah. Remember the zombies? But one Stephen off does as I do, great, great singles from the 60s as well. Let's talk about Stephen. Often the zombie companies right now, are the zombie companies going to roll up with this new rate regime? I think you're certainly gonna have a lot of pressure on it, because what we've seen and I think what the UK has tested and shown is that the old system of simile. So, you know, stimulating your way out of any kind of recession or financial market pain isn't being allowed. The inflation is holding you at bay there. And so you're in the scenario where you're going to have a slowdown, you're going to have pressure, you can have credit cracks. And the federal government and central banks can't come to the rescue as quickly or as easily as they have had historically. That's why this is a I think, a long, drawn out, multi quarter economic downturn, not something that's going to reverse quickly. I was reading through your notes, Steve, and I pictured a big mattress that was stuffed full of dollar bills and that was the entirety of it. Is that really what you're doing or is there sort of a more nuanced approach? Well, it's much more nuanced than that, right? You don't want it. You certainly don't put your cash under the mattress. You know, you want invested cash. Now, I'm not endorsing Tom's triple levered cash, but let's be clear. But, you know, prime money market strategy is you can go out a little bit further on the curve. You know that three to six month part of the curve, you want to have liquidity within your cash portfolio. You want to be able to take that money and move it out to longer duration, fixed income. When the time comes, we think that time is approaching. It's not here yet. But, you know, you can get you can get pretty darn compelling yields as you go into kind of cash strategies and you go a little bit further out the curve. You know, you're at three and a quarter on a prime cash strategy. I think you're going to be over four within two weeks. That's that's not a bad place to wait. And then we think you'll be able to deploy that in the not too distant future with some compelling opportunities. But yeah, cash is king right now. Steve, you talked about getting further out along the curve. He said now now's not the time when the time comes. Walk me through the process. You go through that guides that decision, what you look at. Yeah, there's a lot going on. There's a game of chicken going on right now. You know, the biggest risk the financial markets are rising yields. And what you've seen is that the U-turn or the initial U-turn in the U.K. has had mixed results. So I think the Fed is trying to hike and crack the economy, get the unemployment up, get the growth down, and then allow bond yields to rise, to fall on the back of that as recession overtakes inflation as a key concern. But that hasn't happened yet. What's happening is that with each hot inflation report, the terminal rate goes up just as rates do. And the whole thing moves up. Yet bond yields continue to move higher. That's the dynamic that needs to stop. You need to see inflation stop rising for a minute, at least on the core readings. And what we're concerned about is with services moving up, if you get any move higher in energy prices, a ninety two dollar average WTI price in December, and you could very well have a new headline high in inflation in the U.S. and that's I don't want to be buying long duration in front of that. A safe. Wonderful to hear from you, Steve Schaeffer, on The Federated Times. The state's point. It's not just that inflation keeps coming in half. Is that the output, the economic numbers keep coming in Brazilian and this fed to Steve's point, you price in a hot terminal, right. And the whole curve just shifts. It's not likely to show up and tell you how the whole curve up. Yeah. This is a really important distinction of a shift versus the dynamics that are out there. This was discussed a little bit. It IMF in the basic feelers from Stanley Fischer, ultra accommodative to accommodative to some form of John Williams neutrality. I'm going to start on you. I'm trying to dazzle you. Thanks that. I appreciate. But are we near restriction and not hear anybody say we are, you know, can we play things you never want to say? This is something you never want to say as a spokesperson for a government, let's trust isn't resigning as prime minister. I mean, that can we should do a we should do an end of year program just based on headlines. If things people should never want to say, that's near the top. Some less trust isn't resigning as prime minister. When you have to come out and say that as a spokesperson for a government, tell me to speak to the moment that the UK said yes as well. And I got to be careful here, but somebody was out measuring the duration of trust versus the White House duration of our good friend, Mr. Scaramouche. And I saw that he's way too scared to Sky to make sure scared. How did you how did the chancellor get on? Brutal. Oh, right. So we hear from this chancellor. This judge will hear from this chancellor, a candidate a bit later. This morning over the you can of Shaw take some of that footage for you, but ultimately at the end of this month, we'll also hear from him in a detailed way when he unveils announces more UK measures. Tom, that headline crossed in to. There is more to come. So you think there's some substance here at ten thirty this morning, New York? I think we need to work out what the more is. And it sounds like spending cuts and this market here, spending cuts and a reverse of tax policy and or an actual nominal spending cuts. We'll see coming up. Rob Waldman, chief fixed income strategist at investigating 11 12. You just mentioned that is your ISE. Why Mr. Gates said that. I said the little one. And you said suppose one is one. And you had at times it was a fair penalty kick. Herman Cain was a good penalty. It was a legit penalty. Nice. And we've done is the best time to lift Spurs. Handhold it from New York. This is Bloomberg. The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, part of the UK, just in the last hour, you know, we played that game without filing things you never want to have to say. I think you can find that one in that particular category for this chancellor. The UK will always pay its way. Some things you never really want to have to say to the market. And gilts responding yields lower. Yields much lower. There's a complexity here running out, Lizzie, here, which is going to help out as we went to Guy Johnson earlier. To me, John, the major passing here of a given budget for any nation any time is when you say budget cuts, are they inflation adjusted budget cuts, real budget cuts? Are they out? Right. Nominal budget cuts are a combination of the two spread out among different programs are going to have a lot of nominal and real discussion. We'll get more detail. Ultimately, the end of this month, the one that sticks out for me and I keep going back to this. The dimension of all of this that jumps out to me is the support to offset the pain that comes from higher energy prices. And the fact that that's now been cut down from a company is just through April 2023. They might revisit it some they might have to extend it maybe for this market. They thought it was too much, too soon all at once. Now come back in April and see how things play. But this is going to be more than a warm winter issue for many people. But what's the housing overlay here is we're having a housing discussion in America as well as one part of that CPI, the main summit, without a doubt, in the United Kingdom. Bank of them is still going to put rates up in early November, on November 3rd, maybe by 75. Not for me to say to your point, Lisa, we thought the Bank of India would do X and a governor often does Y, so are safe. That debate for another day. But yeah, it's getting more expensive Tom Mackenzie to service a market, without a doubt. And I look at the unrest here. I mean, are there protests in the United Kingdom, John, like we see protests in France this morning? Well, I don't live that some safe haven, but demand goes. You're all wired up. I mean, come on. You're wired up from there. I'm the same way you are. You know, Aberdeen is spelled correctly. He's got more subscriptions to British papers than I have. I do. You know, I read The New Statesman cover to cover. And what did you learn this week? I learn that their articles are so damn long, they're unreadable, like The New Yorker on a way longer than longer than that. Longer. The new New Yorker like the old I can't get through The New York Times. I just see much. I miss him too much. Shall we go to Lizzie? I think you should do Lizzie BURDEN. Right now she is wired into what we're gonna see at ten thirty seven, twenty Wall Street time, let's call it three hours. Lizzie, what are we going to hear from the chancellor of the exchequer? Well, Tom, you were asking if there are protesters in the U.K., I don't know if you can hear the guy over behind the camera trying to get his music played in the US, but what are we expecting? We're expecting more detail on this absolute shredding of France's economic policy, which is ironic because when I was at Downing Street earlier today, there was a shredding companies ban arriving there. And it's really in tatters, trusted IBEX at the moment. There's all of the reversals on the tax cuts. But as John hinted, are perhaps as humiliating. Is this rowing back on the energy bailout? Because all the way through when trust is having to roll back and do the U turns on the top rate of income tax, Corporation Tax Trust continually taunted Labor that her energy bailout was bigger than Keir Starmer. But now Jeremy Hunt is admitting that in order to make the books balance, they're going to have to make it more targeted support. It was