CAUSING THE FED TO STOP ITS QT PROGRAM, WE ARE NOT EXPECTING THAT. IT IS SOMETHING WE ARE LOOKING AT IS LIQUIDITY HAS WORSENED. IT IS SOMETHING SECRETARY ELLEN COMMENTED ON SAYING SHE HAD NOT SEEN LIQUIDITY ISSUES. IT IS SOMETHING WE ARE FOCUSED ON BUT FROM THE CORPORATE BOND MARKET SIDE WE HAVE PRICED NEARLY $1 TRILLION THIS YEAR. THERE IS STILL LIQUIDITY UP THERE, DEALS ARE GETTING DONE. JONATHAN: DAN, IS QT STILL RELEVANT AT THE FED? IS THAT SOMETHING THEY HAVE TO ABANDON? WE SAW THE TROUBLES WITH THE ECB EARLIER THIS YEAR. DO YOU THINK THEY ARE STILL DOING QT IN 2023? DAN: I THINK THERE PROBABLY WILL BE ABLE TO MAKE A GOOD POINT. -- WILL BE PUT YOU MAKE A GOOD POINT. EVERYBODY IS TALKING ABOUT THE FED WILL KEEP RAISING RATES UNTIL THEY BREAK SOMETHING. WE ARE GETTING CLOSER TO THAT BREAKING POINT. YOU'RE SEEING A SHOT ACROSS THE BOW IN THE U.K.. IF RATES GO HIGHER WHEN THE ECONOMY SLOWS MORE OR THE MARKETS GOING DOWN MORE -- OR THE ECONOMY SLOWS MORE OR THE MARKETS ARE GOING DOWN MORE, THAT'S WILL GIVE THE FED PAUSE. THAT IS NOT OUR BASE CASE SCENARIO BUT THE MORE WE GO DOWN THIS ROAD, THE MORE THE RISK OF THOSE EVENTS INCREASING. JONATHAN: WE HEARD FROM BANK OF AMERICA EARLIER THIS MORNING, HE CALLED IT A BEAR HUG. THIS IS WHAT HE SAID. IN ADDITION TO THE BIGELOW WHICH SHE EXPECTS IN 2023, EVERYBODY EXPECTS THE FED TO CUT. NOT THE CASE TODAY. THE MARKET IS OVERSOLD THAT IT OF TREATY CENTRALITY THAT THE ULTIMATE LOWS HAVE NOT SEEN YET. FUTURES UP NOW 1.4% ITS -- 1.4%. COMING UP -- > > WHAT I'M FOCUSED ON IS DELIVERING ON THE BUDGET, MAKING SURE WE GET A GREAT BACK INTO OUR ECONOMY. JONATHAN: HE JUST GOT SACKED. THAT CONVERSATION COME UP NEXT. ♪