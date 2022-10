00:00

You've dealt with nuclear energy for years now. So give us your sense of the role of nuclear energy potentially in getting to net zero. I think nuclear play a huge role, at least in the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. Renewables are not yet based energy. Their peak shaving and we're a 24/7 society, as is the rest of the world. The world is 24/7 and nuclear is the only form of base power that releases no regulated pollutants or greenhouse gases, wireless producing power. And we have an incredible safety record here in this country on nuclear and actually with few obviously very huge exceptions being Chernobyl and what happened in Fukushima Daiichi. Overall, worldwide, it's been it's been safe and getting safer all the time. I mean, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission is considered the gold standard on regulatory oversight of nuclear reactors. I don't think, given cost and time, that we're going to see any more large reactors built in this country. Certainly they are being built in China. They're being built around the world. And we can certainly play a part in developing the parts for those reactors. But I see the future for nuclear right now being in the small modular reactors. Well, let's get to that and what we're first told. Give us a sense of the scope of it already. One of the things I have learned is nuclear is actually one of the few things that really don't have emissions that can be taken to scale. I think something like 20 percent of energy in United States are generated by 70 percent in France. Right. Then, you know, you saw an example of what happens when you take nuclear off line. When California took the San Onofre nuclear reactor off line, their emissions went up and the cost of their energy went up. Now, I mean, it was totally counter to everything that they were hoping to achieve in my mind. And so what I found over time is that even if you have an opportunity to talk to people and answer their very real questions. I mean, it's it's normal to have questions about the safety and you should ask them. But the answers are really good and they're based on our history. You can prove that, in fact, these things work. And once you do that with people, they get much more comfortable with the idea of nuclear or it's just that for so long it's been used as, frankly, a fundraiser. And a lot of times for the environmental groups. And we need to get the public to understand, particularly with the new small modular reactors that are built in a contained facility, they can be placed on site. They're much safer technology. They're a much safer way to produce the nuclear energy. So overall, there are really, I believe, have the potential to make a huge difference, particularly if you think about the rural parts of America where you're not on the grid or you're not close to the grid. You can take a small modular reactor and provide power for an entire town, for an entire business. So they have a lot of potential there. So let's pursue that question of safety, because that is a lot of people's minds, without a doubt. And as you've mentioned, we've had some horrific instances. Is the issue of safety that people don't realize that actually the track road is quite good for nuclear? Or is it technological developments such as as you're referring to, a small module reactors? No, I think it's because people just don't know. They don't understand. I mean, I get a lot of questions. I used to in the past about, well, what about the spent rods? And first of all, I tell them from all that, when the time we had a hundred and two nuclear reactors in this country and you took all those spent rods and you put them in one place, you'd fill up one football field to the height of the goalpost. They might have gotten slightly above that. Now, was this was data from several years ago. But the point being, it's not this massive thing, this size of the state of Vermont that people kind of have in their minds. And the other thing is that what's in those spent rods is 90 eighty seven to 90 percent fissionable material, meaning unused energy. And in France and Japan, they've figured out how to reprocess that and to get the energy out of those rods, rendering that what you have is that, quote unquote, bad stuff, two down to 15 percent, let's say. And it can't be used in a nuclear weapon. So it's much easier to store, much less to store. You have a lot of unused power just sitting there and these spent rods. And we should be using that technology as well. And people have to understand, when you explain it to them, you can't take one of these rods from a nuclear reactor and put it in a missile. It's not the same technology. It won't work that way. And the other thing that we explain to them, because one of the most immediate issues that we had in this country was Three Mile Island. And when that went down, the operators in the utility itself, in the reactor itself, were never exposed to high levels of radiation. And they've been tracked ever since. And there were no releases into the community and even those who were right there in the reactor. Had no adverse reaction to what happened, and in fact, it was because they overrode the system really that she had the partial meltdown, Fukushima Daiichi. That wasn't because of the earthquake, it was because of the tsunami. And that was because they had their backup power, their generator located physically in the reactor building. After 9/11, our Nuclear Regulatory Commission said to our nuclear industry, you've got to move those out. They cannot be co-located with the reactor itself. So we need that kind of thing can't happen here anymore. Just this week, we saw an announcement of a deal to acquire Westinghouse Electric, basically on the premise that, in fact, we're going to have more nuclear energy. Do you anticipate that the United States. Well, I certainly hope we do. But it was, what, not even 10 years ago, I guess there were two four proposed reactors, two in Georgia and two in South Carolina. And we were very hopeful that those were going to come in on budget and on time. And they both ran over and the utilities decided in each case that it just wasn't worth going forward. So it is a question of cost and regulatory hurdles. But you want to have those regulations in place because that's what protects the community and make sure things are safe and streamline how you approach them so that you make them go through all the hoops they have to for safety, but to put it to the front of the line to get this power online. The big problem we have, though, when you talk about all of this is the grid itself is old. It needs to be revamped. It can't handle a lot of new power coming in. And that's one of the big challenges that seems to get so overlooked a lot when we're talking about these issues. Again, you go back to small modular reactors, which can actually function on their own. What about the grid? Are we investing in the grid? We have the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We also have the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which had money in there as well. Is there money in there for the grid? Is it enough? There is money in there for the grid, whether it's enough or not. I doubt it. Hopefully the money that's there will be spent in a way that ensures that nothing is wasted. Because we need every penny of it. Certainly every penny that's in there is needed to get the grid updated to where it needs to be in order to accept the new power, whether it's from nuclear or renewables. I mean, they're going to depend on that as well.