a huge criticism of the bailout that people who didn't need money were getting it. But really, the hope will be that this will calm the markets a bit balance. So we have to pay royalties to the Benny Hill estate. This is this is about. I believe so. Very good. I said this and this is our soundtrack. Now, Bloomberg Surveillance, you know, they see this probably works for the whole conversation on this program. At least they're all remember. Go on this. Let me sir and I were on on the day of the mini budget. He was playing money, money, money, because it really was a rich man's world. Let's eat. Let's get to late October, early November, and tell me what more we can expect from this chancellor at the end of this month and what it means for this governor at the start of next month. Well, he needs to balance the books and this park, what is announced so far, is expected to save 32 billion pounds. But in terms of the black hole that is left, the Obama is projecting a medium term fiscal hole of 70 billion. So it still leaves 38 to get debt falling as a share of GDP in three years. What you might also see is a growing back on some of the supply side reforms that were really, really controversial. The other side of trust that makes that just aren't likely to get past the parliamentary party. And when you get to that stage, you have employees asking, what is the point now of having less troops at number 10 after all? The question that the answer when I'm speaking to employees in Westminster is very much it's a question of when, not if she's going to go. Lizzie, I got to say that the music really adds to this feeling that we're talking about Friday. It feels rather circus like in terms of the whole upheaval. Is there any chance that this trust keeps her job? Is there anything that she's doing now, especially as she cedes some control and frankly, the home to Jeremy Hunt to really paint an agenda that's a lot different than what she had initially put out there? Jeremy Hunt is her only hope now, which is ironic, given he doesn't have Treasury experience, he doesn't have broad support in the party. Remember, he's already had two failed leadership bids. But as you say, he's in the driver's seat, which is why lots of employees are questioning whether they should just crown him as prime minister. But that would mean either another leadership election or bypassing the party membership, which would be ugly in either case, if there's a new leader, that the mandate would be severely diluted. That would add to pressure for a snap election. And if you look at the polls at the moment, Labor would completely wipe out the Tory party. Into enjoy the music when you and find out if we need to pay anyone less burden. Thank you. Dan, if Westminster Mr. Stoll for us over at Oppenheimer. He has thrown the towel in. Here's the quote from him and the team. We are updating our year end price target for the S & P 500 based on the index is closing level of 35 83 last Friday. We now see just under 12 per cent potential upside in the index by year end to establish a target of four thousand. I think you will remember the previous target. I'm trying to bring it up right now, believe it was something like 50, 300 at one point from Mr. Stall office and some that is gone. This is the issue. And he is a grizzled bro and he's been dead on in the Gregory bull market. But if you put a level in a time on it, always you get in trouble. So I would suggest we haven't spoken to him yet. But I would suggest he's extending out his optimistic view. The last time we saw from John was 48 hundred and that's now down to four. Yeah. Because the calendar is moving on year end. Alexander, who's left just to give this thing, one person of Merkel clan, I think he kind of gave up and said this. Now you achieve that. And in 2023, you pushed out, but he didn't abandon the call. Okay. So what do you do now? I'd love to. I'd love to sort someone on the south side. It's got no problem getting it wrong. No, no. People get it wrong sometimes. Would you just hold on to it for a couple of months? You've done your time. You just say next year. DAX axis x axis Simone Foxman. My question is, how much can you really extend out when you have a fed that has to move more aggressively, sharply because of the resiliency that we've been seeing. Talk about fixed income with Bob Miller of BlackRock. That'll be nice. That's just around the corner from New York City. This is Blunt CAC. Live from New York City this morning. Good morning. Coming off the back of a week of losses on the S & P 500 just about after an ugly close last week, on Friday, bouncing back. This morning, futures up by about one point two percent on the S & P, on the NASDAQ, up by one point for habitat by the bond market. Tens and 30s yields come in. They drop away after kicking out higher, much, much higher over the last six weeks on a two year through 450, briefly last week on a 10 year yield climbing for 11 consecutive weeks. Your tenure right now, three ninety four. Sixty seven. Having a little look at a four handle a couple of times out of the last week and then back in a way, the bond market in the UK all over the place. We can take a look at gilts, tens and 30s. Remember, the 30 year plus is where that gilt market operation is taking place. Well, that gill market is helped out by this chancellor this morning. Yields aggressively lower off the back of a reversal on tax cuts and even back in a way on the duration of support they will offer to consumers in the UK. Around the energy crisis, and I think we can call it that, it will now go to April 2023. It was initially slated to last two years. Well, they have to backtrack on that or revisit it later on, but ultimately take. Yeah. From the chancellor. I think it's pretty clear the direction of travel here from this particular individual and it's very, very different to chance. The court saying it's about accommodation and restriction and the curse. The Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index for the United Kingdom showing a new restriction. John, moments ago, the United States, the Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index shows new record restriction. Except for that Covid moment. And so that's the goal. It's the object. Yes. To get it back. Keep it there and wait for inflation to come down. And the problem they've got is a committee right now. And it's no good me sitting here saying, well, I think they should do. And what I see, it's what they tell us. They are saying they believe in their minutes time that the risk of doing too little is bigger than the risk of doing too much. Well, many people on that committee believe that, Tom. That means they think they've got more work to do. And until they see inflation coming down in a more convincing way and cracks in the economy, which many people assume aren't there yet in a material enough fashion, some to get them to back away and watch housing, it's all I got to say, whether it's a housing job, this is nationwide. It's not just about the big cities. I think the phrase I've heard is housing recession. They've got a housing recession and some have. But if you drying up, if you own the house in Matt Miller, your boarded at the top of the market, it's not a recession. It's a depression. Have you spoken to Mac? I have. You know, it's eight thousand square feet, a powerful share in that pain. Will it get Miller on the show to talk about that? FTSE. I'm not going that. That's the cross asset price action. Let's get you some signal names. We can do that at least this morning, Lisa. And I will say that depression is probably leading more people to stay put and not be as mobile, since they do not want to sell their homes at this point and see the repricing. What I'm watching right now is a series of earnings showing the haves and the have nots. And this really can be seen in the airline industry in particular. United Airlines coming out tomorrow after market with their earnings. And we heard from Delta last week how much you're going to see those airlines that actually cater to some of the business travelers and some of the upper end kinds of travelers do much better than, say, the jet. JetBlue to the world that cater more to the vacations. United Airlines is up one point nine percent ahead of the open. Delta up one point seven percent. JetBlue lagging behind, but also up one point four percent year to date because he said this divergence more clearly. And again, I keep coming back to the reason why this earnings season is going to be so difficult to come up with some sort of overarching conclusion, because you see pockets of strength and a lot of those pockets of strength are dictated by the areas that cater to higher income individuals and businesses. Airlines down sharply, but less than 20 percent. Delta down similar JetBlue tone down more than 50 percent, catering to Florida, catering to a lot of families, catering to vacations at a time when people are rethinking whether they really want to fly around. Because if you take out some of the airplane tickets, they're incredibly expensive. And the marginal money that people have to spend is declining pretty quickly. My memory, this is all David Rosenberg, but my memory itemized, Lisa, was airline fares last inflation report were up 42 percent. Exactly. And a lot of this stems from the business travel and people who can afford it. But a lot of people can't. And I know anecdotally of so many people who have canceled or not gone on vacations or just driven because it is punitive for people who actually have somewhat constrained discretionary income. It will be interesting to see on the cash flow front and earnings front how they do right now. And this is a joy with the chaotic weeks that we've had in a Monday into another week of chaos. Bob Miller joins us. He's head of America's fundamental fixed income