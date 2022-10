00:00

Do we need to change the way we think about what qualifies as financial stability? Well, I think I think that the the there are some challenges for financial stability in different parts of the world. And this is something that is not completely unexpected because we knew when interest rates were so low, that's when year later when the policy stimulus was removed. You would have you would have issues. But I think that when we speak about financial instability, one should not just look at what does that mean, market corrections and things like that. One means something really breaking down in the financial system, which may compromise its systemic stability. We saw that in the global financial crisis. We saw that in Covid when there was a big market liquidity squeeze that created problems for lots of countries around the world. I don't think we are there. We have seen some market liquidity issues in a particular market like the gilts market in the UK. But I think that fortunately we haven't had any other sort of risks to financial stability materializing. But of course, there will be challenges as interest rates continue to increase. Well, I'm glad you mentioned what's been happening in the UK. Mr. Brown yells, and that word stability came up with the prime minister lost trust today in her latest announcement, an effort in part to ensure some economic stability. What has been your overall take on what's been unfolding in the UK? Well, I think this has been a quite remarkable set of events, which started with the announcement of a of a set of fiscal measures that markets. At the same time as hearing and there is more to come. So the combination of these two things made markets very uncertain of how to define the fiscal numbers, add up and therefore call into question the medium term sustainability of the public finances in the UK. There was there were lots of uncertainties about the public accounts and that was reflected in the movements we saw in the gold market. And there were market frictions at the same time coming from deleverage strategies that fed pension funds had pursued. So some macro economic doubts are on the fiscal accounts and the frictions in some segments of the yield market because of pension funds, leverage strategies led to the remarkable adjustments we had on the found and particularly on the guilds. So that called for something different and that's something different is happening in terms of recalibrating the fiscal measures. Still, we need to see what picture measures because so far we just have piecemeal information in the Bank of England clearly played a very important role in stepping in and trying to avoid any materialization of risks to financial stability. Do you agree with Larry Summers that the UK is behaving like an emerging market? And if so, what should be the prescription for that? Well, rather than the beauty routine, sort of an etiquette into or a or a name into a country, what I would say is that markets have become financial markets have become less and less tolerant of fiscal measures which cast doubt on the medium term sustainability of public finances. And this is an issue which has been normally associated with emerging markets. In the case of the U.K., I think that this lack of clarity of how the numbers would do add up without a sort of forecast by the Office of Budget Responsibility led to some of the same type of market reactions that you would see in some emerging markets with similar announcements are made. So I think that's where the connection comes. Mr. Rangel's, within your own industry, there's a lot to watch these days as well. Obviously, the market's been closely monitoring the situation surrounding Credit Suisse and the strategic review there. Just out of curiosity, as you observe, but also think about the road ahead, could you see yourself doing a deal with Credit Suisse, for example, tied to any assets? Well, we have our own corporate plan or own strategy, and we're very busy implementing our corporate plan and making sure our own strategy succeeds. So that's what that's where we're focusing on. We're very busy with that. We're working very hard on delivering. And we've had very good set of numbers this year, very happy about the upward slope in our profitability. And we want to keep up working in this direction without any disruption. Mr. Reynolds, just looking ahead overall to the banking sector and how investors and people involved are reacting to this new environment we're in. What surprises you the most as the investment community, as a banking industry overall in particular, adjust to this regime of higher interest rates? What do people perhaps misunderstand the most? Sorry, could you repeat the last question? I didn't want to people who perhaps misunderstand the most as we make this adjustment to a regime of higher interest rates. Well, I mean, this regime of higher interest rates is something that we knew it was coming, but it's probably happening with some with more speed and more strength than that many observers had anticipated. And I think that for banks, it's it's a bonus because we have net interest margins going up. I think that this is going to impose pain on the economy. So I think that banks and other creditors have to be watchful that when the economy falls down, the appropriate risk management processes are in place in order to deal with any difficulties that may arise. I don't foresee there's been a big issue in advanced countries in some emerging markets. There may be some some some some challenges are racing, particularly for local and local banks.