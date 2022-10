00:00

What is the plan you imagine will come out? Actually from Liz Truss and her team? Well, at the moment, this is all speculation, so we don't know. But it does seem pretty clear the government is preparing a U-turn on at least a very big chunk, if not something like half of the permanent tax cuts that were in the mini budget. And certainly if we now, I think, don't get that U-turn, then I think markets will react very negatively because we're already seeing that starting to be priced in first. Yesterday when the rumors broke and then this morning when it was confirmed that quantity quality was flying back from Washington. I think the markets are looking for something that is, as I say, on the order of at least half of what was done. That may not totally solve the problem, but I think as you're seeing from market moves, I think it will buy certainly buy time to the thirty first of October. Do you think there's less trust is safe? Well, I'm predicting British politics from month to month that the move is a little bit difficult. I certainly think that this is the wise move for the government both on an economic and political front. I think given the situation they're in, acting early to stem the bleeding in markets, regain some stability, definitely buys them some time. And I think that's the best you can hope for at the moment.