at BlackRock with decades of experience. But I want to cut to the chase in the great bond bear market. What is the level of pain on level? I was talking to Axel WEBER in Washington and he said, forget about the numbers, the spreads. Look at level. Bond prices are down. What does it signal? Well, Tom, I think that's a great point about spreads versus all in levels, so that cause, you know, debt spreads, for example, ISE and high yield spreads aren't at recessionary wides that we've seen historically. But the all in cost of capital has gone up substantially. Right. And the investment grade space, you're talking about an index that's now a 6 percent yield. And in high yield space, you've got companies that were funding a year, a year and a half ago at 4 to 5 percent that now can't get funded inside a 10 and may not be able to fund it all. So the cost of capital has gone up substantially. And I understand that there are a lot of really good savvy liability management strategies that firms employed and households employed by refinancing their mortgages two years ago. And there's got you've got these very attractive liabilities on the balance sheet, but the incremental spend. Right. The next thing that one might invest investor, either it's residential or commercial, is going to be substantially more expensive from a debt capital standpoint. Let's talk about the great Dan fuss it Loomis sales and he would say that's great. You've got the free lunch of a high nominal yield. But do you buy that nominal yield into reduced credit quality across all of fixed income assets? Is there credit clouds out there that make this not an easy decision? Yeah, I think so. I mean, look, you guys, we're just talking about this. The Fed is on a mission. This is a very intentional and aggressive tightening of domestic monetary conditions in an effort to slow growth, slow demand, specifically loosen up the labor market a little bit to get inflation back to target. So so definition, Ali, there are going to be some things that probably break along the way. It'll be really, really hard to do it without some of that happening. And and but but I also think at the same time, here's one of the interesting things. Volatility is so high and the rates market right now that is really hard to look, you know, three months forward or six 1 toward it. It's hard to look more than three to six days forward because the fall is so high. Right. But I think if you can take a step back and think about the valuation of high quality fixed income assets, today, you can build a pretty reasonable portfolio. Treasuries, agency mortgages, investment grade corporates where you can go in and do the name selection so that you can avoid some of the the more stressed or potentially forward distressed names. You can build a high quality portfolio, intermediate maturity in the 5 to 6 percent range, including treasuries. So you've got a flight to quality asset in there in a shock scenario. That's we've been able to do that in nearly two decades minutes. Things are starting to look reasonable. I get it that we're probably not at the bottom and there's more stress to come. But things are starting to look pretty reasonable if you can take a longer time horizon, that that is the key point. If you could take a longer time horizon and I wonder about some of these mutual funds or open ended funds for there could potentially be withdrawals, especially when it comes to investment grade credit. It makes sense perhaps on a thesis basis, but on a real basis, investment grade has underperformed dramatically because of the rate story as well as this forced selling that we've seen from international investors. So what you can not what you want to how much you concerned about that creating some sort of fissure in the short term as you see things like what happened in the U.K. for some selling? Hundred percent Lee, so that is exactly the right thing to be focused on. We've seen this movie before, right? When when you tighten financial conditions this aggressively, this abruptly, things are going to break. And where do they break first? Almost always. It's in the levered strategy, the levered business model. You know, I would look at I would argue in the UK that, yes, the push toward, you know, a much more aggressive fiscal policy kicked off more pressure in an already deteriorating market. But the proximate cause of the real stress in the long end volatility was the levered LTI business model and the increased margin calls. So if you're if you're levered, if you have to borrow to sustain your strategy and importantly, if you have to pay higher margin calls, margin costs. Cuse me to to. To. To to maintain your leverage, you're in a really difficult spot right now. So those business models, you know, kind of should be stressed. And I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see some more of that before this is over. Over the next three to six months. Bob, thank you, sir, as always, Bob Miller of BlackRock. Just pick it up on the U.K. The NTSB got a 113 handle again on sterling against the U.S. dollar and the gilt market. Let's pick up 30s because that's where the bank giving them was setting 30 cent above. Your 30 year old is lower Lisa by 42 basis points this morning. And this feels more fundamental than some of the other quite, you know, questionable moves that we saw last week in response to temporary programs in the Bank of England. This is generated by a true fiscal response that people seem to like. There are some more details coming out. It is clear that Jeremy Hunt is leading the charge. Now we get more details at ten thirty. How much does that really edify some of these moves and send them further down? And where are the scars? I think if this inflationary boom, Tom, is followed by some kind of disinflationary bust that the policies that were announced in the last couple of weeks in the U.K. will potentially be revisited in the years to come. Tellme, if we start to suffer with growth and have much more of a growth problem than an inflation problem. To Steve Chevron's point, Federated, if we can get yield states come lower and not climb in, a lot of people might be clamoring for these kind of initiatives. That is the study of history. I went back and I mentioned David Rosenberg earlier, and there's others besides Mr. Rosenberg who say, yes, you get this inflationary bout and it takes care of itself and you get a disinflationary trend. And you look back to 47 of the Eisenhower deflation of 52, 53, you can actually get through deflation. Gee, maybe it's just for a little bit of time. But the point here is if you come on the U.S. continuum from 9 percent, what is the path and stopping point on the way to their vaunted 2 percent? That's a mysterious in the inventory story of the NIKKEI of this world, Micron. I guess part about UBS joining about 7 a.m., tangible but secondary. Dana Telsey with a blistering note this morning that the only thing that's working is luxury. Well, except that service continues to climb. So how much that offset the disinflationary force that you're talking about? And I've seen the discounts. They're not that big. I mean, have you seen is the aim to target Nike, Nike more? You're upset with Nike? I'm not upset. We don't think they could do the Satya Nadella. Theoretically, if a child really liked, you know, Air Jordans and the parent would still say, no, that's not possible. That's not real. That's just that's not real. It is that that is a real conversation. That promo household Mark Gurman. I'm just saying, you know, interesting case, if you were a mother who had a child who wanted some cracked some Nike. Yeah. That's not really what I said. I'm just saying. Would you explain to me why Covid song has a Converse sneaker that costs 10 times as much as Converse sneakers? Connors hired these young guys. This, of course, isn't an actual conversation I know of. This is going on a cane and not a prima donna. With us right now from New York. This is blowing back. I think we've been way out front show and easy decisions now is where it matters, where you're out one meeting, two meetings, even the first meeting of two. Jamie Diamond set of J.P. Morgan last week to Julianna over at CNBC. The next 100 basis points, Tom is the most painful one. Yeah. And there's the then word and I'm sorry. They're just data dependent. I'm not spending too much time on it versus the challenges of the Powell approach to the rest of the world. Yen 148. Eighty four. What do we do with the 149 yen? Problematic. So intervention doesn't work, does that? I mean, come on. Caroline Connan does come in for a little guy and you don't scare anyone else. Even coordinated intervention, which is a rare occurrence, is a difficult not a rare occurrence is a discussion with Leland Miller of China Beige Book to illuminate on China. He is just outstanding, the co-founder and CEO of the hugely prestigious effort. Leland, I got to go to the immediate news. The great George Magnus over in London today says he's never seen anything, even in pestilence and conflict, like a postponing of China GDP. This is your wheelhouse. What was your response when they postpone Q3 GDP? Well, look, I I think the most obvious reason is that they are very busy on the party Congress. You know, you saw all those pictures of people in rapt attention to jails and statistics bureaus just sitting there very, very silently and without moving watching she speech. They probably just can't can't work because they're too busy listening. But no, I don't think there's anything terribly nefarious behind it. You know, we we see what the data are weak. They've been admitting the data are weak. I think it is probably making sure that there's not just another bomb dropping off in the middle of a very choreographed event. Forget about the choreographed event. What happens in the UN