00:00

This risk time, while you're worrying that the Fed Reserve is going to fall. Do you buy stocks? Yeah. Over the long run, I think they're right. They're marvelous. For the short run, it's rocky. And if you can pick the bottom, get all the power to you. I know I'm staying put. I I really I surely wouldn't be surprised if a year, year and a half from now, we're 20, get 30 percent higher. I think stocks are undervalued greatly in the long run. The fear of the Fed over timing and recession is really what's keeping them at bay right now.