00:00

What do founders get access to with this and what are you hoping they take away? Yeah. As you know, and effects as a seed stage firm. Probably the largest seed stage only firm in the world. And you know, our mission is to help 10 million founders. We can only invest in a few hundred, but we can help them with software and with content. And the content that we've most recently released is this masterclass on network effects. So the name of our firm is in effect, which stands for network effects. But, you know, we've done blog posts and we've done tweets. We've done other ways of sort of educating folks about what we see with network effects and how you use them to build the giant companies of today in the future. This masterclass is our next level product where we encapsulate about 20 years of learning about network effects and then bring that into three hours of video so that founders and teams with the founders can really educate themselves quickly about this most powerful tool in building giant important tech companies. So we mentioned companies like Facebook and Uber and, you know, even Big Coin has been a success because of network network effects. What are the startups that are being built now based on network effects that you think are going to be the next big thing? So companies like Mammoth Bio Sciences is building a platform network effect, like an operating system, really like a Microsoft or an IRS. But they're doing it in the biotech space. They're based in the Bay Area, recently raised it over a billion dollars. And we think, you know what, Jennifer Doudna, the Nobel Prize winner, is one of the founders. This company is going to be a monster. Another company you might have heard of recently. It's called Incredible Health, which is run by Amon Others Aid and Rome. And they have built a marketplace between nurse labor forces and then the hospitals that hire them. So they install software in the hospitals and then they they bring the hiring to to the hospital so they can find the nurses that they're understaffed on so many businesses, both in marketplaces, platforms, as well as the ones you're talking about, like Twitter and Facebook, which have direct network effects because they're actually 16 different network effects. We're finding a lot of different companies that are today building and new ways are using these techniques that can create multibillion dollar companies and incredible health and mammoth two that are unicorns and heading on up from there. While we've had both. On IBEX, Zeid and Jennifer down on the show, so I'm glad we're on the right track. We are in the middle of a massive downturn, there could be a lot farther to fall here. How concerned are you about that and how is it impacting your investment strategy? Yeah, you know, it effects as sort of largest seed fund we see across a whole bunch of different verticals like marketplaces, syntax, crop tech games, biotech, web three. We're investing across a lot of different verticals and we're investing for seven to 10 years from now. So in that way, we're a little bit insulated from the current market conditions and are still looking for founders with big ideas, particularly ones with network effects, because the next two, three years won't really matter for them when we invest this year. What will matter is what the market conditions are seven years from now and what the market will value them at. Then the market will decide. In the meantime, we're looking to build 100 hundred million of revenue, 200 million of revenue and real businesses and we can invest now. Actually, we do feel like now is the best time in the last four years to start a company. So we're leaning aggressively in. We lean aggressively in during Covid. We actually ran a program called Fast where we offered 1 to 1 1 to 2 million dollars for 15 percent of companies within nine days. OK. And we touched 4000 companies at that time right at the beginning of Covid. And now that we're in this downturn, a similar thing is happening. So. So does that mean you're not worried? I mean, last quick question. I mean, what we're talking about instinct. We just talked about insta cart slashing its valuation from thirty nine billion to 13 billion. I mean, you're seeing some huge haircuts here. We are, and those companies were seeded six to 8, 12 years ago. Our venture firm started five years ago. So we are still in the period of rapid growth for a lot of our companies. And so far we're not affected by these huge markdowns we're seeing. And again, where we're deploying capital is for seven to 10 years from now and most seed funds are doing that. That includes us because we're focused on that stage.