choreographed 2023 to the new dynastic G. Well, look, it'll take a few months for it for she to formally get the three positions, and so the question then will be, you know, where does he pivot, if at all? Everyone wants to see a pivot on Covid 0. There's been no indication that a pivot is coming. You know, you could see how they would do it. The rollout in 2023. But, you know, it's it's it's not just announcing Covid 0 over. It is saying, you know, hey, you know, here's the policy. Here's how to do the rollout. Here's how to deal with the fallout. And and it's not at all clear that this isn't a, you know, you know, many months, maybe year long transition. So is she going to pivot on economy? Probably not. Is he to pivot on Covid 0 at some point? Yes, but probably not soon. There's some small pivots, though, Leland, within this speech, basically around basically having a more business friendly environment both for national and international companies. Yeah, look, I mean, it's hard at this point to see what's talk and what's not. I mean, if you if you remember how excited investors got all throughout 2022 and, you know, some party official, Leo, hardly a coach on, would come out and say, look, we're we're doing this differently or easing this crackdown or to provide this stimulus and nothing meaningful ever happened. So we'll have to wait and see. I think it would behoove she to have some sort of outreach, particularly with the U.S., China attentions to you, to the Europeans. I think you're going to see some of that going forward. But in terms of making China more appealing to investors, you have to have regulatory certainty. You have to have some sort of idea of growth. You have to end Covid zero. You know, there there's there's a lot of obstacles. It's not just saying we're going to be. We're going to be friendly. Yeah. The idea of growth is key here. Economists predict that Chinese growth will slow to three point three percent. So this year, a lot of people say that's probably a high ball estimate. I'm assuming that you probably think so, given that you've talked about it. To handle the official target is five and a half percent. The gap between those would be the biggest since they started setting GDP targets then early 1990s. How much do you think that this is going to be a problem for this government where they start to inject more stimulus and start to support the housing market versus a reality of the new China in a new regime with a bigger middle class? Yeah, I don't think it's a problem at all for them because I think once they did, they descended into lockdowns in the spring. The five and a half Hanna was not only gone, but even the fake. Let's pretend that we got somewhere near five was gone. So, look, they can blame this on Covid 0. Yeah, it's their fault. But they know there's a reason for not hitting these numbers and that the larger the larger thing is that they've changed the priorities set. So, yes, they still talk about high levels of growth for some reason, although the narrative changing, particularly the last couple of weeks. But but that is that's not what they're focused on. It's not what they're worried about. They're going to try to deliver enough growth so they don't have a political problem. But the reality is they're trying to do some structural changes that are very painful and they're not going to be worried about the higher hitting the high levels of growth anymore. Kailey Leinz 720 yuan gets you out. Not to 2005, but it's just all of a sudden get you out to a new weak renminbi strategy. What's the level of renminbi where that unravels? Do you have in your head a seven point X X level that becomes difficult. I don't because it's a it's a dollar story. Not a not a you want story. You know, if this were if this were a sort of renminbi exploding because of the weak Chinese economy, while the dollar stays pat against other currencies, you'd have a different dynamic. People would read into it differently. Right now, everything is weakening against the dollar. So. Right, the Chinese goal is to maintain relative stability, relative strength as much as possible against against the rest of the world. But but making sure that things don't break on the way up. So they want stability. There isn't a number. It all depends on how strong the dollar gets over the next, you know, six to twelve months. Leland, thank you, sir. Always important stuff. Within a matter. It's great, isn't it? Bit Miller that the China Facebook. It's a national. You know, when I first met him, he was looking at like utility costs, Mark Gurman electric shock stuff. Our Amanda Lang refuting statistics. I think he would say the statistics today out of China are, you know, on radio. I got quotes around the word believable that worked in that works. And we just say it's better now later than it was maybe back then. Yeah. Although they just entirely scrapped the ones that were due yesterday are due tomorrow. So at least they're not pretending. Exactly. So there is that in terms. Exactly. So they're not pretending, but they're just not disclosing it because it may not be what they want. Do you think on net and I think this is an interesting thing to ponder, is Covid 0 good for the global economy or bad for the global economy? I got it for the supply side of things and we spent a lot of time talking about that over the last two years. But Tom, you've said a million times about the demand side. Can you imagine if you had that full throttle demand data, China and what that would mean for this labor market? It's science and the inflation story. I don't even take it over to economics, finance, investment, blah, blah, blah. I need somebody who's an adult like a Johns Hopkins or all the other great epidemiologists, virologists we've talked to. The fact of the matter is it's bad science. It doesn't care about that. We've got to do the blah, blah, blah. The fact of the matter is, this is the policy and we've got to work out what it means. Will there be an end of the policy is the whole show? I did not hear that from Leland Miller. Although to your point, John, if they scrap it, what does that do to gasoline prices? What does that do to diesel prices? What does that do to natural gas prices? This is really the question at the same time. Does it help smooth supply chains? That's a question from what areas? It's been so long since I've been. It's great to be back. That's the cameraman Dani Burger. Yeah. You know, the tank is still confused by the fact there is an individual holding a camera, not just general. How long have you been away? Long enough for the tank to go back. Romantic days here. I need fresh time. Keep up T.K. TV radio pictures. Yeah. Present. Good. Under the circumstances, the feds going to keep continuing to raise rates aggressively to see the need to go down. I think the Fed is going to continue to be on this path for quite a few months. I definitely think we'll see another 75 basis point move in November. The more aggressive they get, the more you're going to bring recession fear as the primary fear over inflation because of the Fed overdoing this. We're going to end up back where we were 10 years ago. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Good morning, everyone. Jonathan Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene on a Monday. Just like all the recent Monday chaos out there on radio and television, all I can tell you is futures up 44, Dow futures up 3 or 3. And it doesn't matter, John. We're still looking at goofy stuff like foreign exchange and bond, chaos in here or chaos as well everywhere. Padres Juan Carlos Paul Allen was that chaotic? It was really chaotic at the end. It is the second largest comeback or a beating, I should say, of a ranked team like the Dodgers since 1986. Did the Dodgers lose? The Dodgers lost? Don't adore the Padres, but the fact is the Dodgers, like the Mets, were in a john a squeeze Spurs in that say, well, you know, know what I want. I'm just joking. United Kingdom nearly two and a half hours. What's so what, John? About ten thirty this morning for global Wall Street vigilantes. One planet's simple. We haven't seen this, I think, since the Berlusconi government back in Italy in the eurozone debt crisis, where the debt market. Financial markets, foreign exchange rate pushed back so severely, it's forced the government to it to do a complete reversal U-turn on pretty much everything. This John, this weekend, I would not use it. It's inflammatory. But with AC Milan doing so well, I can come there, face Tom Mackenzie United Kingdom on the edge of becoming Italy. I don't think so. It's got its own central bank doing its own thing. And I don't think it quite compares to what happened in the eurozone debt crisis. I do think, Tom, in this situation, this government has been forced to do something. It did not want to do and I won't even go further because I don't think it's even controversial this morning. Tom, in the UK, the chancellor's lead in this country now, not the prime minister. These policies and perhaps even Rishi soon axed. They're certainly not the policies of the prime minister this trusts. Let's bring it home a good way to sum up all this international blather, including the wonderful discussions in Washington. Great. But for regular America. To me, there being almost left behind by the elite conversation. Mark Gurman, you say regular America, you're talking middle and lower income and looking at rents up mortgage resets. They're looking at tuitions up and food, food, food. And right now, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan is talking in the earnings call and saying that the resilience is still there, that, yes, you're seeing consumers continue to spend, albeit a little bit at a slower pace in terms of the growth. However, this really is the dissonance where. Right. And are there entire