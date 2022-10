00:00

Bill. Mixed bag. I would say from the from the US banks today thus far. What is your take away? Main Street is beating Wall Street, and that's gonna be the story of the next 10 years. And that's what everybody's having a hard time wrapping their minds around. People in the lowest 70 percent of Americans are seeing their wages rise dramatically. And then the wealthiest folks and the people that trade on Wall Street are going to see their bonuses disappear and their stock portfolio get smaller. And that's simple demographics. The millennials are starting to do necessities in their life, which makes Main Street business really favorable. And they're not common stock owners, even though they tried to mess around with Robin Hood and read it. They're really not investors. Bilbo, what struck me is that J.P. Morgan then sits at the perfect union at that because they have both. And Jamie Diamond sounded really pessimistic. It wasn't reflected necessarily in the amount of loan loss reserves that they're putting aside for bad loans. But he sounded really pessimistic. Do you think that that's just then how he sees Wall Street, not Main Street? Yet the household debt service ratio and the mortgage debt service ratio are both close to 50, 60 year lows. So what what he's trying to tell you is there is nothing systematic that can go wrong. And as I like to tell people, 80 percent of what goes on the U.S. economy every year is is fixed and 20 percent is variable. So we're all worrying about that 3 or 4 percent of the 20. That's variable. And I also like to say that if your spouse loved you 4 percent less next year, would you divorce him? But when we worry about selling our stocks, if if the market if the economy loved us, 4 percent less next year. I guess it depends on how much your spouse loves you to start with. Bill, thank you very much for that, that I'm going to think about that a lot. Look, when you think about what's happening to the consumer, what then when you think about what's happening with Main Street? Do you think that we are going to have to see higher interest rates being passed along? I look at the net interest income number coming out of JP Morgan. It's pretty high right now. How sustainable do you think that is? Oh, that's very. That's extremely sustainable because we're in the camp of people that believes that there is maybe a 10 or 20 percent chance that the Fed will ever see 2 percent inflation in the next 10 years. And we are in the camp that we expect 5 to be the number and that when the pain that's inflicted to get us to 5 is seen by everyone, then they'll take the foot off their neck of inflation and then pop back up again. And we'll welcome everyone to a redo of the 1970s inflation. So, Bill, you own JP Morgan Bank America. If you didn't own them now, can you still buy them? And where and how else can you play this trend of how this next 10 years? Good for Main Street, bad for Wall Street. Thank you, that's a fantastic question. We were just looking at this last week and we compared Bank America to where it was in 2014. It's. And that's before they'd made their full comeback right from Occupy Wall Street. They were there training about the same price to book just slightly higher price to book in a way lower price earnings ratio than 2014. So if you're a long term investor like us, you look out seven or eight years and think that their earnings are going to double where they are now and they'll normalize at a similar peak. You pay double your money on the stock in seven years. And that's good money in a world of rough stock markets, rough bond markets, because that interest rate spread. Think about spending four years finding out every one that doesn't require you to pay them any interest on their deposits. They know who all the suckers are at the table. Okay. Yeah. Bank of America came into the year 50. It's now trading at 31. You kind of what does it take to get back to 50? What does it take to your point to get back to 60? What is going to need to happen here for those sort of numbers to be possible? The one thing that almost everybody besides us wants to do, which is invest time. Right. It's not going to happen in a year. Look, market's likely to be down in the next nine to 12 months because the punishment of this bear market must match the financial euphoria crime rate of the preceding couple of years. That's what's always so. So, Bill, is there a better entry point coming up in these banks? Oh, it's possible. But but the dollar cost averaging ISE of this world. End up making all the money because they buy when things are difficult and they're plenty difficult right now. The leaders of the next bull market will be a completely different set of stocks than led the last bull market.