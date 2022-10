00:00

You have to look at UK and it's been a Greek tragedy, what we've seen in UK over the course the last week with some of the policy announcements and the back and forth. We're at risk of talking ourselves into a worse position than we than we are. This is not yet looking to me like a very steep and deep recession. Also in some of the other markets where housing is a major, major component of their economy. So whether it's Hong Kong or Australia, you start to wonder if they aren't the next wants to look at. The Chinese economy has been in a recession for some considerable time. The real economy, for example, bankruptcies we see already bankruptcies increase. You know, it started in Spain, in Europe and then the UK there clearly. And now it's reaching Italy and then France and Germany. To me, the next risk and markets, the next downturn is the realization that the economy is enough to slow a substantial amount to meet those inflation goals. It doesn't mean the whole world is going up in smoke simultaneously. But when you have a situation where we've had very low interest rates for so long and the world was adapt to adapt to it. Now the central banks are raising interest rates. It changes things.