segments of a population that cannot continue to keep going with this? And what does that do to consumer expectations? John mentioned earlier, Tom, that report that we got out on Friday about the one year ahead, inflation expectations as reported by the University of Michigan and stuff. I know you dismiss it because it's 500 people that they call and you've never gotten called. But I do wonder if this is significant because it does just set the scene. Yeah, you get one of those phone calls from the University of Michigan. What is that? Ann Arbor. Is that right? Yes. You get the call out of Ann Arbor. So you give me a call and they say, gee, where do you think inflation is going to be one year from now? Is that actually how that goes? No. And they say it's 5 percent. I don't live in Michigan. I don't receive that in offices. But listen, they've actually been somewhat accurate in terms of reflecting the Zeit Geist in America. How much is this simply and as you stop laughing at me that this is just looking at the gasoline prices and having, you know, getting getting used to a similar lunch at home with Liverpool? Troy? Well, I'll tell you exactly where it's going to be one year from now. Let me check that. The gasoline aspect of this is clearly a fact DAX gas prices. But back home let we spoke, sir. Who was it we spoke to around the jobs report? Randy Kroszner Yeah. And he said, no, John. They talk it. They talk it. PCI, coal, PCI. I said, give me a break. Chairman Powell told me to look at ECI. That's why I did the pivot back in late last year. He told me to look at a match. That's why we're going to come in with a better rate than expected. And that's the problem with the Fed right now. So we can sit here and say executives shouldn't do this, what they are doing. And they've told us they look at this stuff. Rob Walden going to join us here in a bit from Invesco I the challenges of this barn investment. John, I want to dive into the data and I'm going to lead with the Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index. Is it negative? One point five zero, which is the most restrictive except for February, March, Covid. That's stunning. And that's been the story and the objective. To Bob Miller of BlackRock Point, futures right now elevated. Bank of America doing okay in the premarket as well, up by about two point seven percent. That's also the DA, the bank. So far, analysts kind of what we already knew, which is the economy. And consumers doing okay with boat nut provisions because we think there might be a storm on its way. They seem to be the story of not just the earning season, but the commentary of the last two months and the VIX thirty two point one one really doesn't move. We need that bill of 30 to give us any kind of good feeling. What else do we see? Joe Weisenthal? Nothing. I haven't got the Dow on my board somewhere. That thousand two hundred eighty three point twenty nine thousand nine. I said three. I say complete chaos. That's what you said. Do we get started? Do we get Dow 30 K hats? We do visit. No, no, not 30, 40 k. You got photos. You would have found a sheet of paper. You need to wear one of those things. Hey, how much is this area? Serious money? Ten thousand dollars for charity. And I do the show in a thirty k hat. Everyone take note that if you can do it, you can raise enough money for it. They go and we'll give it to a good cause. People in need of education. Yes madame. Something. Okay John. It's like the autumnal leaves glowing from Labrador down lucid did the leaf peeping thing this weekend. It's the glow, John, of our hair that just ran short term relief. No, no, it isn't. You're actually no leaf. Yeah, retirees only faces a can. I know it's going for old people that Pete leaves. Yeah, I'm not I don't think I want to admit that. Can you see me on a bus up at Bretton Woods at Mt. Washington? Oh, there people later. There was really bad. Yeah, they're good. Let's not assume there's not a mouse. That's not how it sounds, right? Okay. No. Right now we're going to try to salvage the show. We do this with Robert Walden, Rob Wilder's chief fixed income strategist and head of macro research at Invesco, and he joins us. I hope this morning is. Well, Rob, you do a big institution on money. It is a bond bear market. How do you extract yourself from the price declines you've enjoyed? I think the story is one, is that right? It hasn't been a bond bear market. But underlying that, if we think about it, we've seen such increases in yields. I mean, real yields have gone up in the last couple of months, 150 basis points or so that we're really offering value. So the question I think should be refrain, which is for the first time, we have quite a bit of value in fixed income. And, you know, that's where we think clients started to talk to, to to generate lock in longer term returns. And we think that's a compelling investment opportunity. Rob, wouldn't you think they going to start delivering some price appreciation? I'm talking about Treasury specifically. The reason I ask that, Rob, is we had this conversation earlier, went to bond, start behaving like bonds when you'll start to fall because growth consensus building so much. When do we get that? Well, I think in terms of the the the bond market, we have to disagree to the front end versus the longer end. Right. And I think we see signs of some stability in the long run. We think the curve will continue to avert. Wouldn't be surprised. We get the high yields this quarter. The longer end of the market, let's say the 10 year sector. But with the Fed, you know, committed to 75 basis points a quarter for a meeting for the next few meetings. You know, it's probably the first quarter, second quarter next year where we get a peak in the two year. But, you know, we're seeing this inversion of the market of the bond market, which will probably continue. It's a good point, though, John. I've been favoring sort of fate as moving in to investment grade in particular because of the widening spreads and over the last several weeks or month and we have we're still we're at our wives in yield. So I do think it is it does make a very compelling opportunity now, even if more than it has over the last month. How do you deal, Rob, with investors, with your clients that want short term investments or want the ability to withdraw their cash and longer term investments when even investment grade debt is not immune to the technical selling that will come into into effect if there is some sort of international event that forces people to sell what they can. What they want to. So I think you're here, you're referencing back to the kind of events that we have in U.K., right? Well, ultimately, what happened in the U.K. is the rise. Real yields really pressure investors who we were or the U.K. pension funds who had a lot long these assets that owned these these higher quality assets in the ISE strategy. They're forced to sell those higher quality assets. And I think there is potential for that to continue. Leaf peeping is an informal term in the United States and Canada for the activity in which people travel to view forward in areas where leaves change colors in order. Tom, this different names, different places. In Japan, this custom is called mommy chickadee and independent. The season is a racecar and a trek is called a racecar Trekkie. Leaf peeping is an informal term in the United States and Canada for the activity in which people travel to view forward in areas where leaves change colors in order. Tom, this different names, different places. In Japan, this custom is called mommy chickadee and independent. The season is a racecar and a trek is called a racecar Trekkie. Can you see? Farrell Lisa, can you see Ferro in those L.L. Bean boots up to your knees. The dark brown ones in Milan, Market Clout and Mount CAC. OK, so we do have we have someone writing in saying that in say that they're called lifers. Les CAC is not like Tom Keene. Exactly. You causally for the matter of traffic. And it was kind of hilarious. Going up to see the leaves was really intense and people were kind of like know pushing said you've done this. Well, I lived up to 110 street people were kind of like, you know, you've actually done this. I'm not doing the people thing. I just I did go upstate. It was a check, the leave. It was cautious. I do see risks around moving too abruptly to this new higher level. Moving too fast can disrupt financial markets and the economy in a way that ultimately could be self defeating. That's the challenge of the Kansas City Fed. Interesting comments after, say, Tom DeLay for longer, but ultimately question the speed at which you get there not too quickly seems to be the push. But remember, we're the poster girl for Jackson Hole. Man issues are the poppy pivot. I think he told us both and you know how we were behaving in the Dani Burger. But that's an interesting theme from someone, you know, in regional agriculturally based. Me with a different view than financial New York or financial A of these states, Tom, they have the unemployment rates so much lower, so much lower than the national 3 percent, 2 percent. Whatever we're going to do here to get every time we Carol Massar futures up 38 is talk of Jordan rancher here in our studios, Jim Turner, Fox strategist at Nomura for Global Wall Street. Frankly, this is the conversation of the day. Yeah. Almost up to 149. Nomura doesn't have a relationship with the governments, so I think you can talk freely. What is the nature of Japanese reserves? I've seen really smart articles, including from your shop, that a lot of the reserves are really immovable and they've only got X number of interventions available if they choose to intervene. Joel Weber comment on that. Well, let's let's not downplay the size of the exercise is massive. Joel Weber one point three trillion but usable. Is it reachable? It is usable is at least 100 billion dollars in cash. So that's a significant amount for this market. And we saw that the bank Japan, when they did intervene for the Ministry of Finance, it was large and you saw a big drop in dollar. And the question time is why haven't we seen them come back in with this move we've had towards we're getting close to 150. So we're long dollar and right now looking for 150. It's happening a lot faster. You're looking like a week. Yeah, that's a really weaker and that's driven by policy change or just intervention off the back of that 150 pause. Well, I think positioning is a part of it. So when the bank bank Japan intervenes, it wasn't a good trade to be long dollar anymore because oh my God, I'm taking on the largest central bank in terms of ethics reserves and your world, Solomon. Focus on the power and focus on Aussie after euro. So a lot of people just took their short yen positions off and going into that inflation number on Friday. I said, look, this is a big number. Positioning is really stretched long dollars and euro starting. Where's the position that lightest is in the yen? So that move where half we're having now is people putting on fresh trades and not having much to take off. So this is a short term tactical stuff. Can we get just out to next spring? Life after Kuroda, when he steps away from the central bank, had his policy change that the risks are. We have a more hawkish bank, Japan, but I think that they're waiting for the Fed to do that pivot. I like the puppy pepper analogy there. Hopefully we get that whatever by February, March, and then the Bank of Japan will will sort of be rescued in a way that won't need to hike interest rates or change yield curve control or be aggressive on monetary policy, because the fund underlying fundamentals of Japan core CPI in Japan is nearly nine times slower than America. So there is no need to be looking the same as the Fed. But in April we get the sort of wage negotiation data and if it's strong. We have second round effects from Japan, then maybe we do get more hawkish bank Japan going forward. Meanwhile, over in the United Kingdom, I do want to get your thoughts on what's going on over there because you had a 5 or 5 conviction that we're going to get to 95 on the cross by the end of the year. Have you rethought that base and some of the recent fiscal moves, the fiscal moves are causing huge volatility. But the one lesson I learnt, Lisa, from trading Brexit over the years, I will call Mr Mr. Brexit Nomura back in 2016 is don't trade sterling based on politics. It's too fast. You can't get an edge. And that's what's happened if you are short sterling. Long sterling. The moves have been extremely volatile. The reason we're five out five and conviction on that short sterling view is based on the macro fundamentals, because if you trade the politics, it's like having a chocolate teapot. It looks nice. Sounds good, but it's really poor in practicality terms. Politics and trading effects only last one day. Two days. For me, slowing growth in the UK is useful as Bank of England hiking into a recession that makes the UK asset base look very unattractive to investors. I think this recession risk is gonna get worse over winter whop have possible blackouts in the UK. So right now, this morning is a bit of euphoria because Jeremy Hunt has tightened monetary policy, fiscal policy in a dramatic way. I didn't expect the energy price cap to be changed, but it has been changed all. And in April, the universal package. So gilts. Yeah. Gilts can rally because of this sort of euphoria. But I do think it's short term and we'll still be in the same situation where Europe and UK look pretty unattractive as recession risk get bigger. So both the Japan and Japanese story as well as the British story have one thing in common, which is they're on the other side, very much of the dollar's story that the dollar continues to represent the dynamism of a US economy that stands out as probably the strongest. And the developed world. When does that change, when does the rest of the world start to really impede and what we're seeing in the US? I think it's in February and March. That's the sort of timing I have for dollar weakness to come in. Come back in. Reasons for that. I will hopefully be for the worst of winter. The projections for the gas storage in Europe hopefully says we've made it. Don't worry, we're not gonna have severe blackouts. And then by that point, the Fed should be approaching that terminal rate 525 550 is kind of where we have it at Nomura. And then from that point, the markets say, right, they've got to 550 anyways down from here, even though there's possible they could go higher. You can't always rule that out. But I think from that moment, there's sort of U.S. higher rates driving the dollar. The terms of trade story hopefully all turns in February, March. Have you done my major Gary in Japan? Yes, a little bit Japanese leaf peeping. Did you have to look that up again? No, I don't speak Japanese. Guy Johnson. So we have a conference in Kyoto. It's at a central banks conference around March. Time is absolute abuse for all that. All the flowers, all the leaves on the flower, on the trees are white and pink. And it's one of the special things in the world. So you believe me? I think I am a very cultured. Okay. Get. Thank you. You're not so great about this. Then no more flows in diva roaches. Joanna, thank you. It's good to see you. I think that's wonderful. I'm gonna get some news and Credit Suisse if you take me for a few moments. Okay. Quite. The move is the investment bank chief is set to leave the company in the coming weeks amid a broad overhaul of the group that will likely Citi unit cease to exist in its current form. The latest reporting from our team over in Switzerland. So he's expected this announcement and this departure is expected to be made on October 27. Those of you familiar with that date will know that's also went from Credit Suisse. We get the bank's new strategic review. This all according to people familiar with the matter. As you know, Tom Laser, Credit Suisse has been a mess for a long, long time now. We've had leadership change after leadership change after leadership change. And the date in everyone's diary is 10 days away. Lisa, it is October 27, Dani Burger. So how much are they basically going to have to now it's piece by piece of the strategic review before it comes out in order to appease markets that are eager to hear what's next. I mean, how much can trickle out before they have to release it early at a time when you already have seen incredible credibility lost as people speculate about what gets sold and what doesn't that 20 years. This guy's been through Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International for 10 years, then Lehman, then Nomura, then Bank of America. And I think that's refiling lands of Credit Suisse. I mean, the whole IBEX model witness, Goldman Sachs today. And she's going to be on with this. You're global Wall Street in a bit. I mean, it's almost like IBEX is under threat right now over what do we do next? Well, for this particular bank, it's home. According to our reporting, it's been focusing on the overhaul of the investment bank is now looking at options, including starting his own advisory firm or joining another institution next year. OK. We'll see where it lands next. That's the that's the latest. So there you go. Much more from Credit Suisse still to come. Jordan, this was special. It was. Thank you, buddy. Thanks for being with us. Jordan now wants to make Japanese. I mean, you got it. No, I don't think it's that like a veto. I mean, you got a paper to access that. Sure. I haven't got enough time to practice. That's very sweet. Where are we? There we go. Up a little bit alongside features from New York City. This is Bloomberg. A life in New York City this morning. Good morning to you. Equity is doing okay on the S & P 500, pushing higher through most of this morning. Last week, a week of losses driven by Friday's move lower this morning, Monday morning at one point two per cent on S & P 500, yet its last week down on a 10 year a little bit and then back up aggressively than down all over the place in the bond market. On the week, though, a 10 year yield higher for an 11th consecutive week. What a move that's been in this bond market, Brammer. It has been relentless by a high higher on twos and tens, I think for two for six weeks on a 10 year for 11. And we've had a real shift in the psychology of a lot of investors and Fed members strongly with the CPI report yet again coming out harder than expected. People are surprised by what they've gotten wrong again and again. Manufacturing and manufacturing in at minus nine point one. The survey negative four point three, the previous room, previous re negative, one point five. You make much of that deal, honestly. You were Michael McKee actually did not come on. It would have otherwise come out if he thought that it was a big deal. Come on. And did it because actually it wasn't that notable, but it is slightly deteriorating. I'm not gonna say more about that. Someone even looked at it. Yeah. I mean, look, you know, I'm aware I'm watching dollar yen 148 79. When will the European German Rochester just brilliant on that. Nomura moments ago. We're going to pause and usually a slot that we have in 831 Wall Street time and economics and look at the reality of asset management. We do this with Oliver Voter. He's the chief executive officer of Allianz. He's been on a tour of duty for a good number of years to see their success. All John and I want to know is you have the football sponsorship of the soccer team, the football team from Munich as well. We see the sponsorship of sports. What's the value to Allianz? The payoff of Bayer in Munich 0 0 is hugely positive because that's the best brand in sports and at least in our country. And we've been associated with it for many, many years. I'm very, very proud of it. Now you have a bond bear market. Some would say your best brand and acquisition was the growth area solarium combine of Pacific Investment Management Company years ago. Give us an update on bond asset management and The View forward given this great bond bear market. Well, the current circumstances are tough, but it's very good to be with the best company in these environments, right. So we see a flight to quality over time. People are watching. But if because we have a very, very long duration business model, we look forward, we believe it's going to be fantastic for PIMCO and us over the next few years as the interest rates stabilize because the money will come back into bonds and think about accumulation at the interest rates that we have people off the long run than simple NPV models. So what does it mean if you reinvest at 5 percent or four point seventy five rather than zero? You buried an important line there was in there, but it was buried when interest rates stabilize. They're not stable. What did you make of what happened in the gilt market in the last couple of weeks? What are the lessons you've learned from that? The first one is if you have a political idea that it's not anchored in economics, it's very dangerous, particularly if you're not the world's reserve currency like the U.S. dollar. We have learned that, number one, Brexit now will start to pay the price. And you see then in the second thing is that markets have become to dominate again. We're coming out of 15 years of quantitative easing. No price for risk, nothing. No fiscal discipline, no monetary discipline. And suddenly that's back. And people have to get used to the fact that the laws of physics hold again, even for governments. Well, we were talking about how this gives room and gives rise once again to bond vigilantes. Yes. Are you the bond vigilantes? Do you actually act actively go through some of the policies and say not going to buy this company? Not going to buy this nation because of what they're doing? I wouldn't be thinking about negative selection because that's not what we should talk about. But we're looking at countries and companies that properly manage, you know, if you have a dual deficit. Think about that. Three years ago, we had three times the financial stimulus in the United Kingdom that we saw a few days ago. Nothing happened in the markets, right? Nothing happened. Everybody was slipping. And then suddenly people wake up to the fact that what has been done is really a disaster. And suddenly the prices are coming. Why is that? Because of inflation. People have started to reprice assets fundamentally, not just bonds. And by the way, we are not even at the midpoint of repricing of assets. We've just seen the liquid assets reprice. The rest will come now. When you said actively selecting specific companies, specific nations, the speaks, the active selection that so many different fund managers talk about now. Yes. I was really reading supreme. Where does that leave passive management? It's really interesting. So it is different between equity markets. If you have large cap equity, you can invest in them very effectively through index. If you're in the bond market, you and you don't know where things are going, you better be with the people that know what. Is happening and can differentiate. It's a great proof point, so I hope that all our colleagues are proving themselves now. I'd like to think something you said moments ago. The liquid markets have repriced. Their liquid markets haven't yet. Yeah. What's that going to look like? We've spent a long time talking about pulling back the veil and some of the carnage that might take place because of 10 years worth of zero interest rates. And what we get told is that in public markets and credit balance sheets are strong. The resilience is there. The maturity walls is way out on the horizon, not coming soon. What's going to happen in private markets? I'm not a great investor, so let's just start with what I tried to do to be a good manager, which was very hard, but it's very hard to see it and therefore it doesn't mean it doesn't exist. So people have to face a lot of scrutiny now on how the funding is. So watch out. More not just leverage, but liquidity. I think and we saw that in the in the gilt market. People do underestimate the liquidity traps. And that's something that we need to look for. And you'll see that in private equity when people look where our earnings really coming from. They're trading amongst each other. Are there two exits? What are the funding structure? So it's gonna go through a real estate, private equity, just slow, slow motion. But it's going to come. The gravity is back. The risk free rate is back as well. Talk about conservative money. Pension money. Forget about it. LDA and the gyrations in London. Just normal institutional money. What's the shock going to be? Is the risk free rate returns? So the key thing is really. And that's what we also have to do. Think about resilience. Right. The point is the shocks with the shocks will be harder than people anticipate. The diversification is the thing that just never there when you need it the most. So people really need to look at their models and saying, you know, how come the world completely missed out on inflation? I mean, when you think about the fact that in November of last year we've started to buy inflation linked bonds, a lot of people are still saying, yeah, but in the middle of this was all central banks, even some of our biggest economy. So the question is, why is that happening? And the first answer is, I don't know why, but what I know is we have to deal risk at 30 degrees. You just bring them duration. You have to change your actuarial associate. How do you do a system that don't go on? Yeah. The adult money is basically. Yes. If we were, you know, completely in an endowment, you wouldn't really selectively take risk in this environment. We can't with a double E rating and one of the few places in the world that I would even give the impression that we don't have our tail risk under control. Given that you're based in Europe right now, how concerned are you about the prospect that the pain that you're experiencing now? Both my business and an investment perspective is not just going to be this winter. It's also going to be next winter. It's also going to be potentially for years to come. If there is not some sort of sustainable energy plan put into effect. So I have to be a realist, but I'm also a born optimist. Otherwise I think I couldn't do the job right. So the first thing is, I think particularly England. The key thing is that people, I think, have been overselling Germany, if I may say so. So I'll give you an example. We have had demand contraction on gas 15 percent already this year. Not much. For example, Italy had been only 2 percent. So we will have most likely enough gas to come through the winter. People do not factor that in. Now, their second question is what will be the implications for industry to reprise its products and its production supply chains to a higher energy price? And that's happening. I really believe in in our engineering capability is very comparable to western Switzerland, where everybody said when, you know, the Swiss franc was flooded, that all the manufacturing companies would die. No, no. We invest in innovation will be very good. The key thing is, however, we need for Europe to realize now one important thing, Germany needs to really focus on reinventing its business model. It's over with cheap energy from Russia. Successful exports to China and America providing all the security. I mean, that three of formula is ending and that would require a lot of energy on the German people to fix its model, which means we have less attention and tolerance for doling out money to other people. This has been really, really informative or just wonderful to have you in with us. But this isn't why we had you in. You people finance bear in Munich, the soccer team in Munich. Are you guys going to steal Harry Kane from Tottenham? I mean, that's the only reason we had you. Are you going to bankroll this football team in Munich to steal the jewel of the United Kingdom? Even if I know the answer, I wouldn't be able to tell you. I mean, this is this is the same goes, right? That's the only reason we had the I called up Claudius and I said, get the guy from a line Ali on Zoom. I said, get him in. Because these are the people they're going to steal. Harry Kane. Are we going to do the show from from Bayern Munich Dani Burger? I think October says I tell you, Mounds, I have to say, I do like the Dortmund fans, too, though. Yeah, but they're really angry. You know, every forced German is our client. So we have a lot of you like the deal with a lot of fans. It's going to be very difficult out. And then you've the green line and you've enters how he lied to you, mr. You have quite a few. 12. CAC. Well, twelve across Europe or worldwide. Now worldwide, for example, in Sao Paulo. The stadiums also branded Allianz has been a great investment. Have you seen Isaac? Yeah, it's really and people pay a lot of attention and you know, footfall does something that politics can do this. As we unite people, we bring people together, we make them enjoy their lives regardless. By the way, most often on both sides, you know, whether winners and losers. And therefore, it's it's great. It's bipartisan. You of Harry King goes from talking him to Munich. It's un-American. That's un-American. Try to tout some great sport in the world, just the greatest sport in the world. Nothing close to it. It just is truly the most brilliant sports cover, regardless whether it's Juventus or by anyone who would be delighted. DOZHD. Well, thank you. We'll take that under advisement. Can you two have a discussion in the World Cup? First discussion of the World Cup and Bloomberg Surveillance ISE. Like you want to throw that in now? Yeah, Germany and CAC. What are you looking for, sir? Do you think you can make it happen when a World Cup in another one? I don't know. It's a lot of a lot about passion, but it's also about, you know, the right moment and to have the energy when it really matters. Certainly crossing my fingers. But the most important thing is to have a great, great, great tournament. Can you tell FIFA we never wanted to this winter World Cup ever again? I think it's a travesty. I've really. We've taken a month off in the middle of the season. Oh, yeah. I think that's like hockey. That's been air conditioning in the football stadiums. Yeah. Interesting choice. But it is. Get there. And so I think we are always great at criticising things. I think we felt we were criticised. I think that's what this shows about. Thank you for coming. I definitely think we'll see another 75 basis point move in November. And, you know, I had thought they would slow down to 50 in December and I'm going to know cling to that for the moment. But certainly if the inflation numbers over the next couple of months come in the way that the last two have, then it's not clear to me that they can step down from the 75 basis point hikes. Stephen, sternly on the economics of last week and the week forward here to that important November and then on to December meetings as well in the January on the Fed. It is a moveable feast. Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene Ferry prepares for the nine o'clock hour 51 basis, 51 points on futures. Dow futures advanced bigger, up three hundred forty over 30000. The VIX hundred thirty two thirty one point eighty five. Chapter two is called The Family Business. And Goldman Sachs has always been that emotion from the 19th century as well. Solomon is completely removed from the fabric of that chapter and Cohen's book. How threatened is he now by those that yearn for a Goldman Sachs? That was a family business. He would suddenly tell you, David Solomon, that it is not a family business. They don't want to run Goldman Sachs like this partnership that it used to be. They see this as a Fortune Hundred company, one that has a corporate setup one way, ways, one prime CEO and everyone who falls under him. Now, four years in, what is the mark to market on David Solomon? This is the turd major reorganization of his business lines that he is undertaking in just four years and a top seat, in fact. With this one, he's undoing some of the signature moves from his last major restructuring in 2020. That to us definitely feel like a move that is being taken under pressure and in response to some of the criticism that senior management has faced inside and outside the firm. What is the pressure versus a partnership board's structure versus a publicly traded board structure? Is there heat from the board or selected members or is it from the managing partners? Whatever the modern phrases of partnership, ultimately you're responsible to the shareholders. If the share if the Goldman Sachs stock had been outperforming everyone else in the financial services unit was there would be no pressure. Doesn't matter if there's griping, doesn't matter. There's complaining and grumbling inside the firm. But that's not been the case in the last four years. The firm has not been able to rewrite the stock. It has not been able to get that jumble or Morgan Stanley. It has not been able to get that jump relative to J.P. Morgan. When that happens, when there are so many changes and a CEO was trying to change the very fabric of Goldman Sachs on what it used to be 20 years ago to what he hopes it will be down the road, it will create a certain level of discontent and that will bubble up to the surface like we're seeing how much, as David Solomon lost the faith, not only and investors not only in the board, but also of people within the rank and file of Goldman Sachs. It will be very hard to say that he has enjoyed the full and daughter's support office executive team. Having said that, he would argue that four years is not enough time. He still has a few years and he still has enough time to make the pivot and tell a story to shareholders and investors and analyst that actually presents Goldman Sachs as a company for the future. But when he has to make strategy reversals and about dance, it just becomes harder to land that narrative and make sure that it sticks. What was the story with the consumer unit, considering that they've lost money consistently and now seem to be reversing it? And that's important because one of the big changes that they're planning with this reorganization effectively involves dismembering the consumer unit, as it used to be. A lot of the direct to consumer push that was operated under this Marcus brand name is getting shoved into this larger asset and wealth management group. The partnerships that they had with Apple in General Motors, the Green Sky FinTech company that they bought last year, transaction banking will exist as a standalone business much smaller than what it used to be and will show losses, at least for foreseeable future. How does someone like Apple respond to that? Apple doesn't mean as long as they have the leverage in the relationship with it, clearly have. They do not care about the dynamics at Goldman Sachs. But Mike Mayo at Wells Fargo gives us the best analogy to him. What they're doing with the consumer is effectively equivalent to the demotion of Pluto as a planet. So Mark Gurman, if you know Mike Mayo, that's so Mohamed El-Erian. Does that put Utah on Pluto? What happens to Utah? Goldman Sachs after this reorg, it stays there, still committed to a lot of the tech stocks that they're building. And that is part of the reason where they have such a big presence. And, you know, it's not so much for the call centers in Utah, in Texas, but for the tech platforms that they're building. Why now? I mean, Goldman Sachs reports earnings tomorrow. We're gonna pass through them. Is this a sign that they're going to be some huge negative surprises having to do at the consumer banking unit? Is this because they are failing to deliver on the fundamental level or is it just simply a coincidence that comes especially ahead of a new economic cycle? Well, three things. Hopefully no surprises with respect to the consumer business, because we've been telling our readers and listeners and watchers that it is going to face a big loss making year at media. Goldman projected that the consumer business was on track to lose more than one point two billion dollars. This reorganization will change some of those numbers. But equally important, because consumer was not working the way they hoped do, they are taking it to a narrow lane and hoping that they stick it to a business that pleased to its strengths. Equally important, in the last four years, David Solomon and John Walton, his deputy. They had not necessarily been blowing up the strength of trading in banking at Goldman Sachs, which, let's be honest, is Goldman's core business and something that they're really, really good at to chase. How many days has he left? How many weeks as he left, how many quarters as he left? I suspect the Goldman Sachs board and even his management team will cut him some slack and will have more patience for him than Tom Keene. And we got to go. Why not say in me? But he said that since I'm just a kid for the audience on radio and TV. They want to know about this soap opera, the history. Thank you. Days of Our Lives was Shery Ahn Rajan at Goldman Sachs. Lisa, I'm looking at the intraday on. Yeah, and guess what, folks? Jordan Rochester did it. We've moved in stronger Japanese yen 148 88 down to 140, 62. These are twins moves, but they're germane here as you wonder about the intervention. Yeah. The bigger question, how much intervention can they actually do it stomach they have for it or reserves are they willing to use to simply stave off the declines that they see in terms of vs. the U.S. dollar? The bigger question though, is just a sea change really driven by the strength of the US dollar. And you really were good on this when you was a man who said the IMF is very concerned about this. What about swap lines? What about the shortage of dollars? What about the liquidity concerns globally? When does this become a problem that really impedes back on the U.S.? Not yet. And that is why you're seeing the strength and the Bloomberg Daybreak Michael McKee of the numbers now. But the restriction on BFC by the Bloomberg financial conditions access tangible equity markets lift here. I don't know if it's because of yen or whatever, but futures of 51, Dow futures up 337. I'm not going to pretend to give any narrative to this, but some of the rallies recently have been pretty shocking. I think going back to what Mike Wilson said of Morgan Stanley when he was talking about the likelihood of the possibility of a 16 percent rally in the next couple of weeks and months heading into earnings and after and then boom, back down to 3 200 for the S & P. It gives you a sense of how volatile people are expecting this. One question I had I never was able to get you on this list is that it's been so busy. There's been shifts in yield. What's the spread market on? The spread market has widened, but not as much as you would think. You are starting to see a Bear Stearns stress. Yeah, well, I mean, significant, but in certain pockets, but not as much as some people think that there'll be a really interesting Monday. We're going to have stay with John for the idea of the Dow up 343 points, 30000 level again on the Dow. It's good to be back. This is Bloomberg. Good morning.